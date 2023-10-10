Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t the only shopping event happening today. Best Buy is getting in on the action too, offering hundreds of deals on video games, phones and more. Here are some deals to consider. Best Buy Apple deals Apple AirPods Pro 2 Need the perfect earbuds to pair with these MacBook and iPad deals? The AirPods Pro 2 are an exceptional option that will work seamlessly with Apple’s devices. Plus, the new USB-C case also supports MagSafe charging and Apple Find My, making it harder to lose track of your buds. Read Our Review $200 $250 at Best Buy Apple M2 MacBook Air (256GB) Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air is a potent little machine that can help you get a lot of work done day in and day out without needing to spend a lot of time plugged in. This deal shaves a tidy $200 off, and we doubt it’ll get much lower than this for some time. Read Our Review $1099 $899 at Best Buy Apple 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) Apple's newest addition to the MacBook line — the 15-inch MacBook Air — is $250 off during this sales event. It's everything you like from the 13-inch model but with a larger screen and a slightly faster GPU. Plus, it's rarely on sale. Read Our Review $1,500 $1,250 at Best Buy Apple M1 MacBook Air (256GB) If you want a budget-friendly MacBook that still has solid performance, look no further than the M1 MacBook Air. This laptop comes in at just $750 during Best Buy's shopping event and has enough power for the majority of basic computing tasks. Read Our Review $1,000 $750 at Best Buy Apple iPad (9th Gen) This may not be the newest iPad model, but the ninth-gen iPad is still a capable device that has you covered for entertainment and productivity. That combination along with a low starting price make it a great value for anyone who doesn’t need the most powerful machine. Read Our Review $330 $270 at Best Buy Apple iPad, 10.9-Inch (10th Gen, 64GB) Apple's latest budget-friendly iPad is $50 off at Best Buy, bringing the price to just under $400. This is a solid deal on a no-frills iPad that has a new design, a snappy A14 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. Read Our Review $449 $399 at Best Buy Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 64GB) If you’re after an iPad with a brilliant display and stunning performance without having to break the bank for a Pro model, then the fifth-gen iPad Air will be right up your alley. It comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip that arrived in Apple’s recent laptops instead of the A-series chips found in earlier tablets and iPhones. That gives it gobs of power and surprising efficiency. Read Our Review $600 $500 at Best Buy Best Buy appliance deals Samsung Smart Instant Heat Slide-In Induction Range With Air Fry and Convection+ Looking to go a bit greener? You can give up on gas and opt for an electric range at a big discount with this deal on Samsung’s induction range. This model offers four burners, including a single extra-large one, and they all rely on the powerful and efficient induction method of heating up pans. This range also has an electric convection oven for faster, more even cooking on the inside. $2,025 $1,600 at Best Buy Insignia Side-by-Side Refrigerator (Stainless Steel) This stainless steel refrigerator from Best Buy's Insignia brand looks good and has all the features you'd expect from a modern fridge: LED interior lighting, a water and ice dispenser and plenty of interior storage. Plus, it's $450 off during this Best Buy sale. $1,400 $950 at Best Buy Insignia Slide-In Electric Convection Range With Self-Clean and Air Fry This electric stove does it all. It has five burners and a convection oven, plus air fry options that make heating up leftovers and frozen food a breeze. Plus, it's on sale for under $850 during this sales event. $1,300 $840 at Best Buy Insignia Top Control Dishwasher With 3rd Rack This stainless steel dishwasher has a sleek design and a three-rack layout that makes maximizing each load of dishes easy. Now's the perfect time to upgrade too: It's just $450 at Best Buy. $500 $450 at Best Buy KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Caught the baking itch? This KitchenAid stand mixer can help you whip up large batches of baked goods with its 5.5-quart bowl and powerful motor that’s ready for whipping and folding alike. With $170 off, you’ll keep a little extra money in your wallet that you can put toward ingredients and extra accessories. $450 $280 at Best Buy Best Buy computer deals Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook (64GB) Lenovo's Slim 3 Chromebook is on sale for just $150 at Best Buy. This no-frills laptop has a 14-inch HD screen and 64GB of storage, making it perfect for browsing the web and other light computing tasks. Consider it as a first laptop for your child or a backup computer for your home. $319 $149 at Best Buy HP Victus 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop (512GB) This budget-friendly gaming laptop from HP offers a powerful NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB of memory, plus a 512GB SSD that can fit dozens of your favorite titles. $900 $600 at Best Buy Razer Blade 15 Laptop The Razer Blade 15 is a favorite among gamers, and for good reason. It packs a powerful NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti graphics chip, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, its 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU means it's future-proofed for years to come. $3,700 $2,400 at Best Buy HP Envy x360 15-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop Enjoy portability and flexibility with this 2-in-1 HP laptop. It weighs just over 3 pounds and is 0.75 inches thick. The Intel Core i5-1355U inside is an efficient CPU to help you work away from power outlets. $850 $500 at Best Buy Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16-Inch Gaming Laptop At 5 pounds and just an inch thick, you’d have a hard time suspecting the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 was a bona fide gaming laptop, but it’s got what it takes with a Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 for serious gaming. $1,350 $950 at Best Buy Acer Predator Helios Neo Gaming Laptop Want a potent gaming PC on a budget? The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 has just that with a beefy Intel Core i5-13500HX workstation CPU alongside an NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. 512GB of storage is ready for you to load up your favorite esports games and play on the 16-inch, 165Hz display. $1,200 $900 at Best Buy Best Buy TV deals Samsung The Frame QLED TV (55-Inch) Samsung's famous The Frame QLED TV is $500 off, making it the perfect time to finally upgrade. It has a crisp QLED panel and an iconic design that fits any home. Read Our Review $1,500 $1,000 at Best Buy LG Class A2 OLED 4K TV (48-Inch) Looking to upgrade to an OLED TV? Look no further than this LG A2 Series smart TV. It's available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes and is outfitted with LG's intuitive webOS smart TV operating system. Plus, it's 50% off during this Best Buy sales event. $1,300 $650 at Best Buy Hisense Class A6 Xumo Smart TV This budget-friendly TV from Hisense has a 55-inch screen and supports all the major streaming services, from Max to Netflix. Plus, at just $250, it's one of the cheapest ways to upgrade to a 4K TV. $320 $250 at Best Buy Best Buy headphone deals Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 At $100 off, Best Buy is taking more than a quarter off the price of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. The Bose 700 offer quality sound, ample battery life and adjustable noise cancellation. Read Our Review $379 $279 at Best Buy Sony LinkBuds S The Sony LinkBuds S are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds, especially if you’re an Android user. They offer great sound paired with handy noise cancellation. What’s more impressive is the smarts on board, which can smoothly switch from noise cancellation to transparency mode depending on the situation. $200 $130 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 These headphones may not be Sony’s latest and greatest, but the WH-1000XM4 cans offer sound that’s just as good as their newer counterpart without sacrificing too much in terms of ANC capabilities, and they cost a lot less, especially with this $100 discount. Read Our Review $350 $250 at Best Buy Best Buy smart home deals Ring Indoor Cam 2 The Ring Indoor Cam 2 offers a compact design that you can set up just about anywhere. It’ll capture 1080p video and a wide field of view, so you get clear, extensive footage. And if you’re using Amazon devices elsewhere in your smart home, it will integrate with them easily. $60 $28 at Best Buy Amazon Echo Pop This potent little speaker is already one of Amazon’s cheapest, but this discount makes it cheaper still, so you can easily grab a few to place around the house for more smart home control or to enjoy your tunes in any room. $40 $18 at Best Buy Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) The Echo Show 5 provides a compact display for seeing the time, calendar events and updates, and interacting with Alexa and your smart home. The built-in speakers and camera also let it serve as a sound system or tool for video calls. $90 $40 at Best Buy Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) Your smart home will get a lot easier to control with the Echo Show 8. This device provides not only the capable speakers and voice controls you’d expect from an Echo device but also a sizable display to get a clearer picture of your home. It can also display the time, camera footage or media. With a built-in camera, it’s even ready for video calls. Read Our Review $130 $50 at Best Buy Amazon Echo Show 15 Want a large dashboard for your smart home? The Echo Show 15 is it, offering a 15.6-inch smart display that you can hang on a wall or set out wherever you see it. The design is akin to a framed photo, making it that much better as a wall decoration that can turn back into a smart assistant with just a quick voice command. Read Our Review $280 $185 at Best Buy