If your spring cleaning has led you straight into summer, Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales may help get all those household updates, long-awaited yard work chores and other home-focused plans finally crossed off our list.

If you’re looking to replace any appliances, the company has a slew of deals through June 8, including an extra 10% off when you buy four or more Samsung appliances (and My Best Buy members will also receive a $200 or $250 e-gift card with qualifying Samsung appliance packages). You’ll also snag 5% off when you buy three select LG appliances or vacuums or 10% off when you buy four or more.

Maybe it’s smaller kitchen appliances you’re after. Good news: We found sales on everything from coffee makers to juicers to air fryers. Need a new TV? Best Buy has several deals on high-def smart TVs with voice controls (no more frantic searching for that missing remote!). And if it’s your yard that needs attention, now’s a great time to buy outdoor power tools and accessories on discount.

Ready to shop? Here are 20 Best Buy Memorial Day deals to help you set you up for your best summer yet.

Major appliances

$3,419.99 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center Best Buy

Save $720 on this counter-depth four-door French door fridge that features customizable door panels that come in different colors and finishes. The streamlined finish hides a beverage center that includes a water dispenser and auto-fill pitcher along with a dual ice maker and the option to make flavored water. And the tech-savvy will appreciate that it’s Wi-Fi-friendly, working with the Samsung SmartThings app to allow you to control the temp remotely.

$944.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Get clothes cleaner faster with a new washing machine, specifically this front-load model from GE. Complete with an UltraFresh vent system that helps keep odor at bay, it uses antimicrobial technology to protect your loads. Want to control your laundry from anywhere? It also has built-in Wi-Fi.

$849.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

LG Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry Best Buy

Not only will this LG dryer automatically adjust drying time based on moisture levels, but during Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale, it’s $250 off. With an extra-large capacity, it’s also built to handle large loads of laundry, saving you time and money spent on your energy bill.

$890.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Whirlpool Freestanding Gas Range Best Buy

Upgrading your kitchen? This efficient freestanding, stainless steel gas range from Whirlpool includes satin-finish cast-iron grates, a large oven window to see how things are progressing inside, a full-width under-oven broiler and comes with a dishwasher-safe griddle for more cooking flexibility.

$764.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save yourself $135 when you pick up this stainless steel built-in dishwasher during Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale. Using Frigidaire’s BladeSpray rotating arm for better water coverage, a fan-assisted air flow system and a third-level rack for silverware and utensils, it promises to deliver spot-free dishes time and time again.

Small appliances

$179.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Insignia Portable Ice Maker with Auto Shut-Off Best Buy

Memorial Day kicks off backyard party season. Never run out of ice with this handy portable ice maker that can make up to 33 pounds of the frozen stuff per day and offers two cube sizes. It also comes with an auto shut-off feature when the bin fills up so you won’t have to worry about any messy overflow.

$199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Ounce Blender Best Buy

Summer means icy cocktail season, so get your drink lists ready with $40 off Ninja’s 72-ounce blender. This heavy-duty model also comes with a 64-ounce round bowl that can be used as a food processor and two 16-ounce single-serving blender cups with blades so you can make your smoothies, shakes or margaritas.

$139.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

Find some nice deals on Keurig coffee makers this week at Best Buy, including $30 off this single-serve model, available in a bunch of colors (we’re smitten with this bright blue). Complete with a one-minute brew time, auto shut-off, brew strength control, programmable size settings and an easy-to-fill removable water tank, it’s perfect for home or office.

$119.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer Best Buy

Haven’t jumped on the air fryer train yet? How’s $50 off for some incentive? This 5-quart Insignia model will help you eat healthier by using hot air to cook your food to a crispy texture without losing moisture. Temps range from 180- to 400-degrees, and a digital control panel allows you to preset food programs and adjust temp and time.

$119.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor Best Buy

Thanks to summer’s bounty of fresh produce, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to kick off a new juicing routine. This juicer, now $30 off, features five speeds, a large 3-inch food chute, a powerful 1,000-watt motor and comes with 1-liter juice jar with a pour spout, froth separator and lid, as well as a handy cleaning brush.

TVs

$829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Amazon 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart Fire TV with Alexa Best Buy

Upgrade your TV and save $330 on Amazon’s 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV. No need for a remote with this Alexa-operated version, just use your voice as a command, sit back and access more than a million movies and TV episodes, as well as your streaming service subscriptions. And if you’re a gamer, rest easy knowing there are three HDMI inputs to cable or satellite and video game consoles.

$329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung LED smart TV gives you access to streaming services, features 4K Ultra HD resolution and is compatible with virtual assistants for voice control. If you’re in search of a crystal-clear picture, AI technology and an ultra-thin bezel all the way around, this TV, now $50 off, may be just what you’re looking for.

$169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV Best Buy

Marked down $70, this 24-inch Best Buy-brand TV offers 720p resolution, built in Wi-Fi for easy wireless streaming, voice controls for hands-free use and comes with a support stand. Have little ones at home? A built-in V-chip allows parents to block content based on program ratings, too.

$599.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Buy this TCL 55-inch Roku TV with a brilliant 4K picture now and save $240. With an easy-to-navigate customizable home screen, simple remote, access to hundreds of TV channels, originals and live TV, it also works with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and voice controls with the Roku mobile app.

$249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Westinghouse 43-inch FHD Smart Roku TV Best Buy

You’ll save $80 when you purchase this 43-inch, full high definition (FHD) Roku TV that allows you to stream everything from Netflix to Peloton (payment required for some content). Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and more, it also features voice control via the free Roku mobile app, as well as Dolby audio and three HDMI outputs.

$449.99 $334.99 at Best Buy

Solo Stove Bonfire Bundle Stand and Shelter Best Buy

Usher in fire pit season with this fab Solo Stove Bonfire, a portable, smokeless pit that’s perfect for burning wood logs. The bundle, $115 off, comes with an easy-to-clean fire pit, a stand that lets you use it on grass or your patio or wood deck, and a PVC-coated polyester shelter to keep it safe from rain, snow, dust or wind.

$219 $169.99 at Best Buy

Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Best Buy

Kick off Memorial Day weekend with a little pre-summer sprucing. This portable electric pressure washer will clean up your driveway, patio, cars, frences and more with an easy-to-use high-pressure wand and four interchangeable nozzle tips, 25-foot hose and detergent tank. Buy now, and save $50.

$749 $579 at Best Buy

Greenworks Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Best Buy

Ready to switch to an electric lawn mower? Save on Greenworks’ 80-volt cordless version that includes a 21-inch deck, mulch, rear bag and side discharge and a turbo feature for picking up leaves. Dual batteries mean when one runs out, the second one takes over and a single-button seven-position height control allows for easy adjustment.

$69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Sun Joe Electric Stringless Lawn Trimmer and Edger Best Buy

Time to get that yard into tip-top shape, and this electric stringless trimmer and edger will keep your grass extra-tidy. With a telescoping shaft that helps you to move around flower beds or other obstacles, this model comes with a 180-degree rotating head, adjustable handle and battery and charger.

$289.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Sun Joe Cordless Garden Tiller/Cultivator Kit Best Buy

Featuring an ion+ 24-volt system, this tiller/cultivator comes with two 2.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that provide up to 13 rechargeable minutes of use time, a dual port charger, a 500-watt brushless motor, four steel tilling blades that can cultivate up to 14-inches wide and 7-inches deep and three-position height adjustment.