Cyber Monday deals at major retailers

Wayfair

• Amazon: The mega-retailer is of course participating in this deals extravaganza, with markdowns on every category imaginable starting now.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: You can still save on Cyber Monday deals at this retailer.

• Best Buy: he electronics and appliance retailer kicked off holiday shopping well before November with new deals arriving every week in the lead-up to Cyber Monday.

• Chewy: Shop deep discounts on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Etsy: Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales Event is back, meaning shoppers can find one-of-a-kind gifts at discounted prices, all while supporting small businesses. Get discounts up to 60% off on a wide array of unique products.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during this monthlong event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop ahead of the rush at Macy’s and save on home decor, clothes and gifts for the whole family.

• Michaels: Shop a wide array of arts and crafts deals, including up to 70% off Christmas decor and BOGO 50% off all Crayola.

• Nordstrom: Holiday deals are here, with new markdowns on top brands for men, women and kids — plus luxe home goods — through today.

• Target: Cyber Monday is a month-long event Target, where a slew of deals are launched weekly and a new Deal of the Day is chosen daily.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals for Days event brings discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Shop the deals still live at Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale so you can save on furniture, holiday decor and much, much more.

Cyber Monday tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums and more

Sonos

• Adonit: Shop tech accessories like chargers, styluses, cases and more up to 40% off now through Nov. 28.

• Adorama: Get up to 50% off on a variety of categories, including gaming, wearables, computers, home electronics, cameras, lighting and video and audio equipment.

• Anker: Save up to $150 on portable chargers, cables, power banks and more right now.

• B&H Photo Video: Save up to $1,200 on must-have photo and video gear.

• Case-Mate: Tech accessories are up to 60% off with code BFCM22.

• Casetify: Protect your phone in style and save with this sale: Buy one get 15% off, buy two get 25% off or buy three and get 30% off through the end of the month.

• Courant: Snag chic, unobtrusive wireless chargers at a 25% discount through Dec. 4.

• Coway: Coway air purifiers and bidets are on sale now through Nov. 28, with most models 20% to 35% off.

• Dyson: During Dyson’s Cyber Monday Event, save up to $220 on select items, including cordless vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools.

• Eufy: Eufy is offering deals on home security systems, smart home tech, robot vacuums and much more right now.

• Jabra: Save on bestselling wireless earbuds — with the most affordable options going for under $50 — now through Dec. 4.

• JBL: Now through Nov. 28, shop deals up to 70% off to save on headphones, speakers, gaming gear and more.

• Lenovo: Shop significant discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, tech accessories and more.

• Netgear: Save on Wi-Fi systems right now, thanks to Netgear’s Cyber Monday deals.

• Nomad: Get 25% off all Nomad tech accessories, no code necessary.

• OtterBox: Get 25% off protective cases and more tech accessories sitewide, plus rotating daily sales, now through Nov. 28.

• Roborock: Find discounts on tons of vacuum models through Dec. 4.

• Roku: Get $12 off Roku Express, $25 off Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 off Roku Ultra and $50 off Roku Streambar. Check out our Roku recommendations, then shop the sale with confidence.

• Satechi: Get 25% off tech accessories sitewide for orders under $149 (use code BFCM25) and 30% off all orders over $150 (use code BFCM30).

• SimpliSafe: Shop home security systems and more and get 50% off all products, plus a free SimpliCam now through Nov. 30.

• Soundcore: A wide array of headphones, earbuds, speakers and more are on sale right now.

• Staples: Shop great discounts on top tech (think AirPods, Xbox, laptops and more), plus all the desk supplies you could possibly need.

• Ultimate Ears: Get $30 off orders over $150 and $50 off orders over $250 with code BF22USD, now through Nov. 28.

• Windmill AC: We’re big fans of streamlined, whisper-quiet Windmill AC units, and right now both sizes are $20 off.

Cyber Monday sleep deals

Save on mattresses, sheets, alarm clocks and more

Brooklinen

• Allswell: Save on mattresses, pillows and more — Allswell is offering 25% off sitewide, plus additional limited-time offers.

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress and save on bedroom accessories, bed frames and more.

• Avocado: Get 10% off organic mattresses and bedding sitewide with code SAVE10 and shop other markdowns on the Fleece, Organic Cotton and Alpaca collections.

• Awara Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get $300 off a mattress, plus $499 in accessories for free.

• Baloo: Get 20% off weighted blankets and bedding with code HOLIDAY.

• Bear: Right now you can get 35% off sitewide — plus, get free accessories when you purchase a mattress.

• Beautyrest: A bunch of mattresses, including those in the Black Hybrid and Harmony Lux lines, are up to $600 off.

• Bed Threads: Save 15% on soft, colorful sheets sitewide with code BEDTIME, now through Nov. 28.

• Big Fig: Plus-size sleepers can sleep comfortably on a mattress from Big Fig and save $400 with code CYBER.

• Birch: Get $400 off any Birch Mattress and two free Eco-Rest pillows right now.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25.

• Botana Bedding: Save on Botana Bedding starting Nov. 15 and through the holidays.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off luxurious linens and homeware sitewide with code SAVE10 through the end of the year.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide through Nov. 30. (We recommend the ultra-soft linen sheets and pillows in particular.)

• Brooklyn Bedding: Score at least 25% off sitewide through Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bedding.

• Casper: Right now beloved DTC brand Casper is offering up to 25% off everything.

• Coyuchi: Starting Nov. 23, shop promos of 25% off plus free gifts with purchases over $300.

• Cozy Earth: Starting Nov. 15, get up to 40% off premium bedding and loungewear sitewide. (P.S. Our editors are big fans of the brand.)

• Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off sitewide on luxury bedding, sheets and home decor with code YAY22 now through Nov. 29.

• Dreamcloud: Through Dec. 5, shop at Dreamcloud for major savings — 25% off sitewide and free accessories worth $499 with a mattress purchase.

• Eight Sleep: During this Cyber Monday sale, get $500 off Pod Mattresses, $200 off a cover and 20% off accessories with a select purchase.

• Essentia: Shop Essentia’s biggest sale of the year and get 25% off your purchase, plus two free organic pillows with the purchase of a mattress.

• Good Side: Save 30% on silk sleep products sitewide with code HOLIDAY30.

• Gravity: Ease your stress with a weighted blanket from Gravity, now 30% off sitewide through Dec. 1. ​​

• Hatch: Use code EARLY30 to take $30 off the Restore sleep device, now through Nov. 29.

• Helix: Take advantage of tiered savings and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more.

• Loftie: Get 25% off everything — including the Underscored-approved alarm clock and sunrise lamp — at Loftie right now.

• Luna: Shop high-end, eco-friendly sleep products that don’t cost a fortune — Luna is offering 30% off all weighted blankets plus up to 60% off other products.

• MagicLinen: Looking to upgrade your bedding? Get 20% off MagicLinen’s entire website through Nov. 29.

• Mattress Firm: Right now you can get a king bed for the price of a queen and a queen bed for the price of a twin. Plus, save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands and get 20% off Sleepy’s pillows.

• Nectar Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get 33% off sitewide.

• Nolah: Nolah’s Cyber Monday Sale is live now, with up to $700 off mattresses, plus two free pillows.

• Purple: Get up to $300 off premium mattresses, plus $500 off the Ascent Adjustable Base, now through Dec. 8.

• Serta: Now through Dec. 6, Serta mattresses are up to $800 off.

• Slumberland: Underscored readers can get an exclusive $100 discount on orders of $599 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE, now through the end of the month.

• The Company Store: Get 20% off linens and home essentials sitewide, plus 40% off deals.

• Tuft & Needle: Now through Dec. 2, save up to $750 on mattresses and 20% on accessories.

• UnHide: Grab a faux fur blanket to cozy up during holiday movie marathons — you’ll get 25% off sitewide and 30% off all bundles.

Save on sofas, rugs, desks and more

Burrow

• ABC Carpet & Home: Shop sitewide and tiered discounts and save on furniture and decor from this coveted brand.

• Albany Park: Get 15% off select products with code BF15.

• Allform: Now through Dec. 12, get 20% off sitewide with code CYBERSAVE20.

• Branch: Starting Nov. 10, take advantage of Branch’s Cyber Sale to save 10% off the entire WFH collection (including ergonomic chairs and standing desks) and up to 15% off bundles, plus free shipping with code BFCM.

• Burrow: Save on modular furniture, mattresses and more with these tiered discounts available with code BF22: 15% off up to $1,599, $275 off $1,600 or more, $350 off $2,000 or more, $450 off $2,500 or more, $550 off $3,000 or more, $750 off $4,000 or more and $1,000 off $5,000 or more.

• Castlery: Now through Dec. 4, get up to 40% off select products.

• Crate & Barrel: Save on kitchenware, furniture, bedding and much more now through Nov. 29.

• FlexiSpot: Upgrade your WFH setup and save with deals on standing desks, ergonomic chairs and more from Flexispot.

• Floyd: Shop discounted furniture during this holiday sale, live now through Nov. 28.

• Frontgate: Now through Nov. 29, get sitewide discounts as high as 70% off plus free shipping.

• Hay: Save on Scandinavian furniture and homewares — Hay is offering 20% off, plus free shipping right now.

• Interior Define: Get up to 20% off everything at Interior Define right now.

• Joybird: Now through Nov. 29, Joybird will be offering 35% off sitewide.

• Lightology: Save on all things lamp, chandelier, sconce and more right now, with up to 20% off select brands starting Nov. 15.

• Lovesac: Modular, technology-enhanced furniture is up to 40% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

• Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% on modern, minimalist furniture and home decor during this sitewide sale.

• Moon Pod: These grown-up beanbag chairs are the epitome of comfort, and right now they’re 25% off sitewide with stackable codes for additional savings.

• Neighbor: Shop cozy outdoor furniture at 15% off sitewide, now through the end of the month.

• Open Spaces: The bestselling Entryway Rack is 30% off, and almost everything else is 25% off with code HOLIDAY22.

• Outer: Starting Nov. 10, shop 20% off chic outdoor furniture sitewide.

• Overstock: Take advantage of Overstock’s massive discounts now through Dec. 10 — you’ll find thousands of deals across every category, plus score free shipping.

• Ruggable: Through Nov. 30, get up to 25% off washable rugs sitewide with code BF22.

• RugsUSA: Shop discounted rugs thanks to these deals running through Nov. 30.

• Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off all week long thanks to these Cyber Monday sales.

• Slumberland: Get 30% off furniture, home decor, bedding and more — plus free shipping — during Slumberland’s Thanksgiving Sale, happening now.

• Steelcase: Non-ugly office furniture exists, and it’s on sale right now — get up to 15% off sitewide or 25% off select items.

• Sundays: Get up to 20% off furniture, plus free shipping on everything.

• The Citizenry: Shop bedding, rugs and more home goods during the brand’s first-ever sitewide sale, with discounts up to 30% off, now through Nov. 28.

• Wooj: Get 15% off snazzy 3D-printed lighting from Wooj right now.

Cyber Monday home and office deals

Save on indoor plants, candles, stationery and more

Amazon

• 1-800 Flowers: Underscored readers can get 20% off sitewide and treat a loved one — or yourself — to a gorgeous bouquet. Use code SAVE20CNN for the exclusive discount.

• Aera: Score 40% off diffusers and fill your home with calming aromas all year long.

• Aerogarden: Keep your home garden flourishing even in the dead of winter and get 30% off indoor growing systems sitewide plus free shipping on orders over $50. The sale is live now through Nov. 29.

• Anecdote Candles: Shop sitewide tiered discounts and stock up on quality candles, now through Nov. 28.

• Aura Frames: Keep family memories close by with a digital frame — a few models are at their lowest prices yet, now through Nov. 29.

• Bando: Bando’s biggest sale ever means 35% off sitewide with code TAKE35, now through Dec. 1.

• Birthdate Candles: Get minimum 25% off your order of astrological-minded candles, and up to 50% off based on how much you spend. The sale lasts Nov. 21 through 29.

• Boy Smells: Candles, perfumes and more are 25% off at Boy Smells.

• Companion Candles: Spread cozy aromas throughout your home and get 30% off the entire Companion Candles site, with additional discounts and free gifts for spending over $100 or referring a friend.

• Dorai: Dorai Home is offering up to 40% off sitewide, so you can save on sleek home products like stone bath mats, soap rests, coasters and more, now through Nov. 30.

• Dusen Dusen: Liven up your home with delightful homewares — everything from duvets to bathrobes to umbrellas to oven mitts is on sale at this Brooklyn-based shop.

• Erin Condren: Shop stationery, planners and more and get 30% off everything at Erin Condren.

• Graf Lantz: Quality home goods made from leather, hemp, merino wool and more are up to 60% off.

• Homesick: Nostalgic candle lovers can get BOGO deals on Cyber Monday with code CYBER.

• Lenox: Kitchenware, decor and more are 30% off sitewide using the code JOY30.

• Paint Your Life: Get 30% off hand-painted custom portraits with code BLACK35 with code CYBER30 through Dec. 3.

• P.F. Candle Co.: Save up to 40% on home fragrance, including on the latest releases from P.F. Candle Co.

• Poketo: Save on cute stationery, desk supplies and more and get 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Rifle Paper Co.: All things stationery and home decor are 30% off sitewide with code MERRY30.

• Saatchi Art: Save on original art right now at Saatchi Art — you’ll get 20% originals over $3,000 with code BFCM20 and 15% off all other originals with code BFCM15.

• Snif: Use code BIGWICK25 for 25% off your order of candles and fragrance.

• Society6: During this Cyber Week flash sale, get up to half off all wall art and up to 30% off everything else at Society6.

• Speks: Snag magnetic desk accessories at 25% off this Cyber Monday — perfect for all your stocking stuffer needs.

• The Sill: Plant lovers and aspiring green thumbs can save on indoor plants — for a limited time, The Sill is offering up to 45% off.

• Yield: Candles, incense, glassware and more are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more

Caraway

• Acid League: Shop for the creative cook in your life and get 25% off vinegars, sauces and condiments that brighten and balance every dish, now through Nov. 27.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Get your first bag of coffee free and up to $55 off gifts from one of our favorite coffee subscriptions.

• Atlas Tea Club: Get your first box free and up to $55 off gifts for all the tea lovers in your life.

• Baked By Melissa: Get up to 40% off sweet treats now through Nov. 29.

• Beast Health: Sleek personal blenders and accessories are 20% off right now.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Underscored readers can use the exclusive code CNN25 for 25% off the Zakkpac Brew Kit bag, which comes packed with all your travel coffee needs — an Aeropress, a 12-ounce MiiR insulated travel mug and the Hario Skerton Mill so you can always grind fresh coffee, even without electricity.

• Brightland: Boasting gorgeous packaging and delicious flavor, Brightland olive oils are an Underscored favorite. Right now, get up to 30% off thanks to tiered offers, now through Nov. 28.

• Caraway Home: Take advantage of a rare sale on Caraway’s gorgeous cookware, bakeware and other kitchen accessories.

• Drink Proxies: Shop non-alcoholic wine alternatives and get up to 40% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• EveryPlate: Meals go for just $1.49 per serving with code EPBF2022, applicable now through Dec. 10.

• Factor: Get 60% off your first box of fully prepared meals with code FACTORBF2022 now through Dec. 3.

• Fishwife: This trendy tinned fish (yes, you read that right) brand is offering 20% off.

• Ghia: Get nonalcoholic spirits from Ghia 20% off through Nov. 28.

• GIR: Functional, beautiful kitchen tools are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Godiva: Get discounts on a variety of gorgeous chocolates right now.

• Great Jones: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to 50% off now through Nov. 28. Plus, get free gifts with your purchase this week.

• Green Chef: Get 60% off your first box of this healthy and organic meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code GCBF2022, now through Dec. 4.

• Greenlife: Shop cookware and kitchen appliances on sale now.

• GreenPan: Save on our favorite nonstick pan and more thanks to this sale offering up to 60% off sitewide, now through Nov. 29.

• HelloFresh: Get 70% off your first box of this popular meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code HFBF2022, now through Dec. 25.

• HexClad: Shop premium hybrid cookware that combines the convenience of non-stick with the durability of stainless steel and save, now through Nov. 29.

• Hurom: Now through Nov. 30, get up to 35% off a slow juicer from Hurom.

• Hydro Flask: These durable, Underscored-approved water bottles — as well as insulated cups and coolers — right now at Hydroflask.

• Hydros: Sustainable water filter bottles and pitchers are 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• KitchenAid: Save up to 30% on select appliances right now and an extra 5% when you use code CYBERMONDAY.

• Made In: At Underscored, we’re big fans of Made In’s thoughtfully designed cookware, and right now everything is up to 30% off.

• Material: Shop this once-yearly sitewide sale and save on gorgeous kitchen essentials, including the linen and glassware collections.

• Ninja Kitchen: Get $35 off the OG751 wood-fired outdoor grill with the exclusive code CNN35, now through Dec. 15.

• Omsom: Shop delicious flavors from a variety of Asian cuisines and get 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.

• Our Place: Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop everything the brand has to offer on sale now through Nov. 28.

• Package Free: Sustainable essentials are 40% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY, now through Nov. 29.

• Repurpose: Shop sustainable swaps for home essentials like cups, straws and toilet paper are 40% off now through Nov. 29 with code BLACKFRIDAY40.

• Shaker & Spoon: Underscored readers can take advantage of this exclusive offer for $15 off any subscription order with code CNN15, valid now through Dec. 15.

• Stasher: Right now score these reusable silicone bags 25% off sitewide and get 30% off select products.

• Sur La Table: Right now you can save on top kitchenware and appliance brands, thanks to these Cyber Monday deals.

• Thermoworks: Save on our favorite digital meat thermometer and more trusty grilling accessories.

• Umamicart: This female-founded online Asian grocer is offering 10% off holiday gift sets and an additional 20% off three-month prepaid subscription boxes through the end of the month.

• Vitamix: Save on premium blenders right now — Vitamix is offering $50 off full-size blenders and $75 off the A3500, plus deals on immersion blender bundles.

• W&P: Beautiful, sustainable food storage is 25% off sitewide.

• Williams Sonoma: Shop deals up to half off at this premium retailer right now.

Cyber Monday outdoors deals

Save on grills, camping gear, apparel and more

Rumpl

• BioLite: Shop 20% off sitewide and 30% off cold weather–friendly fire pits right now.

• Bug Bite Thing: This viral product delivers on its promise of relief, and right now you can get a 3-pack for 32% off.

• Ibex: Shop ethically sourced merino wool base layers 20% off sitewide starting Nov. 25.

• LifeStraw: Get 25% off this viral portable water filter now through Dec. 8.

• Kenyon Grills: Get 20% off all grills and 25% off all grill accessories now through Nov. 30.

• Mountain Hardwear: Outdoor gear and apparel is 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1.

• Ooni: Save on our favorite pizza ovens and more during this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Oros: Save on outdoor apparel with 30% off sitewide, plus up to half off select items on Cyber Monday.

• Parks Project: Get 25% off National Parks apparel and gear sitewide with code GIFTPARKS.

• Rumpl: Starting Nov. 14, get 25% off almost everything, including Underscored-approved blankets perfect for adventures everywhere.

• Sea to Summit: Through Nov. 29, get 50% off Basecamp and Amplitude sleeping bags and the Comfort Plus sleeping mat.

• Solo Stove: Through Dec. 4, snag fire pits, pizza ovens and accessories at their lowest prices of the year. Plus, Underscored readers can score free Color Packs with a purchase over $200 with code CNNCOLOR, now through Nov. 29.

• Takeya: Shop stainless steel water bottles on sale for 25% off sitewide.

• Thermacell: Keep mosquitos at bay and save on Thermacell devices — starting Nov. 25, you can get 20% off E55, E90, EX55 and EX90 and $100 off LIV models.

• Topo Designs: Get up to 50% off sustainable outdoor gear and accessories.

• Yeti: If you purchase $200 or more in Yeti products now through Dec. 19, you’ll receive a free gift of two Rambler Lowball Tumblers with your purchase.

• Z Grills: Shop Black Friday deals all month long.

Tarte

• Act+Acre: Save on premium hair care — everything is 25% off right now on the Act+Acre site.

• Anastasia Beverly Hills: Save on cult-favorite brow products and more, thanks to sitewide and tiered discounts now through Dec. 2.

• Bask: Tiered discounts are available now for Cyber Monday.

• Biossance: Get 30% off quality skin care sitewide with code GIVE30.

• Briogeo: Through Nov. 30, get 30% off all Briogeo hair products.

• Bluemercury: The more you spend, the more you’ll save at Bluemercury now through Dec. 4 — with up to 20% off orders of $250 or more.

• Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: Get 30% off makeup sitewide, plus snag additional limited-time offers.

• Burt’s Bees: Makeup, skin care and more is 20% off with code HOLIDAY through the end of the month, perfect for saving on stocking stuffers.

• Ceremonia: The more you spend, the more you save during this sitewide promo at this Latinx hair care brand.

• Coco & Eve: Starting Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 2, Coco & Eve is offering 20% to 50% off select bestselling hair and beauty products.

• Dossier: The more you spend on these affordable (and convincing) perfume dupes, the more you’ll save — up to 40% off when you stock up.

• Dr. Loretta: Dermatologist-formulated skin care is 15% off sitewide, so stock up now to enhance your routine.

• Dr. Squatch: Organic and natural soap is up to 35% off through Cyber Monday.

• Drybar: Get salon-quality blowouts at home for less, thanks to discounts on hair tools and products.

• EltaMD: Protect your skin year-round with some of the best sunscreen on the market and save, thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale with code THANKFULL.

• First Aid Beauty: Protect your skin from the harsh winter weather and get 30% off now through Nov. 29.

• Glamnetic: Go full glam and save — Nov. 25 through 30, you’ll get 25% off false lashes sitewide with code BF35.

• Harry’s: Save on skin care, shave kits and more thanks to this promo for 30% off bundles at Harry’s, now through Nov. 29.

• Honest Co.: Save 30% on natural home, baby and body care during this sitewide sale with code BF30.

• Innisfree: Shop limited-time skin care deals and get 30% off select collections and more.

• ISDIN: Save on dermatologist-backed skincare products — the brand is offering 30% off sitewide for a limited time.

• JVN: Jonathan Van Ness’ hair care brand is 25% off through Dec. 4.

• Kerastase: Kerastase is offering at least 25% off orders over $85 with code CYBER22.

• Kiehl’s: Save on premium products to keep your skin happy all winter — right now Kiehl’s is offering sitewide discounts, plus select products half off through Nov. 29.

• Kitsch: Score 25% to 60% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch.

• Korres: Get 40% off Greek skin care sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Kosas: Shop this sitewide sale now and stock up on holy grail makeup for later.

• Laneige: Save on cult-favorite lip products with 25% off sitewide.

• Milk Makeup: Get 25% off orders over $45 with code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nécessaire: Get free skin care products with your order, plus free shipping on all orders.

• Pacifica: Right now get 20% off clean skin care and makeup sitewide.

• Pat McGrath Labs: Get 30% off orders of $50 and over, 35% off orders of $150 and over and 40% off orders of $250 and over.

• Skinstore: Skinstore is offering 30% off your order with code JOY, plus a free Beauty Bag with orders over $75.

• Soko Glam: Trending (and effective) Korean skin care is 35% off sitewide throughout November, meaning you can save a ton on your favorite products.

• Solawave: This Cyber Monday sale is offering BOGO on everything while supplies last. Use code GETONE at checkout.

• Supergoop: Protect your skin with SPF year round and save — Supergoop is offering 20% off with code CYBER22.

• Tatcha: Everything at Tatcha is 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30.

• Tower 28: This beloved makeup and skincare brand is offering 20% off orders up to $49, and 28% off orders over $50.

• Tula: Skin care for your face and body is up to 30% off during this sitewide sale, live through Nov. 30.

• Ulta: Find beauty deals galore at Ulta Beauty right now, so save on all your favorite brands.

• Urban Decay: Get up to 50% off makeup sitewide and even steeper Cyber Monday discounts.

• Versed: Save up to 50% on skin care right now.

• Wonder Valley: Save on olive oil and unisex skincare during this 20% off sitewide sale.

Cyber Monday fitness and health deals

Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more

Mirror

• AncestryDNA:You can get popular and giftable AncestryDNA kits on sale for just $59.

• Bala: The chicest ankle weights (and other exercise equipment) on the market are 20% off when you spend $100 or more.

• BidetKing: Shop bidets up to $400 off with code CYBER.

• Billie: Shoppers can get 20% off orders of $20 or more with code SHOP20 and save on razors, wax kits and more.

• Bio Bidet by Bemis: Now through Dec. 5, shop the Cyber Monday Savings Event and save on a luxurious bathroom upgrade.

• Brüush: Brüush electric toothbrush kits are nicely discounted now through Nov. 29.

• Cocofloss: Save on luxury dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 25% off starting Nov. 18.

• Dr. Scholl’s: Starting Nov. 22, get 30% off select styles, plus free shipping with code FRIYAY. On Nov. 28 and 29, the code will be CYBERMON.

• Everywell: Save on at-home health testing — you’ll get up to 35% off $179 and above sitewide from Nov. 24 through 29.

• EyeBuyDirect: Save on high-quality glasses and sunglasses, including a huge selection of prescription eyewear.

• Gaiam: Yogis (and aspiring yogis) can score lots of savings this week, thanks to 25% off sitewide plus more savings depending on how much you spend.

• GlassesUSA: Get 40% off designer frames with code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses with code CONTACTS25, now through Nov. 29.

• Hai: The Hai Smart Showerhead will be on sale $100 off now through go through Nov. 30.

• HigherDose: Save 20% on infrared sauna blankets and more starting Nov. 11.

• Hydrow: Now through Nov. 30, save on premium at-home rowing machines.

• Hyperice: Now through Dec. 3, shop wellness tech for athletes (think percussive massagers and more) on sale.

• Juiced Bikes: Shop premium e-bikes on sale, plus 20% off all accessories with code JINGLE.

• Living Proof: Get 20% off, plus a free full-size dry shampoo when you spend $70 at the Living Proof website. Be sure to use code SAVE20 at checkout.

• Lululemon Studio: Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, a reflective screen that turns any room in your house into a home gym. Score $700 off with code LLSTUDIO700.

• Megababe: Stay comfortable and chafe-free all day long with Megababe’s Thigh Rescue, just one of the discounted products part of this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Moon: This oral care brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus even deeper discounts on additional select products now through Nov. 28.

• Native: Get natural deodorant and more 30% when you spend $30, now through Nov. 29.

• Onsen: Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide.

• Peloton: Between Nov. 14 and 28, get up to $600 off Peloton Bike, Bike+ (our top exercise bike pick) or Tread packages; $300 off Peloton Guide and Row packages; and 70% off select apparel online.

• Proof: Save on period-proof underwear and get 25% off your purchase with code THANKFUL.

• Quip: Save on oral care from electric toothbrushes to water flossers, thanks to deals up to 40% off.

• Snow: Get a brighter smile for less with BOGO offer on devices.

• Superfeet: Save on premium insoles, thanks to 25% off sitewide and free ground shipping from Superfeet, starting Nov. 10.

• Therabody: Right now, get up to $150 off percussive massagers and more from Therabody, plus 35% off accessories for Cyber Monday.

• Tushy: Save up to 20% on Underscored-favorite bidet attachments using code LETITSPRAY at checkout.

• Whoop: Monitor your activity levels with this Underscored-approved wearable tech and save 20% on fitness memberships.

Save on athleticwear, intimates, shoes, jewelry and more

Girlfriend Collective

• Adidas: Shop the deepest discounts of the year at Adidas — the deals start now, with additional savings available on Nov. 30 with code CYBER.

• Aerosoles: Outfit your wardrobe with a new pair of boots and get 25% off sitewide.

• Allbirds: Allbirds sales are rare, so shop these Underscored-beloved shoes, including never on-sale styles, up to 50% off through Dec. 2.

• Andie Swim: Shop this sitewide Buy More, Save More event and get up to 40% off when you spend more than $250. (Use code BF20 for 20% off up to $149, code BF30 for 30% off up to $249 and code BF40 for 40% off $250 or more.)

• Asos: This Cyber Monday, get up to 80% off, now through Nov. 29.

• ASTR The Label: Upgrade your wardrobe with chic styles from Astr the Label and get 30% off sitewide Nov. 28 through 29.

• Bandier: Shop sleek athletic and leisure clothing and save, thanks to this promo of 30% off orders of $100 or more, now through Nov. 29.

• BaubleBar: Starting Nov. 21, get 30% off sitewide.

• Birdies: Get 25% off chic velvet footwear.

• Bombas: Now through Dec. 1, get up to 25% off socks sitewide — stocking stuffers, anyone?

• Catbird: Catbird is hosting its biggest sale of the year, offering 15% off sitewide on fine jewelry, including personalized pieces and engagement rings, Catbird signature candles and beauty items.

• Christy Dawn: Shop unique prairie-style dresses and more at 30% off through Nov. 28.

• Chubbies: Shop men’s sport, swim and casual wear on sale right now — all full-price items are 40% off right now.

• Cole Haan: Shop discounted shoes, handbags, accessories and much more and save up to half price.

• Cosabella: Intimates are 30% off sitewide, plus get a $25 gift card when you spend $175 or more.

• Crocs: During Crocs’ Brite Friday sale, you’ll get up to 50% off versatile footwear.

• Eddie Bauer: Shop 50% off sitewide right now now.

• Eloquii: Shop plus-size fashion and get up to 50% off everything.

• Fabletics: Get 80% off workout clothes, athleisure and more sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Faherty: Right now, get 25% off almost everything at Faherty when you spend $250.

• Girlfriend Collective: Shop sustainable, size-inclusive apparel 35% off sitewide and save on activewear we love through Dec. 9.

• Gymshark: Get up to 60% off workout wear and athleisure during this sitewide sale, lasting through Nov. 30.

• Hanky Panky: Through the end of the month, get $15 thongs plus more savings on intimates daily.

• Havaianas: Dream about your next beach vacation and get 40% off select regular and sale styles with code BFCM.

• Honeylove: Underscored-approved shapewear is up to 40% off sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Indochino: Save 20% on suits with code CYBER20 and an extra 10% on orders over $399 with code CYBER10.

• Jambys: These super-soft unisex clothes are perfect for WFH or a movie marathon, and everything is 25% off right now.

• Janji: Save on fitness apparel during Janji’s Archive Sale, with up to 60% off past season styles.

• Kate Spade: Save up to 60% off everything, including leather goods, with code GIVETUES.

• Kay: Nov. 24 through 28, Kay is offering up to 50% off almost everything sitewide.

• Koio: Save on handcrafted leather shoes, thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Lacoste: Save up to 40% on this classic brand starting Nov. 16.

• Levi’s: Classic denim styles and more are 40% off, plus free shipping and returns right now.

• Lively: Take up to 25% off cloud-like bras sitewide.

• Lunya: Save on luxury sleepwear — like our favorite silk pillowcase and silk pajamas — thanks to this Lunya offering up to 50% off select styles through Nov. 28.

• Machete: Now through the end of the month, get 20% off sitewide to save on gorgeous jewelry, accessories and more.

• Madewell: Get 60% off specials and 50% off everything else.

• Mejuri: Gorgeous, dainty jewelry from Mejuri is down to the lowest prices of the year through Nov. 28, with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

• Naadam: It’s definitely sweater season, so get up to 60% off cashmere styles right now at Naadam.

• Naked Cashmere: Shop quality cashmere essentials for less right now, thanks to 50% off sitewide for a limited time.

• Native Shoes: Shop shoes, boots and sandals from Native Shoes and get 20% to 50% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• Nike: Right now, get up to 60% off plus additional savings on sale items with code CYBER.

• Nisolo: Take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other sustainable footwear Nov. 23 through the end of the month.

• Old Navy: Save on styles for the whole family — Old Navy is offering unbeatable promos for the next few days.

• Outdoor Voices: Save 30% on tons of comfortable activewear (including the famous Exercise Dress), plus additional markdowns on OV Extra items, during this sitewide sale.

• Parade: Shop Parade right now and get 30% off all orders (and 40% off orders over $125 and 50% off orders over $250), plus free gifts.

• P.J. Salvage: Cozy up this winter with new pajamas and more — P.J. Salvage is offering up to 50% off select styles. On Cyber Monday get a free gift with purchase with code COZY.

• Princess Polly: Save on the latest fashion thanks to 30% off sitewide with code BF30, now through Nov. 28.

• Printfresh: Uniquely patterned clothes and accessories are 25% off sitewide with code PEACE, now through Nov. 28.

• Quince: Now through Nov. 28, shop five days of flash sales and get 40 to 60% off, no code necessary.

• Reebok: Right now, get 50% off sitewide plus an additional 60% off sale items with code BFEXCLUSIVE.

• Reformation: Sales at this sustainable brand are ultra-rare, so shop this 25% off sitewide sale now through Nov. 28 — and hurry, before all the best prints sell out.

• Rent the Runway: Right now take 40% off all memberships with code YESMONDAY.

• Richer Poorer: Shop super-soft loungewear and more at 35% off sitewide right now.

• Rouje: Breezy Parisian styles are up to 20% off right now.

• Set Active: This LA-based athleisure brand is offering 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off everything on the sale page now through Nov. 30.

• Sheertex: Save on some of the brand’s indestructible tights — they start at just $25.

• Shopbop: Get 25% off storewide and save on must-have fashion for any occasion, now through Nov. 28 with code HOLIDAY.

• Skims: Shop Kim Kardashian’s brand for everything from swimsuits to shapewear to lounge and more, now discounted during the brand’s semi-annual sale.

• Spanx: The legendary shapewear brand is offering 20% off everything sitewide (plus free shipping) through Nov. 29.

• Splendid: Save on women’s and children’s clothes — Splendid is offering 40% off sitewide with code BF22.

• Sticky Be Socks: These Oprah-favorite socks are 30% off sitewide with code THANKS22.

• Studs: Right now you can get 30% off jewelry — plus, on Cyber Monday, get three-piece Mystery Sets for just $25.

• Summersalt: Save on everything from swim to loungewear and more during this promo, offering 30% off sitewide with code THANKFUL, plus additional deals all week long.

• Sunglass Hut: Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 27, plus additional savings on Cyber Monday.

• Susan Alexandra: Now through Nov. 28, you can get 30% off beaded bags, trinkets and more unique accessories and homewares from this celeb-loved brand.

• The North Face: Shoppers with an XPLR Pass can get 25% off their order, plus get 40% off select sale items right now.

• ThirdLove: Now through Dec. 1, find steep discounts on everything, plus save 25% when you spend $150 and get free shipping.

• Thousand Fell: Shop some of our favorite sustainable sneakers and get 35% off your purchase plus a free gift.

• TKEES: Get up to 70% off chic sandals and apparel during this sitewide sale, now through Nov. 28.

• Tommy John: Get 30% off underwear, loungewear and more sitewide.

• Toms: Take 30% off almost everything, from sandals to slides to winter boots, now through Nov. 29.

• Twillory: Versatile, breathable men’s clothing is up to half off through Nov. 28.

• Ugg: Shop Ugg’s Closet Sale and get up to 60% off new markdowns, plus free shipping on orders of $125 or more.

• Unbound Merino: Soft, stylish basics for men and women are up to 40% off sitewide.

• Universal Standard: Save on chic, size-inclusive styles — the more you buy, the more you’ll save on everything from sweaters to dresses to office clothes and more.

• Untuckit: Get casual polos, work shirts and more 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27.

• Urban Outfitters: Get 30% off your purchase today only.

• Vitamin A Swim: Right now get 30% off sitewide at Vitamin A Swim with code HOLIDAY30.

• Wolf and Badger: Shop sustainable and ethically produced fashion, jewelry, beauty and more and get up to 50% off select designers.

• Year Of Ours: Chic workout gear is 25% off sitewide and get up to 60% off select items.

• You Swim: Unique one-pieces, bikinis and more from You Swim are 25% off during this sitewide sale.

• Zappos: The major footwear retailer is offering deals up to 40% off across favorite brands like Crocs, Asics, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden and more.

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carry-ons and more

Calpak

• Baggallini: Travel bags are 30% off sitewide with code CYBER.

• Calpak: Ultra-chic hardshell luggage, duffels, toiletry organizers and more are 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• Dagne Dover: Shop quality luggage and everyday bags from Dagne Dover and get 25% off sitewide.

• Ebags: Take 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30 and save for travels ahead.

• July: Gorgeous Underscored-approved luggage and travel accessories are on sale right now, so stock up and save.

• Monos: Shop luggage up to 40% off sitewide, plus additional markdowns all week long.

• Paravel: Shop Oprah-approved luggage, backpacks and more and get 20% off orders over $100 with code GIFTING20, now through Dec. 15.

• Samsonite: Save on trusty luggage from Samsonite (like our favorite hardshell carryon) thanks to this 30% off sitewide sale, live now through Nov. 29.

• State Bags: Now through Nov. 28 get 25% off sitewide, plus free personalization with code BF2022.

Cyber Monday kids and baby deals

Save on toys, clothes, baby monitors and more

Lalo

• Build-A-Bear: Get plush toys and accessories starting at $9 and free shipping on orders over $60 with code FREESHIP.

• Buy Buy Baby: Get up to 40% off all things baby, from strollers to toys to diapers and more.

• Bugaboo: Shop strollers and more and get up to 25% off now through Nov. 28.

• Carter’s: Shop kids clothing and get 50% to 60% off the entire site.

• Cradlewise: Shop smart baby furniture at up to $700 off.

• Hanna Andersson: Save on children’s apparel and get 50% off everything sitewide, now through Nov. 29 — the brand’s biggest sale of the year.

• Hatch: Shop maternity clothes right now and get 25% off almost everything.

• Lalo: Shop baby and toddler products up to 40% off sitewide starting Nov. 15.

• Maisonette: Cute clothes and decor for kids is up to 50% off.

• Melissa & Doug: Shop kids toys 30% off sitewide now through Nov. 29.

• Owlet: For Cyber Monday, get $80 off the Dream Duo and a free Travel Case with purchase.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Kids clothes are 50% to 60% off the entire site right now.

• Willow: Save on breast pumps now through Dec. 5.

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

Wild One

• Bocce’s Bakery: Save on special holiday treats for your furry friends, thanks to this 30% discount on all Bocce’s products.

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Diggs: The comfortable, collapsible Revol dog crate is 40% off in refurbished condition, now through whenever stock runs out.

• Fable Pets: Save on pet gear and get 20% off single products and 35% off sets with code HOLIDAY2022.

• Full Moon Pet: Get 40% off dog treats made from 100% all-natural, human-grade ingredients with code HOLIDAY40.

• Little Beast: Get 25% off pet clothing and accessories sitewide with code LOVE25.

• Maxbone: Save on luxury pet goods from carriers to raincoats to treats and more during this 30% off sitewide sale.

• Native Pet: Get 35% off all Native Pet products now through Nov. 29.

• Petco: The major pet retailer is offering tons of discounts on food, toys, apparel and more.

• Tuft + Paw: The brand is offering 35% off its bestselling cat litter with code LITTER35 and 10% off sitewide with code MEOW10.

• Wagz: Take advantage of this holiday promo and save on the Freedom Collar and bundles.

• Whisker: The brand behind the bestselling Litter-Robot is offering a rare sale on all Litter-Robot bundles and cat furniture right now.

Cyber Monday entertainment and learning deals

Save on puzzles, meditation apps, language-learning services and more

Masterclass

• Headspace: Get 50% off annual and monthly subscription plans from a meditation app we love.

• Masterclass: Masterclass is offering two memberships for the price of one so you can spread the gift of learning for less.

• Paperless Post: Get 25% off all invitation and greetings products with code CHEER25.

• Piecework Puzzles: These puzzles are practically works of art and perfect for gathering family together this holiday.

• Rosetta Stone: Language learners of all ages can get half off of a Lifetime Plan with unlimited access to all 25 languages. Just sign up with your email now through Dec. 2 to secure the offer.

• Talkspace: Get $100 off online therapy sessions with code with code SPACE, now through the end of the year.