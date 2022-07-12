CNN

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

If you’re looking to splurge on an expensive product, what better day to do it than Amazon Prime Day? Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new espresso machine, TV, set of headphones or anything in between, Amazon is offering great deals on these items — and plenty more.

We scoured Amazon’s Prime Day deals for all of those that are worth considering if you’re looking to splurge on a must-have (but pricey) product. These are the best deals from across Amazon’s dozens of departments that are worth the splurge at $100 or more.

Apple Watch Series 7 With Case and Band
Apple Watch Series 7 With Case and Band
Amazon

Score a new Apple Watch Series 7 with case and band at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon. This particular set includes an aluminum case and sport band, which is the perfect accessory to accompany you to the gym, on your travels or anywhere in between.

$399 $279 at Amazon
Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand
REI

Take your backyard entertaining to the next level with a Solo Stove. We're big fans of the brand, especially considering you can get one this Prime Day for nearly 50% off.

$469.99 $249.99 at Amazon
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

Get $150 off this cult-favorite ice maker. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, so act fast to lock in this incredible deal.

$579 $429 at Amazon
Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Boost your kitchen appliances with this 12-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja. Get it today for $100 off.

$229.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother
Amazon

Coffee lovers, rejoice. This espresso machine from Philips offers one-touch brewing and frothing for all of your coffee needs. And, at nearly $200 off, it may be the perfect time to splurge.

Read the review

$599 $419.99 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially now that they've hit this lowest-ever price.

Read the review

$199.95 $159.95 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Apple

Yup, that's right — these noise-canceling buds are just $10 shy of their all-time low. Snag 'em now for high-quality listening at a discounted price.

$249 $169.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni sets are some of the smartest we've tested, with tons of built-in apps and hands-free Alexa controls.

Read the review

$409.99 $319.99 at Amazon
Samsung HW-A450/ZA Soundbar
Samsung HW-A450/ZA Soundbar
Amazon

Transform the sound in your house with this soundbar from Samsung. Score it this Prime Day for less than $120.

$199.99 $117.99 at Amazon
Kalamera 24-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator
Kalamera 24-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator
Amazon

If you've been thinking about adding a wine cooler to your house, this 24-inch option from Kalamera is available at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. This mini wine fridge holds up to 46 bottles and keeps them at the perfect temperature — a must-have for any wine lover.

$959 $767.20 at Amazon
DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo
DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo
Amazon

Take off this summer with a DJI drone, known as some of the best on the market. This kit comes with all the essentials for a beginner drone flyer, and what better time to try it out? At $479, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this combo on Amazon.

$599 $479 at Amazon
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 2021)
Apple iPad 2021
Apple

The latest version of the classic iPad is our favorite overall tablet, thanks to blazing speeds and access to a huge ecosystem of apps.

Read the review

$329 $299 at Amazon
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

Our pick as the best overall e-reader is on sale for Prime Day. Save $90 during today's sale and boost your reading game. Not only is the Kindle Oasis smaller and convenient to take on the go, but it's easy on the eyes too.

$299.99 $209.99 at Amazon
Nest Learning Thermostat
Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat is our best smart thermostat pick, thanks to its great controls and features, and it's nearly 30% off right now.

$249 $179.99 at Amazon
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Queen Mattress
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress
Amazon

If you've been looking to update your bed, look no further. This bed-in-a-box from Vibe Gel is on sale for nearly 50% off. With more than 35,000 5-star reviews, this is a mattress worth considering to get a better night's sleep.

$315.99 $174.72 at Amazon
Simple & Opulence 100% Washed Linen Sheet Set
Amazon

In our testing, these Simple & Opulence sheets held their own in comfort and design, with a soft feel out of the box, and lovely satin-stitched piping along the edge of the top sheet. The queen-size sheet set is now 20% off for Prime Day.

Read the review

$142.99 $114.39 at Amazon
Hatch Restore
Nordstrom

Speaking of better sleep, the Hatch Restore is the optimal sleep enhancer. We love its super-smart capabilities — and now you can get it for $20 off.

Read the review

$129.99 $109.99 at Amazon
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle
Amazon

This highly rated studio cycle workout bike is everything you want to turn your home gym into a true space for getting fit. It's currently on sale for $580 off — or 45%! This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

$1,299 $719 at Amazon
Nest Doorbell
Amazon

Our pick as the best wireless video doorbell is on sale for Prime Day. Boost your home security with this device, which takes a clear, crisp video so you can track visitors and deliveries.

$179.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

The Sony XM4 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around. And for Prime Day, they are now cheaper than ever. If you've been considering splurging, today's the day.

$349.99 $228 at Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K
apple tv 4k
Apple

Our upgrade pick for best streaming device is $70 off — a new all-time low price.

Read the review

$179 $109 at Amazon
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD
Amazon

The durable build is perfect for on-the-go use. For those searching for a top-of-the-line external hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint. And it's a lot more affordable for Prime Day at 50% off

Read the review

$309.99 $160.49 at Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Amazon's No. 1 choice for countertop blenders is on sale, and you can save more than $100. In our testing, we loved this blender's capabilities and its tall, narrow shape.

$405.54 $299.95 at Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Amazon

If travel is in the cards for this year, update your wardrobe with this three-piece set from luggage pros Samsonite. With nearly a $250 discount, this is a great deal on luggage that is sure to last for vacation after vacation.

$809.97 $566.98 at Amazon
Nebula Anker Capsule Mini Projector
Nebula Anker Capsule Mini Projector
Amazon

Turn anywhere into the perfect location for movie night with this portable projector. It's got great picture, and for Prime Day it's available for nearly $80 off.

$299.99 $221.99 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+
iRobot Roomba i7+
Amazon

Come home to a clean house with this iRobot Roomba, on sale now for the lowest price yet on Amazon.

$999.99 $499.99 at Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

Every baker's dream, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes in 10 different colors so you can find the one that best fits into your home decor.

$379.99 $246.99 at Amazon
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
Amazon

Your dentist will approve of this Prime Day purchase. Get this electric toothbrush, which removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush for more than $65 off.

$189.96 $122.96 at Amazon
Google Nest Wi-Fi
Google Nest Wi-Fi
Amazon

Score this Wi-Fi set for more than 50% off today. The Google Nest Wi-Fi received an honorable mention in our testing of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2022.

$299 $141.55 at Amazon
Eufy by Anker 11S
Eufy by Anker 11S
Amazon

We dubbed this the best affordable robot vacuum out there. It's quiet, slim and does a great job cleaning.

Read the review

$199.99 $134.99 at Amazon