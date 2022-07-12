CNN

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

If you’re looking to splurge on an expensive product, what better day to do it than Amazon Prime Day? Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new espresso machine, TV, set of headphones or anything in between, Amazon is offering great deals on these items — and plenty more.

We scoured Amazon’s Prime Day deals for all of those that are worth considering if you’re looking to splurge on a must-have — but pricey — product. These are the best deals from across Amazon’s dozens of departments that are worth the splurge at $100 or more.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

Get $150 off this cult-favorite ice maker. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, so act fast to lock in this incredible deal.

$579 $429 at Amazon
Gaggia Velasca Prestige Espresso Machine
Gaggia Velasca Prestige Espresso Machine
Amazon

Coffee lovers, rejoice. This espresso machine from Gaggia offers one-touch brewing and frothing for all of your coffee needs. And, at nearly $400 off, it may be the perfect time to splurge.

$1,099 $703.37 at Amazon
Kalamera 24'-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator
Kalamera 24-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator
Amazon

If you've been thinking about adding a wine cooler to your house, this 24-inch option from Kalamera is available at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. This mini wine fridge holds up to 46 bottles and keeps them at the perfect temperature — a must-have for any wine lover.

$959 $767.20 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 With Case and Band
Apple Watch Series 7 With Case and Band
Amazon

Score a new Apple Watch Series 7 with case and band at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon. This particular set includes an aluminum case and sport band, which is the perfect accessory to accompany you to the gym, on your travels or anywhere in between.

$399 $279 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

We love Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets. There are countless hours of entertainment built-in to the set, with apps and hands-free Alexa controls, among other specs.

$409.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

Our pick as the best overall e-reader is on sale for Prime Day. Save $90 during today's sale and boost your reading game. Not only is the Kindle Oasis smaller and convenient to take on the go, but it's easy on the eyes, too.

$299.99 $209.99 at Amazon
Nest Learning Thermostat
Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick thanks to its great controls and features, and it's 20% off right now.

$249 $198 at Amazon
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Queen Mattress
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress
Amazon

If you've been looking to update your bed, look no further. This bed-in-a-box from Vibe Gel is on sale for nearly 50% off. With more than 35,000 five-star reviews, this is a mattress worth considering to get a better night's sleep.

$315.99 $174.72 at Amazon
Nest Doorbell
Amazon

Our pick as the best wireless video doorbell is on sale for Prime Day. Boost your home security with this device, which takes a clear, crisp video so you can track visitors and deliveries.

$179.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

The Sony XM4s are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around. And for Prime Day, they are now cheaper than ever. If you've been considering splurging, today's the day.

$349.99 $228 at Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Amazon's No. 1 choice for countertop blenders is on sale, and you can save more than $100. In our testing, we loved this blender's capabilities and its tall, narrow shape.

$405.54 $299.95 at Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Amazon

If travel is on the cards for this year, update your wardrobe with this three-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. With nearly a $250 discount, this is a great deal on luggage that is sure to last for vacation after vacation.

$809.97 $566.98 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+
iRobot Roomba i7+
Amazon

Come home to a clean house with this iRobot Roomba, on sale now for the lowest price yet on Amazon.

$999.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

Every baker's dream, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes in 10 different colors so you can find the one that best fits into your home decor.

$379.99 $259.99 at Amazon
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
Amazon

Your dentist will approve of this Prime Day purchase. Get this electric toothbrush, which removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush for more than $65 off.

$189.96 $122.96 at Amazon
Google Nest Wi-Fi
Google Nest Wi-Fi
Amazon

Score this Wi-Fi set for more than 50% off today. The Google Nest Wi-Fi received an honorable mention in our testing of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2022.

$299 $141.55 at Amazon