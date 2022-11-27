BFCM-2022_Lead-bestbuy
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Featured deal

Dell XPS 13: The slim and stunning Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall Windows laptop, and this Best Buy deal lets you get a powerful Intel Core i7 model at a great price.

When it comes to Cyber Monday, few retailers go as big as Best Buy. As usual, the electronics giant has major discounts on nearly every type of product this shopping season, from the latest laptops and TVs to home appliances and everyday essentials.

The amount of stuff on sale is overwhelming, which is why we’ve dug through the sea of savings and picked out the stuff that’s actually worth your money — based on our own extensive hands-on testing and research, of course. Ready to score for the holiday season? Here are the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals you can get now.

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Toshiba 32-Inch V35 Series HD Smart TV
Toshiba 32-inch smart tv product card cnnu
Toshiba

If you're just looking for a basic, reliable TV for cheap, this is one of the best deals we've seen yet. On top of getting a 32-inch smart TV with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface baked in, you'll also get a free third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for using Alexa around your home.

$200 $130 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV
New Project - 2022-11-22T123000.908.jpg
Insignia

We found Insignia's 32-inch Fire TV to be a very good value with solid 720p picture quality and built-in Amazon smarts, and its an even better buy at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$180 $100 at Best Buy
TCL 6-Series Mini-LED 4K QLED
TCL 6-series 2022 product card cnnu
TCL

The TCL 6-Series is our pick for the best TV overall, and this fantastic deal gets you its gorgeous and sizable 65-inch QLED screen for a lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$1,000 $600 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Samsung The Frame TV
samsung the frame
Samsung

We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Cyber Monday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.

Read our review

$600 From $550 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
LG C2 OLED
New Project (85).jpg
LG

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.

Read our review

$1,300 From $900 at Best Buy
LG A2 OLED
LG A2 OLED product card cnnu
LG

If the popular LG C2 is out of your price range, this well-liked budget alternative is easily one of the cheapest and most heavily discounted OLED TVs we've seen this Cyber Monday.

$1,300 $570 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Sony A90J Series OLED 4K TV
Sony a90j product card photo
SONY
The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.

Read our review

$2,000 $1,800 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Sony A80J Series OLED 4K TV
sony a80j oled tv peas tech deals cnnu
Sony

If the A90J is out of your price range, the A80J is a more affordable variation that sacrifices some features but still gets you a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. It's a fraction of the cost of the A90J at this all-time low sale price.

$1,900 $1,000 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
We love the Samsung QN90B for its bright, sharp picture and great gaming features, and all models are available at a good discount right now.

Read our review

$1,200 $1,000 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals

Lowest Price
Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook
New Project - 2022-11-23T101630.462.jpg
Lenovo

Lenovo makes our favorite budget Chromebooks, and this cheaper variation on our top pick has everything you need for basic schoolwork and web surfing — all within a flexible design that doubles as a tablet.

$189 $99 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Dell XPS 13
dell xps 13 2022 1
Dell

The slim and stunning Dell XPS 13 is our favorite overall Windows laptop, and this Best Buy deal lets you get a powerful Intel Core i7 model at a great price.

Read our review

$1,350 From $1,100 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Touch Screen Tablet PC
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Touch Screen Tablet PC
Best Buy

The Surface Pro 8 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, and this rare deal gets you the tablet and a keyboard (normally sold separately) for a lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$1,350 $900 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday iPad deals

Editor Favorite
iPad Pro (2021)
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro
Apple

If you're cool with last year's model (which still offers ridiculously fast performance), the 2021 iPad Pro is steeply discounted right now. It's not quite the lowest price ever, but it's a very good deal for those not ready to splurge on the latest model.

Read our review

$1,100 $800 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday headphones deals

Lowest Price
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$250 $200 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Sony LinkBuds S
sony linkbuds s product card
Sony

Our favorite Android earbuds (but great for any phone), the Sony LinkBuds S have fantastic comfort, hi-res audio support and the unique ability to switch sound modes based on your surroundings. They're an absolute steal at this all-time low.

Read our review

$200 $128 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are our overall best wireless earbuds pick, offering superb features and comfort for iOS and Android users alike. They're currently back at their lowest price ever, complete with 4 free months of Apple Music.

Read our review

$200 $160 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

Our pick for best over-ear headphones, the Sony XM5 deliver unmatched noise cancelling and sound quality. This is one of the first big discounts on this set of cans, and the lowest price we've seen.

Read our review

$400 $348 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Best Buy

If the XM5s are out of your budget, the previous-gen XM4 model are still an amazing set of cans that only sacrifice a bit of sleekness and more-advanced ANC. But those trade-offs are well worth it at this all-time-low price.

Read our review

$350 $228 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
AirPods Max
Airpods Max headphones
Apple

The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.

Read our review

$500 $450 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday accessory deals

Lowest Price
Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse
Logitech M325 product card cnnu
Logitech

Logitech makes the majority of our best mouse picks, and the company's popular budget model is at its lowest price ever in a ton of different colors. This cheap mouse is a perfect companion to your laptop, and is a great way to boost your WFH game.

$20 $10 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Logitech K380 TKL
logitech k380 product card
LOGITECH

The Logitech K380 is our favorite budget keyboard thanks to its high-quality keys and handy multi-device pairing capabilities. It's not quite at its lowest price ever, but it's still a great deal on an already affordable keyboard.

Read our review

$40 $30 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

If you need a pencil for your new iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is even more steeply discounted and at its lowest price ever. This more advanced pencil features double-tap functionality for switching tools on the fly, and can charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to your iPad.

$129 $89 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Lowest Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE 2nd gen product card cnnu
Apple

If you can live without the more premium design and advanced tracking of the more expensive Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, and Best Buy even throws in four months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

Read our review

$249 From $229 at Best Buy
First-time Deal
Google Pixel Watch
google pixel watch product card cnnu
Google

The Google Pixel Watch works great with Pixel phones — and it doubles as a full-on Fitbit for fitness tracking. This is the first major sale and lowest price we've seen on this hot new watch.

Read our review

$350 $300 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 is our favorite overall Android smartwatch thanks to its great performance, battery life and fitness features. It's an even better buy at this all-time-low price.

Read our review

$280 From $230 at Best Buy
First-time Deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple

We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.

Read our review

$799 $739 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday smartphone deals

Lowest Price
Google Pixel 7
New Project (99).jpg
Google

We consider the Google Pixel 7 the best Android value out there, getting you amazing cameras and a robust, fluid software experience. This aggressively priced phone is even cheaper for Cyber Monday, now at an all-time low.

Read our review

$599 From $499 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Google Pixel 7 Pro
20221003-Pixel_7_Pro_Hazel
Google

If you want even better cameras and a bigger screen, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic buy at this lowest-ever price.

$899 From $749 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a very good Samsung and Google alternative with some of the best battery life and charging speeds we've tested, and it's a steal at this lowest-ever sale price.

Read our review

$800 $550 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals

Best Tested
UE Boom 3
Amazon UE Boom 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is our favorite overall Bluetooth speaker thanks to its booming sound and durable design, and it just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday.

Read our review

$150 $100 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Sony SRS-XB13
sony xb13
Sony

If you need something extra-portable and affordable, our favorite travel-sized speaker is perfect for your next adventure at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Roku Streambar
prime day roku streambar
Roku

A more basic version of our best soundbar pick, the Roku Streambar gets you a compact soundbar and a full-on Roku streaming player in one — an especially compelling value at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$130 $80 at Best Buy
Rare Deal
Sonos Arc
underscored sonos arc
Sonos

The Sonos Arc's best-in-class sound makes it our top premium soundbar pick, and its high price is a bit more palatable in this rare and lowest-ever price cut.

Read our review

$900 $720 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday smart home and appliance deals

First-time Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
amazon echo dot 5th gen product card cnnu
Amazon

The latest Echo Dot improves on our favorite budget smart speaker with better audio and Wi-Fi extension capabilities while retaining the same versatile Alexa smarts. It's a no-brainer for first-time Echo buyers at this price (and also gets you 4 free months of Amazon Music).

Read our review

$50 $25 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Nest Doorbell (Battery)
nest doorbell product card
Nest

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is our favorite wireless video doorbell, thanks to its easy setup and free, intelligent alerts, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$180 $120 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras and Yard Sign
Arlo Essential Outdoor Security Camera underscored product card
Arlo

You can keep a close eye on your property with a set of four Arlo cameras, which earned our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is battery-powered, records 1080p video, can be installed nearly anywhere around your home and is among the most affordable cameras we tested.

Read our review

$450 $300 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Eero 6 Pro Wi-Fi Router
Eero 6 Pro Wi-Fi Router
Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process and nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Every model is close to its lowest price yet right now, starting at just $75 for the base router.

Read our review

$89 $75 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
iRobot Roomba i7+
iRobot Roomba i7+
iRobot Roomba i7+
Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, and it's steeply discounted right now. If you splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base, you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

Read our review

$900 $450 at Best Buy
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare 6100
Best Buy

A more advanced model of our favorite electric toothbrush, the 6100 offers three intensity levels and three different modes — the default clean mode, along with whitening and gum care — which offer different brush-head motions and automatically set the timer accordingly.

Read our review

$120 $100 at Best Buy

Best Buy Cyber Monday gaming deals

DualSense Wireless Controller
dualsense prime day 2
Sony

Whether you need a spare controller for multiplayer or just want a fresh new color (like the gorgeous Galactic Purple), you can't go wrong with an extra DualSense — especially at this lowest-ever price.


$75 $50 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Backbone One
backbone one controller.jpg
Backbone

The Backbone One is our favorite mobile gaming controller, instantly turning your phone into a true portable console that works great with the latest mobile and cloud games. It's currently at the lowest price we've seen in both the standard and PlayStation edition.

Read our review

$100 $75 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S.
Xbox Series S.
Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is the best value in console gaming, offering immersive, smooth gameplay and access to the superb Xbox Game Pass library. It's $50 off for Cyber Monday, and by far the cheapest (and easiest to find) next-gen console out there.

Read our review

$300 $250 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Buy

A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value. It's a perfect starting point for new Switch owners.

Read our review

$370 $300 at Best Buy
Rare Deal
Meta Quest 2 With Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber
meta quest 2 black friday bundle product card cnnu
Meta

While the Meta Quest 2 got a price bump this year, this Cyber Monday deal helps offset that and throws in two essential games for free. It's a fantastic value on our favorite overall VR headset.

Read our review

$400 $350 at Best Buy