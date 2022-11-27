Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Dell XPS 13: The slim and stunning Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall Windows laptop, and this Best Buy deal lets you get a powerful Intel Core i7 model at a great price.
When it comes to Cyber Monday, few retailers go as big as Best Buy. As usual, the electronics giant has major discounts on nearly every type of product this shopping season, from the latest laptops and TVs to home appliances and everyday essentials.
The amount of stuff on sale is overwhelming, which is why we’ve dug through the sea of savings and picked out the stuff that’s actually worth your money — based on our own extensive hands-on testing and research, of course. Ready to score for the holiday season? Here are the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals you can get now.
Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals
If you're just looking for a basic, reliable TV for cheap, this is one of the best deals we've seen yet. On top of getting a 32-inch smart TV with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface baked in, you'll also get a free third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for using Alexa around your home.
We found Insignia's 32-inch Fire TV to be a very good value with solid 720p picture quality and built-in Amazon smarts, and its an even better buy at this lowest-ever price.
The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best TV overall, and this fantastic deal gets you its gorgeous and sizable 65-inch QLED screen for a lowest-ever price.
We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Cyber Monday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.
If the popular LG C2 is out of your price range, this well-liked budget alternative is easily one of the cheapest and most heavily discounted OLED TVs we've seen this Cyber Monday.
If the A90J is out of your price range, the A80J is a more affordable variation that sacrifices some features but still gets you a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. It's a fraction of the cost of the A90J at this all-time low sale price.
Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals
Lenovo makes our favorite budget Chromebooks, and this cheaper variation on our top pick has everything you need for basic schoolwork and web surfing — all within a flexible design that doubles as a tablet.
The slim and stunning Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall Windows laptop, and this Best Buy deal lets you get a powerful Intel Core i7 model at a great price.
The Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, and this rare deal gets you the tablet and a keyboard (normally sold separately) for a lowest-ever price.
Best Buy Cyber Monday iPad deals
If you're cool with last year's model (which still offers ridiculously fast performance), the 2021 iPad Pro is steeply discounted right now. It's not quite the lowest price ever, but it's a very good deal for those not ready to splurge on the latest model.
Best Buy Cyber Monday headphones deals
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
Our favorite Android earbuds (but great for any phone), the Sony LinkBuds S have fantastic comfort, hi-res audio support and the unique ability to switch sound modes based on your surroundings. They're an absolute steal at this all-time low.
The Beats Fit Pro are our overall best wireless earbuds pick, offering superb features and comfort for iOS and Android users alike. They're currently back at their lowest price ever, complete with 4 free months of Apple Music.
Our pick for best over-ear headphones, the Sony XM5 deliver unmatched noise cancelling and sound quality. This is one of the first big discounts on this set of cans, and the lowest price we've seen.
If the XM5s are out of your budget, the previous-gen XM4 model are still an amazing set of cans that only sacrifice a bit of sleekness and more-advanced ANC. But those trade-offs are well worth it at this all-time-low price.
The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.
Best Buy Cyber Monday accessory deals
Logitech makes the majority of our best mouse picks, and the company's popular budget model is at its lowest price ever in a ton of different colors. This cheap mouse is a perfect companion to your laptop, and is a great way to boost your WFH game.
The Logitech K380 is our favorite budget keyboard thanks to its high-quality keys and handy multi-device pairing capabilities. It's not quite at its lowest price ever, but it's still a great deal on an already affordable keyboard.
If you need a pencil for your new iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is even more steeply discounted and at its lowest price ever. This more advanced pencil features double-tap functionality for switching tools on the fly, and can charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to your iPad.
Best Buy Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
If you can live without the more premium design and advanced tracking of the more expensive Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, and Best Buy even throws in four months of Apple Fitness+ for free.
The Google Pixel Watch works great with Pixel phones — and it doubles as a full-on Fitbit for fitness tracking. This is the first major sale and lowest price we've seen on this hot new watch.
The Galaxy Watch 5 is our favorite overall Android smartwatch thanks to its great performance, battery life and fitness features. It's an even better buy at this all-time-low price.
We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.
Best Buy Cyber Monday smartphone deals
We consider the Google Pixel 7 the best Android value out there, getting you amazing cameras and a robust, fluid software experience. This aggressively priced phone is even cheaper for Cyber Monday, now at an all-time low.
If you want even better cameras and a bigger screen, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic buy at this lowest-ever price.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a very good Samsung and Google alternative with some of the best battery life and charging speeds we've tested, and it's a steal at this lowest-ever sale price.
Best Buy Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals
The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is our favorite overall Bluetooth speaker thanks to its booming sound and durable design, and it just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday.
If you need something extra-portable and affordable, our favorite travel-sized speaker is perfect for your next adventure at this lowest-ever price.
A more basic version of our best soundbar pick, the Roku Streambar gets you a compact soundbar and a full-on Roku streaming player in one — an especially compelling value at this lowest-ever price.
The Sonos Arc's best-in-class sound makes it our top premium soundbar pick, and its high price is a bit more palatable in this rare and lowest-ever price cut.
Best Buy Cyber Monday smart home and appliance deals
The latest Echo Dot improves on our favorite budget smart speaker with better audio and Wi-Fi extension capabilities while retaining the same versatile Alexa smarts. It's a no-brainer for first-time Echo buyers at this price (and also gets you 4 free months of Amazon Music).
The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is our favorite wireless video doorbell, thanks to its easy setup and free, intelligent alerts, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.
You can keep a close eye on your property with a set of four Arlo cameras, which earned our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is battery-powered, records 1080p video, can be installed nearly anywhere around your home and is among the most affordable cameras we tested.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process and nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Every model is close to its lowest price yet right now, starting at just $75 for the base router.
The iRobot Roomba i7+ is almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, and it's steeply discounted right now. If you splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base, you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.
A more advanced model of our favorite electric toothbrush, the 6100 offers three intensity levels and three different modes — the default clean mode, along with whitening and gum care — which offer different brush-head motions and automatically set the timer accordingly.
Best Buy Cyber Monday gaming deals
Whether you need a spare controller for multiplayer or just want a fresh new color (like the gorgeous Galactic Purple), you can't go wrong with an extra DualSense — especially at this lowest-ever price.
The Backbone One is our favorite mobile gaming controller, instantly turning your phone into a true portable console that works great with the latest mobile and cloud games. It's currently at the lowest price we've seen in both the standard and PlayStation edition.
The Xbox Series S is the best value in console gaming, offering immersive, smooth gameplay and access to the superb Xbox Game Pass library. It's $50 off for Cyber Monday, and by far the cheapest (and easiest to find) next-gen console out there.
A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value. It's a perfect starting point for new Switch owners.
While the Meta Quest 2 got a price bump this year, this Cyber Monday deal helps offset that and throws in two essential games for free. It's a fantastic value on our favorite overall VR headset.