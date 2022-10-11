Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is on, which means tons of your favorite beauty products are now available with major discounts. From viral skin care saviors to must-have makeup, plus deals on hair care, fragrance, grooming tools, oral care and more, Prime members can save on their whole beauty routine. We’re rounding up the best beauty deals to shop throughout the two-day October Prime Day in real time, so you won’t miss out on these cult-favorite, top-rated and expert-recommended finds.
Skin care deals
Put this cult-favorite lip mask on before bedtime and you'll wake up with soft, hydrated lips. The Berry flavor is now 30% off.
Save 20% on this viral beauty favorite that gently exfoliates with salicylic acid to clear pores and smooth skin texture.
This award-winning nourishing cleanser transforms from a balm to oil to milky emulsion while removing makeup and dirt.
A tinted moisturizer and face sunscreen all in one, this dermatologist-approved product is great for sensitive and aging skin.
You can grab this top-rated vitamin C serum that helps brighten and firm the skin for TK% off.
Over 46,000 people have given this retinoid acne treatment 5 stars, thanks to its amazing efficacy at clearing up stubborn breakouts and cystic acne.
Experts recommend wearing sunscreen everyday, all year round. This beloved K-beauty option gives SPF 36 coverage in a light and moisturizing formula.
Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you have to let go of your glow. Reviewers love this self tanner for its easy application and natural-looking color.
Makeup deals
Get long-lasting color with these budget-friendly bestselling velvet finish lip stains, now up to 40% off.
Anastasia Beverly Hills has a number of bestsellers on sale for 30% off, including the editor-favorite Brow Wiz pencil.
Hair care deals
This Underscored-tested bond-building hair treatment is great for all hair types. It leaves locks smoother, shinier and more manageable.
Ouai's bestsellers are 20% off, including this conditioning mist that reviewers love for keeping their hair smooth and hydrated. Plus, we love its floral scent.
Grooming deals
Never let your razor go dull and stock up on this refill pack that includes four White Tea Comfortglide blades and two Comfortglide plus Olay Coconut blades that fit with any Venus razor handle.
Oral care deals
Reviewers love this water flosser that removes plaque and supports healthy gums with 10 pressure settings and two modes.
Get professional-level teeth whitening at home with this top-rated strip kit now TK% off.
Beauty tool deals
Great for ensuring a thorough face wash every time, this handy facial cleansing brush is now 35% off.
Fragrance deals
A top-rated unisex fragrance, this citrus-forward scent makes a great gift for yourself or a loved one.
With lush notes of bergamot, pear and gardenia, grab this fan-favorite fragrance for 20% off as a perfume and hand cream set.