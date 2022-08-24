Right now, Best Buy is running a promotion in the U.S. where you can receive a free digital game with your purchase of an Xbox Series S. So if you’re looking to pick one up, now is a great time to do it.

The console costs $299.99 and there is a qualifying selection of games to choose from for the deal, so you can’t just pick *any* Xbox game to go with it. However, there are very enticing options.

In order to get your free game, look for the “Special Offers” section at the bottom right of the store page and select “free digital game with Xbox Series S.” This deal runs through Aug. 28, so don’t miss out on getting a free game while you can.

Here’s the full list of eligible titles:

Madden NFL 23

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

The Quarry

Call of Duty Vanguard

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Grand Theft Auto V

Far Cry 6

Riders Republic

NBA 2K22

Resident Evil Village

Mortal Kombat 11

Rare Replay

Minecraft

FIFA 22

Capcom Fighting Collection

MLB The Show 22

Cuphead

Just Dance 2022

NHL 22

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Some publishers have increased game prices to $69.99 for their current console generation iterations. That makes games like Madden NFL 23 a great pick for your free game. It’s also the latest entry in the franchise, so if you’re looking to play something brand new, Madden NFL 23 fits the bill. This is especially true considering NHL 22 and FIFA 22 are being offered as well at the same price tag. They’re last year’s entries in their respective franchises, so unless you’re a massive hockey or soccer fan, you might as well hold out for this year’s entries.

My personal recommendation would be Elden Ring, which is a hot contender for many Game of the Year lists. It’s an amazing open-world action game by From Software, the developers behind the Dark Souls series. It’s still going for the full $60 price at most places, so picking it as your free game is a good idea.

The Quarry is also a good choice too if you’re itching for a teen-slasher horror game. There are some other good games being offered, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, these games go on sale quite often either at other retailers or on the Microsoft Store so it’s better to use your free game pick on a title that won’t drop in value as quickly.

One of the best perks about the Xbox Series S is Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription gaming service. For at most $15 per month, you have access to an incredible variety of games, including all of Xbox’s first-party exclusive titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 (as is Minecraft and Rare Replay). While these two are offered in Best Buy’s bundle, we’d highly recommend skipping them as your free game pick in favor of just subscribing to Game Pass and downloading them from there.

If you’re having trouble finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X — and can live without 4K gaming and a physical disc drive — the Xbox Series S is a wonderful alternative that’s relatively readily available. It’s cheaper than both systems and you can play almost all of the hottest and latest games that come out each year. Xbox Game Pass only sweetens the deal, if you elect to subscribe to it.