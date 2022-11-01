Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday 2022: Featured deal 5:17 PM EST November 15, 2022 Target: The retailer is celebrating Black Friday all month long with major savings across categories and Deals of the Day available for just 24 hours.

There are decidedly two camps of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping week of the year: the ones who’ve been eagerly curating wishlists for months, and those who get a shiver of anxiety down their spine whenever the words “Black Friday” are uttered. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, you probably like to save money — and that’s where we come in.

It might be hard to believe, but retailers across the online shopping sphere are already offering early Black Friday deals. We’ve scoured the web and rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals from all the best brands. If you want to get a head start on the savings, you’ll find some of the lowest prices of the year below.

And even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, it’s never too early to start preparing for the main event. Read on for everything we know about Black Friday 2022 so far, plus tips to make sure you’re ready when it arrives.

Early Black Friday 2022 deals

Major retailer Black Friday deals

Wayfair

• Bed Bath & Beyond: As early as Nov. 6 you can save on early Black Friday deals, with up to 25% off your purchase come Cyber Monday.

• Best Buy: The electronics and appliance retailer kicked off holiday shopping well before November with new deals arriving every week in the lead-up to Black Friday.

• Buy Buy Baby: Get up to 40% off all things baby, from strollers to toys to diapers and more.

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during this month-long event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop ahead of the rush at Macy’s and save on home decor, clothes and gifts for the whole family.

• Nordstrom: Holiday deals are here, with new markdowns on top brands for men, women and kids — plus luxe home goods — now through Nov. 29.

• Target: Make more than a month of Black Friday at Target, where a slew of deals are launched weekly and a new Deal of the Day is chosen daily.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event brings discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Wayfair just kicked off its Black Friday sneak peek so you can save on furniture, holiday decor and much, much more.

Black Friday electronics deals

Samsung

• Lenovo: Right now you can shop Early Black Friday Deal Days at Lenovo and save on a wide variety of tech must-haves.

• Moft: During this early Black Friday sale, you’ll get tiered savings on tech accessories through Nov. 28.

• Roku: Starting Nov. 13, get $12 off Roku Express, $25 off Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 off Roku Ultra and $50 off Roku Streambar. Check out our Roku recommendations then shop the sale with confidence.

• Samsung: Shop some of the deepest discounts of the year on the latest smartphones, watches, laptops. tablets and more.

• Satechi: Through Cyber Monday, you can get 40% off the Black Friday Collection when you use code DEALS at checkout.

Black Friday mattress and bedding deals

Avocado Avocado

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress and save on bedroom accessories, bed frames and more.

• Avocado: Get 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10 and shop other markdowns on the Fleece, Organic Cotton and Alpaca collections.

• Awara Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get $300 off a mattress plus $499 in accessories, free.

• Bear: Right now, you can use code BF35 for 35% off sitewide — plus get free accessories when you purchase a mattress.

• Beautyrest: A bunch of mattresses, including those in the Black Hybrid and Harmony Lux lines are up to $600 off.

• Birch: Get $400 off any Birch Mattress and 2 Free Eco-Rest Pillows right now.

• Big Blanket Co.: Stay cozy all winter under an enormous blanket from Big Blanket Co. and save up to $100 through Nov. 22.

• Big Fig: Plus-sized sleepers can sleep comfortably on a mattress from Big Fig and save $400 with code FRIYAY.

• Botana Bedding: Save on Botana Bedding starting Nov. 15 and through the holidays.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off luxurious linens and homeware sitewide with code SAVE10 through the end of the year.

• Brooklyn Bedding: Score at least 25% off sitewide through Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bedding.

• Buffy: Get up to 40% off Underscored-approved bedding, pillows and more sitewide.

• Casper: Right now, beloved DTC brand Casper is offering up to $800 off mattresses and 25% off sheets.

Cozy Earth: Starting Nov. 15, get 30% to 35% off premium bedding and loungewear sitewide. (P.S. Our editors are big fans of the brand.)

• Dreamcloud: Through Dec. 5, shop at Dreamcloud for major savings — 25% off sitewide and free accessories worth $499 with a mattress purchase.

• Essentia: Now through Nov. 27, shop Essentia’s biggest sale of the year and get 25% off your purchase plus 2 free organic pillows with the purchase of a mattress.

• Good Side: Save 30% on silk sleep products sitewide with code HOLIDAY30.

• Helix: Take advantage of tiered savings and get 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more.

• Mattress Firm: Right now, you can get a king bed for the price of a queen and a queen bed for the price of a twin. Plus, save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands and get 20% off Sleepy’s pillows.

• Nectar Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get 33% off sitewide.

• Nolah: Nolah’s Black Friday Sale is live now, with up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows.

• Purple: Get up to $300 off premium mattresses plus $500 off the Ascent Adjustable Base, now through Dec. 8.

• Saatva: Underscored readers can access $350 off $1000 now through Nov. 28.

• Serta: Now through Dec. 6, Serta mattresses are up to $800 off.

• Slumberland: Underscored readers can get an exclusive $100 discount on orders of $599 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE, now through the end of the month.

• Tuft & Needle: Now through Dec. 2, save up to $750 on mattresses and 20% on accessories.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress plus 2 free pillows right now.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress plus 2 free pillows, plus 30% off adjustable beds and more.

Black Friday furniture, decor and home deals

Albany Park Albany Park

• Albany Park: Now through Nov. 12, get 12% off sofas and sectionals with code CNN12.

• Anthropologie: Prepare to host this holiday season (or attend with a host gift in hand) and save, thanks to Anthropologie’s 30% off sale through Nov. 6.

• Aura Frames: Keep family memories close by with a digital frame. Now through Nov. 19 you can save $20 on the Mason frame, with more promos to come.

• Branch: Starting Nov. 10, take advantage of Branch’s Cyber Sale to save 10% off the entire WFH collection (including ergonomic chairs and standing desks) and up to 15% off bundles, plus free shipping with code BFCM.

• Burrow: Save on modular furniture, mattresses and more with these tiered discounts available with code BF22: 15% off up to $1,599, $275 off $1,600 or more, $350 off $2,000 or more, $450 off $2,500 or more, $550 off $3,000 or more, $750 off $4,000 or more and $1,000 off $5,000 or more.

• Castlery: Now through Dec. 4, get up to 40% off select products.

• Floyd: Shop discounted furniture during this holiday sale, live now through Nov. 28.

• Hatch: Use code EARLY30 to take $30 off the Restore sleep device, now through Nov. 29.

• Joybird: Now through Nov. 29, Joybird will be offering 35% off sitewide.

• Lalo: Shop baby and toddler products up to 40% off sitewide starting Nov. 15.

• Letterfolk: Chic, customizable welcome mats and more are 30% off sitewide.

• Lightology: Save on all things lamp, chandelier, sconce and more right now, with up to 20% off select brands starting Nov. 15.

• Loftie: Get 15% off everything — including the Underscored-approved alarm clock and sunrise lamp — at Loftie right now.

• Lovesac: Modular, technology-enhanced furniture is up to 35% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

• Moon Pod: These grown up bean bag chairs are the epitome of comfort, and right now they’re 25% off sitewide with stackable codes for additional savings.

• Outer: Starting Nov. 10, shop 20% off chic outdoor furniture sitewide.

• Overstock: Take advantage of Overstock’s massive discounts now through Dec. 10 — you’ll find thousands of deals across every category, plus score free shipping.

• Slumberland: Get 30% off furniture, home decor, bedding and more — plus free shipping — during Slumberland’s Thanksgiving Sale, happening now.

• Speks: Starting Nov. 8, snag some magnetic desk accessories at 25% off — perfect for all your stocking stuffer needs.

• Steelcase: Non-ugly office furniture exists, and it’s on sale right now — get up to 15% 20% off two items starting Nov. 24.

• Wooj: Get 15% off snazzy 3D-printed lighting from Wooj right now.

Black Friday kitchen and dining deals

Sur La Table Sur La Table

• Beast Health: Sleek personal blenders and accessories are 20% off right now.

• Caraway Home: Use code CYBER22 to take advantage of a rare sale on Caraway’s gorgeous cookware, bakeware and other kitchen accessories.

• Fly By Jing: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more.

• Godiva: Get discounts on a variety of gorgeous chocolates now through Nov. 13.

• Graza: Save on delicious (and beautifully packaged) olive oil right now — you’ll get 21.74% off with code FRIENDSGIVING.

• Great Jones: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to 50% off now through Nov. 28. Plus, get free gifts with your purchase this week.

• Material: Shop this once-yearly sitewide sale and save on gorgeous kitchen essentials, including the linen and glassware collections.

• Ninja Kitchen: Get $35 off the OG751 wood-fired outdoor grill with the exclusive code CNN35, now through Dec. 15.

• Our Place: Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop everything the brand has to offer on sale now through Nov. 28.

• Shaker & Spoon: Underscored readers can take advantage of this exclusive offer for $15 off any subscription order with code CNN15, valid now through Dec. 15.

• Sur La Table: Right now you can save on top kitchenware and appliance brands, thanks to these early Black Friday deals.

• Tupperware: Black Friday deals are live right now, so snag food storage up to 25% off now through Thanksgiving — you’ll need somewhere to store all those leftovers, after all.

• Vitamix: Save on premium blenders right now — Vitamix is offering $50 off full size blenders and $75 off the A3500, plus deals on immersion blender bundles.

Outdoors and backyard deals

Rumpl

• Kenyon Grills: Kenyon Grills 20% off all grills and 25% off all grill accessories now through Nov. 30.

• Rumpl: Starting Nov. 14, get 25% off almost everything, including Underscored-approved blankets perfect for adventures everywhere.

• Solo Stove: Through Dec. 4, snag fire pits, pizza ovens and accessories at their lowest prices of the year.

• Yeti: If you purchase $200 or more in Yeti products now through Dec. 19, you’ll receive a free gift of two Rambler Lowball Tumblers with your purchase.

Black Friday beauty, health and hygiene deals

First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty

• Anastasia Beverly Hills: Get cult-favorite brow products and more up and save, thanks to sitewide and tiered discounts now through Dec. 2.

• Bala: The chicest ankle weights (and other exercise equipment) on the market are up to 25% off sitewide during Bala’s biggest sale of the year.

• Billie: Shoppers can get 20% off orders of $20 or more with code SHOP20 and save on razors, wax kits and more.

• Burt’s Bees: Makeup, skincare and more is 20% off with code HOLIDAY through the end of the month, perfect for saving on stocking stuffers.

• Ceremonia: The more you spend, the more you save during this sitewide promo at this Latinx hair care brand.

• Coco & Eve: Starting Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 2, Coco & Eve is offering 20 to 50% off select bestselling hair and beauty products.

• Dossier: The more you spend on these affordable (and convincing) perfume dupes, the more you’ll save — up to 40% off when you stock up.

• Drybar: Get salon-quality blowouts at home for less, thanks to a 30% discount on all hair tools and 25% off liquid products.

• First Aid Beauty: Keep your skin happy during the coldest months of the year and save — First Aid Beauty is offering BOGO discounts and free gifts with bundles.

• HigherDose: Save 20% on infrared sauna blankets and more starting Nov. 11.

• Onsen: Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide.

• Peace Out: Get up to 35% off targeted skincare now through Nov. 28.

• Peloton: Between Nov. 14 and 28, get up to $300 off accessories with the purchase of a Peloton Bike, Bike+ (our top exercise bike pick) or Tread.

• Soko Glam: Trending (and effective) Korean skin care is 35% off sitewide throughout November, meaning you can save a ton on your favorite products.

• Soulcycle: Enthusiasts of the popular cycling workout will be pleased to know that Soulcycle is offering $600 off each bike for at-home sweating — the lowest price ever.

• Superfeet: Save on premium insoles thanks to 25% off sitewide and free ground shipping from Superfeet, starting Nov. 10.

• Tushy: Shop discounted bidets during Tushy’s Early Holiday Deals and save up to $100 on bestsellers right now.

• Ulta: Find beauty deals galore at Ulta Beauty through Nov. 19, with early access deals on brand favorites up to 30% off plus exclusive offers online.

Black Friday clothing, shoe and accessory deals

Hill House

• Columbia: Save up to 50% on select gear through Nov. 9.

• Cotopaxi: Shop sustainable outdoor gear and save up to 75% on select styles.

• Cuup: Gorgeous, actually comfortable intimates are discounted during this holiday savings event at Cuup, now through Nov. 13.

• Hanky Panky: Get $12 off the Holiday Thong 5-pack gift box, the perfect stocking stuffer, through Nov. 30.

• Hill House Home: Nap dresses and other frilly numbers are 30% off during this sitewide sale starting Nov. 14.

• Janji: Save on fitness apparel during Janji’s biggest sale of the year, with items at least 25% off now through Nov. 27.

• Koio: Save on handcrafted leather shoes thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Naked Cashmere: Shop quality cashmere essentials for less right now, thanks to deals on the limited edition Black Friday Collection.

• Sheertex: Save on some of the brand’s indestructible tights — they start at just $25.

• Tommy John: Now through Nov. 7th, Tommy John is offering 25% off loungewear, underwear and more sitewide.

• Topo Designs: Get up to 50% off sustainable outdoor gear and accessories.

• Twillory: Versatile, breathable men’s clothing is up to half off through Nov. 28.

• Universal Standard: Find bestselling wardrobe staples at new low prices, plus new deals daily and bundled savings from this size-inclusive brand.

• Zappos: Shop the Why Wait Sale through Nov. 14 and save on shoes and apparel from all your favorite brands.

Travel deals

Paravel

• Paravel: Shop Oprah-approved luggage, backpacks and more and get 20% off orders over $100 with code GIFTING20, now through Dec. 15.

Pet deals

Chewy

• Little Beast: Get 25% off pet clothing and accessories sitewide with code LOVE25.

• Wagz: Take advantage of this early holiday promo and save on the Freedom Collar and bundles.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 25, 2022.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings on Thanksgiving evening.

Online deals, however, often go live sooner than Black Friday too. Some retailers already have deals live, and you can expect to start seeing even more major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, Nov. 21, and continuing through Cyber Monday on Nov. 28.

What will be on sale for Black Friday?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Target, Best Buy and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There will likely be a few discounts on Apple and Samsung products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; air fryers and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands — to name just a few categories.

How to find the best deals on Black Friday

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos.

And be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check the site regularly. On Black Friday (and every other day of the year) we’ll be highlighting the best deals around the clock that you won’t want to miss.