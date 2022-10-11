Underscored_PEAS 2022-11-best-holiday-gifts-lead image.jpg
Believe it or not, holiday gift shopping season is already upon us. And with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale happening now too, there’s no better time to get great deals on the gifts you were going to buy already. So we scoured the site to find the absolute best deals on the best gifts to buy right now before they sell out — or become more expensive. To ensure you stay up to date, we’ll be updating this post throughout the two-day sale event as well.

Holiday gifts under $25

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Amazon

Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get four clips for under $10.

$17.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Jeasona Cat Socks
Amazon

These super-cute cat socks are half off right now. They make a great stocking stuffer for all the feline lovers in your life.

$25 $11.99 at Amazon
Melissa & Doug toys
underscored melissa and doug
Amazon

If any kids are on your holiday shopping list, you can get a number of top-rated kid toys for up to 37% off.

$10.79 $9 at Amazon

Holiday gifts under $50

Philips One by Sonicare
Target

The slim, compact Philips One by Sonicare comes with a form-fitting case and has 30 days of battery life, making it the perfect electric toothbrush for travel.

Read our review

$39.96 $25.99 at Amazon
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing.

Read our review

$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Holiday gifts under $100

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon

Shopping for a cook? You can get our pick for the best nonstick pan in three different sizes in this discounted set.

Read our review

$84.99 $59.49 at Amazon
Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
underscored_best tested products_kitchen knife set_chicago cutlery fusion 17-piece knife block set.jpeg
Amazon

We named this our pick for the best knife set on the market because we were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece.

Read our review

$129.99 $90.99 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen)
Best Buy Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes.

Read our review

$139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Holiday gifts over $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Mike Andronico/CNN

Our pick for the best WFH airbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro are functional and comfortable buds that deliver class-leading noise cancellation. And now they're more than $50 off.

Read our review

$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat
winddown manduka
Amazon

Refresh their yoga practice with a new mat. Our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka Pro, is just shy of its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon.

Read our review

$129 $101.99 at Amazon
Casper Dog Bed
Casper

Your dog deserves a good mattress too, and now you can get this one from Casper for more than $50 off.

$249 $174.30 at Amazon