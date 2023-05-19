Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

We’ll be updating this post daily as more deals become available leading up to Memorial Day weekend. 10:32 AM EDT May 19, 2023

Memorial Day is a great time to save on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances and grills — plus, everything you’ll need for the hottest season of the year. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and firing up the grill for the unofficial kickoff to summer, be sure you’re prepared for some major savings headed your way.

You don’t have to wait until the holiday to score savings — below, we’ve collected are a ton of top-notch deals that are already live. Most deals will last through Monday, May 29, unless otherwise noted, and be sure to check back for more over the next week.

Be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check our site often. Throughout Memorial Day weekend (and every other day of the year), we’ll be highlighting the best deals around the clock that you won’t want to miss.

Exclusive Memorial Day deals for Underscored readers

• Cocofloss: Save on luxurious, sustainable dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 15% off for Underscored readers. Simply use code CNN15 at checkout.

• Nolah Sleep: Our readers can score 35% off mattresses, plus 2 free pillows with code CNN5OFF — an exclusive 5% off in addition to the on-site discount.

• Saatva: Score $375 off any order of $1000 with this exclusive link for Underscored readers — no code necessary.

• Slumberland: Now through June 10, our readers can take $25 off purchases of $100 or more using code CNNEXCLUSIVE.

Memorial Day deals from major retailers

Wayfair

• Ikea: Outfit your home with well-designed, affordable furniture from Ikea: right now, a bunch of outdoor furniture, plus appliances, shelving, lighting and more is up to 40% off.

• Lowe’s: Shop all things home improvement and outdoor living during the Memorial Day sale at Lowe’s.

• REI: The REI Anniversary Sale means savings of up to 30% across gear, apparel and more — plus even more deals for members. Use code ANNIV23 at checkout.

• The Home Depot: Shop this massive Memorial Day Sale and score deep discounts on appliances, grills and more.

Memorial Day tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more

Roku

• Roku: The Roku Ultra is one of the most affordable high-end streaming players currently available, and has long been our pick for the best streaming device overall. Right now, score deals on a vast selection of Roku devices.

Memorial Day sleep deals

Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more

Saatva

• Amerisleep: You can get $450 off any mattress with code AS450 right now, plus 30% off adjustable bed bundles, 20% off pillows and more.

• Avocado: Sustainably-made mattresses and bedding are up to 30% off, no code needed.

• Bear Mattress: Use code MEMDAY for 35% off sitewide, plus get free accessories worth up to $400 with the purchase of a mattress.

• Beautyrest: Rest easy with up to $900 off your purchase of a Black or Black Hybrid mattress. Sale ends June 13.

• Big Blanket Co.: Get up to $100 on ultra-cozy (and editor-favorite) blankets, bedding and hoodies — the more you spend, the more you’ll save.

• Big Fig: Mattresses ideal for plus-size sleepers are up to $400 off with code MEMDAY, now through June 6.

• Birch: Get 25% off sitewide plus 2 Free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code MEMORIALDAY25 to save.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off mattresses, bedding and more sitewide with code HONOR, now through June 5.

• Casper: Now through June 6, the beloved DTC brand is offering 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets sitewide, plus 10% off everything else.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Mattresses are 35% off right now, plus you’ll get free sheets and pillows with your purchase.

• Coyuchi: In a rare sale, Coyuchi is offering up to 70% off clearance, including bestselling blankets, bedding, robes and more.

• Cozy Earth: Shop Underscored-favorite bedding and loungewear and get up to 30% off sitewide.

• Essentia: Through the end of May, score 25% off sitewide.

• Helix: Helix is offering 25% off and 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase — just use code MEMORIALDAY25.

• Loftie: Achieve more mindful mornings with 20% off the editor-approved alarm clock and more.

• Luna: Shop high-end, eco-friendly sleep products and get 15% off with code MEMORIAL15.

• Nest Bedding: Score early Memorial Day savings with up to half off mattresses, 30% off bedding and more.

• Nolah Sleep: Our readers can score 35% off mattresses, plus 2 free pillows with code CNN5OFF — an exclusive 5% off in addition to the on-site discount.

• Saatva: Score $375 off any order of $1000 with this exclusive link for Underscored readers — no code necessary.

• Sealy: Score 20% off with code P20 plus find additional savings on mattresses sitewide.

• Serta: Save up hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends June 13.

• Sleep Number: Score up to 20% off select bedding and BOGO 50% off all pillows.

• Tempur-Pedic: This month, save 30% off sitewide with code CLOUD30.

• Tuft & Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save up to $775 on mattresses and up to 40% on bedding and furniture, now through May 29.

• Vaya: Sleep soundly with deals on mattresses, pillows and bedding through the end of the month.

• Zoma: Don’t miss this promo: get $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 and 20% off sports pillows and body pillows with code MDPILLOWS.

Memorial Day furniture deals

Save on sofas, rugs, desks and more

Burrow

• Albany Park: Get up to 30% off select furniture bestsellers, including the bestselling Kova sofa in beige.

• Apt2B: Apt2B’s biggest sale ever means 20% off storewide and up to 35% off orders of$6,499 or more.

• Article: Shop modern furniture and decor for less — get up to 30% off hundreds of items through May 29.

• Burrow: Shop up to 60% off bestsellers, including new outdoor Relay collection, now through June 4.

• Castlery: Get up to $550 off your order thanks to tiered savings on furniture from Castlery, now through June 4.

• CB2: Through the end of the month, get up to half off decor and furniture, including outdoor furniture.

• Edloe Finch: Chic mid-century modern furniture is up to 25% off right now.

• Joybird: You can get up to 35% off Joybird’s gorgeous and customizable furniture right now.

• Kathy Kuo: Shop the Memorial Day sale and get up to 35% off furniture, lighting and home decor sitewide.

• Overstock: One of Overstock’s biggest sales of the year is here, meaning you can score steep discounts throughout the month of May on thousands of home, kitchen and outdoor items.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 30% off furniture and mattresses during this Memorial Day sale.

• Slumberland: Now through June 10, our readers can take $25 off purchases of $100 or more using code CNNEXCLUSIVE.

• Sundays: Shop thoughtfully designed modern furniture from DTC home brand Sundays and get 15% off sitewide through the end of May.

• The Citizenry: The sustainable home decor brand is offering a bunch of customer favorites up to 30% off through May 30.

Memorial Day outdoor and patio deals

Save on grills, tools, patio furniture, camping gear and more

Ooni

• BBQ Guys: Get up to 60% off grills, outdoor cookware, furniture and more.

• BioLite: Shop off-grid power products, headlamps, camp stoves as well as an Underscored-approved fire pit, up to 25% off during this sitewide sale.

• Crate & Barrel: Get up to 20% off select outdoor furniture, decor and grilling, plus 20% off upholstery and more.

• Goal Zero: Get 20% off solar panels, power stations and more.

• Kenyon Grills: Shop the Spring Into Summer Sale and ger 20% off all grills, plus 25% off grill accessories and cookware.

• Neighbor: Shop this DTC sustainable outdoor furniture brand through May 29 at 15% off sitewide. Just be sure to use code MEMORIAL15 at checkout.

• Ooni: Whether you go for the Koda 16, our pick for best gas pizza oven, or another model, don’t miss this opportunity to save. When you spend $299 or more at Ooni, you’ll get $50 off with code OONI50 at checkout, now through May 19.

• Outer: Shop gorgeous outdoor furniture and get 10% off sitewide — and 15% off brown wicker.

• Solo Stove: Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off sitewide — plus, get a free Mesa with the purchase of any fire pit bundle.

• Sunday: Shop the non-toxic yard and garden care brand and get 30% off custom lawn plans, now through June 2.

• Sunvilla: Get 20% off all outdoor seating and dining furniture with code REFRESH23 to, well, refresh your outdoor space.

• Villa Outdoors: Through the end of May, Villa Outdoors is offering 20% off seating, fire pits and more with code MEM23.

Memorial Day kitchen and dining deals

Our Place

• EveryPlate: Get meals for as little as $1.49 each with code EPMDW2023 from the budget-friendly meals service.

• Factor: Nutritious prepared meals are up to half off with code FACTORMDW2023.

• Green Chef: Get up to 60% off plus free shipping with code GCMDW2023 and save on sustainable, organic and special allergy-friendly foods.

• HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals plus free shipping from the popular meal kit delivery service with code HFMDW2023.

• Our Place: Internet-favorite brand Our Place is hosting a Spring Sale with up to 25% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, versatile ovenware sets, stylish tableware and much, much more.

• W&P: A favorite brand among our editors, W&P is offering up to 25% off sitewide through May 24 — so it’s a great time to save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more.

Memorial Day beauty deals

Natasha Hatendi/CNN

• Billie: If you’re seeking that flawless summer shave, consider the Underscored-favorite Billie razor kit. Throughout May, the brand is offering 20% off any order of $20 or more with code TAKE20.

• Drybar: Shop hair dryers, brushes, hair care products and more, all up to 30% off sitewide — and get the blowout look at home.

• Hai: Upgrade your “Everything Shower” with the Hai Smart Showerhead, now $149, and the new spa-like Infusions Smart Showerhead, now $198.

• Kitsch: Shop beauty, hair care and more and get 20% off sitewide with code MEMDAY20.

• Murad: Shop science-baked skincare from Murad and get a free full-sized sunscreen when you spend $100 or more.

• Ulta: Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event means discounts on tons of holy-grail brands, now through June 3.

Memorial Day fitness and health deals

Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more

Cocofloss

• Bowflex: Shop deals on home gym equipment, including treadmills and Max Trainers.

• Cocofloss: Save on luxurious, sustainable dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 15% off for Underscored readers. Simply use code CNN15 at checkout.

• Hydrow: Now through June 3, get up to $600 off the Hydrow Rower and Wave Rower and a subscription, and upgrade your fitness at home.

• Therabody: Save on a variety of percussive massage guns plus more muscle recovery devices through May 20.

Memorial Day clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Save on athleticwear, intimates, jewelry and more

Parade

• Adidas: Shop athletic gear and loungewear up to 40% off right now.

• Allbirds: This Underscored-favorite brand is offering up to 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s footwear styles throughout the month of May.

• Aurate: Get 30% off your order of dainty, high quality jewelry with code with code MEMORIAL30.

• Cole Haan: Get up to 50% off sitewide, plus additional perks in the coming weeks.

• Hoka: Whether you’re training for your next race or just wandering around town, Hoka sneakers keep you comfortable and supported. Right now, get up to 20% off select footwear.

• J. Crew: Right now, snag an extra 50% off sale styles with code SHOPEARLY. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s linen shop to airy dresses and chic basics.

• Madewell: Get 30% off your purchase with code WARMUP to stock up on summer essentials, now through May 30.

• Naadam: Shop chic cashmere sweaters and much more, now through May 26 — get 25% off with code MDW25.

• Outdoor Voices: During the Summer Favorites Sale at OV, get 30% off select styles, including exercise dresses, crop tops, pullovers, leggings and more.

• Parade: At Parade’s Summer Sale, get 30% sitewide and 40% off orders of $125 or more, including sleep, swim and bralettes.

• Tommy John: Save now on outfits perfect for lazy Sundays, working from home and self care nights — Tommy John is offering 30% off sitewide for orders $150 and up.

• Tory Burch: Get up to 40% off a bunch of styles and upgrade your wardrobe for summer.

• Universal Standard: Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend styles are seeing major discounts right now. If you’re refreshing your summer wardrobe, it’s a great time to shop timeless fashion in sizes 00 to 40.

• Zappos: Zappos’ prices just got even lower thanks to the Joyfest promo, happening now through May 29. Save up to 60% on everything you need from brands like Sam Edelman, Adidas, Asics, Cole Haan, and many more.

Memorial Day pet deals

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

Wild One

• Wild One: When it comes to stylish pet accessories — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind — Wild One is the brand to know. When you spend $100 or more throughout the rest of May, you’ll get a free Moonstone Tennis Tumble with your order.

Memorial Day travel deals

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carryons and more

Calpak

• American Tourister: Shop luggage and travel accessories 30% off sitewide.

• Cabeau: Use code MEML20 for 20% off travel essentials sitewide, including the Cabeau Evolution S3, our pick for the best travel pillow.

• Calpak: Just in time for summer travel, get 45% off all full-price luggage.

When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?

Memorial Day, a holiday to commemorate Americans who died while serving in the military, falls on the last Monday of May each year. In 2023, Memorial Day falls on May 29, 2023. The three-day-long weekend starts on Friday, May 26, and marks the unofficial start of summer with barbecues and other outdoor celebrations.

Most Memorial Day sales will start during the week leading up to Memorial Day — this year on May 22 — and last through Memorial Day itself, May 29.

What to buy at Memorial Day sales

If this Memorial Day is anything like last year’s, you’ll find all-time low prices on mattresses, furniture, appliances, vacuums, TVs, grills and more, and it could be your last chance to save big on certain items until Black Friday. We also expect to see bargains on outdoor items like lawnmowers, grills, patio furniture and more as shoppers gear up for summer.

That’s not all, though — we also expect deals across categories like beauty and fashion (last year saw sales from Glossier, Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and more) as well as kitchen (think must-haves like Vitamix, Le Creuset and KitchenAid), travel, pets and more.

Plus, you’ll find deals on a ton of Underscored-approved products, so you’ll always get solid bang for your buck — think AirPods, MacBooks, Bose headphones, the Samsung Frame TV and much, much more.

How to prepare for Memorial Day 2023

Since virtually all major retailers — and many small businesses — will be offering savings and promotions for Memorial Day, it’s wise to make a list of what you need before the deals drop. Take stock of your home and consider what could use replacing or upgrading, and keep in mind that the holiday is an especially smart time to shop for big-ticket items.

Furthermore, big-box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more are likely to reward members with early and exclusive deals, so if you haven’t already signed up for those programs, now’s a great time to do so. Deals on especially coveted deals aren’t likely to last, so one-click purchasing ensures you don’t miss your opportunity to score the lowest price.

How to find the best Memorial Day 2023 sales

Early Memorial Day deals may not be labeled as such, so look out for sitewide spring sales, Mother’s Day sales and the like. That said, be aware that prices may drop even lower over Memorial Day weekend, so patience could save you a few extra bucks.

Browsing the sale sections of your go-to retailers can’t hurt, but if you’d rather spend your holiday weekend barbecuing with family and friends than scouring the internet, you’re better off trusting the experts. (That’s us, your trusty CNN Underscored editors.)