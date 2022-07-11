No need to wait until Thanksgiving to score fab deals on tech items. Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale runs July 11 through 13, with huge markdowns on all things tech — from laptops and TVs to headphones and smartphones — and a whole lot more.

And if you’re a Totaltech member ($199.99 per year, includes 24/7 Geek Squad tech support, VIP access to phone and chat teams, extended return windows and more), you’ll get access to the sale through July 17, with early notices about hard-to-find items.

If saving up to $300 on select laptops, $200 on select MacBooks, up to $350 on select gaming desktops and up to 50% off select small kitchen appliances piques your interest, it’s time to start shopping. Tons of great products are seeing discounts, and we’ve rounded up 20 deals to compete with those at Amazon Prime Day. Christmas in July? Sounds like a holiday to us.

Laptops and computers

$1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Save $200 on this MacBook Pro that includes up to 20 hours of battery life, an 8-core CPU for fast performance and graphics, 8GB of memory, a FaceTime HD camera, backlit magic keyboard with touch bar and touch ID and more. Bonus: It comes with up to six months of free Apple Music and Apple News+ and three months of free Apple TV+.

$679.99 $619.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Upgrade your home computer system with Lonov’s IdeaCentre 5i, a modern desktop with Intel Core processors, Microsoft Windows 11 operating system, 12GB of memory, a DVD/CD burner, built-in media reader, dual-band wireless and wired network connectivity, Bluetooth and more. Get it now for $60 off.

$99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Built for kids, this Android hybrid tablet features a 10-inch display, bluetooth keyboard, protective cover, parental controls, front and back cameras, 16 GB of storage and more. Ready to go with Google Classroom, Google Assistant, and a voice and video call app, it’s a great durable item, and, even better, is now half off.

$829.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Just the thing for work or play, HP’s Intel-powered Pavilion laptop features a 14-inch touch-screen display that can rotate 360 degrees, a Windows 11 Home operating system, 8 GB of memory, dual speakers, a privacy camera, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and more. Now $300 off, it weighs a scant 3.35 pounds, making it extra easy to travel with.

$189.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Get super-fast response, panoramic views and a crisp, high-contrast display with this 24-inch curved monitor from Samsung, now $60 off. HDMI and VGA inputs allow you to connect analog and digital devices and FreeSync technology improves gaming, by reducing any choppiness or blurs.

Home fitness

$1,299.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Upgrade your home gym and save $500, with NordicTrack’s Studio Cycle that features a 14-inch smart HD touchscreen, an automatic trainer that controls the machine’s decline, incline and resistance levels to mimic the terrain of your ride, HD graphics, bluetooth headphone connectivity, an inertia-enhanced flywheel, vertical and horizontal seat adjustment, an automatic workout fan that matches your intensity and more. It also comes with a 30-day iFIT family membership, allowing you to access rides from elite coaches in locations across the globe.

$199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Sore muscles got you down? It’s time to add a Theragun to your wellness routine. This 1 ½-pound, pocket-sized portable version allows you to get a deep muscle massage on the go, with three speed options, 150 minutes of battery life and a powerful, yet quiet, brushless motor. Now $40 off, it also comes with a soft travel case, so you can keep it with you easily when traveling.

$2,494.99 $2,194.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Reimagine your rowing workout with this at-home connected rower that allows you to livestream workouts from the world’s most scenic waterways. Now $300 off, it comes with a 22-inch HD touchscreen that pivots for mat workworks, a nearly silent electromagnetic drag mechanism, ergonomic cushioned seat and more. Add a monthly membership, sold separately, and you can access live workouts or more than 4,000 pre-recorded options.

Gaming

$69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Save 14% on this Aqua Shift special edition Xbox wireless controller that uses a hybrid D-pad and textured grip and comes with customizable button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app. Use the Share button to share screenshots, recordings and more and use the USB-C port to plug into a console or PC. With up to 40 hours of battery life, the audio jack is compatible with any headset and it pairs with and switches between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android and iOS phones and tablets.

$699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Ready to make your home entertainment center the, well, center of attention? Add this retro-style Marvel-themed gaming table to the mix. With two light-up control panels and a split screen, it’s 29 inches high, has a clear cover top to protect from spills and includes eight games: X-Men: COTA, Marvel Super Heroes, Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, MSH vs SF, Marvel vs Capcom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, MSH: War of the Gems. Get it now for $200 off.

$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

“Star Wars” fans, listen up: This new game, with action from all nine Skywalker movies remade with Lego-style humor, allows play as heroes or villains, with 300-plus playable characters and more than 100 vehicles to command. Rated for those 10 and older, it’s compatible with PlayStation 4.

Headphones and speakers

$219.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Whether you’re working out, taking a call or listening to music or other media, AirPods Pro wireless headphones will help deliver clear, immersive sound. With active noise cancellation and transparency modes, they feature tapered silicone tips with more than 24 hours of total listening time with the charging case, Siri access and more. They’re also sweat and water resistant and are now 18% off.

$399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Bring the party with you to the park, backyard, pool or just another room in the house with ease, with Sony’s portable bluetooth speaker, now $150 off. A built-in handle makes it easy to carry and it features dual inputs to plug in a guitar or microphone, turning it into an amp. The speaker also features USB ports, allowing you to plug in your smartphone or device to play music and up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

$199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

These wireless earbuds use a combo of four microphones to deliver clear calls, even canceling out annoying wind noise. Noise cancellation allows you to listen to your music without distraction and the earbuds can be used together or in one ear alone thanks to a mono mode. With up to eight hours of battery life in the buds, you get 30 hours total thanks to the charging case, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant make playing music or asking for directions a breeze. Sold? They’re now $60 off, so don’t miss your chance.

$59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Make the most of your music with this two-way speaker system from Pioneer that features a 30mm tweeter for improved high frequencies and a polypropylene speaker cone that adds sensitivity and lowers distortion. You’ll get two two-way speakers, steel grilles and plastic grille frames, plus two 12-inch lengths of speaker wire and eight 1-inches screws. Now 25% off.

$199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

If you’re in the market for new earbuds, consider this pair from Sony, now $40 off. Adjustable between ambient and noise canceling modes, they feature up to six hours of battery life from the buds, plus 14 more in the case, are water resistant, have touch control and instant pause/play when you take them out or put them back in.

Kitchen appliances

$449 $279.99 at Best Buy

The kitchen staple that’s been a fave of cooks everywhere for 100 years, the Pro 5 version of the KitchenAid stand mixer is now $170 off. The model features a 5-quart stainless steel bowl that can make up to nine dozen cookies at once, a bowl-lift design perfect for lifting heavy ingredients, 10 speeds and a flat beater, dough hook and stainless steel wire whip. Not sure? More than 12,500 five-star reviews say take advantage of this deal now.

$109.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Whether you’re sending a kid off to college, heading back to work in an office or just want a space-saving coffee maker for your kitchen counter, this slim single-serve Keurig is a must. Less than 5 inches wide, it will neatly fit just about any space and works with any 6- to 12-ounce cup size with K-cup pods. Available in an array colors, from black and white to aqua and red, you can score it now for $20 off.

$399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Save money on all those lattes, espressos, cappuccinos and other caffeinated treats by becoming your own barista with this espresso machine that comes with a milk frother attachment. Dual smart temperature sensors help keep the brewing temp perfect and heat your water in less than 45 seconds. Choose from one or two shots of espresso with the touch of a button, preheat your cup with a built-in warmer and use the steam wand to add foam adjusted to your taste. Now $70 off, you’ll get the espresso machine along with a portafilter, coffee scoop, tamper, steam wand, milk pitcher, water tank, drip tray, the frother attachment, milk tank, cleaning brush and four filter baskets.

$99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Looking to lighten up your cooking? Opt for an air fryer that gives you that deep-fry texture without the oil and extra calories. This version has a 15-cup capacity, dishwasher-safe basket and tray, an adjustable thermostat and timer, perfect for baking, frying and roasting. Snag it now when it’s half off.