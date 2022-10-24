Technically, Black Friday isn’t for a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean retailers like Best Buy aren’t getting a head start on the holiday savings. Now’s the time to splurge on tech you’ve been eyeing all year long, so check out these stellar deals on everything from tablets to portable speakers to washing machines and much more.

We sifted through the hundreds of markdowns in this sale and found 20 of the best, including deals on our best tested products and wish list essentials. Browse our picks below, then be sure to check out the rest of the online savings for the next few weeks.

Best TV deals

Editor Favorite Samsung The Frame TV $599.99 From $549.99 at Best Buy Samsung Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Right now Best Buy is offering six sizes, from 32- to 85-inch, for nicely discounted prices.

CNN Underscored Best Tested TCL 6-Series Roku Smart TV $749.99 From $649.99 at Best Buy Our overall top pick in testing, the TCL 6-Series, gives you great picture quality and an immersive viewing experience with QLED and Mini LED backlighting. The built-in Roku interface is easy to use and offers instant access to thousands of streaming services. Right now it’s up to $210 off in three sizes.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Sony A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $1,999.99 From $1,799.99 at Best Buy Amazon The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's one of the brightest OLED TVs we've seen, supports all the standards videophiles demand and lets you access everything easily.

Best laptop and tablet deals

Lowest Price Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $89 at Best Buy Amazon If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Down to its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging). Don’t miss this all-time low price right now at Best Buy.

Lowest Price MacBook Pro 14-Inch Laptop $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy Best Buy In our review, we were pleased to see that the latest 14-inch Macbook Pro model revives the classic magnetic MagSafe charger, drops the Touch Bar for more physical keys and finally gives you a healthy number of ports again. The powerful machine is a steep investment, but right now you’ll save $400 on one of the best laptop upgrades on the market.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy Target This powerful, versatile machine offers the utility of a laptop with the portability of a tablet, with fast and reliable performance. Snag the latest model of this touchscreen 2-in-1 design over $300 off right now.

Best headphones and speakers deals

AirPods Max $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy Apple Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a steep discount right now in all five colors.

Editor Favorite Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Amazon If you’ve had your eye on a pair of over-ear Beats headphones, now’s the time to purchase. Right now the Studio 3 model is under $150 — the lowest price we’ve seen — in four colors. Our editor was impressed by these durable, comfortable and Bluetooth-enabled headphones, and at this price, it’s a bargain that’s hard to beat.

Bose SoundLink Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker II $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy Best Buy Take your parties to the next level with a portable speaker like this one. Offering easy Bluetooth pairing, a water-resistant design and eight hours of listening on a single charge, this speaker is now $50 off in black.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Power up your workout with a brand-new pair of Powerbeats Pro earbuds. Even though these buds have been dethroned as our top pick by the more compact Beats Fit Pro, they’re still a fantastic choice that strikes the right balance between comfort and a secure fit via their unique ear hooks. The sweat-resistant earbuds provide nine hours of playback with a total of 24 hours with the charging case. Grab them now at their lowest price ever.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom SE Portable Speaker, 2-Pack $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Don’t be fooled by the compact size of this speaker — the Wonderboom SE offers crisp, robust sound in an ultra-portable and ultra-durable package. Get 14 hours of listening anywhere, thanks to the speaker’s waterproof and dustproof design (plus, it even floats). Save $30 on a pack of two speakers right now.

Best home electronics deals

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display $229.99 $163.99 at Best Buy Best Buy Play music, watch Netflix or YouTube, view your favorite photos and more with the Nest Hub Max. Offering hands-free controls and a bevy of other useful features, the Nest Hub Max makes a useful addition in many homes — and right now it’s $66 off in two colors.

Keurig K Latte Single-Serve Coffee Maker $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy Best Buy Get your morning caffeine fix without the hassle. This versatile coffee maker works with any K-Cup pod so you can brew whatever you’re craving in minutes. Grab this compact countertop appliance for $40 off right now.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Bundle $349.99 $324.99 at Best Buy REI Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now you can score $20 off the Bonfire fire pit bundle, including a stand, shelter and removable ash pan.

Greenworks Pro Brushless Leaf Blower $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy Greenworks Corral autumn leaves with this powerful leaf blower, now $50 off for a spotless yard.

Samsung Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer and Smart Electric Dryer $2,249.98 $1,659.98 at Best Buy Best Buy Upgrade your old washer and dryer with this discounted bundle. The extra-large capacity means laundry day will require fewer loads. Plus, if you’re in a rush, you can get a speedy clean with the Super Speed Wash function. If you’ve had your eye on a laundry set, be sure to consider this powerful duo at almost $600 off.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras and Yard Sign $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Arlo You can keep a close eye on your property with a set of four Arlo cameras, which earned our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is battery-powered, records 1080p video, can be installed nearly anywhere around your home and is among the most affordable cameras we tested.

Best smartphone and smartwatch deals

Editor Favorite Google Pixel 6a Smartphone $449 $299 at Best Buy Google If you're looking to spend less than $500 on an Android phone, it doesn't get much better than the Google Pixel 6a. Offering a flagship design, streamlined display and reliable performance, this is a fantastic option that’s now more affordable than ever.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy Best Buy Monitor your training with ease with the Garmin Forerunner 245, which offers multiple sport activity modes, sleep tracking and a seven-day battery, for $70 off right now.