If you’re looking to splurge on an expensive product, what better day to do it than Amazon Prime Day? Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new espresso machine, TV, set of headphones or anything in between, Amazon is offering great deals on these items — and plenty more.
We scoured Amazon’s Prime Day deals for all of those that are worth considering if you’re looking to splurge on a must-have (but pricey) product. These are the best deals from across Amazon’s dozens of departments that are worth the splurge at $100 or more.
Beef up your home security with this three-camera set, plus a Blink Mini. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this set on Amazon, so it's a great opportunity to take advantage of these Prime Day savings.
Score a new Apple Watch Series 7 with case and band at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon. This particular set includes an aluminum case and sport band, which is the perfect accessory to accompany you to the gym, on your travels or anywhere in between.
Take your backyard entertaining to the next level with a Solo Stove. We're big fans of the brand, especially considering you can get one this Prime Day for nearly 50% off.
Get $150 off this cult-favorite ice maker. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, so act fast to lock in this incredible deal.
Boost your kitchen appliances with this 12-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja. Get it today for $100 off.
Coffee lovers, rejoice. This espresso machine from Philips offers one-touch brewing and frothing for all of your coffee needs. And, at nearly $200 off, it may be the perfect time to splurge.
The Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially now that they've hit this lowest-ever price.
Yup, that's right — these noise-canceling buds are just $10 shy of their all-time low. Snag 'em now for high-quality listening at a discounted price.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets are some of the smartest we've tested, with tons of built-in apps and hands-free Alexa controls.
Transform the sound in your house with this soundbar from Samsung. Score it this Prime Day for less than $120.
If you've been thinking about adding a wine cooler to your house, this 24-inch option from Kalamera is available at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. This mini wine fridge holds up to 46 bottles and keeps them at the perfect temperature — a must-have for any wine lover.
Take off this summer with a DJI drone, known as some of the best on the market. This kit comes with all the essentials for a beginner drone flyer, and what better time to try it out? At $479, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this combo on Amazon.
The latest version of the classic iPad is our favorite overall tablet, thanks to blazing speeds and access to a huge ecosystem of apps.
Our pick as the best overall e-reader is on sale for Prime Day. Save $90 during today's sale and boost your reading game. Not only is the Kindle Oasis smaller and convenient to take on the go, but it's easy on the eyes too.
The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick, thanks to its great controls and features, and it's nearly 30% off right now.
If you've been looking to update your bed, look no further. This bed-in-a-box from Vibe Gel is on sale for nearly 50% off. With more than 35,000 5-star reviews, this is a mattress worth considering to get a better night's sleep.
In our testing, these Simple & Opulence sheets held their own in comfort and design, with a soft feel out of the box, and lovely satin-stitched piping along the edge of the top sheet. The queen-size sheet set is now 20% off for Prime Day.
Speaking of better sleep, the Hatch Restore is the optimal sleep enhancer. We love its super-smart capabilities — and now you can get it for $20 off.
This highly rated studio cycle workout bike is everything you want to turn your home gym into a true space for getting fit. It's currently on sale for $580 off — or 45%! This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on Amazon.
Our pick as the best wireless video doorbell is on sale for Prime Day. Boost your home security with this device, which takes a clear, crisp video so you can track visitors and deliveries.
Our upgrade pick for best streaming device is $70 off — a new all-time low price.
The durable build is perfect for on-the-go use. For those searching for a top-of-the-line external hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint. And it's a lot more affordable for Prime Day at 50% off
Amazon's No. 1 choice for countertop blenders is on sale, and you can save more than $100. In our testing, we loved this blender's capabilities and its tall, narrow shape.
If travel is in the cards for this year, update your wardrobe with this three-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. With nearly a $250 discount, this is a great deal on luggage that is sure to last for vacation after vacation.
Turn anywhere into the perfect location for movie night with this portable projector. It's got great picture, and for Prime Day it's available for nearly $80 off.
Come home to a clean house with this iRobot Roomba, on sale now for the lowest price yet on Amazon.
Every baker's dream, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes in 10 different colors so you can find the one that best fits into your home decor.
Your dentist will approve of this Prime Day purchase. Get this electric toothbrush, which removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush for more than $65 off.
Score this Wi-Fi set for more than 50% off today. The Google Nest Wi-Fi received an honorable mention in our testing of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2022.
We dubbed this the best affordable robot vacuum out there. It's quiet, slim and does a great job cleaning.