Amazon Prime Day is finally here. You may associate this sale event with tech, electronic and gadget sales, but the great deals stretch into clothing, accessories, beauty, footwear and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for back to school basics for the kids, doing some gift shopping, or just perusing to find some fresh additions to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best discounts from brands like Levi’s, Ray-Bans and Adidas to help you find the best clothing at the lowest prices.
Women’s clothing deals
Levi’s are a classic for a reason. Summer isn’t over and these shorts are perfect for beating the heat — so grab them while they’re on sale right now.
This bra checks the box for one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen. It has a convertible underwire with stay-in-place straps and inner side-support slings to support and contour. A bonus: the back straps can crisscross, yielding two bra styles with one garment.
Lighting deal alert! Have you tried the brand Anrabess? With 4.3 stars overall and over eight thousand reviews, the Amrabess romper appears to be a hit. They’re heavily discounted for Prime Day, so don’t delay!
You may even forget you’re wearing a bra with these Calvin Klein racerback bralettes. Take advantage of Prime Day deals and get a high quality comfy bra (or two, nobody’s judging!).
Men’s clothing deals
Athleisure is trending right now and these joggers are no exception. With pockets for holding phones and wallets, fitted cuffs around the ankles and drawcord waist strings to maximize functionality, they’ll go quickly!
You can’t have too many boxers. Calvin Klein is offering 7 pairs of cotton stretch boxers at a discounted price this Prime Day. Choose one color or a mixed pack for some variety.
Levi’s jeans are timeless. Get a pair of the classics on sale and rock them wherever you go.
The polo officially hit the lowest price in 30 days. While specifically designed for golf, this breathable shirt is versatile for any occasion. Choose from a variety of colors to suit your style on the course or out to lunch.
Footwear deals
Everyone loves the kushy feeling of slides. Enjoy Performance 4D Foam padding for less when you indulge in a pair of Under Armour slides. Trust us, your feet will thank you.
Run to a great deal on an Adidas best seller. If you’ve ever wondered what walking on a foam cloud would feel like, these are the shoes for you.
Adventure — and amazing discounts — are out there! Columbia boots are durable, waterproof, and tractional to make for the ideal hiking conditions. You can’t control the terrain, but you can control how you prepare your feet.
Accessory deals
These shades keep you looking stylish and sophisticated all year round. Check out this huge discount and protect your eyes for less.
The Fossil smartwatch tracks sleep, steps, notifications, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also receives calls and texts, connects to Alexa, charges rapidly and contains hundreds of apps. Right now, you can get all of the features for much less of a cost.
Leather belts are versatile for casual, work or dress events. This soft leather belt comes in black, brown, dark brown, navy and wheat, all of which are on sale today.
Travel sized yet spacious, you won’t want to leave your house without this handy purse. The bag zips to protect your belongings so you’ll never have to worry about losing your keys, wallet or phone. Today, you can get it for nearly half off.
Kids clothing deals
Footwear discounts aren’t just for adults. No matter the age of your kids — big kids, little kids, infants, toddlers — Adidas has sales! And for the kids that are picky about color, you won’t have to worry about that, either. With 31 color options, there’s truly something for everyone.
Burt’s Bees baby pajamas are made of organic cotton, making them perfect for babies with sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a cute piece to keep your little one cozy, check out the deal on these pajamas! They even zip up the front and have non-slip ‘bee grips’ under the feet to prevent slips.
No need to search the boys’ shirt and pants sections looking for pieces that match. Save yourself a headache and buy a discounted set that includes both.