With beloved products from well-established brands and new launches from rising labels, Amazon has become a destination for beauty shopping. Now a ton of these amazing skin care, makeup, hair care (and more!) finds are available with major discounts. From luxury skin care sales to drugstore makeup deals, these are the best beauty products to shop during Amazon Prime Day.
Skin care deals
Bioderma's micellar water is one of the best expert-approved products for removing makeup, especially for those with sensitive skin.
Amazing for clearing up a congested complexion, this holy grail chemical exfoliator helps unclog pores and smooth skin texture.
From the same line as the viral tightening eye cream, this product brings the same effect to the whole face for when you want to instantly smooth and lift fine lines and wrinkles.
People love this cult-favorite French pharmacy brand, including this hyaluronic acid serum that hydrates and plumps the skin.
With over 2,000 five-star ratings, this face mask helps clear pores and brighten the complexion.
Over 46,000 people have given this retinoid acne treatment five stars thanks to its amazing efficacy at clearing up stubborn breakouts and cystic acne.
This K-beauty sunscreen gives SPF 36 coverage in a light and moisturizing formula.
This award-winning nourishing cleanser transforms from a balm to oil to milky emulsion while removing makeup and dirt.
Another French pharmacy favorite, this versatile cream heals and restores skin from cuts and scrapes, and can also be used as a targeted moisturizer.
This top-rated anti-aging face oil contains trans-retinol to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, plus nourishing avocado seed and chia seed oils.
Makeup deals
People love this eyebrow pencil for its fine tip and natural-looking shades. Pair it with the Brow Gel (also on sale) to shape and hold your brows.
This compact palette packs in plenty of options with 10 shades in deep neutral colors.
This gel primer goes on with a tacky feel that dries down into a smooth finish when you apply your makeup, ensuring it stays all day.
One of our picks for the best liquid liners, the NYX Epic Ink pen is long-wearing and precise, and it applies super smoothly.
This lightweight, buildable blush gives a natural flush of color, and according to reviewers, the liquid formula goes a long way.
People love this affordable mascara for its staying power and lengthening and volumizing effect.
This top-rated lip stain comes in a shades, from nude to bold red, and has a velvet finish that lasts all day.
With five matte and five shimmer shades, this versatile eye shadow palette features warm tones that work for subtle and bold looks alike.
Reviewers love these affordable Beautyblender alternative makeup sponges for their smooth blending ability.
This concealer has a serum texture to seamlessly cover blemishes, the under-eye area and more without creasing.
Get a salon-quality manicure at home with the classic Natural Base Coat and High Shine Top Coat from OPI.
Hair care deals
This is on our editors' wish list of Prime Day deals, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton's rave review of this frizz-taming spray.
Hair experts love this leave-in conditioner, which can be used on wet or dry hair and works best for those with curly hair types.
This top-rated styling product brings control and shine to unruly curls, leaving them defined yet soft, according to reviewers.
Add thickness to fine, dull hair with this top-rated shampoo. The conditioner is also on sale for Prime Day, so you can grab the full routine.
Parents love this detangling brush that doesn't pull or snag — even fine and coily hair types — making it a gentle option for kids and adults alike.
Get a salon-level blowout at home with this fan-favorite hair tool that combines a round brush with a hair dryer, cutting down on styling time.
Equipped with heat sensors, this flat iron holds the optimal 365-degree Fahrenheit temperature for sleek and smooth styling.
Reviewers love that this curling iron lives up to its name and creates smooth curls with a single pass, cutting down on heat damage.
Grooming deals
This wireless electric trimmer is one of the best manscaping trimmers, according to experts.
This grooming kit includes a beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, ear and nose hair trimmer and a clean shave razor for all manscaping needs.
Designed to get a close shave in sensitive areas like the neck and cheeks, reviewers say this razor helps cut down on irritation and razor burn.
Beauty tool deals
This is the mini version of the cult-favorite microcurrent device that gives the face, neck and jawline a contoured, toned appearance.
A compact microcurrent tool to lift and tone the face, this beauty gadget is app-controlled for a personalized experience.
This luxury face roller helps de-puff and contour with angled heads that encourage lymphatic drainage.