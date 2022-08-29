This time of year brings a lot of change — the new school year, cooler temperatures, fewer beach days — but there’s one thing we can always count on come early September: Labor Day sales. Any bargain hunter worth their salt knows that this three-day weekend is a veritable cornucopia of savings. From furniture to tech, kitchen to beauty, clothing and bedding (and much, much more) everything on your must-have list is seeing markdowns right now.

Whether you prefer to peruse major retailers like Best Buy, Target, REI and Wayfair or you’d rather shop around smaller sites, you’ll find plenty to browse in our roundup below. We’ve sorted the deals into categories so you can find everything you need without the hassle. Plus, if you’re looking for more specific picks from Underscored, don’t miss our Labor Day coverage all week long.

Deals at major retailers

• Best Buy: Best Buy’s Labor Day sale lasts from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6, so you can save on everything from refrigerators to ranges all week long.

• Ikea: Outfit your home with well-designed, affordable furniture from Ikea: right now, if you spend $150 you’ll get $15 off in-store and online. Plus, between Sept. 2 and 12, you can save 20% on appliance bundles.

• Overstock: Check out Overstock’s Labor Day Clearance, running through Sept. 30 and offering thousands of items on sale in a variety of categories. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything.

• REI: Don’t miss savings on all sorts of outdoor gear thanks to REI’s annual Labor Day Sale and Clearance, offering up to 50% off and including some of the steepest discounts of the year. REI Co-op members can save even more, including an extra 20% off any REI Outlet item with code LABOR22.

• Target: Save on tons of categories from clothing for the whole family to bedding and decor for college students. Plus, Target’s ​​21 Days of Beauty promo offers 50% off daily Beauty Steals every day.

• Walmart: Thousands of rollbacks are now available on tech, furniture, appliances and much more.

Electronics deals

Courant Courant

• Courant: Chic wireless chargers are on sale from Courant right now — just use code SCHOOL for 20% off on both linen and leather options, the Catch collection and Mag:1 now through Sept. 11.

• Jabra: Now through Sept. 5, get a variety of wireless headphones at steep discounts from Jabra.

• Lenovo: Save big on the latest tech at Lenovo right now — think up to 60% off PCs and laptops from just $300, plus much, much more.

• Marshall Headphones: A bunch of Marshall’s stylish, high-quality headphones and speakers are on sale through Sept. 4.

• Moft: You can get 15% off the brand’s signature laptop stands with code LABOR15 right now, and keep your posture straight while working.

• OtterBox: Keep your phone safe from cracks and chips with a protective case from Otterbox — everything is 15% off sitewide Sept. 1 through 5.

• Ring: Invest in some home security and save — select security devices from Ring are up to 25% off through Sept. 7.

• Satechi: Chargers and other useful tech accessories are 20% off from Sept. 1 to 5 with code LD20.

TV deals

Amazon iStock

• Amazon Fire TVs: Upgrade your movie nights this fall with discounted Amazon Fire TVs.

Mattress and bedding deals

Brooklinen Brooklinen

• Allswell: Get an exclusive 5% off on top of existing 20% off Labor Day Sale for 25% off your order in total. Use code CNN25.

• Amerisleep: You can get 15% off all Amerisleep Pillows with code CNNPILLOWS right now.

• Avocado: Get eco-friendly (and super comfortable) mattresses 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY, now through Sept. 12. If you’re looking to save a couple extra bucks on the Eco Organic Mattress, use code CNN11 for 11% off.

• Awara: Get $300 off any mattress and score $499 worth of free accessories for up to $799 of savings total.

• Bear: Bear is offering its biggest discount ever, offering 30% off sitewide with code LD30, plus free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

• BeautyRest: Rest easy with up to $1000 off your purchase of a Black or Black Hybrid mattress. Sale ends Sept. 12.

• Big Blanket Co: Cozy up for fall and save up to $100 on blankets (including weighted blankets!) — the more you spend, the more you save, now through Sept. 11.

• Boll and Branch: Get an exclusive 15% off your first sheet set at Boll & Branch with code CNN15.

• Brentwood Home: Score $225 off the best-selling Oceano luxury mattress with code CNN225.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding (and more!) brand is offering 15% off sitewide from Sept. 1 to 8.

• Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses from this beloved DTC brand with code LDAY22, now through Sept. 7. Check back on Casper’s site, as the promos change throughout the holiday weekend.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Mattresses are 35% off right now, plus you’ll get free sheets and pillows with your purchase — no code necessary.

• Cozy Earth: Get luxe bedding, loungewear and linens 30% off during this Labor Day sale. Use code CNN at checkout.

• DreamCloud: Save $200 on a mattress of your choice, plus get $599 in free accessories included with your purchase.

• Eight Sleep: Get the Pod Pro Mattress $200 off, plus additional savings on the Pod Cover and accessories.

• Leesa: Shop Leesa’s lowest prices this year, plus an exclusive discount for Underscored readers: get $300 off the Original Hybrid Queen Mattress with code CNNDEAL.

• Luna: Luxe weighted blankets and more are up to 45% off at Luna right now.

• Nectar: Get $200 off any mattress and score $499 worth of free accessories.

• Nest Bedding: Cozy up this fall with a 30% discount on the Luxury Weighted Blanket from Nest Bedding. Use the exclusive code CNN30 at checkout.

• Nolah: In addition to the on-site discounts, get an additional $75 off the best selling Evolution 15-inch hybrid mattress with code CNN75.

• Purple: Take advantage of Purple’s Labor Day sale and get up to $300 off mattresses and $500 off Ascent bases, now through Sept. 14.

• Riley: Luxury bedding and linens for the entire home is now super affordable, thanks to Riley’s additional 30% off on sale items Sept. 1 through 5.

• Saatva: Score $350 off any order of $1000 with this exclusive link for Underscored readers — no code necessary.

• Serta: Save up hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends Sept. 12.

• Slumberland: Get $100 off a purchase of $599 with code CNNEXCLUSIVE.

• Tempur-Pedic: This week, save up to $500 on mattresses with Tempur Pedic’s Labor Day sale.

• Tuft & Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 15% on bedding.

• Vaya: Sleep soundly with 15% off Vaya pillows with code CNNPILLOWS.

• Zoma: Don’t miss an exclusive 15% discount on head pillows and body pillows with code CNNPILLOWS.

Furniture, decor and home deals

• Aera: Transform your home into an oasis thanks to smart diffusers from Aera, 25% off diffusers Sept. 1 through 5 — no code necessary.

• AeroGarden: Take 30% off indoor growing kits and more sitewide with code LABORDAY through Sept. 6.

• Anthropologie: Right now you can take an additional 50% off sale items at Anthropologie — that includes everything from candles to fall wardrobe essentials and more.

• Apt2B: Take up to 15% off sitewide, plus even more savings the more you spend, during this Labor Day sale.

• Article: Modern furniture from Article is 25% off during this Labor Day sale, now through Sept. 5.

• Ban.do: Use code TAKE30 for 30% off sitewide (hint: it’s a great time to stock up on back-to-school goodies and fall clothing).

• Birthdate Co.: Astrological candle brand Birthdate Co. is hosting a buy one, get one 50% off promo sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

• Bloomscape: Outfit your home with vibrant plants and save during Bloomscape’s Labor Day sale — everything is 20% off Sept. 4 through 8.

• Boutique Rugs: Save up to a whopping 80% plus another 10% on rugs with code LABOR10, free shipping included.

• Canopy: Get a free Canopy x Curie Aroma Kit and limited edition accessories tray with any order over $70 — just use code LABORDAY22 Sept.1 through 6.

• Castlery: Get up to $100 off your order for every $1,200 spent when you shop furniture from Castlery.

• CB2: Outfit your home with modern touches and save: CB2 is offering up to 50% off furniture, decor, bedding, bath, dinnerware and more.

• Cleancult: Sustainable cleaning products are 25% off sitewide, plus you’ll get free shipping with code LABORDAY25 Sept. 1 through 5.

• Crate & Kids: Select bedding, bath, decor and more is 20% off right now at Crate & Kids, just in time for the new school year rush.

• Crate & Barrel: The Outdoor Sale at Crate & Barrel offers up to 50% off select outdoor furniture, up to 30% off outdoor decor and grilling and more.

• Goodly: Curated gift boxes and more are discounted right now, thanks to this sale from Goodly, offering 20% off full priced items.

• Haand: Save on gorgeous pottery from Sept. 2 through 5.

• Interior Define: Starting Aug. 29, score up to 20% off everything at this custom furniture retailer.

• Jenni Kayne: Quality decor and wardrobe essentials are on sale during this 20% off sitewide sale — just use code LDW20 at checkout.

• Kaiyo: Take $100 off used furniture orders of $1,000+ with code SUN100 at checkout.

• Letterfolk: Get cute, customizable door mats and more 20% off during this sitewide sale with code LABORDAY20.

• Levity: Functional and durable furniture from Levity is 15% off during this sitewide sale. Just use code LDW15 Aug. 30 through Sept 5.

• Lightology: Brighten up your home with up to 20% off select brands of lighting, fans and furniture.

• Lovesac: Take up to 25% off select adaptable, high-tech Sactionals and 20% off everything else.

• Modloft: Outfit your entire home with chic furniture that’s up to 70% off sitewide during Modloft’s Warehouse Sale. Just use code REFRESH22 at checkout.

• Newton: All your baby must-haves are discounted during this 20% off sitewide sale at Newton.

• Onsen: Lightweight, ultra-absorbent towels from Onsen are an Underscored favorite. Aug. 31 through Labor Day, you’ll get 20% off your purchase.

• Open Spaces: The internet famous, small-space friendly Entryway Rack from Open Spaces is 20% off with code LABORDAY20.

• P.F. Candle Co.: Stock up on home fragrance faves during this 15% off promo — plus extra savings on sale items.

• Poketo: Unique desk supplies and more are 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20.

• Pom Pom: This family-owned, Los Angeles-based makes hand-loomed products that use high-quality, sustainably sourced materials — and from Sept. 2 to 7, everything is 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20.

• Pura: Smart diffusers and scents are 20% off during Pura’s sitewide sale, Sept. 2 through 5.

• Rifle Paper Co.: From homewares to planners, decor and more, everything at Rifle Paper Co. will be 25% off sitewide Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 with code TAKE25.

• Rocketbook: Rocketbook notebooks are infinitely reusable, and right now they’re all up to 25% off just in time for the new school year. This sale starts Sept. 1.

• RoomMates: Decorate your walls without sacrificing your security deposit with peel-and-stick wallpaper from RoomMates — you can get 25% off sitewide right now with code LABORDAY25.

• Rove Concepts: Rove Concepts’ Labor Day sale runs Sept. 2 through 5 and offers select items up to to 60% off, plus even more savings for members.

• Ruggable: Right now at Ruggable, save 15% on one rug or 20% on two rugs with code LD22.

• Sixpenny: Get 20% off orders over $1,000 with code RIPEFRUIT20 at this chic furniture brand.

• Society6: Decorate dorm rooms (or anywhere!) with artist designs from Society6 — everything is 30% off sitewide from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

• Sundays: Get furniture and storage up to 15% off sitewide right now.

• Sunvilla: Get 20% off online exclusives like fire pits, canopy tents, outdoor seating and more with code LDW20, now through Sept. 5.

• The Citizenry: Bedroom essentials from bedding to rugs and more are 25% off during this sale.

• Vitruvi: Give your home a spa-like atmosphere: Sept. 1 through 5 get 25% off a Vitruvi diffuser and 30% off the essentials bundle.

• Yield: Thoughtfully designed home wares from carafes to incense and more is 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20.

Kitchen and dining deals

W&P W&P

• Bean Box: Shop specialty coffees from 50+ top roasters across the country. From Sept. 2 to 5 your subscription comes out to just $9.05 per bag.

• Caraway Home: Don’t miss Caraway Home’s first ever Labor Day sale. Beginning Sept. 2, you’ll get 10% off bakeware sets.

• Chefman: All the countertop appliances your kitchen needs are 30% off during this sitewide sale at Chefman, running now until Labor Day.

• Fly by Jing: Now through Sept. 5 you can take up to 30% off fan favorites and bundles and add some delicious flavor to your home cooking.

• GIR: Get 20% off essential — and very chic — kitchen tools sitewide with code LABORDAY20.

• Happy Grub: Get free shipping on orders over $50 and get a free edible ink marker pack with your order of instant pancake mix.

• Health-Ade: Save on probiotic-filled kombucha with thai 20% off sale that’s live Sept.1 through 5.

• KitchenAid: Shop classic stand mixers and more right now — KitchenAid is offering 15% off major appliances with code LABORDAY15.

• Mosaic: Get vegan and vegetarian meals delivered straight to your door — use code LDW to save $20 on your first box now through Labor Day.

• OffLimits: OffLimits cereal is 15% off sitewide through Sept. 5, just in time for quick back-to-school breakfasts. Just use code 2KOOL4SCHOOL15 at checkout for savings.

• Our Place: Now through Sept. 7, you can save 25% sitewide at Our Place, an Underscored favorite for versatile, beautiful kitchenwares.

• Sips By: Personalized subscription tea boxes from Sips by are on sale: use code LABOR22 for $5 off your first box or get 15% off with code LABOR15.

• Sugarwish: This innovative gift-giving platform allows recipients to pick their sweets — if you’ve got something to celebrate coming up, use code SWEETGRATITUDE to save 50% on a Small Sweet Treat Select from Sept. 5 through 9.

• W&P: Take 20% off of W&P’s chic and sustainable food storage and kitchen organization, just in time for packed school lunches. This promo lasts Sept.1 through 5.

• Welly Bottle: Shop sustainable insulated drinkware at 20% off with code LABOR20 from Sept. 5 to 9.

Outdoors deals

Solo Stove

• Backcountry: Shop up to 70% off at Backcountry.com during this massive Labor Day sale.

• BBQGuys: Outdoor entertaining essentials like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more are up to 50% off right now.

• BioLite: The FirePit+ and CampStove2+ are 20% off through Sept. 5 as part of Biolite’s Labor Day sale — no code necessary.

• Isle: Snag an inflatable stand-up paddleboard at a great price, thanks to Isle’s Labor Day sale, offering at least $200 off everything.

• Kammok: This Labor Day sale offers 20% off tents, hammocks and blankets for comfort outdoors.

• Ooni: You can save 20% on a bunch of pizza ovens at Ooni right now.

• Osprey: Quality backpacks and gear are discounted during this End of Summer sale offering 25 to 40% off select styles.

• Primal: Save on cycling apparel and accessories during this 20% off sitewide sale from Sept. 2 to 6.

• Sea to Summit: Save 25% on all dry storage now through Sept. 5.

• Solo Stove: Underscored-beloved fire pits from Solo Stove are up to 40% off now through Sept. 5.

• Thermacell: Keep mosquitos at bay with 15% off bestselling Thermacell models, the EX90 and E90.

• Z Grills: Save up to $361 off on pellet grills during this Labor Day sale. Plus, Underscored readers can shave off an extra $10 at checkout with code CNN10.

Beauty deals

OUAI OUAI

• Bliss: Don’t miss this Friends & Family sale offering 30% off sitewide Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

• Coco and Eve: Coco & Eve tanning products help you achieve a summer glow all year long — and the brand is up to 50% off best sellers Sept. 1 through 8.

• Deborah Lippmann: Use code LABORDAY22 for 20% off all orders over $65 Sept. 1 through 6.

• Drybar: Hairstyling tools and accessories are at least 20% off right now at Drybar.

• FoxyBae: Bestsellers are up to a whopping 80% off, plus get free shipping on orders over $30.

• IGK: A bunch of bestsellers at IGK are buy one, get one 50% off from Sept. 2 to 5 with code CYASUMMER.

• Isdin: Get up to 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.

• It Cosmetics: Shop bestsellers at 25% off, plus get a free gift with purchase on orders over $75.

• Kerastase: Professional-grade hair care from Kérastase is running buy one full size product, get 10% off; buy two full size products, get 15% off; and buy three full size products, get 20% off promo with code LDW22 at checkout.

• Kiehl’s: From Sept.1 to 11, Kiehl’s is offering 25% off all purchases, and even more savings on bestsellers.

• Joanna Vargas Skin Care: Take 25% off all products with code LABORDAY25.

• Mario Badescu: Get 25% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

• Nuria: Enhance your natural glow with 20% off sitewide Sept. 2 through 5 with code SUMMER20.

• OUAI: Keep your hair looking its best with this limited time sale. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, everything is 20% off sitewide.

• Pacifica: Get natural beauty, makeup and suncare 20% off sitewide Sept. 1 through 5.

• Peace Out: Skincare essentials — including acne-calming pimple patches — are 25% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

• R+Co: Get blowout-worthy hair with R+Co products, now 20% off sitewide with code LDAY20.

• R.E.M. Beauty: Get Ariana Grande’s beauty products at a discount — you can build a bundle and get 25% off three or more items with code 25OFF.

• Schwanen Garten: Nourish your skin and save during this sitewide promotion — everything is 20% off sitewide Sept. 1 through 4.

• Skin Laundry: The laser facial brand is offering 30% off all skin care products Sept. 2 through 5.

• Soko Glam: Use code AWAYWEGLOW22 from Sept. 2 to 6 for discounts on bestselling skincare.

• True Botanicals: This natural skincare brand is offering 40% off Glow on the Go bundle for gentle yet effective products anywhere, Sept. 2 through 5.

• Vegamour: Vegamour’s birthday sale means everything is 25% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE6.

• Virtue Labs: Virtue hair care is 20% off orders over $100 with code GET20, now through Sept. 7.

• Ulta: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event means discounts on tons of holy-grail beauty brands.

Fitness, health and hygiene deals

Bala Bala

• Bala: Gear up with beautiful and functional fitness equipment from Bala — everything is 20% off sitewide for purchases over $75.

• Bio Bidet: Save on a variety of bidets and bidet attachments now through Sept. 6.

• Cloud Paper: Bamboo paper products are a sustainable swap for household essentials, and you can get 15% off your first order with code LDW15.

• DiscountContactLenses.com: Select from an enormous selection of brand-name contact lenses and get 15% off with code LD15 Sept. 1 through 10.

• DiscountGlasses.com: If you’ve been squinting a bit too much lately, take advantage of 30% off a wide selection of prescription glasses, sunglasses and readers with code LD30.

• Dr. Squatch: Get up to 25% off personal care during this Labor Day sale, Sept. 2 through 5.

• EyeBuyDirect: Score massive savings on glasses and lenses now through Sept. 5 with code SAVE4ALL.

• Look Optic: Protect your eyes all year long and get 25% off sunglasses Sept. 2 through 5.

• Squatty Potty: Get 20% off sitewide Sept. 2 through 5.

• Sunglass Hut: Save up to $40 on select sunglasses Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

• Therabody: Treat your muscles to percussive therapy and save up to $100 on Therabody devices now through Sept. 6.

• Tushy: The Underscored-approved Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment is just $69 with code NINESIX Sept. 2 through 6.

• YesGlasses: All frames are 30% off with code LABOR30 at Yesglasses.com Sept. 1 through 5.

Clothing, shoes and accessories deals

CUUP CUUP

• Academy Sports + Outdoors: Don’t miss these deals for the whole family, just in time for back-to-school activities. Deals are live Sept. 1 through 5.

• Adidas: Save up to 30% on thousands of styles with code SCOREBIG starting Sept. 1, just in time for after-school sports season.

• Adore Me: Save on bras and lingerie, sleep and lounge, swimwear and activewear — and if you join the VIP club, you can get up to 70% off on select products.

• Bandier: Shop ultra-chic workout wear and athleisure at up to 30% off starting Sept. 1.

• BaubleBar: Take up to 80% off unique jewelry from BaubleBar during this Labor Day Weekend event from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6.

• Chinese Laundry: All the shoes your fall wardrobe needs are on sale during this sitewide 30% off sale at Chinese Laundry, lasting from Sept. 2 to 8.

• Clarks: During this summer clearance event, footwear is up to half off with code SUMMER, now through Sept. 1.

• Columbia: Shop outdoors clothing for the upcoming season during Columbia’s Labor Day sale — almost everything is 25% off through Sept. 6.

• Crocs: This weekend, you can score two pairs of Crocs for only $50 when you use code 2FOR50 through Sept. 30.

• Cuup: Shop Underscored-approved intimates and swimwear at up to 60% off, now through Sept. 5.

• Draper James: Reese Witherspoon’s delightfully classic clothes are an additional 30% off sale right now.

• Everlane: Shop elevated basics at Everlane and save — now through Sept. 5, the retailer is offering 60% off popular summer styles as well as an extra 30% off on all denim.

• Girlfriend Collective: Sustainable and chic, Girlfriend Collective’s size-inclusive activewear is 15% off sitewide and up to 60% off sale styles Sept. 1 through 5.

• Hanna Andersen: Cute kids clothes are 40% off during this sitewide sale now through Sept. 5 — plus clearance is an additional 20% off.

• Harper Wilde: Harper Wilde bras are seeing their biggest discounts of the year from Sept. 3 to 5, with 20% off everything sitewide.

• Hudson: Everyday must-have denim and more is 30% off during Hudson’s sitewide sale with code BYENOW.

• Kenneth Cole: Save 30% sitewide during this Labor Day promo.

• Kt by Knix: Just in time for the new semester, teen-friendly period underwear from Kt by Knix is seeing a promo: buy any Kt Period Kit and get a free $30 gift card to be used toward your next purchase.

• Lively: Comfortable, versatile bras — plus swimwear, activewear, lounge and more — is 15% off during this sitewide sale, Sept. 1 through 7.

• Madewell: Score an extra 40% off sale and 30% off fall favorites while you transition into your cooler-weather wardrobe.

• Modcloth: Get your autumn wardrobe started with savings at Modcloth — 30% off tons of fall styles and an additional 10% off every second item.

• Outdoor Voices: Celebrate the long weekend with clothes that encourage movement and fun — shop OV Extra for up to 50% off select styles Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

• Pact: Organic, sustainable clothing from Pact is 20% off sitewide Sept. 1 through 5.

• Parks Project: Apparel and accessories honoring national parks and the great outdoors is 20% off during this sitewide sale lasting Aug. 31 through Sept 6. Just use code ADVENTURE20 at checkout.

• Proof: Proof underwear protects from period and bladder leaks, so you can stay comfortable and confident all day long. For Labor Day, the brand is offering 20% off your purchase with WEARWHITE Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

• Rent the Runway: Sport on-trend designer clothes without designer prices — through Sept. 8, everything is 30% off with code RENTYOURWAY, including subscription and one-time rentals.

• Rockport: Comfortable shoes for everyone are up to 40% off with free shipping Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

• Saylor: Take an extra 20% off sale styles at this on-trend retailer Sept. 2 through 5 with code LDAY22.

• Storq: Chic maternity clothing brand Storq is offering up to 80% off best sellers from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

• Studs: Get 20% off chic, celebrity-beloved jewelry from Studs Sept. 1 through 5, no code necessary.

• Tkees: Now through Labor Day weekend, Tkees is offering up to 70% off elevated footwear essentials, loungewear and more.

• Vineyard Vines: Everything at Vineyard Vines is 30% off sitewide at Vineyard Vines from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

• Year of Ours: Don’t miss 40% off summer styles from this boutique fitness apparel company starting Sept. 1.

Pets deals

West & Willow West and Willow

• Chewy: During Chewy’s End of Summer sale, you can find discounted toys and treats for your furry friends.

• Shaya: Pets and their humans alike will love this 25% off sale on elevated essentials. Just use code LBD22 to save, Sept. 1 through 6.

• Wagz: Shop no-shock GPS smart collars at solid discounts this Labor Day.

• Whistle: Tracking, health and safety devices for dogs are 20% off Aug. 30 through Sept. 6.

• West & Willow: Save on custom pet portraits and more — West & Willow is offering 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY Sept. 1 through 5.

• YETI: Save on a durable dog bed from Yeti right now — the Trailhead Dog Bed is 25% off through Sept. 5.

Travel deals

Calpak

• Cabeau: Everything at Cabeau, including an Underscored-favorite neck pillow, is 20% off Sept. 2 through 5.

• Calpak: The sale section is up to 55% off, meaning you can save lots on durable, stylish luggage on your next trip.

• Samsonite: Durable Samsonite luggage 25% off sitewide now through Sept. 6, so gear up for upcoming travels now.