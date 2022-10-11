Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Believe it or not, holiday gift shopping season is already upon us. And with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale happening now too, there’s no better time to get great deals on the gifts you were going to buy already. So we scoured the site to find the absolute best deals on the best gifts to buy right now before they sell out — or become more expensive. To ensure you stay up to date, we’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale event as well.
Holiday gifts under $25
Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get four clips for under $10.
These super-cute cat socks are half off right now. They make a great stocking stuffer for all the feline lovers in your life.
If any kids are on your holiday shopping list, you can get a number of top-rated kid toys for up to 37% off.
Holiday gifts under $50
The slim, compact Philips One by Sonicare comes with a form-fitting case and has 30 days of battery life, making it the perfect electric toothbrush for travel.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing.
Holiday gifts under $100
Shopping for a cook? You can get our pick for the best nonstick pan in three different sizes in this discounted set.
We named this our pick for the best knife set on the market because we were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece.
Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes.
Holiday gifts over $100
Our pick for the best WFH airbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro are functional and comfortable buds that deliver class-leading noise cancellation. And now they're more than $50 off.
Refresh their yoga practice with a new mat. Our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka Pro, is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon.
Your dog deserves a good mattress too, and now you can get this one from Casper for more than $50 off.