There are decidedly two camps of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping week of the year: the ones who’ve been eagerly curating wish lists for months, and those who get a shiver of anxiety down their spine whenever the words “Black Friday” are uttered. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, you probably like to save money — and that’s where we come in.

Black Friday deals started earlier than ever this year, and retailers across the online shopping sphere are offering their lowest prices of the year. The editors at Underscored are here to help you navigate this online deals extravaganza minus the stress.

We’ve scoured the web and rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals from all your favorite brands. Below, you’ll find the lowest prices of the year at tons of retailers, whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or stocking up on essentials.

Black Friday deals at major retailers

• Amazon: The mega-retailer is of course participating in this deals extravaganza, with markdowns on every category imaginable starting now.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: As early as Nov. 6 you can save on early Black Friday deals, with up to 25% off your purchase come Cyber Monday.

• Best Buy: The electronics and appliance retailer kicked off holiday shopping well before November with new deals arriving every week in the lead-up to Black Friday.

• Buy Buy Baby: Get up to 40% off all things baby, from strollers to toys to diapers and more.

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Etsy: Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales Event is back, meaning shoppers can find one-of-a-kind gifts at discounted prices, all while supporting small businesses. Get discounts up to 60% off on a wide array of unique products.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during this monthlong event at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Shop ahead of the rush at Macy’s and save on home decor, clothes and gifts for the whole family.

• Michaels: Shop a wide array of arts and crafts deals, including up to 70% off Christmas decor and BOGO 50% off all Crayola.

• Nordstrom: Holiday deals are here, with new markdowns on top brands for men, women and kids — plus luxe home goods — now through Nov. 29.

• Target: Make more than a month of Black Friday at Target, where a slew of deals are launched weekly and a new Deal of the Day is chosen daily.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event brings discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums.

• Wayfair: Wayfair just kicked off its Black Friday sneak peek so you can save on furniture, holiday decor and much, much more.

Black Friday tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums and more

• Adonit: Shop tech accessories like chargers, styluses, cases and more up to 40% off now through Nov. 28.

• Adorama: Get up to 50% off on a variety of categories, including gaming, wearables, computers, home electronics, cameras, lighting and video and audio equipment.

• Anker: Save up to $150 on portable chargers, cables, power banks and more right now.

• B&H Photo Video: Save up to $1,200 on must-have photo and video gear.

• Casetify: Protect your phone in style and save with this sale: Buy one get 15% off, buy two get 25% off or buy three and get 30% off through the end of the month.

• Coway: Coway air purifiers and bidets are on sale now through Nov. 28, with most models 20% to 35% off.

• Dyson: During Dyson’s Black Friday Event, save up to $220 on select items, including cordless vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools.

• Eufy: Eufy is offering deals on home security systems, smart home tech, robot vacuums and much more right now.

• Google: Tons of tech (including Underscored faves like the Nest Mini, Thermostat and Pixel 7) are on sale at the Google Store starting Nov. 17.

• Jabra: Save on bestselling wireless earbuds — with the most affordable options going for under $50 — now through Dec. 4.

• JBL: Now through Nov. 28, shop deals up to 70% off to save on headphones, speakers, gaming gear and more.

• Lenovo: Right now you can shop Early Black Friday Deal Days at Lenovo and save on a wide variety of tech must-haves.

• Marshall: Get high-quality, stylish headphones and speakers at a discount, thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos at Marshall.

• Moft: During this early Black Friday sale, you’ll get tiered savings on tech accessories through Nov. 28.

• Nanoleaf: Save on smart lighting essentials as well as colorful kits for a unique look anywhere in your home.

• Netgear: Save on Wi-Fi systems right now, thanks to Netgear’s Black Friday deals.

• Nomad: Get 25% off all Nomad tech accessories, no code necessary.

• Roku: Starting Nov. 13, get $12 off Roku Express, $25 off Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 off Roku Ultra and $50 off Roku Streambar. Check out our Roku recommendations, then shop the sale with confidence.

• Samsung: Shop some of the deepest discounts of the year on the latest smartphones, watches, laptops, tablets and more.

• Satechi: Get 25% off tech accessories sitewide for orders under $149 (use code BFCM25) and 30% off all orders over $150 (use code BFCM30).

• SimpliSafe: Shop home security systems and more and get 50% off all products, plus a free SimpliCam now through Nov. 30.

• Sonos: Now through Nov. 28, score 20% off Sonos’ premium wireless speakers and home sound systems.

• Sony: Save on some of our favorite headphones (like the best-in-class WH-1000XM5), plus a bunch of other headphones, speakers and additional tech.

• Soundcore: A wide array of headphones, earbuds, speakers and more are on sale right now.

• Staples: Shop great discounts on top tech (think AirPods, Xbox, laptops and more), plus all the desk supplies you could possibly need.

• Twelve South: Save on tech accessories that make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone in your life (especially frequent travelers).

• Whirlpool: Whirlpool is offering 5% off already-discounted major appliances through Nov. 30 with code BLACKFRIDAY5.

• Windmill AC: We’re big fans of streamlined, whisper-quiet Windmill AC units, and right now both sizes are $20 off.

Black Friday sleep deals

Save on mattresses, sheets, alarm clocks and more

• Allswell: Save on mattresses, pillows and more — Allswell is offering 25% off sitewide, plus additional limited-time offers.

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress and save on bedroom accessories, bed frames and more.

• Avocado: Get 10% off organic mattresses and bedding sitewide with code SAVE10 and shop other markdowns on the Fleece, Organic Cotton and Alpaca collections.

• Awara Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get $300 off a mattress, plus $499 in accessories for free.

• Baloo: Get 30% off weighted blankets and bedding through Nov. 28 with code GIFT30.

• Bear: Right now you can use code BF35 for 35% off sitewide — plus, get free accessories when you purchase a mattress.

• Beautyrest: A bunch of mattresses, including those in the Black Hybrid and Harmony Lux lines, are up to $600 off.

• Bed Threads: Save 15% on soft, colorful sheets sitewide with code BEDTIME, now through Nov. 28.

• Big Blanket Co: Stay cozy all winter under an enormous blanket from Big Blanket Co and save up to $100 through Nov. 22.

• Big Fig: Plus-size sleepers can sleep comfortably on a mattress from Big Fig and save $400 with code FRIYAY.

• Birch: Get $400 off any Birch Mattress and two free Eco-Rest pillows right now.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25.

• Botana Bedding: Save on Botana Bedding starting Nov. 15 and through the holidays.

• Brentwood Home: Get 10% off luxurious linens and homeware sitewide with code SAVE10 through the end of the year.

• Brooklinen: The fan-favorite bedding brand is offering 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30. (We recommend the ultra-soft linen sheets and pillows in particular.)

• Brooklyn Bedding: Score at least 25% off sitewide through Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bedding.

• Buffy: Get up to 40% off Underscored-approved bedding, pillows and more sitewide.

• Casper: Right now beloved DTC brand Casper is offering up to $800 off mattresses and 25% off sheets.

• Cozy Earth: Starting Nov. 15, get 30% to 35% off premium bedding and loungewear sitewide. (P.S. Our editors are big fans of the brand.)

• Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off sitewide on luxury bedding, sheets and home decor with code YAY22 now through Nov. 29.

• Dreamcloud: Through Dec. 5, shop at Dreamcloud for major savings — 25% off sitewide and free accessories worth $499 with a mattress purchase.

• Eight Sleep: During this Black Friday sale, get $500 off Pod Mattresses, $200 off a cover and 20% off accessories with a select purchase.

• Essentia: Now through Nov. 27, shop Essentia’s biggest sale of the year and get 25% off your purchase, plus two free organic pillows with the purchase of a mattress.

• Good Side: Save 30% on silk sleep products sitewide with code HOLIDAY30.

• Gravity: Ease your stress with a weighted blanket from Gravity, now 30% off sitewide through Dec. 1. ​​

• Hatch: Use code EARLY30 to take $30 off the Restore sleep device, now through Nov. 29.

• Helix: Take advantage of tiered savings and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more.

• Loftie: Get 15% off everything — including the Underscored-approved alarm clock and sunrise lamp — at Loftie right now.

• Mattress Firm: Right now you can get a king bed for the price of a queen and a queen bed for the price of a twin. Plus, save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands and get 20% off Sleepy’s pillows.

• Nectar Sleep: Starting Nov. 8, get 33% off sitewide.

• Nolah: Nolah’s Black Friday Sale is live now, with up to $700 off mattresses, plus two free pillows.

• Parachute: Sales at Parachute are rare, so take advantage of this opportunity to get 20% off everything (including furniture — and our favorite linen sheets) now through Nov. 28.

• Purple: Get up to $300 off premium mattresses, plus $500 off the Ascent Adjustable Base, now through Dec. 8.

• Riley: Get 20% off sitewide now through Nov. 28, plus an additional 10% off select bedding this weekend using code HOLIDAY.

• Saatva: Underscored readers can access $350 off $1,000 now through Nov. 28.

• Serta: Now through Dec. 6, Serta mattresses are up to $800 off.

• Slumberland: Underscored readers can get an exclusive $100 discount on orders of $599 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE, now through the end of the month.

• Tuft & Needle: Now through Dec. 2, save up to $750 on mattresses and 20% on accessories.

• UnHide: Grab a faux fur blanket to cozy up during holiday movie marathons — you’ll get 25% off sitewide and 30% off all bundles.

• Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress, plus two free pillows right now.

• Zoma: Get $150 off any mattress, plus two free pillows and 30% off adjustable beds and more.

Save on sofas, rugs, desks and more

• Albany Park: Now through Nov. 12, get 12% off sofas and sectionals with code CNN12.

• Arhaus: Home furniture and accessories are up to 40% off select items right now.

• Article: Get up to 40% off stylish furniture for your entire home, thanks to this sitewide sale live now through Nov. 28.

• Branch: Starting Nov. 10, take advantage of Branch’s Cyber Sale to save 10% off the entire WFH collection (including ergonomic chairs and standing desks) and up to 15% off bundles, plus free shipping with code BFCM.

• Burrow: Save on modular furniture, mattresses and more with these tiered discounts available with code BF22: 15% off up to $1,599, $275 off $1,600 or more, $350 off $2,000 or more, $450 off $2,500 or more, $550 off $3,000 or more, $750 off $4,000 or more and $1,000 off $5,000 or more.

• Castlery: Now through Dec. 4, get up to 40% off select products.

• CB2: Now through Nov. 28, get up to 60% off select furniture for your entire home.

• Floyd: Shop discounted furniture during this holiday sale, live now through Nov. 28.

• Hay: Save on Scandinavian furniture and homewares — Hay is offering 20% off, plus free shipping right now.

• Homebody: Use come HOME25 for 25% off your purchase from this sustainable DTC furniture brand.

• Houzz: During this Black Friday sale, discounts run up to 80% off now through Nov. 27.

• Interior Define: Get up to 20% off everything at Interior Define right now.

• Joybird: Now through Nov. 29, Joybird will be offering 35% off sitewide.

• Lightology: Save on all things lamp, chandelier, sconce and more right now, with up to 20% off select brands starting Nov. 15.

• Lovesac: Modular, technology-enhanced furniture is up to 35% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

• Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% on modern, minimalist furniture and home decor during this sitewide sale.

• Moon Pod: These grown-up beanbag chairs are the epitome of comfort, and right now they’re 25% off sitewide with stackable codes for additional savings.

• Neighbor: Shop cozy outdoor furniture at 15% off sitewide, now through the end of the month.

• Open Spaces: The bestselling Entryway Rack is 30% off, and almost everything else is 25% off with code HOLIDAY22.

• Outer: Starting Nov. 10, shop 20% off chic outdoor furniture sitewide.

• Overstock: Take advantage of Overstock’s massive discounts now through Dec. 10 — you’ll find thousands of deals across every category, plus score free shipping.

• Slumberland: Get 30% off furniture, home decor, bedding and more — plus free shipping — during Slumberland’s Thanksgiving Sale, happening now.

• Steelcase: Non-ugly office furniture exists, and it’s on sale right now — get up to 15% off sitewide or 20% off two items starting Nov. 24.

• Sundays: Get up to 20% off furniture, plus free shipping on everything.

• Wooj: Get 15% off snazzy 3D-printed lighting from Wooj right now.

Black Friday home and office deals

Save on indoor plants, candles, stationery and more

• 1-800 Flowers: Underscored readers can get 20% off sitewide and treat a loved one — or yourself — to a gorgeous bouquet. Use code SAVE20CNN for the exclusive discount.

• Aera: Score 40% off diffusers and fill your home with calming aromas all year long.

• Anecdote Candles: Shop sitewide tiered discounts and stock up on quality candles, now through Nov. 28.

• Anthropologie: Right now get 30% off your order and an extra 40% off sale items.

• Aura Frames: Keep family memories close by with a digital frame — a few models are at their lowest prices yet, now through Nov. 29.

• Bando: Bando’s biggest sale ever means 35% off sitewide with code TAKE35, now through Dec. 1.

• Birthdate Candles: Get minimum 25% off your order of astrological-minded candles, and up to 50% off based on how much you spend. The sale lasts Nov. 21 through 29.

• Boy Smells: Candles, perfumes and more are 25% off at Boy Smells.

• Dusen Dusen: Liven up your home with delightful homewares — everything from duvets to bathrobes to umbrellas to oven mitts is on sale at this Brooklyn-based shop.

• Erin Condren: Shop stationery, planners and more and get 30% off everything at Erin Condren.

• Homesick: Nostalgic candle lovers can get 20% off sitewide and up to 40% off daily deals now through Black Friday, then BOGO deals on Cyber Monday with code CYBER.

• Jenni Kayne: Enjoy 25% off everything — from cashmere sweaters to dinnerware — in-store and online.

• Letterfolk: Chic, customizable welcome mats and more are 30% off sitewide.

• Onsen: Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide.

• Plants.com: Save on indoor greenery, thanks to an exclusive deal for Underscored readers — get 20% off sitewide with code CNN20, now through Nov. 28.

• Poketo: Save on cute stationery, desk supplies and more and get 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Pura: Pura is offering a range of promos like subscriber-only deals, BOGO and sitewide sales — so you can save on devices to fill your home with aromas.

• Saatchi Art: Save on original art right now at Saatchi Art — you’ll get 15% orders over $1,000 with code BLACKFRIDAY15 and 10% off orders over $500 with code BLACKFRIDAY10, now through Nov. 26.

• Simple Human: Streamline your home with sleek trash cans and more — now through Nov. 28, select products will be 25% off online (and Simplehuman members can get up to 35% off).

• Snif: Right now get 20% off all fragrance with code SNIFME20. Plus, use code OPRAH for 20% off the Old Saint Wick candle.

• Speks: Starting Nov. 8, snag some magnetic desk accessories at 25% off — perfect for all your stocking stuffer needs.

• The Sill: Plant lovers and aspiring green thumbs can save on indoor plants — now through Nov. 28, The Sill is offering up to 45% off.

• Vitruvi: Vitruvi’s biggest sale of the year is here and you can get 40% off premium diffusers and essential oils sitewide.

• Yield: Candles, incense, glassware and more are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Black Friday kitchen and dining deals

Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more

• Acid League: Shop for the creative cook in your life and get 25% off vinegars, sauces and condiments that brighten and balance every dish, now through Nov. 27.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Use code FREECOFFEE to get your first bag of coffee free and up to $55 off gifts from one of our favorite coffee subscriptions.

• Atlas Tea Club: Get your first box free and up to $55 off gifts for all the tea lovers in your life, now through Nov. 28 with code FREETEA.

• Beast Health: Sleek personal blenders and accessories are 20% off right now.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Underscored readers can use the exclusive code CNN25 for 25% off the Zakkpac Brew Kit bag, which comes packed with all your travel coffee needs — an Aeropress, a 12-ounce MiiR insulated travel mug and the Hario Skerton Mill so you can always grind fresh coffee, even without electricity.

• Caraway Home: Use code CYBER22 to take advantage of a rare sale on Caraway’s gorgeous cookware, bakeware and other kitchen accessories.

• Cometeer: Get $60 off your first four boxes of this better-than-instant concentrated coffee, now through Nov. 30.

• EveryPlate: Meals go for just $1.49 per serving with code EPBF2022, applicable now through Dec. 10.

• Factor: Get 60% off your first box of fully prepared meals with code FACTORBF2022 now through Dec. 3.

• Fly By Jing: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more.

• Food52: Get 20% off quality kitchenware and unique home decor sitewide with code CHEERS20.

• Ghia: Get nonalcoholic spirits from Ghia 20% off through Nov. 28.

• GIR: Functional, beautiful kitchen tools are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Godiva: Get discounts on a variety of gorgeous chocolates now through Nov. 13.

• Great Jones: Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to 50% off now through Nov. 28. Plus, get free gifts with your purchase this week.

• Green Chef: Get 60% off your first box of this healthy and organic meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code GCBF2022, now through Dec. 4.

• Greenlife: Shop cookware and kitchen appliances on sale now through Cyber Monday.

• HelloFresh: Get 70% off your first box of this popular meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code HFBF2022, now through Dec. 25.

• Hurom: Now through Nov. 30, get up to 35% off a slow juicer from Hurom.

• KitchenAid: First-time customers can save $200 on the Pro Plus Series 5 stand mixer, plus shop deals as high as 44% off and get an additional 5% off with code BLACKFRIDAY5.

• Levain Bakery: Now through Black Friday get 20% off all eight- and 12-packs of these beloved cookies.

• Made In: At Underscored, we’re big fans of Made In’s thoughtfully designed cookware, and right now everything is up to 30% off.

• Material: Shop this once-yearly sitewide sale and save on gorgeous kitchen essentials, including the linen and glassware collections.

• Ninja Kitchen: Get $35 off the OG751 wood-fired outdoor grill with the exclusive code CNN35, now through Dec. 15.

• Omsom: Shop delicious flavors from a variety of Asian cuisines and get 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.

• Our Place: Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop everything the brand has to offer on sale now through Nov. 28.

• Package Free: Sustainable essentials are 40% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY, now through Nov. 29.

• Sakara: Sakara is offering nutritious meals 25% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• Shaker & Spoon: Underscored readers can take advantage of this exclusive offer for $15 off any subscription order with code CNN15, valid now through Dec. 15.

• Stasher: Right now score these reusable silicone bags 25% off sitewide and get 30% off select products.

• Sur La Table: Right now you can save on top kitchenware and appliance brands, thanks to these early Black Friday deals.

• Tupperware: Black Friday deals are live right now, so snag food storage up to 25% off now through Thanksgiving — you’ll need somewhere to store all those leftovers, after all.

• Umamicart: This female-founded online Asian grocer is offering 10% off holiday gift sets and an additional 20% off three-month prepaid subscription boxes through the end of the month.

• Vitamix: Save on premium blenders right now — Vitamix is offering $50 off full-size blenders and $75 off the A3500, plus deals on immersion blender bundles.

• W&P: Beautiful, sustainable food storage is 25% off sitewide through Nov. 28.

Black Friday outdoors deals

Save on grills, camping gear, apparel and more

• BioLite: Shop 20% off sitewide and 30% off cold weather–friendly fire pits right now.

• Kenyon Grills: Get 20% off all grills and 25% off all grill accessories now through Nov. 30.

• Mountain Hardwear: Outdoor gear and apparel is 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1.

• Ooni: Save on our favorite pizza ovens and more during this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Oros: Save on outdoor apparel with 30% off sitewide, plus up to half off select items on Cyber Monday.

• Rumpl: Starting Nov. 14, get 25% off almost everything, including Underscored-approved blankets perfect for adventures everywhere.

• Solo Stove: Through Dec. 4, snag fire pits, pizza ovens and accessories at their lowest prices of the year.

• Topo Designs: Get up to 50% off sustainable outdoor gear and accessories.

• Yeti: If you purchase $200 or more in Yeti products now through Dec. 19, you’ll receive a free gift of two Rambler Lowball Tumblers with your purchase.

• Z Grills: Shop Black Friday deals all month long, plus flash sales on the actual Black Friday.

Black Friday beauty deals

• Act+Acre: Save on premium hair care — everything is 25% off right now on the Act+Acre site.

• Anastasia Beverly Hills: Save on cult-favorite brow products and more, thanks to sitewide and tiered discounts now through Dec. 2.

• Biossance: Get 30% off quality skin care sitewide with code GIVE30.

• Briogeo: Through Nov. 30, get 30% off all Briogeo hair products.

• Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: Get 30% off makeup sitewide, plus snag additional limited-time offers.

• Bondi Sands: Get sitewide discounts now through Nov. 28 for a summer glow all winter long.

• Burt’s Bees: Makeup, skin care and more is 20% off with code HOLIDAY through the end of the month, perfect for saving on stocking stuffers.

• Ceremonia: The more you spend, the more you save during this sitewide promo at this Latinx hair care brand.

• Coco & Eve: Starting Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 2, Coco & Eve is offering 20% to 50% off select bestselling hair and beauty products.

• Deborah Lippmann: Beauty and skin care products are 30% off when you spend $75 and use code CYBER22 at checkout.

• Dermstore: Now through Nov. 28, save up to 30% on beloved skin care brands with code JOY.

• Dossier: The more you spend on these affordable (and convincing) perfume dupes, the more you’ll save — up to 40% off when you stock up.

• Dr. Loretta: Dermatologist-formulated skin care is 15% off sitewide, so stock up now to enhance your routine.

• Drybar: Get salon-quality blowouts at home for less, thanks to a 30% discount on all hair tools and 25% off liquid products.

• EltaMD: Protect your skin year-round with some of the best sunscreen on the market and save, thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale with code THANKFULL.

• First Aid Beauty: Protect your skin from the harsh winter weather and get 30% off now through Nov. 29.

• Grande Cosmetics: Save on cult-favorite lash and brow serums, thanks to 30% off sitewide.

• Heyday: Get up to 30% off products and tools, plus find savings on memberships for frequent facials.

• Innisfree: Shop limited-time skin care deals and get 30% off select collections and more.

• IT Cosmetics: Now through Nov. 28, shop products 30% off sitewide with additional deals throughout the week with cult-favorite bestsellers.

• Jinsoon: Save on nail care and more at Jinsoon through Nov. 28.

• John Paul Mitchell Systems: Get hair products and tools at a discount during this Black Friday event.

• JVN: Jonathan Van Ness’ hair care brand is 25% off through Dec. 4.

• Kiehl’s: Save on premium products to keep your skin happy all winter — right now Kiehl’s is offering sitewide discounts, plus select products half off through Nov. 29.

• Kinship: Save on sustainably-minded skin care, SPF and more with 20% off during Black Friday — plus, get more savings come Cyber Monday.

• Kitsch: Score 25% to 60% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch.

• Korres: Get 40% off Greek skin care sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Kosas: Shop this sitewide sale now and stock up on holy grail makeup for later.

• Laneige: Save on cult-favorite lip products with 25% off sitewide and free gift promos all week long.

• Loops: Shop this innovative beauty brand and save on masks and more at 30% off sitewide.

• M-61: Save on powerful skin care treatments through Nov. 27.

• Merit Beauty: Underscored readers can shop the brand’s only sale of the year 24 hours early with code CNNMERIT20. Get 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28.

• Native: Get natural deodorant and more 30% when you spend $30, now through Nov. 29.

• Nécessaire: Get free skin care products with your order this Black Friday, plus free shipping on all orders.

• Pacifica: Right now get 30% off clean skin care and makeup sitewide.

• Pat McGrath Labs: Get 30% off orders of $50 and over, 35% off orders of $150 and over and 40% off orders of $250 and over.

• Peace Out: Get up to 35% off targeted skin care now through Nov. 28.

• Skin Laundry: Shop sitewide sales as well as limited-time gift card offers during Skin Laundry’s Black Friday promos, now through Nov. 28.

• Skinfix: Save 25% on skin-replenishing products with code BFSKINFIX22.

• Soko Glam: Trending (and effective) Korean skin care is 35% off sitewide throughout November, meaning you can save a ton on your favorite products.

• Solawave: This Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is offering BOGO on everything while supplies last. Use code GETONE at checkout.

• Tarte: Get up to 40% off makeup sitewide, plus free shipping through Cyber Monday.

• Tatcha: Everything at Tatcha is 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30.

• True Botanicals: Premium nontoxic skin care is up to 30% off with code TRUEVIP2022 through Nov. 27 — plus, get free gifts with select purchases.

• Tula: Skin care for your face and body is up to 30% off during this sitewide sale, live through Nov. 30.

• Ulta: Find beauty deals galore at Ulta Beauty right now, so save on all your favorite brands.

• Urban Decay: Starting Nov. 16, get 30% off makeup sitewide and even steeper Cyber Monday discounts.

• Versed: Save on skin care starting Nov. 21, with more discounts throughout the week.

Black Friday fitness and health deals

Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more

• Bala: The chicest ankle weights (and other exercise equipment) on the market are up to 25% off sitewide during Bala’s biggest sale of the year.

• BidetKing: Shop bidets up to $400 off with code FRIDAY.

• Billie: Shoppers can get 20% off orders of $20 or more with code SHOP20 and save on razors, wax kits and more.

• Bio Bidet by Bemis: Now through Dec. 5, shop the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings Event and save on a luxurious bathroom upgrade.

• Cocofloss: Save on luxury dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 25% off starting Nov. 18.

• Cubii: Get 30% off select seated ellipticals plus a free gift with purchase.

• Dr. Scholl’s: Starting Nov. 22, get 30% off select styles plus free shipping with code FRIYAY. On Nov. 28 and 29, the code will be FUNDAY.

• Everywell: Learn about your health with Everlywell’s at home tests, with 35% off orders sitewide with code UNDERSCORED35, an exclusive opportunity to save before the brand’s main holiday sale.

• EyeBuyDirect: Save on high-quality glasses and sunglasses, including a huge selection of prescription eyewear.

• GlassesUSA: Get 40% off designer frames with code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses with code CONTACTS25, now through Nov. 29.

• Grove Collective: Save up to 50% off on sustainable cleaning supplies, beauty, personal care and more, now through Nov. 28.

• HigherDose: Save 20% on infrared sauna blankets and more starting Nov. 11.

• Hydrow: Now through Nov. 28, save on premium at-home rowing machines.

• Hyperice: Now through Dec. 3, shop wellness tech for athletes (think percussive massagers and more) on sale.

• Juiced Bikes: Shop premium e-bikes on sale plus 20% off all accessories with code JINGLE.

• Living Proof: Get 20% off plus a free full size dry shampoo when you spend $70 at Living Proof website through Nov. 27. Be sure to use code SAVE20 at checkout.

• Lululemon Studio: Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, a reflective screen turns any room in your house into a home gym. Score $700 off with code LLSTUDIO700.

• Moon: This oral care brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus even deeper discounts on additional select products now through Nov. 28.

• Peloton: Between Nov. 14 and 28, get up to $600 off Peloton Bike, Bike+ (our top exercise bike pick) or Tread packages; $300 off Peloton Guide and Row packages; and 70% off select apparel online.

• Snow: Get a brighter smile for less with 20% off sitewide and 30% off bundles.

• Soulcycle: Enthusiasts of the popular cycling workout will be pleased to know that Soulcycle is offering $600 off each bike for at-home sweating — the lowest price ever.

• Squatty Potty: Underscored readers can get 20% off sitewide on their first purchase with code CNN20, now through Nov. 28.

• Superfeet: Save on premium insoles thanks to 25% off sitewide and free ground shipping from Superfeet, starting Nov. 10.

• Therabody: Now through Nov. 26, get up to $150 off percussive massagers and more from Therabody.

• Tushy: Through Nov. 29, you can save up to 30% on Underscored-favorite bidet attachments using code BROWNFRIDAY at checkout.

Save on athleticwear, intimates, shoes, jewelry and more

• Abercrombie & Fitch: Shop 30% off adult apparel and 40% off kids’ clothes sitewide through Nov. 28.

• Adidas: Shop the deepest discounts of the year at Adidas — the deals start now, with additional savings available on Nov. 27 with code CYBER.

• Andie Swim: Shop this sitewide Buy More, Save More even and get up to 40% off when you spend more than $250. (Use code BF20 for 20% off up to $149, code BF30 for 30% off up to $249 and code BF40 for 40% off $250 or more.

• Anthropologie: Right now, get 30% off your order and an extra 40% off sale items.

• Bandier: Shop sleek athletic and leisure clothing and save, thanks to this promo of 30% off orders of $100 or more, now through Nov. 29.

• BaubleBar: Starting Nov. 21, get 30% off sitewide.

• Birdy Grey: Now through Nov. 28, you’ll get up to 75% off bridesmaid gowns and accessories for wedding seasons ahead.

• Catbird: Catbird is hosting its biggest sale of the year, offering 15% off sitewide on fine jewelry, including personalized pieces and engagement rings, Catbird signature candles, and beauty items.

• Christy Dawn: Shop unique prairie-style dresses and more at 30% off through Nov. 28.

• Chubbies: Shop men’s sport, swim and casual wear on sale right now — all full-priced items are 40% off right now.

• Cole Haan: Shop discounted shoes, handbags, accessories and much more and save up to half price.

• Cotopaxi: Shop sustainable outdoor gear and save up to 75% on select styles.

• Cuup: During Cuup’s The Sale, get up to 60% off select bras and underwear.

• Draper James: This Reese Witherspoon–founded clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide.

• Eberjey: Get 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 for discounts on cozy intimates and loungewear.

• Eddie Bauer: Shop 50% off sitewide now through Nov. 26.

• Eloquii: Shop plus-sized fashion and get 50% off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 26. On Nov. 27 through 29, use code CYBER for savings.

• Fabletics: Get 80% off workout clothes, athleisure and more sitewide starting through Nov. 29.

• Frances Valentine: Get 40% off a select assortment of clothing and accessories.

• Girlfriend Collective: Shop sustainable, size-inclusive apparel 35% off sitewide and save on activewear we love through Dec. 9.

• Gymshark: Get up to 60% off workout wear and athleisure during this sitewide sale, lasting through Nov. 30.

• Hanky Panky: Get $12 off the Holiday Thong 5-pack gift box, the perfect stocking stuffer, through Nov. 30.

• Hill House Home: Nap dresses and other frilly numbers are 30% off during this sitewide sale starting Nov. 14.

• Jambys: These super-soft unisex clothes are perfect for WFH or movie marathon, and everything is 25% off right now.

• Janji: Save on fitness apparel during Janji’s biggest sale of the year, with items at least 25% off now through Nov. 27.

• Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off everything, including leather goods, now through Cyber Monday.

• Koio: Save on handcrafted leather shoes thanks to this 20% off sitewide sale.

• Lacoste: Save up to 40% on this classic brand starting Nov. 16.

• Levi’s: Classic denim styles and more are 40% off plus free shipping and returns right now.

• Lisa Says Gah: Shop unique designers and get 25% off clothes and accessories sitewide with code GAH25.

• Lively: Take 20% off sitewide with code FRIDAY20 this Black Friday, plus more promos come Cyber Monday.

• Lunya: Save on luxury sleepwear — like our favorite silk pillowcase and silk pajamas — thanks to this Lunya offering up to 50% off select styles through Nov. 28.

• Machete: Now through the end of the month, get 20% off sitewide to save on gorgeous jewelry, accessories and more.

• Madewell: Get 40% or more off almost everything during this Black Friday event — use code OHJOY to score the savings.

• Naadam: It’s definitely sweater season, so get up to 50% off cashmere styles right now at Naadam.

• Naked Cashmere: Shop quality cashmere essentials for less right now, thanks to deals on the limited edition Black Friday Collection.

• Native Shoes: Shop shoes, boots and sandals from Native Shoes and get 20 to 50% off sitewide now through Nov. 28.

• Parade: Shop Parade right now and get 30% off all orders (and 40% off orders over $125 and 50% off orders over $250) plus free gifts. The discounts are live for early access right now.

• P.J. Salvage: Cozy up this winter with new pajamas and more — P.J. Salvage is offering up to 50% off select styles. On Cyber Monday get a free gift with purchase with code COZY.

• Printfresh: Uniquely patterned clothes and accessories are 25% off sitewide with code PEACE, now through Nov. 28.

• Rellery: Get quality personalized jewelry up to 20% off, thanks to these tiered Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts at Rellery now through Nov. 29.

• Rent the Runway: Now through Nov. 26, take 35% off including subscription and one-time rentals sitewide with code BESTFRIDAY.

• Richer Poorer: Shop super-soft loungewear and more at 35% off sitewide right now.

• Rouje: Breezy Parisian styles are up to 20% off right now.

• Set Active: This LA-based athleisure brand is offering 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off everything on the sale page now through Nov. 30.

• Sheertex: Save on some of the brand’s indestructible tights — they start at just $25.

• Shopbop: Get 25% off storewide and save on must-have fashion for any occasion, now through Nov. 28 with code HOLIDAY.

• Spanx: The legendary shapewear brand is offering 20% off everything sitewide (plus free shipping) through Nov. 28.

• Splendid: Save on women’s and children’s clothes — Splendid is offering 40% off sitewide through Nov. 26.

• Studs: Right now you can get 30% off jewelry — plus on Cyber Monday get 3-piece Mystery Sets for just $25.Twillory: Versatile, breathable men’s clothing is up to half off through Nov. 28.

• Summersalt: Save on everything from swim to loungewear and more during this promo, offering 30% off sitewide with code THANKFUL, plus additional deals all week long.

• Sunglass Hut: Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 27, plus additional savings on Cyber Monday.

• Susan Alexandra: Now through Nov. 28, you can get 30% off beaded bags, trinkets and more unique accessories and homewares from this celeb-loved brand.

• The North Face: Shoppers with an XPLR Pass can get 25% off their order, plus get 40% off select sale right now.

• TKEES: Get up to 70% off chic sandals and apparel during this sitewide sale, now through Nov. 28.

• Tommy John: Get 30% off underwear, loungewear and more sitewide.

• Twillory: Versatile, breathable men’s clothing is up to half off through Nov. 28.

• Unbound Merino: Soft, stylish basics for men and women are up to 40% off sitewide.

• Universal Standard: Find bestselling wardrobe staples at new low prices, plus new deals daily and bundled savings from this size-inclusive brand.

• Vitamin A Swim: Right now, get 30% off sitewide at Vitamin A Swim with code HOLIDAY30.

• Wolf and Badger: Shop sustainable and ethically produced fashion, jewelry, beauty and more and get up to 50% off select designers.

• Year Of Ours: Chic workout gear is 25% off the sitewide and up to 60% off on select items.

• You Swim: Unique one-pieces, bikinis and more from You Swim are 25% off during this sitewide sale.

• Zappos: The major footwear retailer is offering deals up to 40% off across favorite brands like Crocs, Asics, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden and more.

Black Friday travel deals

Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carryons and more

• Away: For the first time ever, Away is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on all its famous suitcases, plus up to 40% off select bags and accessories through Nov. 28.

• Cadence: Keep your toiletries and trinkets in order, no matter where you’re headed. Get cadence capsules for 20% off — or 25% off orders over $165 — now through Nov. 28.

• Calpak: Ultra-chic hardshell luggage, duffels, toiletry organizers and more are 20% off during this sitewide sale.

• Dagne Dover: Shop quality luggage and everyday bags from Dagne Dover and get 25% off sitewide.

• July: Gorgeous Underscored-approved luggage and travel accessories are on sale right now, so stock up and save.

• Monos: Shop luggage up to 40% off sitewide plus additional markdowns all week long.

• Paravel: Shop Oprah-approved luggage, backpacks and more and get 20% off orders over $100 with code GIFTING20, now through Dec. 15.

• State Bags: Now through Nov. 28 get 25% off sitewide plus free personalization with code BF2022.

Black Friday kids and baby deals

Save on toys, clothes, baby monitors and more

• Buy Buy Baby: Get up to 40% off all things baby, from strollers to toys to diapers and more.

• Bugaboo: Shop strollers and more and get up to 25% off now through Nov. 28.

• Carter’s: Shop kids’ clothing and get 50 to 60% off the entire site.

• Cradlewise: Shop smart baby furniture at up to $700 off.

• Lalo: Shop baby and toddler products up to 40% off sitewide starting Nov. 15.

• Owlet: Smart baby monitors and more are on sale now through Nov. 26.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Kids’ clothes are 50 to 60% off the entire site right now.

• Willow: Save on breast pumps now through Dec. 5.

Save on treats, toys, carriers and more

• Chewy: Deep discounts on Chewy’s proprietary brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

• Diggs: The comfortable, collapsible Revol dog crate is 40% off in refurbished condition, now through whenever stock runs out.

• Fable Pets: Save on pet gear and get 20% off single products and 35% off sets with code HOLIDAY2022.

• Full Moon Pet: Get 40% off dog treats made from 100% all natural, human-grade ingredients with code HOLIDAY40.

• Little Beast: Get 25% off pet clothing and accessories sitewide with code LOVE25.

• Maxbone: Save on luxury pet goods from carriers to raincoats to treats and more during this 30% off sitewide sale.

• Petco: The major pet retailer is offering tons of discounts on food, toys, apparel and more.

• Spot & Tango: Now through Nov. 28, take 50% off your first order and receive a free bag of chicken munchies with code HOLIDAY50.

• Tuft + Paw: The brand is offering $50 off its award-winning litter box and 35% off its best selling cat litter.

• Wagz: Take advantage of this early holiday promo and save on the Freedom Collar and bundles.

• Wild One: Shop colorful, well-constructed pet carriers, walk kits, toys and more at Wild One and get 30% off your entire order with additional surprise daily deals.

• Whisker: The brand behind the bestselling Litter-Robot is offering a rare sale on all Litter-Robot bundles and cat furniture right now.

Black Friday entertainment and learning deals

Save on puzzles, meditation apps, language learning services and more

• Headspace: Get 50% off annual and monthly subscription plans from a meditation app we love.

• Jiggy Puzzles: Need an all-ages activity to play with the family? Grab a puzzle (or a few) right now — through Nov. 28, you’ll get 25% off 1 puzzle, 30% off 2 puzzles, 35% off 3 or more puzzles at Jiggy.

• Masterclass: Masterclass is offering 2 memberships for the price of 1, so you can spread the gift of learning for less.

• Piecework Puzzles: These puzzles are practically works of art and perfect for gathering family together this holiday.

• Rosetta Stone: Language learners of all ages can get half off of a Lifetime Plan with unlimited access to all 25 languages. Just sign up with your email now through Dec. 2 to secure the offer.

• Talkspace: Get $100 off online therapy sessions with code with code SPACE, now through the end of the year.