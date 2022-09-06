Labor Day 2022 sales: Live updates 10:36 AM EDT September 6, 2022 We’ll be updating this story during the last hours Labor Day, so be sure to check back often for new deals.

The long weekend has come and gone, but you still have a chance to take advantage of Labor Day deals at some of your favorite retailers. Many stores have extended their holiday sales through Tuesday and beyond, so you can still pick up everything from appliances to tech, furniture to beauty, clothing and mattresses for much less than usual. See below for all the sales that are still happening now, and be sure to shop ASAP.

Labor Day deals at major retailers

• Best Buy: Best Buy’s Labor Day sale lasts from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6, so you can save on everything from refrigerators to ranges all week long.

• Ikea: Outfit your home with well-designed, affordable furniture from Ikea. Right now, if you spend $150 you’ll get $15 off in-store and online. Plus, between Sept. 2 and 12, you can save 20% on appliance bundles.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things DIY and home renovation, plus outdoor decor, grilling and appliances during this Labor Day event.

• Overstock: Check out Overstock’s Labor Day Clearance, running through Sept. 30 and offering thousands of items on sale in a variety of categories. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything.

• The Home Depot: Save on must-haves for your home and yard with these savings.

• Wayfair: Tons of furniture for any space or style is up to 70% off at Wayfair.

Electronics, TV and appliance deals

• Adorama: From cameras to speakers to headphones, Adorama’s got all the tech you need at solid discounts right now.​​

• Amazon Fire TVs: Upgrade your movie nights this fall with discounted Amazon Fire TVs.

• Antonline: Shop tech and electronics from brands like Microsoft, HP and Lenovo, just in time for the new semester.

• Courant: Chic wireless chargers are on sale from Courant right now; just use code SCHOOL for 20% off on both linen and leather options, the Catch collection and Mag:1 now through Sept. 11.

• Dyson: Save up to $170 on powerful Dyson vacuums and air purifiers right now.

• HP: Save up to 75% on the latest tech, plus get 5% off select products over $599 with code LABORDAY5HP and 10% off select products over $1099 with code LABORDAY10HP.

• Pela Case: This Labor Day, when you buy one compostable phone case from Pela, you’ll get a second 50% off.

• PopSockets: During this warehouse sale you can score an additional 20% off all sale items.

• Ring: Invest in some home security and save; select security devices from Ring are up to 25% off through Sept. 7.

• Roborock: Score robot vacuums from Roborock’s Q5 series on sale all Labor Day weekend long at Amazon.

• Whirlpool: Get 15% off major appliances on Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid.com with code LABORDAY15.

• Allswell: Get an exclusive 5% off on top of existing 20% off Labor Day Sale for 25% off your order in total. Use code CNN25.

• Amerisleep: You can get 15% off all Amerisleep Pillows with code CNNPILLOWS right now.

• Avocado: Get eco-friendly (and super-comfortable) mattresses 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY, now through Sept. 12. If you’re looking to save a couple extra bucks on the Eco Organic Mattress, use code CNN11 for 11% off.

• Awara: Get $300 off any mattress and score $499 worth of free accessories for up to $799 of savings total.

• Baloo: Get $50 off a Mini weighted blanket right now — perfect for kids or if you find larger sizes a bit too weighted.

• Bear: Bear is offering its biggest discount ever, offering 30% off sitewide with code LD30 plus free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

• BeautyRest: Rest easy with up to $1000 off your purchase of a Black or Black Hybrid mattress. Sale ends Sept. 12.

• Bed Threads: During Bed Threads’ Birthday Sale you’ll get 15% off sitewide, meaning you can save on French flax linen bedding, bath, tablewares, pajamas, and much more. Use code PARTYTIME at checkout.

• Big Blanket Co.: Cozy up for fall and save up to $100 on blankets (including weighted blankets!) — the more you spend, the more you save, now through Sept. 11.

• Boll & Branch: Get an exclusive 15% off your first sheet set at Boll & Branch with code CNN15.

• Brentwood Home: Score $225 off the best-selling Oceano luxury mattress with code CNN225.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding (and more!) brand is offering 15% off sitewide from Sept. 1 to 8.

• Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding with code LABORDAY25.

• Buffy: Stay cool while you sleep and get up to 35% off pillows, comforters, sheets and more for a limited time.

• Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses from this beloved DTC brand with code LDAY22, now through Sept. 7. Check back on Casper’s site, as the promos change throughout the holiday weekend.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Mattresses are 35% off right now, plus you’ll get free sheets and pillows with your purchase — no code necessary.

• Coyuchi: Sleep soundly and save — Coyuchi is offering 20% off bed basics right now.

• Cozy Earth: Get luxe bedding, loungewear and linens 30% off during this Labor Day sale. Use code CNN at checkout.

• Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets, loungewear and home decor from now through Sept. 6 — no code necessary.

• Cuddledown: Save on comforters, blankets, mattress covers, pillows and more during this sale, offering 25% off everything, including clearance, plus free shipping through the weekend.

• DreamCloud: Save $200 on a mattress of your choice, plus get $599 in free accessories included with your purchase.

• Eight Sleep: Get the Pod Pro Mattress $200 off, plus additional savings on the Pod Cover and accessories.

• Gravity Blankets: Absolutely everything is 25% off right now, so you can shop relaxation-inducing weighted blankets and more at a discount.

• Helix: Helix is offering $150 off and 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $600+ with code — just use code LDW150. More savings are also up for grabs — the more you spend the more you’ll save.

• Leesa: Shop Leesa’s lowest prices this year, plus an exclusive discount for Underscored readers — get an extra $100 off the Original Hybrid Queen Mattress with code CNNDEAL (combined with the on-site discount, that’s $300 off total).

• Mattress Firm: Get a king bed at queen prices or a queen bed at twin prices at Mattress firm right now — plus, get a free adjustable base with purchases over $699.

• Nectar: Get $200 off any mattress and score $499 worth of free accessories.

• Nest Bedding: Cozy up this fall with a 30% discount on the Luxury Weighted Blanket from Nest Bedding. Use the exclusive code CNN30 at checkout.

• Nolah: In addition to the on-site discounts, get an additional $75 off the best selling Evolution 15-inch hybrid mattress with code CNN75.

• Peacock Alley: Bedding and bath linens are 25% off sitewide starting Sept. 1 at Peacock Alley.

• Purple: Take advantage of Purple’s Labor Day sale and get up to $300 off mattresses and $500 off Ascent bases, now through Sept. 14.

• Riley: Luxury bedding and linens for the entire home are now super affordable, thanks to Riley’s additional 30% off on sale items Sept. 1 through 5.

• Saatva: Score $350 off any order of $1,000 with this exclusive link for Underscored readers — no code necessary.

• Serta: Save up hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends Sept. 12.

• Sijo: Get 20% off sheets, pillows, comforters and more sitewide with code WEEKEND.

• Slumberland: Get $100 off a purchase of $599 with code CNNEXCLUSIVE.

• Tempur-Pedic: This week, save up to $500 on mattresses with Tempur-Pedic’s Labor Day sale.

• Tuft & Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 15% on bedding.

• Vaya: Sleep soundly with 15% off Vaya pillows with code CNNPILLOWS.

• West Elm: Shop this warehouse sale for discounts up to 70% on furniture, bedding, decor and more.

• Zoma: Don’t miss an exclusive 15% discount on head pillows and body pillows with code CNNPILLOWS.

• AeroGarden: Take 30% off indoor growing kits and more sitewide with code LABORDAY through Sept. 6.

• Allform: Starting Sept. 2, get 20% off furniture sitewide with code LDSALE20.

• Apt2B: Take up to 15% off sitewide, plus even more savings the more you spend, during this Labor Day sale.

• Ban.do: Use code TAKE30 for 30% off sitewide. (Hint: It’s a great time to stock up on back-to-school goodies and fall clothing).

• Bloomscape: Outfit your home with vibrant plants and save during Bloomscape’s Labor Day sale — everything is 20% off with code FALL20.

• Boutique Rugs: Save up to a whopping 80% plus another 10% on rugs with code LABOR10, free shipping included.

• Burrow: Shop quality furniture for any space and save with code LDS22.

• Canopy: Get a free Canopy x Curie Aroma Kit and limited edition accessories tray with any order over $70 — just use code LABORDAY22 Sept. 1 through 6.

• Castlery: Get up to $100 off your order for every $1,200 spent when you shop furniture from Castlery.

• Crate & Kids: Select bedding, bath, decor and more are 20% off right now at Crate & Kids, just in time for the new school year rush.

• Crate & Barrel: The Outdoor Sale at Crate & Barrel offers up to 50% off select outdoor furniture, up to 30% off outdoor decor and grilling, and more.

• Fernish: Use code RELAX50 for 50% off your first month of rental furniture at Fernish.

• Floyd: You can get 20% off furniture sitewide, plus 25% off the marquee Floyd Sectional, now through Sept. 6.

• Frontgate: Get up to 70% off furniture during this sitewide sale, plus get 40% off pet items.

• Goodly: Curated gift boxes and more are discounted right now, thanks to this sale from Goodly offering 20% off full priced items.

• Hai: Did you know smart home devices extend to your shower? The Hai Smart Showerhead offers a personalized experience and easy installation — plus it’s on sale for $199 (originally $249) now through Sept. 19.

• Hay: Get (at least) 15% off sitewide for Scandinavian-inspired home decor, furniture, organization and more.

• Houzz: The Houzz Labor Day sale kicks off on Sept. 1 for all things interior design.

• Inside Weather: Chic furniture for the whole home is up to 20% with code LABORDAY.

• Interior Define: Starting Aug. 29, score up to 20% off everything at this custom furniture retailer.

• Joybird: You can get up to 35% off Joybird’s gorgeous furniture right now.

• Lightology: Brighten up your home with up to 20% off select brands of lighting, fans and furniture.

• Loftie: The Loftie sleep kit ensures a well-rested night and pleasant wake-up — snag the collection for $64 off right now.

• Lovesac: Take up to 25% off select adaptable, high-tech Sactionals and 20% off everything else.

• Lulu and Georgia: Furniture, lighting, rugs, decor and more is 20% off right now.

• Minted: Save on stationery, invitations, cards and more during Minted’s The Labor Day event, offering 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY22. Plus get all frames 20% off with code FRAMESEVENT22.

• Modloft: Outfit your entire home with chic furniture that’s up to 70% off sitewide during Modloft’s Warehouse Sale. Just use code REFRESH22 at checkout.

• Newton: All your baby must-haves are discounted during this 20% off sitewide sale at Newton.

• Office Depot: Whether you want to upgrade your WFH setup or you’re preparing for the new school year, September is a great time to stock up on school supplies, desk furniture and tech.

• Onsen: Lightweight, ultra-absorbent towels from Onsen are an Underscored favorite. From Aug. 31 through Labor Day, you’ll get 20% off your purchase.

• Outer: Summer might be coming to a close, but you can save on outdoor entertaining must-haves like this stylish furniture from Outer with up to 30% off right now.

• Piecework Puzzles: These gorgeous puzzles serve as a fun group activity and tabletop art — and they’re up to 70% off for a limited time.

• Pom Pom: This family-owned, Los Angeles-based company makes hand-loomed products that use high-quality, sustainably sourced materials, and from Sept. 2 to 7, everything is 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20.

• Rifle Paper Co.: From homewares to planners, decor and more, everything at Rifle Paper Co. will be 25% off sitewide Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 with code TAKE25.

• Rove Concepts: Rove Concepts’ Labor Day sale runs Sept. 2 through 5 and offers select items up to to 60% off, plus even more savings for members.

• Ruggable: Right now at Ruggable, save 15% on one rug or 20% on two rugs with code LD22.

• Rugs.com: Get up to an extra 80% off right now and shop a wide selection of rugs for your home.

• Rugs USA: Get $75 off orders over $300 plus more discounts during this Labor Day sale. Just use code LABORDAY at checkout.

• Shutterfly: Preserve precious memories and get 40% off almost everything at Shutterfly — plus use code SHIP49 to get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

• Sixpenny: Get 20% off orders over $1,000 with code RIPEFRUIT20 at this chic furniture brand.

• Society6: Decorate dorm rooms (or anywhere!) with artist designs from Society6 — everything is 30% off sitewide from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

• Steelcase: Upgrade your WFH setup with a new desk or chair, plus storage solutions and tech accessories, and save. Steelcase is offering 15% off sitewide right now.

• Sundays: Get furniture and storage up to 15% off sitewide right now.

• The Citizenry: Bedroom essentials from bedding to rugs and more are 25% off during this sale.

• Yield: Thoughtfully designed homewares from carafes to incense and more are 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20.

Kitchen and dining deals

• Calphalon: During this buy more, save more event, you’ll get $25 off every $100 you spend.

• Chefman: All the countertop appliances your kitchen needs are 30% off during this sitewide sale at Chefman, running now until Labor Day.

• Great Jones: Get 20% off your order of chic, retro-inspired cookware with code LDW20.

• Happy Grub: Get free shipping on orders over $50 and get a free edible ink marker pack with your order of instant pancake mix.

• Osmo: Amp up your meals with flavored salts — Osmo is offering a buy two, get one free promo right now.

• Our Place: Now through Sept. 7, you can save 25% sitewide at Our Place, an Underscored favorite for versatile, beautiful kitchenwares.

• Sips By: Personalized subscription tea boxes from Sips By are on sale: use code LABOR22 for $5 off your first box or get 15% off with code LABOR15.

• Sugarwish: This innovative gift-giving platform allows recipients to pick their sweets — if you’ve got something to celebrate coming up, use code SWEETGRATITUDE to save 50% on a Small Sweet Treat Select from Sept. 5 through 9.

• Welly Bottle: Shop sustainable insulated drinkware at 20% off with code LABOR20 from Sept. 5 to 9.

Outdoors deals

• Backcountry: Shop up to 70% off during this massive Labor Day sale.

• BBQGuys: Outdoor entertaining essentials like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more are up to 50% off right now.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods: ​​Shop Labor Day Deals from now until Sept. 5 at Dick’s, and get up to half off athletic gear for the whole family.

• Goal Zero: Get 20% off power stations, solar panels, generators and more.

• Greenworks: Now through Sept. 7 you can get 25% off almost everything from Greenworks for outdoor projects and yard care with code LD25.

• Isle: Snag an inflatable stand-up paddleboard at a great price, thanks to Isle’s Labor Day sale offering at least $200 off everything.

• Juiced Bikes: Shop electric bikes for a simplified commute — Juiced Bikes is offering up to $400 off starting Sept. 1.

• Primal: Save on cycling apparel and accessories during this 20% off sitewide sale from Sept. 2 to 6.

• Z Grills: Save up to $361 off on pellet grills during this Labor Day sale. Plus, Underscored readers can shave off an extra $10 at checkout with code CNN10.

Beauty deals

• Act+Acre: Snag hair tools, accessories and products 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• Bask: From Sept. 2 through 5, you can get up to 50% off sunscreen and more from Bask — some of the brand’s lowest prices ever for vegan, reef-friendly SPF.

• ColourPop: Shop ColourPop’s Pre-Fall Sale and get 30% off sitewide.

• Deborah Lippmann: Use code LABORDAY22 for 20% off all orders over $65 Sept. 1 through 6.

• Drybar: Hairstyling tools and accessories are at least 20% off right now at Drybar.

• Farmacy: Clean skincare is 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20.

• First Aid Beauty: Orders over $65 come with a free gift of deluxe minis — use code FABWKND.

• Fleur & Bee: Plant-powered skincare is 40% off sitewide with code SAVE40LABOR starting Sept. 1.

• FoxyBae: Bestsellers are up to a whopping 80% off, plus get free shipping on orders over $30.

• Herbal Dynamics: Get beauty and skincare 30% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY30 starting Sept. 2.

• IGK: A bunch of bestsellers at IGK are buy one, get one 50% off from Sept. 2 to 5 with code CYASUMMER.

• Isdin: Get up to 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.

• Joanna Vargas Skin Care: Take 25% off all products with code LABORDAY25.

• Kiehl’s: From Sept. 1 to 11, Kiehl’s is offering 25% off all purchases and even more savings on bestsellers.

• Kosas: Get a free mini revealer foundation with orders over $60.

• Loops: This skincare brand is offering 20% off purchases over $50 and 30% off purchases over $100.

• Mario Badescu: Get 25% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

• Peace Out: Skincare essentials — including acne-calming pimple patches — are 25% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

• Soko Glam: Use code AWAYWEGLOW22 from Sept. 2 to 6 for discounts on bestselling skincare.

• True Botanicals: This natural skincare brand is offering 40% off Glow on the Go bundle for gentle yet effective products anywhere, Sept. 2 through 5.

• Ulta: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event means discounts on tons of holy-grail beauty brands.

• Vegamour: Vegamour’s birthday sale means everything is 25% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE6.

• Virtue Labs: Virtue hair care is 20% off orders over $100 with code GET20, now through Sept. 7.

• Zitsticka: Get 25% off acne products — including pimple patches — sitewide with code LDW25.

Fitness, health and hygiene deals

• Bio Bidet: Save on a variety of bidets and bidet attachments now through Sept. 6.

• Cubii: Get $50 off the JR2+ under-desk elliptical with code SAVE50JR2PLUS from Sept. 2 through 6.

• Everlywell: Shop at-home health tests and save 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

• Moon Oral Care: Save on oral care during this 20% off sitewide sale, plus 30% off all bundles.

• Rael: Save on period supplies, skincare and more thanks to this sale, offering up to 40% off sitewide and 20% off sets.

• The Reservoir: Use code LABORDAY2022 at checkout for 15% off a countertop water filtration system.

• Therabody: Treat your muscles to percussive therapy and save up to $100 on Therabody devices now through Sept. 6.

• Tushy: The Underscored-approved Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment is just $69 with code NINESIX Sept. 2 through 6.

• & Other Stories: Don’t miss up to 50% off select styles to refresh your wardrobe, now through Sept. 5.

• Abercrombie: ​​Get up to 50% off select styles from Abercrombie right now.

• Academy Sports + Outdoors: Don’t miss these deals for the whole family, just in time for back-to-school activities. Deals are live Sept. 1 through 5.

• Adidas: Save up to 30% on thousands of styles with code SCOREBIG starting Sept. 1, just in time for after-school sports season.

• Allbirds: At Underscored, we love Allbirds a lot — and so do our readers. Thankfully, you can shop men’s and women’s footwear and more up to 40% off right now.

• Asos: Shop tons of styles at Asos right now and save — everything is 20% off with code HOLIDAZE.

• Athleta: Grab some new workout pieces for fall — Athleta is offering an extra 30% off its sale styles right now.

• Banana Republic: During this Labor Day event, you’ll save up to 70% on sale styles plus an extra 20% off at checkout.

• Bandier: Shop ultra-chic workout wear and athleisure at up to 30% off starting Sept. 1.

• BaubleBar: Take up to 80% off unique jewelry from BaubleBar during this Labor Day Weekend event from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6.

• Calvin Klein: Get an extra 50% off sale, 40% off apparel and 30% off underwear at Calvin Klein.

• Carter’s: Shop kid’s clothing at 50% off sitewide sale running Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.

• Chinese Laundry: All the shoes your fall wardrobe needs are on sale during this sitewide 30% off sale at Chinese Laundry, lasting from Sept. 2 to 8.

• Clarks: During this summer clearance event, footwear is up to half off with code SUMMER, now through Sept. 1.

• Columbia: Shop outdoor clothing for the upcoming season during Columbia’s Labor Day sale — almost everything is 25% off through Sept. 6.

• Crap Eyewear: Score up to 50% off sunnies sitewide.

• Crocs: This weekend, you can score up to 50% off Crocs.

• Cuup: Shop Underscored-approved intimates and swimwear at up to 60% off, now through Sept. 5.

• Eddie Bauer: Get up to 50% off during this Labor Day sale.

• Eloquii: Hundreds of plus-size styles are up to 50% off of sitewide with an extra 50% off all sale items, with different promos all weekend.

• Faherty: Shop up to 40% off new sale styles starting Sept. 2.

• Frank and Oak: Get up to 30% off starting Sept. 1.

• Gap: During Gap’s Labor Day sale, you’ll get an extra 50% off markdowns and at least 40% off all regular priced denim, fleece, activewear, tees and more.

• Girlfriend Collective: Sustainable and chic, Girlfriend Collective’s size-inclusive activewear is 15% off sitewide and up to 60% off sale styles Sept. 1 through 5.

• Hanky Panky: Save on underwear during the So Long Summer sale, with discounts up to 75% off.

• Hanna Andersson: Cute kids clothes are 40% off during this sitewide sale now through Sept. 5 — plus clearance is an additional 20% off.

• Hudson: Everyday must-have denim and more is 30% off during Hudson’s sitewide sale with code BYENOW.

• J.Crew: Get 30% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles when you use code LONGWKND.

• J.Crew Factory: Today only, you can get an extra 70% off clearance items. Use code SHOPQUICK at checkout.

• Jachs NY: Get up to a whopping 90% the entire site — plus, Underscored readers can get an extra 25% off already slashed prices using the exclusive code CNN25 at checkout.

• Lee: Shop denim and other fall essentials and save, thanks to a BOGO 50% off promotion, auto-applied at checkout.

• Levi’s: Get denim (of course) and much, much more up to 40% off at Levi’s right now, during the brand’s Sunset on Summer Sale.

• Lively: Comfortable, versatile bras — plus swimwear, activewear, lounge and more — are 15% off during this sitewide sale Sept. 1 through 17. Use code CREW15.

• Lisa Says Gah: Get an extra 30% off sale items, from sundresses to quirky accessories.

• Lunya: A bunch of pajamas and loungewear styles are 26% off at Lunya — technically, they’re in the men’s section, but we think they’d work for anyone.

• Madewell: Score an extra 40% off sale and 30% off fall favorites while you transition into your cooler-weather wardrobe.

• ModCloth: Get your autumn wardrobe started with savings at Modcloth — 30% off tons of fall styles and an additional 10% off every second item.

• Nike: Members can get up to 50% off thousands of styles with code SUMMER20.

• Old Navy: Find autumn-ready styles on sale starting at just $10.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Don’t miss this 50% off sitewide sale on kids’ and toddler clothing, Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

• Pact: Organic, sustainable clothing from Pact is 20% off sitewide.

• Paige: This denim brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY2022 at checkout.

• Palladium: Palladium footwear is 25% off sitewide.

• Parks Project: Apparel and accessories honoring national parks and the great outdoors are 20% off during this sitewide sale lasting Aug. 31 through Sept 6. Just use code ADVENTURE20 at checkout.

• Printfresh: Get an additional 20% off sale with code BYESUMMER.

• Proof: Proof underwear protects from period and bladder leaks, so you can stay comfortable and confident all day long. For Labor Day, the brand is offering 20% off your purchase with code WEARWHITE.

• Reebok: Get up to 50% off orders over $250 and hefty discounts sitewide with code LABORDAY.

• Rent the Runway: Sport on-trend designer clothes without designer prices — through Sept. 8, everything is 30% off with code RENTYOURWAY, including subscriptions and one-time rentals.

• Rockport: Comfortable shoes for everyone are up to 40% off with free shipping Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

• SET Active: The code LABORDAY2 will get shoppers tons of savings at Set Active.

• Soma: Starting Sept. 2, Soma is offering two for $50 bras, five for $10 sale panties, and up to 50% off the sale section.

• Splendid: Now through Sept. 6, you can get 40% off almost everything with code REFRESH.

• Stuart Weitzman: During this Labor Day Event, shoppers can enjoy an extra 25% off everything with code READY4FALL.

• Studs: Get 20% off chic, celebrity-beloved jewelry from Studs Sept. 1 through 5, no code necessary.

• Sweaty Betty: Shop bestselling activewear pieces at 50% off right now.

• ThredUp: New users of this virtual consignment retailer can get up to 60% off all categories, including dresses, designer styles and more, plus free shipping. The sale runs Sept. 3 through 5 — use code SHOPNOW.

• Tkees: Now through Labor Day weekend, Tkees is offering up to 70% off elevated footwear essentials, loungewear and more.

• Tommy John: Shop men’s and women’s underwear at 25% off during this sitewide sale at Tommy John, Sept. 2 through 6.

• Ugg: Get markdowns up to 50% off right now for cozy footwear year round.

• Vineyard Vines: Through Sept. 6, two sale styles are 40% off and 3+ sale styles are 50% off with code SENDOFF.

• Whimsy and Row: During this Endless Summer sale, you can take an additional 30% off tons of linen styles and more with code SUMMER4EVER.

• Wolven: Sustainable activewear is 25% off sitewide at Wolven, no code necessary.

• Year of Ours: Don’t miss 25% off sitewide from this boutique fitness apparel company starting Sept. 1. Use code LABORDAY25.

Pets deals

• Shaya: Pets and their humans alike will love this 25% off sale on elevated essentials. Just use code LBD22 to save, Sept. 1 through 6.

• Whistle: Tracking, health and safety devices for dogs are 20% off Aug. 30 through Sept. 6.

• West & Willow: Save on custom pet portraits and more. West & Willow is offering 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

• Yeti: Save on a durable dog bed from Yeti right now — the Trailhead Dog Bed is 25% off through Sept. 5.

Travel deals

• Cabeau: The Underscored-favorite neck pillow is 20% off right now.

• Calpak: The sale section is up to 55% off, meaning you can save lots on durable, stylish luggage for your next trip.

• July: This Aussie DTC luggage brand is offering free personalization right now.

• Lo & Sons: The luggage brand is offering up to 50% off backpacks, wallets, totes and more.

• Samsonite: Durable Samsonite luggage 25% off sitewide now through Sept. 6, so gear up for upcoming travels now.