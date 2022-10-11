Underscored_PEAS 2022-Beauty-lead image.jpg
CNN Underscored

Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is on, which means tons of your favorite beauty products are now available with major discounts. From viral skin care saviors to must-have makeup, plus deals on hair care, fragrance, grooming tools, oral care and more, Prime members can save on their whole beauty routine. We’re rounding up the best beauty deals to shop throughout the two-day October Prime Day in real time, so you won’t miss out on these cult-favorite, top-rated and expert-recommended finds.

Skin care deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Put this cult-favorite lip mask on before bedtime and you'll wake up with soft, hydrated lips. The Berry flavor is now 30% off.

$24 $16.80 at Amazon
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Exfoliating Liquid
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Exfoliating Liquid
Amazon

Save 20% on this viral beauty favorite that gently exfoliates with salicylic acid to clear pores and smooth skin texture.

$34 $27.20 at Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Amazon

This award-winning nourishing cleanser transforms from a balm to oil to milky emulsion while removing makeup and dirt.

$16 $11.20 at Amazon
EltaMD UV Restore Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Tinted Facial Sunscreen
Elta MD UV Restore SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen
Amazon

A tinted moisturizer and face sunscreen all in one, this dermatologist-approved product is great for sensitive and aging skin.

$38.95 $31 at Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
truskin-vitaminc-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

You can grab this top-rated vitamin C serum that helps brighten and firm the skin for TK% off.

$29.99 $20 at Amazon
Differin Gel Acne Treatment
Differin Gel Acne Treatment
Differin Gel Acne Treatment
Amazon

Over 46,000 people have given this retinoid acne treatment 5 stars, thanks to its amazing efficacy at clearing up stubborn breakouts and cystic acne.

$14.99 $11 at Amazon
Innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
Innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
Innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
Amazon

Experts recommend wearing sunscreen everyday, all year round. This beloved K-beauty option gives SPF 36 coverage in a light and moisturizing formula.

$15 $10.50 at Amazon
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
sttropez-puritybronzingmousse-proudctcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you have to let go of your glow. Reviewers love this self tanner for its easy application and natural-looking color.

$42 $29.40 at Amazon

Makeup deals

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Amazon

Get long-lasting color with these budget-friendly bestselling velvet finish lip stains, now up to 40% off.

$9.90 $6 at Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills has a number of bestsellers on sale for 30% off, including the editor-favorite Brow Wiz pencil.

$23 $18.40 at Amazon

Hair care deals

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex No. 3
Olaplex No. 3
Amazon

This Underscored-tested bond-building hair treatment is great for all hair types. It leaves locks smoother, shinier and more manageable.

Read our review

$30 $21 at Amazon
Ouai Leave-in Conditioner
Ouai Leave-in Conditioner
Ouai Leave-in Conditioner
Amazon

Ouai's bestsellers are 20% off, including this conditioning mist that reviewers love for keeping their hair smooth and hydrated. Plus, we love its floral scent.

$28 $22.40 at Amazon

Grooming deals

Gilette Venus Comfortglide Razor Blade Refills
venus-comfortglide-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Never let your razor go dull and stock up on this refill pack that includes four White Tea Comfortglide blades and two Comfortglide plus Olay Coconut blades that fit with any Venus razor handle.

$24.94 $19.95 at Amazon

Oral care deals

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
waterpik-aquarius-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Reviewers love this water flosser that removes plaque and supports healthy gums with 10 pressure settings and two modes.

$99.99 $74.99 at Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
crest-3dwhitestrips-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Get professional-level teeth whitening at home with this top-rated strip kit now TK% off.

$45.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Beauty tool deals

Foreo Luna Mini 2
Foreo Luna Mini 2
Foreo Luna Mini 2
Sephora

Great for ensuring a thorough face wash every time, this handy facial cleansing brush is now 35% off.

$139.99 $90.99 at Amazon

Fragrance deals

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Eau de Toilette
Calvin Klein CK Everyone Eau de Toilette
Calvin Klein CK Everyone Eau de Toilette
Amazon

A top-rated unisex fragrance, this citrus-forward scent makes a great gift for yourself or a loved one.

$70 $52.50 at Amazon
Tocca Eau de Parfum and Hand Cream in Florence
tocca-florence-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

With lush notes of bergamot, pear and gardenia, grab this fan-favorite fragrance for 20% off as a perfume and hand cream set.

$104 $83.20 at Amazon