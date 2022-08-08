Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — Summer is coming to a close, and students everywhere need to gear up for the new school year. Thankfully, you can save on back-to-school shopping now, thanks to tons of sales for everyone from Kindergartners to college freshmen and beyond.

New clothes for growing kiddos, academic planners, organization tools, dorm must-haves, school backpacks and lunchboxes, as well as school supplies from all your favorite brands are seeing discounts right now. Plus, don’t miss savings on tech and organization, too. With our exclusive codes, Underscored readers can score deals available nowhere else.

Remember, back-to-school season is a state of mind: Be sure to browse these sales below even if you haven’t been in school for years — you might feel inspired to bring your lunch to work in a snazzy new lunchbox or organize your schedule with a cute agenda.

Major retailers

• Amazon: Check back daily for a rotating lineup of deals on school supplies, kids’ clothes, extracurricular essentials and more.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Get college essentials up to half off, plus save on your entire shopping list thanks to the College Savings Pass, valid now through September 30.

• Best Buy: Score top deals on tons of tech essentials, from laptops to headphones to dorm appliances.

• eBay: You can always count on eBay to offer markdowns, and right now is no different. Save on back-to-school essentials from new and refurbished tech to backpacks to school uniforms and more.

• Macy’s: You’ll find nice discounts on back-to-school styles for all ages, plus backpacks, learning tools, dorm decor and more.

• Michaels: Crafts, storage and all the supplies you’ll need for last-minute class projects are on sale at Michaels. Plus, teachers can find deals on classroom decor and resources.

• Office Depot: Get up to 60% off bestselling school supplies at this tried-and-true retailer.

• Overstock: Build the coolest dorm on campus with these discounted dorm essentials including bedding, rugs, desk lamps, storage and much, much more.

• Staples: Binders, notebooks, pens — no matter what you’re looking for, Staples has deals for students of all ages.

• Target: When it comes to backpacks, lunch boxes and kids’ clothes, Target has you covered. You can also browse school supplies and groceries for a one-stop-shop experience.

• Walmart: From preschool to senior year, school essentials start at just $0.15 — and snacks, backpacks, laptops and more are also seeing steep discounts.

• Wayfair: Get all the dorm must-haves in one place and save, thanks to discounts on everything from bath mats to laundry hampers to coffee machines.

Lunchboxes and food storage

• GIR: Stock up a dorm or apartment kitchen with this set of mini tools — four cooking essentials plus a compact container. You’ll get 30% off the set with code CNNBTS, now through September 26.

• Package Free: Go green on campus with the Zero Waste Meals On The Go Kit, which includes reusable utensils, containers and more. The set is 12% off with code CNNBTS.

• Stasher: Everything is 25% off at Stasher right now, so you can stock up on sustainable silicone baggies for school lunches, leftovers and more.

• W&P: Ditch single-use plastic with gorgeous replacements from W&P. The Porter collection includes seal-tight bowls, insulated bottles, lunch bundles and more are 20% off with code CNNBTS.

Clothes, shoes and backpacks

• Adidas: There are plenty of deals to be found right now at Adidas, including back-to-school styles from sneakers to sweatshirts to duffels.

• Carter’s: Light-up sneakers, cute sandals, soccer cleats and more are majorly discounted at Carter’s right now.

• DSW: Shop shoes ranging from athleticwear to uniform styles at DSW, and save especially on clearance styles or become a VIP and immediately get 20% off your order.

• Gap: Gap’s uniform-friendly styles and much more are 50% off right now.

• GlassesUSA: Don’t squint at the chalkboard — instead, shop this sale and get up 60% off frames, BOGO glasses, 25% off contact lenses and more.

• JCPenney: The retailer is offering markdowns on tons of styles for kids of all ages and abilities. Plus, shop tech, water bottles, dorm bundles and more for a one-stop shopping experience.

• Justice: Stylish and fun clothes and accessories are nicely discounted at Justice right now.

• Kohl’s: Refresh your kiddo’s entire wardrobe: right now at Kohl’s, underwear is 25% off, uniforms are up to 40% off, and backpacks are starting at 20% off.

• Macy’s: Macy’s is a one-stop shop for all things back-to-school clothes. Save on athleticwear, uniforms, shoes and more.

• Nordstrom Rack: Browse Nordstrom Rack for the hottest clothing and footwear from teen-approved brands.

• Old Navy: Get up to 60% off kids’ clothes right now — styles start at just $4.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Upgrade your kid’s school wardrobe with super steep discounts on tees, dress code–friendly polos and khakis, activewear and much, much more.

• Palladium: Chunky footwear for the whole family is 20% off right now, thanks to a sitewide sale.

• REI: REI Co-op kids’ clothing is 40% off right now, so save on activewear, warm-weather essentials, fun tees and more.

• Under Armour: You’ll find tons of discounted activewear right now at Under Armour, of course, but don’t skip the back-to-school discounts on everyday styles too.

• Zappos: Shop everything you need — from backpacks to sneakers to tees for all ages — right now at Zappos, and keep an eye out for discounts from tons of bestsellers.

Tech

• Antonline: At this back-to-school savings event, you’ll find deals up to 50% off cutting-edge tech and accessories from brands including Lenovo, Microsoft and Acer.

• AT&T: Save on smartphones, smart watches, laptops and more for the smartest school year ever.

• Case-mate: The brand-new Foldable 3-in-1 charging station can juice up three devices simultaneously — plus it folds up compact and portable, perfect for long school days. Best of all, the powerful charger is 35% off with code CNNBTS.

• Casetify: Protect your devices with standout cases from Casetify and save — right now CNN readers can get 10% off when they purchase one item and 20% off when they purchase two or more items. Just use code BTSCNN22 to score these savings.

• Dell: Score deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more for the new school year.

• HMD Global: Score deals on Nokia phones and devices in time for the back-to-school season.

• HP: Laptops, printers, gaming and much, much more is on sale at HP. Plus, bundle up tech essentials for even more savings.

• Lenovo: Now through August 15 you can save on Chromebooks, tablets, gaming accessories, backpacks and more at Lenovo.

• Microsoft: Parents, students and educators can save 10% on select tech, including Surface devices, plus find deals on PCs, gaming, digital pens and more.

• Moft: Laptop stands and other tech accessories are discounted right now at Moft — alongside sitewide sales up to 20% off you can take an additional $10 off purchases over $69 with code STUDY10) or $20 off purchases over $129 with code STUDY20.

• Roku: ​​If you’re looking to stream on a budget, Roku is offering convenient bundles on its integrated setups just in time for the new semester.

• Samsung: Earbuds, wearable tech, phones and more are on sale during this back-to-school event, so save now in anticipation of a busy semester.

• Satechi: From Aug. 9 through 14, shoppers can get 20% off sitewide at Satechi — just use code B2S20 for discounts on tons of tech devices and accessories.

• Therabody: De-stress as the school year starts with a massage gun — Theragun devices are up to $100 off now through Sept. 6.

Home and dorm decor

• Boutique Rugs: Get a whopping 80% off rugs and an extra 20% off home decor items with code SCHOOL20.

• Casper: Get quality ZZZs for all the school days ahead — Casper is offering up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items with code BTS22 through August 9.

• Dormify: Everything you need for the dorm of your dreams — decor, tech accessories, furniture and more — is 20% off sitewide with code CNNBTS through August 31.

• Moon Pod: Right now you can score an additional discount on top of the sitewide promo and get 30% off elevated beanbags and more with code CNNBTS.

• Society6: During this back-to-school sale, you’ll get up to 40% off wall art, plus can’t-miss weekly deals on all things dorm decor, now through August 24.

• Tempaper: DIY peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great way to personalize your space — whether it’s a dorm or home office. Tempaper fun patterns and organizational decals can help ease the transition into the new semester, so shop now and get 25% off all back-to-school styles with code STUDENT.

• The Container Store: Get 15% Off Or 25% Off When You Spend $200 • Text CLASS to 22922 to save again and again on college essentials. Join Organized Insider to use your offer.

• Urban Outfitters: Get chic dorm decor that’ll be the envy of all your hallmates — right now UO Home is offering 10% off orders over $100 for everyone (not just students).

Planners and desk supplies

• Ban.do: Stay motivated this semester with cute, inspirational planners and desk accessories from Ban.do. The whole collection is 25% off with the exclusive code CNNBTS.

• Erin Condren: Shop gorgeous planners, notebooks, stationery and more and get $10 off your first purchase of $35 or more with code CNNBTSEC10.

• Letterfolk: In addition to unique home decor, Letterfolk also offers useful (and gorgeous) stationery and desk organization. Get an exclusive 15% off sitewide with code CNNBTS through the end of the month.

• Rifle Paper Co: From planners to desk chairs, lunch boxes to gel pens and more, Rifle Paper Co. is heaven for anyone who loves a nice floral. Use code CNNBTS for an exclusive 20% off sitewide.

• The Paper Source: Even though the Paper Source isn’t hosting a special back-to-school promo, it’s worth browsing their sale section for discounts on useful supplies. Plus, teachers can save 15% in-stores.