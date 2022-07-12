Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
If you’re looking to splurge on an expensive product, what better day to do it than Amazon Prime Day? Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new espresso machine, TV, set of headphones or anything in between, Amazon is offering great deals on these items — and plenty more.
We scoured Amazon’s Prime Day deals for all of those that are worth considering if you’re looking to splurge on a must-have — but pricey — product. These are the best deals from across Amazon’s dozens of departments that are worth the splurge at $100 or more.
Get $150 off this cult-favorite ice maker. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, so act fast to lock in this incredible deal.
Coffee lovers, rejoice. This espresso machine from Gaggia offers one-touch brewing and frothing for all of your coffee needs. And, at nearly $400 off, it may be the perfect time to splurge.
If you've been thinking about adding a wine cooler to your house, this 24-inch option from Kalamera is available at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. This mini wine fridge holds up to 46 bottles and keeps them at the perfect temperature — a must-have for any wine lover.
Score a new Apple Watch Series 7 with case and band at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon. This particular set includes an aluminum case and sport band, which is the perfect accessory to accompany you to the gym, on your travels or anywhere in between.
We love Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets. There are countless hours of entertainment built-in to the set, with apps and hands-free Alexa controls, among other specs.
Beef up your home security with this three-camera set plus a Blink Mini. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this set on Amazon, so it's a great opportunity to take advantage of these Prime Day savings.
Our pick as the best overall e-reader is on sale for Prime Day. Save $90 during today's sale and boost your reading game. Not only is the Kindle Oasis smaller and convenient to take on the go, but it's easy on the eyes, too.
The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick thanks to its great controls and features, and it's 20% off right now.
If you've been looking to update your bed, look no further. This bed-in-a-box from Vibe Gel is on sale for nearly 50% off. With more than 35,000 five-star reviews, this is a mattress worth considering to get a better night's sleep.
Our pick as the best wireless video doorbell is on sale for Prime Day. Boost your home security with this device, which takes a clear, crisp video so you can track visitors and deliveries.
Amazon's No. 1 choice for countertop blenders is on sale, and you can save more than $100. In our testing, we loved this blender's capabilities and its tall, narrow shape.
If travel is on the cards for this year, update your wardrobe with this three-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. With nearly a $250 discount, this is a great deal on luggage that is sure to last for vacation after vacation.
Come home to a clean house with this iRobot Roomba, on sale now for the lowest price yet on Amazon.
Every baker's dream, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes in 10 different colors so you can find the one that best fits into your home decor.
Your dentist will approve of this Prime Day purchase. Get this electric toothbrush, which removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush for more than $65 off.
Score this Wi-Fi set for more than 50% off today. The Google Nest Wi-Fi received an honorable mention in our testing of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2022.