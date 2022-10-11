Underscored_PEAS 2022-Going-to-buy-anyway-lead image.jpg
CNN Underscored

Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

For all those household essentials you were going to buy anyway, why not snag them while they’re on sale? The Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to save on some of those items you were already planning to stock up on. Whether you’re running low on everyday beauty favorites or you just need to replenish your cleaning cabinet, we’ve rounded up the best deals on practical items to shop during this two-day sale.

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, 3-Pack
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 3
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 3
Amazon

Silicone baking mats are a great way to cut down on your aluminum foil usage and these Amazon Basics ones can be grabbed for less than $9.

$11.24 $8.98 at Amazon
Glad ForceFlex Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
Glad ForceFlex Trash Bags Placement CNNU
Amazon

If you're short on trash bags, this box of 110 drawstring bags is under $20 and is worth picking up.

$22.23 $15.19 at Amazon
Clorox Disinfecting Mist Starter Kit
Clorox Disinfecting Mist CNNU
Amazon

Kill bacteria on dirty surfaces with this multi-surface disinfecting spray.

$13.17 $9.58 at Amazon
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Bundle
Christmas Wrapping Bundle CNNU
Amazon

Get ready for Christmas by stocking up on some festive wrapping paper for under $15.

$16.99 $13.71 at Amazon
Gillette Venus Women's Razor Blade Refills
Gillette Venus Razor Replacements Placement CNNU
Amazon

If you're running low on blades for your Venus razor, why not add these white tea and coconut razor blades to your cart?

$29.94 $17.46 at Amazon
Wet N Wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
underscored_best tested products_liquid eyeliner_stila stay all day waterproof liquid eyeliner.jpeg
Amazon

This ultra-fine tip liquid eyeliner is designed to be both waterproof and smudge-proof.

$6.49 $4.23 at Amazon
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's Liquid Dish Soap - Pack of 3
Mrs Meyer Dish Soap Acorn CNNU
Amazon

For just over $10, you can pick up this biodegradable dish soap that comes in a pack of three and will cut through grease to leave your dishes clean.

$14.48 $10.14 at Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

This nourishing lip mask is formulated with coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru oil to moisturize lips overnight.

$24 $16.80 at Amazon
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Laneige Glowy Balm Placement CNNU
Amazon

This lightweight berry-scented lip balm will keep your lips moisturized throughout the day.

$17 $11.90 at Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex No. 3
Olaplex No. 3
Amazon

Don't miss the chance to save $6 on this Underscored-tested product or on the shampoo and conditioner.

$30 $24 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Stapler
stapler cnnu
Amazon

Snag this home office essential for just under $5.

$6.49 $4.57 at Amazon