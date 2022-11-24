Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday 2022: Featured deal 9:15 AM EST November 24, 2022 Sur La Table: Right now you can save on top kitchenware and appliance brands, thanks to these early Black Friday deals.

There are decidedly two camps of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping week of the year: the ones who’ve been eagerly curating wish lists for months, and those who get a shiver of anxiety down their spine whenever the words “Black Friday” are uttered. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, you probably like to save money — and that’s where we come in.

Black Friday deals started earlier than ever this year, and retailers across the online shopping sphere are offering their lowest prices of the year. The editors at Underscored are here to help you navigate this online deals extravaganza minus the stress.

We’ve scoured the web and rounded up all the best Black Friday deals from all your favorite brands. Below, you’ll find the lowest prices of the year at tons of retailers, whether you’re shopping for gifts and holiday decor or stocking up on essentials.

Black Friday deals at major retailers

Wayfair

• Amazon: The mega-retailer is of course participating in this deals extravaganza, with markdowns on every category imaginable starting now.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: As early as Nov. 6 you can save on early Black Friday deals, with up to 25% off your purchase come Cyber Monday.

• Best Buy: The electronics and appliance retailer kicked off holiday shopping well before November with new deals arriving every week in the lead-up to Black Friday.

• Buy Buy Baby: Get up to 40% off all things baby, from strollers to toys to diapers and more.

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Etsy: Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales Event is back, meaning shoppers can find one-of-a-kind gifts at discounted prices, all while supporting small businesses. Get discounts up to 60% off on a wide array of unique products.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during this monthlong event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop ahead of the rush at Macy’s and save on home decor, clothes and gifts for the whole family.

• Michaels: Shop a wide array of arts and crafts deals, including up to 70% off Christmas decor and BOGO 50% off all Crayola.

• Nordstrom: Holiday deals are here, with new markdowns on top brands for men, women and kids — plus luxe home goods — now through Nov. 29.

• Target: Make more than a month of Black Friday at Target, where a slew of deals are launched weekly and a new Deal of the Day is chosen daily.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event brings discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Wayfair just kicked off its Black Friday sneak peek so you can save on furniture, holiday decor and much, much more.

Black Friday tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums and more

Sonos

• Adonit: Shop tech accessories like chargers, styluses, cases and more up to 40% off now through Nov. 28.

• Adorama: Get up to 50% off on a variety of categories, including gaming, wearables, computers, home electronics, cameras, lighting and video and audio equipment.

• Anker: Save up to $150 on portable chargers, cables, power banks and more right now.

• B&H Photo Video: Save up to $1,200 on must-have photo and video gear.

• Casetify: Protect your phone in style and save with this sale: Buy one get 15% off, buy two get 25% off or buy three and get 30% off through the end of the month.

• Coway: Coway air purifiers and bidets are on sale now through Nov. 28, with most models 20% to 35% off.

• Dyson: During Dyson’s Black Friday Event, save up to $220 on select items, including cordless vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools.

• Eufy: Eufy is offering deals on home security systems, smart home tech, robot vacuums and much more right now.

• Google: Tons of tech (including Underscored faves like the Nest Mini, Thermostat and Pixel 7) are on sale at the Google Store starting Nov. 17.

• Jabra: Save on bestselling wireless earbuds — with the most affordable options going for under $50 — now through Dec. 4.

• JBL: Now through Nov. 28, shop deals up to 70% off to save on headphones, speakers, gaming gear and more.

• Lenovo: Nov. 23 to 25, shop significant discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, tech accessories and more.

• Marshall: Get high-quality, stylish headphones and speakers at a discount, thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos at Marshall.

• Moft: During this early Black Friday sale, you’ll get tiered savings on tech accessories through Nov. 28.

• Nanoleaf: Save on smart lighting essentials as well as colorful kits for a unique look anywhere in your home.

• Netgear: Save on Wi-Fi systems right now, thanks to Netgear’s Black Friday deals.

• Nomad: Get 25% off all Nomad tech accessories, no code necessary.

• OtterBox: Get 25% off protective cases and more tech accessories sitewide, plus rotating daily sales, now through Nov. 28.

• Roborock: Find discounts on tons of vacuum models through Dec. 4.

• Roku: Starting Nov. 13, get $12 off Roku Express, $25 off Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 off Roku Ultra and $50 off Roku Streambar. Check out our Roku recommendations, then shop the sale with confidence.

• Samsung: Shop some of the deepest discounts of the year on the latest smartphones, watches, laptops, tablets and more.

• Satechi: Get 25% off tech accessories sitewide for orders under $149 (use code BFCM25) and 30% off all orders over $150 (use code BFCM30).

• SimpliSafe: Shop home security systems and more and get 50% off all products, plus a free SimpliCam now through Nov. 30.

• Sonos: Now through Nov. 28, score 20% off Sonos’ premium wireless speakers and home sound systems.

• Sony: Save on some of our favorite headphones (like the best-in-class WH-1000XM5), plus a bunch of other headphones, speakers and additional tech.

• Soundcore: A wide array of headphones, earbuds, speakers and more are on sale right now.

• Staples: Shop great discounts on top tech (think AirPods, Xbox, laptops and more), plus all the desk supplies you could possibly need.

• Twelve South: Save on tech accessories that make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone in your life (especially frequent travelers).

• Ultimate Ears: Get $30 off orders over $150 and $50 off orders over $250 with code BF22USD, now through Nov. 28.

• Whirlpool: Whirlpool is offering 5% off already-discounted major appliances through Nov. 30 with code BLACKFRIDAY5.

• Windmill AC: We’re big fans of streamlined, whisper-quiet Windmill AC units, and right now both sizes are $20 off.

Black Friday sleep deals

Save on mattresses, sheets, alarm clocks and more

Brooklinen

• Allswell: Save on mattresses, pillows and more — Allswell is offering 25% off sitewide, plus additional limited-time offers.

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress and save on bedroom accessories, bed frames and more.

• Avocado: Get 10% off organic mattresses and bedding sitewide with code SAVE10 and shop other markdowns on the Fleece, Organic Cotton and Alpaca collections.

• Awara Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get $300 off a mattress, plus $499 in accessories for free.

• Baloo: Get 30% off weighted blankets and bedding through Nov. 28 with code GIFT30.

• Bear: Right now you can use code BF35 for 35% off sitewide — plus, get free accessories when you purchase a mattress.

• Beautyrest: A bunch of mattresses, including those in the Black Hybrid and Harmony Lux lines, are up to $600 off.

• Bed Threads: Save 15% on soft, colorful sheets sitewide with code BEDTIME, now through Nov. 28.

• Big Blanket Co: Stay cozy all winter under an enormous blanket from Big Blanket Co and save up to $100 through Nov. 22.

• Big Fig: Plus-size sleepers can sleep comfortably on a mattress from Big Fig and save $400 with code FRIYAY.

• Birch: Get $400 off any Birch Mattress and two free Eco-Rest pillows right now.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25.

• Botana Bedding: Save on Botana Bedding starting Nov. 15 and through the holidays.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off luxurious linens and homeware sitewide with code SAVE10 through the end of the year.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding brand is offering 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30. (We recommend the ultra-soft linen sheets and pillows in particular.)

• Brooklyn Bedding: Score at least 25% off sitewide through Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bedding.

• Buffy: Get up to 40% off Underscored-approved bedding, pillows and more sitewide.

• Casper: Right now beloved DTC brand Casper is offering up to $800 off mattresses and 25% off sheets.

• Coyuchi: Starting Nov. 23, shop promos of 25% off sitewide plus free gifts with purchases over $300.

• Cozy Earth: Starting Nov. 15, get 30% to 35% off premium bedding and loungewear sitewide. (P.S. Our editors are big fans of the brand.)

• Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off sitewide on luxury bedding, sheets and home decor with code YAY22 now through Nov. 29.

• Cuddledown: Now through Nov. 27, get 25% off sitewide.

• Cultiver: This Australian luxury home decor brand is offering up to 60% off linens, homewares and more Nov. 23 through 28.

• Dreamcloud: Through Dec. 5, shop at Dreamcloud for major savings — 25% off sitewide and free accessories worth $499 with a mattress purchase.

• Eight Sleep: During this Black Friday sale, get $500 off Pod Mattresses, $200 off a cover and 20% off accessories with a select purchase.

• Essentia: Now through Nov. 27, shop Essentia’s biggest sale of the year and get 25% off your purchase, plus two free organic pillows with the purchase of a mattress.

• Good Side: Save 30% on silk sleep products sitewide with code HOLIDAY30.

• Gravity: Ease your stress with a weighted blanket from Gravity, now 30% off sitewide through Dec. 1. ​​

• Hatch: Use code EARLY30 to take $30 off the Restore sleep device, now through Nov. 29.

• Helix: Take advantage of tiered savings and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more.

• Loftie: Get 25% off everything — including the Underscored-approved alarm clock and sunrise lamp — at Loftie right now.

• Luna: Shop high-end, eco-friendly sleep products that don’t cost a fortune — Luna is offering up to 60% off Nov. 24 through 27, then 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2. Cyber Monday:

• Mattress Firm: Right now you can get a king bed for the price of a queen and a queen bed for the price of a twin. Plus, save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands and get 20% off Sleepy’s pillows.

• Nectar Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get 33% off sitewide.

• Nolah: Nolah’s Black Friday Sale is live now, with up to $700 off mattresses, plus two free pillows.

• Nutribullet: Save 25% off sitewide with code GIVETHANKS, plus get 30% off a different product daily through Nov. 28.

• Ostrichpillow: Save up to 30% off on select Ostrichpillow products — including a pillow and sleep mask we love — Nov. 23 through 27, and get free shipping on Cyber Monday.

• Parachute: Sales at Parachute are rare, so take advantage of this opportunity to get 20% off everything (including furniture — and our favorite linen sheets) now through Nov. 28.

• Purple: Get up to $300 off premium mattresses, plus $500 off the Ascent Adjustable Base, now through Dec. 8.

• Riley: Get 20% off sitewide now through Nov. 28, plus an additional 10% off select bedding this weekend using code HOLIDAY.

• Saatva: Underscored readers can access $350 off $1,000 now through Nov. 28.

• Serta: Now through Dec. 6, Serta mattresses are up to $800 off.

• Slumberland: Underscored readers can get an exclusive $100 discount on orders of $599 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE, now through the end of the month.

• Tuft & Needle: Now through Dec. 2, save up to $750 on mattresses and 20% on accessories.

• UnHide: Grab a faux fur blanket to cozy up during holiday movie marathons — you’ll get 25% off sitewide and 30% off all bundles.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress, plus two free pillows right now.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress, plus two free pillows and 30% off adjustable beds and more.

Save on sofas, rugs, desks and more

Burrow

• ABC Carpet & Home: Shop sitewide and tiered discounts and save on furniture and decor from this coveted brand.

• Albany Park: Now through Nov. 12, get 12% off sofas and sectionals with code CNN12.

• Arhaus: Home furniture and accessories are up to 40% off select items right now.

• Article: Get up to 40% off stylish furniture for your entire home, thanks to this sitewide sale live now through Nov. 28.

• Branch: Starting Nov. 10, take advantage of Branch’s Cyber Sale to save 10% off the entire WFH collection (including ergonomic chairs and standing desks) and up to 15% off bundles, plus free shipping with code BFCM.

• Burrow: Save on modular furniture, mattresses and more with these tiered discounts available with code BF22: 15% off up to $1,599, $275 off $1,600 or more, $350 off $2,000 or more, $450 off $2,500 or more, $550 off $3,000 or more, $750 off $4,000 or more and $1,000 off $5,000 or more.

• Castlery: Now through Dec. 4, get up to 40% off select products.

• CB2: Now through Nov. 28, get up to 60% off select furniture for your entire home.

• Crate & Barrel: Save on kitchenware, furniture, bedding and much more now through Nov. 29.

• Floyd: Shop discounted furniture during this holiday sale, live now through Nov. 28.

• Hay: Save on Scandinavian furniture and homewares — Hay is offering 20% off, plus free shipping right now.

• Homebody: Use come HOME25 for 25% off your purchase from this sustainable DTC furniture brand.

• Houzz: During this Black Friday sale, discounts run up to 80% off now through Nov. 27.

• Interior Define: Get up to 20% off everything at Interior Define right now.

• Joybird: Now through Nov. 29, Joybird will be offering 35% off sitewide.

• Lightology: Save on all things lamp, chandelier, sconce and more right now, with up to 20% off select brands starting Nov. 15.

• Lovesac: Modular, technology-enhanced furniture is up to 35% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

• Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% on modern, minimalist furniture and home decor during this sitewide sale.

• Moon Pod: These grown-up beanbag chairs are the epitome of comfort, and right now they’re 25% off sitewide with stackable codes for additional savings.

• Neighbor: Shop cozy outdoor furniture at 15% off sitewide, now through the end of the month.

• Open Spaces: The bestselling Entryway Rack is 30% off, and almost everything else is 25% off with code HOLIDAY22.

• Outer: Starting Nov. 10, shop 20% off chic outdoor furniture sitewide.

• Overstock: Take advantage of Overstock’s massive discounts now through Dec. 10 — you’ll find thousands of deals across every category, plus score free shipping.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get 30% off hundreds of items during this Black Friday sale, live now through Sunday.

• Ruggable: Through Nov. 30, get up to 25% off washable rugs sitewide with code BF22.

• RugsUSA: Shop discounted rugs thanks to these deals running through Nov. 30.

• Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off all week long thanks to these Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

• Sixpenny: Shop this direct-to-consumer furniture brand and get 20% off everything with code STARRYNIGHT now through Nov. 28.

• Slumberland: Get 30% off furniture, home decor, bedding and more — plus free shipping — during Slumberland’s Thanksgiving Sale, happening now.

• Steelcase: Non-ugly office furniture exists, and it’s on sale right now — get up to 15% off sitewide or 20% off two items starting Nov. 24.

• Sundays: Get up to 20% off furniture, plus free shipping on everything.

• Wooj: Get 15% off snazzy 3D-printed lighting from Wooj right now.

Black Friday home and office deals

Save on indoor plants, candles, stationery and more

Amazon

• 1-800 Flowers: Underscored readers can get 20% off sitewide and treat a loved one — or yourself — to a gorgeous bouquet. Use code SAVE20CNN for the exclusive discount.

• Aera: Score 40% off diffusers and fill your home with calming aromas all year long.

• Aerogarden: Keep your home garden flourishing even in the dead of winter and get 30% off indoor growing systems sitewide plus free shipping on orders over $50. The sale is live now through Nov. 29.

• Anecdote Candles: Shop sitewide tiered discounts and stock up on quality candles, now through Nov. 28.

• Anthropologie: Right now get 30% off your order and an extra 40% off sale items.

• Apotheke: Get Brooklyn-made Apotheke candles and more at 25% off thanks to this sitewide discount through Nov. 27, plus Cyber Monday discounts on body products.

• Aura Frames: Keep family memories close by with a digital frame — a few models are at their lowest prices yet, now through Nov. 29.

• Baggu: Get 20% off through the weekend and save on printed everything, from laptop sleeves to totes to home goods and more.

• Bando: Bando’s biggest sale ever means 35% off sitewide with code TAKE35, now through Dec. 1.

• Birthdate Candles: Get minimum 25% off your order of astrological-minded candles, and up to 50% off based on how much you spend. The sale lasts Nov. 21 through 29.

• Bloomscape: Get 25% off plants at Bloomscape with code THANKYOU now through Nov. 28.

• Boy Smells: Candles, perfumes and more are 25% off at Boy Smells.

• Companion Candles: Spread cozy aromas throughout your home and get 30% off the entire Companion Candles site, with additional discounts and free gifts for spending over $100 or referring a friend.

• Dorai: Dorai Home is offering up to 40% off sitewide, so you can save on sleek home products like stone bath mats, soap rests, coasters and more, now through Nov. 30.

• Dusen Dusen: Liven up your home with delightful homewares — everything from duvets to bathrobes to umbrellas to oven mitts is on sale at this Brooklyn-based shop.

• Erin Condren: Shop stationery, planners and more and get 30% off everything at Erin Condren.

• Homesick: Nostalgic candle lovers can get 20% off sitewide and up to 40% off daily deals now through Black Friday, then BOGO deals on Cyber Monday with code CYBER.

• Jenni Kayne: Enjoy 25% off everything — from cashmere sweaters to dinnerware — in-store and online.

• Lenox: Kitchenware, decor and more are 30% off sitewide using the code JOY30.

• Letterfolk: Chic, customizable welcome mats and more are 30% off sitewide.

• Minted: Get 20% off holiday cards, gifts, and fine art orders over $150 and 15% off all other orders with code BF2022, now through Black Friday.

• Otherland: Save on great-smelling candles with these tiered discounts — 20% off 1 candle, 28% off 3 and 35% off 6 or 9 candles through Nov. 29.

• Papier: Get 20% off your order of stationery, desk supplies, holiday cards and more, now through Nov. 28.

• Plants.com: Save on indoor greenery, thanks to an exclusive deal for Underscored readers — get 20% off sitewide with code CNN20, now through Nov. 28.

• Poketo: Save on cute stationery, desk supplies and more and get 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Pura: Pura is offering a range of promos like subscriber-only deals, BOGO and sitewide sales — so you can save on devices to fill your home with aromas.

• Rifle Paper Co.: All things stationery and home decor are 30% off sitewide with code MERRY30.

• Saatchi Art: Save on original art right now at Saatchi Art — you’ll get 15% orders over $1,000 with code BLACKFRIDAY15 and 10% off orders over $500 with code BLACKFRIDAY10, now through Nov. 26.

• Simple Human: Streamline your home with sleek trash cans and more — now through Nov. 28, select products will be 25% off online (and Simplehuman members can get up to 35% off).

• Snif: Right now get 20% off all fragrance with code SNIFME20. Plus, use code OPRAH for 20% off the Old Saint Wick candle.

• Society6: During this Cyber Week flash sale, get up to half off all wall art and up to 30% off everything else at Society6.

• Speks: Starting Nov. 8, snag some magnetic desk accessories at 25% off — perfect for all your stocking stuffer needs.

• The Sill: Plant lovers and aspiring green thumbs can save on indoor plants — now through Nov. 28, The Sill is offering up to 45% off.

• Vitruvi: Vitruvi’s biggest sale of the year is here and you can get 40% off premium diffusers and essential oils sitewide.

• Wax Buffalo: Discounted candles mean you can get your space feeling homey for less, through Nov. 25.

• World Market: Holiday decor, gifts and more are on sale during this sale — save 20% on ornaments, advent calendars and much, much more through Nov. 28.

• Yield: Candles, incense, glassware and more are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more

Caraway

• Acid League: Shop for the creative cook in your life and get 25% off vinegars, sauces and condiments that brighten and balance every dish, now through Nov. 27.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Use code FREECOFFEE to get your first bag of coffee free and up to $55 off gifts from one of our favorite coffee subscriptions.

• Atlas Tea Club: Get your first box free and up to $55 off gifts for all the tea lovers in your life, now through Nov. 28 with code FREETEA.

• Baked By Melissa: Get up to 40% off sweet treats now through Nov. 29.

• Beast Health: Sleek personal blenders and accessories are 20% off right now.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Underscored readers can use the exclusive code CNN25 for 25% off the Zakkpac Brew Kit bag, which comes packed with all your travel coffee needs — an Aeropress, a 12-ounce MiiR insulated travel mug and the Hario Skerton Mill so you can always grind fresh coffee, even without electricity.

• Brightland: Boasting gorgeous packaging and delicious flavor, Brightland olive oils are an Underscored favorite. Right now, get up to 30% off thanks to tiered offers, now through Nov. 28.

• Caraway Home: Take advantage of a rare sale on Caraway’s gorgeous cookware, bakeware and other kitchen accessories.

• Cometeer: Get $60 off your first four boxes of this better-than-instant concentrated coffee, now through Nov. 30.

• EveryPlate: Meals go for just $1.49 per serving with code EPBF2022, applicable now through Dec. 10.

• Factor: Get 60% off your first box of fully prepared meals with code FACTORBF2022 now through Dec. 3.

• Fishwife: This trendy tinned fish (yes, you read that right) brand is offering 20% off through Nov. 28.

• Fly By Jing: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more.

• Food52: Get 20% off quality kitchenware and unique home decor sitewide with code CHEERS20.

• Ghia: Get nonalcoholic spirits from Ghia 20% off through Nov. 28.

• GIR: Functional, beautiful kitchen tools are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Godiva: Get discounts on a variety of gorgeous chocolates now through Nov. 13.

• Great Jones: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to 50% off now through Nov. 28. Plus, get free gifts with your purchase this week.

• Green Chef: Get 60% off your first box of this healthy and organic meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code GCBF2022, now through Dec. 4.

• Greenlife: Shop cookware and kitchen appliances on sale now through Cyber Monday.

• GreenPan: Save on our favorite nonstick pan and more thanks to this sale offering up to 60% off sitewide, now through Nov. 29.

• HelloFresh: Get 70% off your first box of this popular meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code HFBF2022, now through Dec. 25.

• HexClad: Shop premium hybrid cookware that combines the convenience of non-stick with the durability of stainless steel and save, now through Nov. 29.

• Hold On: Sustainable trash and kitchen bags are 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• Hurom: Now through Nov. 30, get up to 35% off a slow juicer from Hurom.

• KitchenAid: First-time customers can save $200 on the Pro Plus Series 5 stand mixer, plus shop deals as high as 44% off and get an additional 5% off with code BLACKFRIDAY5.

• Levain Bakery: Now through Black Friday get 20% off all eight- and 12-packs of these beloved cookies.

• Made In: At Underscored, we’re big fans of Made In’s thoughtfully designed cookware, and right now everything is up to 30% off.

• Material: Shop this once-yearly sitewide sale and save on gorgeous kitchen essentials, including the linen and glassware collections.

• Ninja Kitchen: Get $35 off the OG751 wood-fired outdoor grill with the exclusive code CNN35, now through Dec. 15.

• Omsom: Shop delicious flavors from a variety of Asian cuisines and get 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.

• Our Place: Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop everything the brand has to offer on sale now through Nov. 28.

• Package Free: Sustainable essentials are 40% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY, now through Nov. 29.

• Repurpose: Shop sustainable swaps for home essentials like cups, straws and toilet paper are 40% off now through Nov. 29 with code BLACKFRIDAY40.

• Sakara: Sakara is offering nutritious meals 25% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• Shaker & Spoon: Underscored readers can take advantage of this exclusive offer for $15 off any subscription order with code CNN15, valid now through Dec. 15.

• Stasher: Right now score these reusable silicone bags 25% off sitewide and get 30% off select products.

• Sur La Table: Right now you can save on top kitchenware and appliance brands, thanks to these early Black Friday deals.

• Thermoworks: Save on our favorite digital meat thermometer as well as more trusty grilling accessories during this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Tupperware: Black Friday deals are live right now, so snag food storage up to 25% off now through Thanksgiving — you’ll need somewhere to store all those leftovers, after all.

• Umamicart: This female-founded online Asian grocer is offering 10% off holiday gift sets and an additional 20% off three-month prepaid subscription boxes through the end of the month.

• Vitamix: Save on premium blenders right now — Vitamix is offering $50 off full-size blenders and $75 off the A3500, plus deals on immersion blender bundles.

• W&P: Beautiful, sustainable food storage is 25% off sitewide through Nov. 28.

• Williams Sonoma: Shop deals up to half off at this premium retailer right now.

Black Friday outdoors deals

Save on grills, camping gear, apparel and more

Rumpl

• BioLite: Shop 20% off sitewide and 30% off cold weather–friendly fire pits right now.

• Cotopaxi: Shop sustainable outdoor gear and save up to 75% on select styles.

• Kenyon Grills: Get 20% off all grills and 25% off all grill accessories now through Nov. 30.

• LifeStraw: Get 25% off this viral portable water filter now through Dec. 8.

• Mountain Hardwear: Outdoor gear and apparel is 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1.

• Ooni: Save on our favorite pizza ovens and more during this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Oros: Save on outdoor apparel with 30% off sitewide, plus up to half off select items on Cyber Monday.

• Rumpl: Starting Nov. 14, get 25% off almost everything, including Underscored-approved blankets perfect for adventures everywhere.

• Solo Stove: Through Dec. 4, snag fire pits, pizza ovens and accessories at their lowest prices of the year. Plus, Underscored readers can score free Color Packs with a purchase over $200 with code CNNCOLOR, now through Nov. 29.

• Takeya: Shop stainless steel water bottles on sale for 30% off sitewide starting Nov. 23.

• Topo Designs: Get up to 50% off sustainable outdoor gear and accessories.

• Yeti: If you purchase $200 or more in Yeti products now through Dec. 19, you’ll receive a free gift of two Rambler Lowball Tumblers with your purchase.

• Z Grills: Shop Black Friday deals all month long, plus flash sales on the actual Black Friday.

Tarte

• Act+Acre: Save on premium hair care — everything is 25% off right now on the Act+Acre site.

• Anastasia Beverly Hills: Save on cult-favorite brow products and more, thanks to sitewide and tiered discounts now through Dec. 2.

• Biossance: Get 30% off quality skin care sitewide with code GIVE30.

• Briogeo: Through Nov. 30, get 30% off all Briogeo hair products.

• Bluemercury: The more you spend, the more you’ll save at Bluemercury now through Dec. 4 — with up to 20% off orders of $250 or more.

• Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: Get 30% off makeup sitewide, plus snag additional limited-time offers.

• Bondi Sands: Get sitewide discounts now through Nov. 28 for a summer glow all winter long.

• Burt’s Bees: Makeup, skin care and more is 20% off with code HOLIDAY through the end of the month, perfect for saving on stocking stuffers.

• Ceremonia: The more you spend, the more you save during this sitewide promo at this Latinx hair care brand.

• Charlotte Tilbury: Now through Nov. 28, get $15 off when you spend $80, $30 off when you spend $120 and $75 off when you spend $250 at Charlotte Tilbury.

• Coco & Eve: Starting Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 2, Coco & Eve is offering 20% to 50% off select bestselling hair and beauty products.

• Crown Affair: Shop premium hair care and tools and get 30% off, plus a free gift of “The Towel” with orders over $75, now through Nov. 28.

• Deborah Lippmann: Beauty and skin care products are 30% off when you spend $75 and use code CYBER22 at checkout.

• Dermstore: Now through Nov. 28, save up to 30% on beloved skin care brands with code JOY.

• Dossier: The more you spend on these affordable (and convincing) perfume dupes, the more you’ll save — up to 40% off when you stock up.

• Dr. Loretta: Dermatologist-formulated skin care is 15% off sitewide, so stock up now to enhance your routine.

• Drybar: Get salon-quality blowouts at home for less, thanks to a 30% discount on all hair tools and 25% off liquid products.

• EltaMD: Protect your skin year-round with some of the best sunscreen on the market and save, thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale with code THANKFULL.

• Fenty Beauty: Get 25% off sitewide plus free gifts on orders over $75.

• First Aid Beauty: Protect your skin from the harsh winter weather and get 30% off now through Nov. 29.

• Fresh: Save on this trusted skincare brand right now — through Nov. 28, get 20% off orders over $100, 25% off orders over $150 and 30% off orders over $200.

• Grande Cosmetics: Save on cult-favorite lash and brow serums, thanks to 30% off sitewide.

• Haus Labs: Little Monsters can save on Lady Gaga’s makeup line — the sitewide sale runs now through Nov. 28.

• Heyday: Get up to 30% off products and tools, plus find savings on memberships for frequent facials.

• Innisfree: Shop limited-time skin care deals and get 30% off select collections and more.

• IT Cosmetics: Now through Nov. 28, shop products 30% off sitewide with additional deals throughout the week with cult-favorite bestsellers.

• Jinsoon: Save on nail care and more at Jinsoon through Nov. 28.

• Joanna Vargas Skin Care: Take 25% off orders of $75 or more or 30% off $250 or more, no code necessary.

• John Paul Mitchell Systems: Get hair products and tools at a discount during this Black Friday event.

• JVN: Jonathan Van Ness’ hair care brand is 25% off through Dec. 4.

• Kiehl’s: Save on premium products to keep your skin happy all winter — right now Kiehl’s is offering sitewide discounts, plus select products half off through Nov. 29.

• Kinship: Save on sustainably-minded skin care, SPF and more with 20% off during Black Friday — plus, get more savings come Cyber Monday.

• Kitsch: Score 25% to 60% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch.

• Korres: Get 40% off Greek skin care sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Kosas: Shop this sitewide sale now and stock up on holy grail makeup for later.

• Laneige: Save on cult-favorite lip products with 25% off sitewide and free gift promos all week long.

• L’Occitane: All L’Occitane products are 20% off for Black Friday — so stock up to pamper yourself or give as gifts.

• Loops: Shop this innovative beauty brand and save on masks and more at 30% off sitewide.

• M-61: Save on powerful skin care treatments through Nov. 27.

• Merit Beauty: Underscored readers can shop the brand’s only sale of the year 24 hours early with code CNNMERIT20. Get 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28.

• Milk Makeup: Get 25% off orders over $45 and a gift with purchases over $75 with code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nécessaire: Get free skin care products with your order this Black Friday, plus free shipping on all orders.

• Pacifica: Right now get 30% off clean skin care and makeup sitewide.

• Pat McGrath Labs: Get 30% off orders of $50 and over, 35% off orders of $150 and over and 40% off orders of $250 and over.

• Peace Out: Get up to 35% off targeted skin care now through Nov. 28.

• R.E.M. Beauty: Shop Ariana Grande’s skincare and makeup line 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28.

• Skin Laundry: Shop sitewide sales as well as limited-time gift card offers during Skin Laundry’s Black Friday promos, now through Nov. 28.

• Skinfix: Save 25% on skin-replenishing products with code BFSKINFIX22.

• Soko Glam: Trending (and effective) Korean skin care is 35% off sitewide throughout November, meaning you can save a ton on your favorite products.

• Solawave: This Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is offering BOGO on everything while supplies last. Use code GETONE at checkout.

• Supergoop: Protect your skin with SPF year round and save — Supergoop is offering 20% off through Nov. 28.

• Tarte: Get up to 40% off makeup sitewide, plus free shipping through Cyber Monday.

• Tatcha: Everything at Tatcha is 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30.

• Tower 28: This beloved makeup and skincare brand is offering 20% off orders up to $49, and 28% off orders over $50.

• True Botanicals: Premium nontoxic skin care is up to 30% off with code TRUEVIP2022 through Nov. 27 — plus, get free gifts with select purchases.

• Tula: Skin care for your face and body is up to 30% off during this sitewide sale, live through Nov. 30.

• Ulta: Find beauty deals galore at Ulta Beauty right now, so save on all your favorite brands.

• Urban Decay: Starting Nov. 16, get 30% off makeup sitewide and even steeper Cyber Monday discounts.

• Versed: Save on skin care starting Nov. 21, with more discounts throughout the week.

Black Friday fitness and health deals

Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more

Mirror

• AncestryDNA: Starting Nov. 24, you can get popular and giftable AncestryDNA kits on sale for just $49.

• Bala: The chicest ankle weights (and other exercise equipment) on the market are up to 25% off sitewide during Bala’s biggest sale of the year.

• BidetKing: Shop bidets up to $400 off with code FRIDAY.

• Billie: Shoppers can get 20% off orders of $20 or more with code SHOP20 and save on razors, wax kits and more.

• Bio Bidet by Bemis: Now through Dec. 5, shop the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings Event and save on a luxurious bathroom upgrade.

• Brüush: Brüush electric toothbrush kits are nicely discounted now through Nov. 29.

• Cocofloss: Save on luxury dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 25% off starting Nov. 18.

• Cubii: Get 30% off select seated ellipticals with code SAVE.

• Dr. Scholl’s: Starting Nov. 22, get 30% off select styles, plus free shipping with code FRIYAY. On Nov. 28 and 29, the code will be FUNDAY.

• Everywell: Save on at-home health testing — you’ll get 40% off $179 and above sitewide from Nov. 24 through 29.

• EyeBuyDirect: Save on high-quality glasses and sunglasses, including a huge selection of prescription eyewear.

• Gaiam: Yogis (and aspiring yogis) can score lots of savings this week, thanks to 25% off sitewide plus more savings depending on how much you spend.

• GlassesUSA: Get 40% off designer frames with code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses with code CONTACTS25, now through Nov. 29.

• Grove Collective: Save up to 50% on sustainable cleaning supplies, beauty, personal care and more, now through Nov. 28.

• Hai: The Hai Smart Showerhead will be on sale $100 off now through go through Nov. 30.

• HigherDose: Save 20% on infrared sauna blankets and more starting Nov. 11.

• Hydrow: Now through Nov. 28, save on premium at-home rowing machines.

• Hyperice: Now through Dec. 3, shop wellness tech for athletes (think percussive massagers and more) on sale.

• Juiced Bikes: Shop premium e-bikes on sale, plus 20% off all accessories with code JINGLE.

• Knix: Save on period underwear and more during this 20% off sitewide sale, now through Nov. 28.

• Living Proof: Get 20% off, plus a free full-size dry shampoo when you spend $70 at the Living Proof website through Nov. 27. Be sure to use code SAVE20 at checkout.

• Lululemon Studio: Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, a reflective screen that turns any room in your house into a home gym. Score $700 off with code LLSTUDIO700.

• Moon: This oral care brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus even deeper discounts on additional select products now through Nov. 28.

• Native: Get natural deodorant and more 30% when you spend $30, now through Nov. 29.

• Onsen: Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide.

• Peloton: Between Nov. 14 and 28, get up to $600 off Peloton Bike, Bike+ (our top exercise bike pick) or Tread packages; $300 off Peloton Guide and Row packages; and 70% off select apparel online.

• Proof: Save on period-proof underwear and get 25% off your purchase with code THANKFUL.

• Snow: Get a brighter smile for less with 20% off sitewide and 30% off bundles.

• Soulcycle: Enthusiasts of the popular cycling workout will be pleased to know that Soulcycle is offering $600 off each bike for at-home sweating — the lowest price ever.

• Squatty Potty: Underscored readers can get 20% off sitewide on their first purchase with code CNN20, now through Nov. 28.

• Superfeet: Save on premium insoles, thanks to 25% off sitewide and free ground shipping from Superfeet, starting Nov. 10.

• Therabody: Now through Nov. 26, get up to $150 off percussive massagers and more from Therabody.

• Thinx: Getup to 50% off Thinx period underwear and more through Nov. 28.

• Tushy: Through Nov. 29, you can save up to 30% on Underscored-favorite bidet attachments using code BROWNFRIDAY at checkout.

• Whoop: Monitor your activity levels with this Underscored-approved wearable tech and save 20% on fitness memberships.

Save on athleticwear, intimates, shoes, jewelry and more

Girlfriend Collective

• Abercrombie & Fitch: Shop 30% off adult apparel and 40% off kids clothes sitewide through Nov. 28.

• Adidas: Shop the deepest discounts of the year at Adidas — the deals start now, with additional savings available on Nov. 27 with code CYBER.

• Alice + Olivia: Now through Nov. 28, get 25% off almost everything sitewide.

• Andie Swim: Shop this sitewide Buy More, Save More event and get up to 40% off when you spend more than $250. (Use code BF20 for 20% off up to $149, code BF30 for 30% off up to $249 and code BF40 for 40% off $250 or more.)

• Anthropologie: Right now get 30% off your order and an extra 40% off sale items.

• Asos: This Black Friday, get up to 80% off, now through Nov. 29.

• Athleta: Get up 20 to 30% off your order of workout clothes and accessories right now at Athleta.

• Bandier: Shop sleek athletic and leisure clothing and save, thanks to this promo of 30% off orders of $100 or more, now through Nov. 29.

• BaubleBar: Starting Nov. 21, get 30% off sitewide.

• Birdy Grey: Now through Nov. 28, you’ll get up to 75% off bridesmaid gowns and accessories for wedding seasons ahead.

• Blundstone: Save on these classic durable boots this weekend, with almost all styles 15% off right now.

• Catbird: Catbird is hosting its biggest sale of the year, offering 15% off sitewide on fine jewelry, including personalized pieces and engagement rings, Catbird signature candles and beauty items.

• Christy Dawn: Shop unique prairie-style dresses and more at 30% off through Nov. 28.

• Chubbies: Shop men’s sport, swim and casual wear on sale right now — all full-price items are 40% off right now.

• Cole Haan: Shop discounted shoes, handbags, accessories and much more and save up to half price.

• Cosabella: Intimates are 30% off sitewide, plus get a $25 gift card when you spend $175 or more.

• Crocs: During Crocs’ Brite Friday sale, you’ll get up to 50% off versatile footwear.

• Cuup: During Cuup’s The Sale, get up to 60% off select bras and underwear.

• Draper James: This Reese Witherspoon–founded clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide.

• Eberjey: Get 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 for discounts on cozy intimates and loungewear.

• Eddie Bauer: Shop 50% off sitewide now through Nov. 26.

• Eloquii: Shop plus-size fashion and get 50% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 26. From Nov. 27 through 29, use code CYBER for savings.

• Everlane: Shop this Black Friday sale and get up to 50% select styles and collections including Perform, Track, sweaters, teddy fleeces, ReNew outerwear and denim, now through Nov. 28.

• Fabletics: Get 80% off workout clothes, athleisure and more sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Faherty: This Black Friday, get 25% off almost everything at Faherty when you spend $250.

• Girlfriend Collective: Shop sustainable, size-inclusive apparel 35% off sitewide and save on activewear we love through Dec. 9.

• Gymshark: Get up to 60% off workout wear and athleisure during this sitewide sale, lasting through Nov. 30.

• Hanky Panky: Through the end of the month, get $15 thongs plus more savings on intimates daily.

• Harper Wilde: Shop bras, underwear, sleepwear and more 30% off sitewide now through Nov. 28, plus get free shipping on orders $75 and over.

• Havaianas: Dream about your next beach vacation and get 40% off select regular and sale styles with code BFCM.

• Hill House Home: Nap dresses and other frilly numbers are 30% off during this sitewide sale starting Nov. 14.

• Honeylove: Underscored-approved shapewear is up to 40% off sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Jambys: These super-soft unisex clothes are perfect for WFH or a movie marathon, and everything is 25% off right now.

• Janji: Save on fitness apparel during Janji’s biggest sale of the year, with items at least 25% off now through Nov. 27.

• Joie: Shop luxury fashion suited for everyday wear — everything is 40% off sitewide at Joie now through Nov. 28.

• Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off everything, including leather goods, now through Cyber Monday.

• Kay: Nov. 24 through 28, Kay is offering up to 50% off almost everything sitewide.

• Koio: Save on handcrafted leather shoes, thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Lacoste: Save up to 40% on this classic brand starting Nov. 16.

• Levi’s: Classic denim styles and more are 40% off, plus free shipping and returns right now.

• Lisa Says Gah: Shop unique designers and get 25% off clothes and accessories sitewide with code GAH25.

• Lively: Take 20% off sitewide with code FRIDAY20 this Black Friday, plus more promos come Cyber Monday.

• Lunya: Save on luxury sleepwear — like our favorite silk pillowcase and silk pajamas — thanks to this Lunya offering up to 50% off select styles through Nov. 28.

• Machete: Now through the end of the month, get 20% off sitewide to save on gorgeous jewelry, accessories and more.

• Madewell: Get 40% or more off almost everything during this Black Friday event — use code OHJOY to score the savings.

• Mejuri: Gorgeous, dainty jewelry from Mejuri is down to the lowest prices of the year through Nov. 28, with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

• Naadam: It’s definitely sweater season, so get up to 50% off cashmere styles right now at Naadam.

• Naked Cashmere: Shop quality cashmere essentials for less right now, thanks to deals on the limited-edition Black Friday Collection.

• Native Shoes: Shop shoes, boots and sandals from Native Shoes and get 20% to 50% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• Nike: Right now, get up to 60% off plus additional savings on sale items with code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nisolo: Take 25% off huarache sandals, boots and other sustainable footwear Nov. 23 through the end of the month.

• Old Navy: Save on styles for the whole family — Old Navy is offering unbeatable promos for the next few days.

• Outdoor Voices: Save 30% on tons of comfortable activewear (including the famous Exercise Dress), plus additional markdowns on OV Extra items, during this sitewide sale.

• Parade: Shop Parade right now and get 30% off all orders (and 40% off orders over $125 and 50% off orders over $250), plus free gifts. The discounts are live for early access right now.

• P.J. Salvage: Cozy up this winter with new pajamas and more — P.J. Salvage is offering up to 50% off select styles. On Cyber Monday get a free gift with purchase with code COZY.

• Princess Polly: Save on the latest fashion thanks to 30% off sitewide with code BF30, now through Nov. 28.

• Printfresh: Uniquely patterned clothes and accessories are 25% off sitewide with code PEACE, now through Nov. 28.

• Quince: Now through Nov. 28, shop five days of flash sales and get 40 to 60% off, no code necessary.

• Reebok: Right now, get 50% off sitewide plus an additional 60% off sale items with code BFEXCLUSIVE.

• Reformation: Sales at this sustainable brand are ultra-rare, so shop this 25% off sitewide sale now through Nov. 28 — and hurry, before all the best prints sell out.

• Rent the Runway: Now through Nov. 26, take 35% off, including subscription and one-time rentals, sitewide with code BESTFRIDAY.

• Richer Poorer: Shop super-soft loungewear and more at 35% off sitewide right now.

• Rouje: Breezy Parisian styles are up to 20% off right now.

• Set Active: This LA-based athleisure brand is offering 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off everything on the sale page now through Nov. 30.

• Sheertex: Save on some of the brand’s indestructible tights — they start at just $25.

• Shopbop: Get 25% off storewide and save on must-have fashion for any occasion, now through Nov. 28 with code HOLIDAY.

• Skims: Shop Kim Kardashian’s brand for everything from swimsuits to shapewear to lounge and more, now discounted during the brand’s semi-annual sale.

• Spanx: The legendary shapewear brand is offering 20% off everything sitewide (plus free shipping) through Nov. 28.

• Splendid: Save on women’s and children’s clothes — Splendid is offering 40% off sitewide through Nov. 26.

• Studs: Right now you can get 30% off jewelry — plus, on Cyber Monday, get three-piece Mystery Sets for just $25.

• Summersalt: Save on everything from swim to loungewear and more during this promo, offering 30% off sitewide with code THANKFUL, plus additional deals all week long.

• Sunglass Hut: Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 27, plus additional savings on Cyber Monday.

• Susan Alexandra: Now through Nov. 28, you can get 30% off beaded bags, trinkets and more unique accessories and homewares from this celeb-loved brand.

• The North Face: Shoppers with an XPLR Pass can get 25% off their order, plus get 40% off select sale items right now.

• ThirdLove: Now through Dec. 1, find steep discounts on everything, plus save 25% when you spend $150 and get free shipping.

• Thousand Fell: Shop some of our favorite sustainable sneakers and get 30% off your purchase plus a free gift through Nov. 28.

• TKEES: Get up to 70% off chic sandals and apparel during this sitewide sale, now through Nov. 28.

• Tommy John: Get 30% off underwear, loungewear and more sitewide.

• Toms: Take 30% off almost everything, from sandals to slides to winter boots, now through Nov. 29.

• Twillory: Versatile, breathable men’s clothing is up to half off through Nov. 28.

• Ugg: Shop Ugg’s Closet Sale and get up to 60% off new markdowns, plus free shipping on orders of $125 or more.

• Unbound Merino: Soft, stylish basics for men and women are up to 40% off sitewide.

• Universal Standard: Find bestselling wardrobe staples at new low prices, plus new deals daily and bundled savings from this size-inclusive brand.

• Untuckit: Get casual polos, work shirts and more 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27.

• Urban Outfitters: Get 25% off your purchase now through Nov. 28.

• Vitamin A Swim: Right now get 30% off sitewide at Vitamin A Swim with code HOLIDAY30.

• Wolf and Badger: Shop sustainable and ethically produced fashion, jewelry, beauty and more and get up to 50% off select designers.

• Year Of Ours: Chic workout gear is 25% off sitewide and get up to 60% off select items.

• You Swim: Unique one-pieces, bikinis and more from You Swim are 25% off during this sitewide sale.

• Zappos: The major footwear retailer is offering deals up to 40% off across favorite brands like Crocs, Asics, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden and more.

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carry-ons and more

Calpak

• Away: For the first time ever, Away is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on all its famous suitcases, plus up to 40% off select bags and accessories through Nov. 28.

• Baggallini: Travel bags are 30% off sitewide now through Black Friday with code BLACKBAGG.

• Cadence: Keep your toiletries and trinkets in order, no matter where you’re headed. Get Cadence Capsules for 20% off — or 25% off orders over $165 — now through Nov. 28.

• Calpak: Ultra-chic hardshell luggage, duffels, toiletry organizers and more are 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• Dagne Dover: Shop quality luggage and everyday bags from Dagne Dover and get 25% off sitewide.

• Ebags: Take 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30 and save for travels ahead.

• July: Gorgeous Underscored-approved luggage and travel accessories are on sale right now, so stock up and save.

• Monos: Shop luggage up to 40% off sitewide, plus additional markdowns all week long.

• Paravel: Shop Oprah-approved luggage, backpacks and more and get 20% off orders over $100 with code GIFTING20, now through Dec. 15.

• Samsonite: Save on trusty luggage from Samsonite (like our favorite hardshell carryon) thanks to this 30% off sitewide sale, live now through Nov. 29.

• State Bags: Now through Nov. 28 get 25% off sitewide, plus free personalization with code BF2022.

Black Friday kids and baby deals

Save on toys, clothes, baby monitors and more

Lalo

• Buy Buy Baby: Get up to 40% off all things baby, from strollers to toys to diapers and more.

• Bugaboo: Shop strollers and more and get up to 25% off now through Nov. 28.

• Carter’s: Shop kids clothing and get 50% to 60% off the entire site.

• Cradlewise: Shop smart baby furniture at up to $700 off.

• Hanna Andersson: Save on children’s apparel and get 50% off everything sitewide, now through Nov. 28 — the brand’s biggest sale of the year.

• Hatch: Shop maternity clothes right now and get 25% off almost everything.

• Lalo: Shop baby and toddler products up to 40% off sitewide starting Nov. 15.

• Melissa & Doug: Shop kids toys 30% off sitewide now through Nov. 29.

• Owlet: Smart baby monitors and more are on sale now through Nov. 26.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Kids clothes are 50% to 60% off the entire site right now.

• Willow: Save on breast pumps now through Dec. 5.

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

Wild One

• Bocce’s Bakery: Save on special holiday treats for your furry friends, thanks to this 30% discount on all Bocce’s products.

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Diggs: The comfortable, collapsible Revol dog crate is 40% off in refurbished condition, now through whenever stock runs out.

• Fable Pets: Save on pet gear and get 20% off single products and 35% off sets with code HOLIDAY2022.

• Full Moon Pet: Get 40% off dog treats made from 100% all-natural, human-grade ingredients with code HOLIDAY40.

• Little Beast: Get 25% off pet clothing and accessories sitewide with code LOVE25.

• Maxbone: Save on luxury pet goods from carriers to raincoats to treats and more during this 30% off sitewide sale.

• Native Pet: Get 35% off all Native Pet products now through Nov. 29.

• Petco: The major pet retailer is offering tons of discounts on food, toys, apparel and more.

• Spot & Tango: Now through Nov. 28, take 50% off your first order and receive a free bag of chicken munchies with code HOLIDAY50.

• Tuft + Paw: The brand is offering 35% off its bestselling cat litter with code LITTER35 and 10% off sitewide with code MEOW10.

• Wagz: Take advantage of this early holiday promo and save on the Freedom Collar and bundles.

• Wild One: Shop colorful, well-constructed pet carriers, walk kits, toys and more at Wild One and get 30% off your entire order with additional surprise daily deals.

• West & Willow: Get 25% off custom pet portraits and more sitewide using code BF25, now through Nov. 27.

• Whisker: The brand behind the bestselling Litter-Robot is offering a rare sale on all Litter-Robot bundles and cat furniture right now.

Black Friday entertainment and learning deals

Save on puzzles, meditation apps, language-learning services and more

Masterclass

• Headspace: Get 50% off annual and monthly subscription plans from a meditation app we love.

• Jiggy Puzzles: Need an all-ages activity to play with the family? Grab a puzzle (or a few) right now — through Nov. 28, you’ll get 25% off one puzzle, 30% off two puzzles, 35% off three or more puzzles at Jiggy.

• Masterclass: Masterclass is offering two memberships for the price of one so you can spread the gift of learning for less.

• Piecework Puzzles: These puzzles are practically works of art and perfect for gathering family together this holiday.

• Rosetta Stone: Language learners of all ages can get half off of a Lifetime Plan with unlimited access to all 25 languages. Just sign up with your email now through Dec. 2 to secure the offer.

• Talkspace: Get $100 off online therapy sessions with code with code SPACE, now through the end of the year.