Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — summer will soon be coming to a close, and students everywhere need to gear up for the new school year. Thankfully, you can save on back-to-school shopping starting now, thanks to tons of sales for everyone from kindergartners to college freshmen and beyond. New clothes for growing kiddos, academic planners, organization tools, dorm must-haves, school backpacks and lunch boxes as well as school supplies from all your favorite brands are seeing discounts right now. Plus, don’t miss savings on new and refurbished tech and organization. Be sure to browse these sales below even if you haven’t been in school for years — back-to-school season is a state of mind, after all, and you might feel inspired to bring your lunch to work in a snazzy new lunch box or organize your schedule with a cute agenda. • Before: This editor-favorite sustainable toothpaste keeps teeth clean, minus harmful ingredients. Underscored readers can get half off their first order with code CNN50. • Bug Bite Thing (3-Pack): Our testers were impressed by the instant relief this viral product offers. Through July 31, snag a multicolored or white 3-pack for a steep discount with the exclusive code 28CNNDEALS. • Moon Pod: Right now you can score an additional discount on top of the sitewide promo and get 15% off elevated beanbags and more with code CNNMOONPOD15. • Volcanica Coffee: Parents and teachers can stay caffeinated and save on a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica. Use code CNN20 for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew. Back-to-school deals from major retailers • Amazon: Check back daily for a rotating lineup of deals on school supplies, kids clothes, extracurricular essentials and more. Plus, college students can score six months of Prime Membership free and enjoy stellar discounts and perks on resources like Course Hero, Calm, StudentUniverse, Grubhub+ and Kindle Unlimited. • Best Buy: Score top deals on tons of tech essentials, from laptops to headphones to to printers to dorm appliances. • Doordash: All the school supplies you need, minus the lines — right now, DoorDash users can access deals from retailers like Staples, Office Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more, all delivered to your doorstep. • eBay: You can always count on eBay to offer markdowns, and right now is no different. Save on back-to-school essentials from new and refurbished tech to backpacks to school uniforms and more. • Macy’s: You’ll find nice discounts on back-to-school styles for all ages, plus backpacks, learning tools, dorm decor and more. • Michaels: Crafts, storage and all the supplies you’ll need for last-minute class projects are on sale at Michaels. Plus, teachers can find deals on classroom decor and resources. • Office Depot: Get steep discounts on bestselling school supplies at this tried-and-true retailer. • Overstock: Build the coolest dorm on campus with these discounted dorm essentials, including bedding, rugs, desk lamps, storage and much, much more. • Target: When it comes to backpacks, lunch boxes and clothing for kids, Target has you covered. You can also browse school supplies and groceries for a one-stop shop experience — and teachers and college students with a Target Circle membership can save 20% on all purchases. • Walmart: From preschool to senior year, school essentials start at just 15 cents — and snacks, backpacks, laptops and more are also seeing steep discounts. • Wayfair: Get all the dorm must-haves in one place and save, thanks to discounts on everything from bath mats to laundry hampers to coffee machines. Back-to-school clothing and shoes sales • Carhartt: For a limited time you can score 40% off a bunch of workwear bestsellers. • Carter’s: Shop clothing up to 60% off right now. • Converse: Use code BACKTOSCHOOL for 25% off shoes and 40% off clothing. • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Score apparel, footwear and gear for everything from class to after school activities. • Gap: Gap’s uniform-friendly styles and much more are up to 50% off right now. • JCPenney: The retailer is offering markdowns on clothing, tech, water bottles, dorm bundles and more for a one-stop shopping experience. Plus, save on haircuts, glasses and back-to-school portraits. • J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off everything with code SALETIME. • Justice: Stylish and fun clothes and accessories are nicely discounted at Justice right now. • Kohl’s: Refresh your kiddo’s entire wardrobe with these deals. • Nike: Get 20% off orders of $120 or more, or 25% off orders of $150 or more, when you add select styles to cart and use code SCHOOL at checkout. • Old Navy: Get major discounts on kids’ clothes right now — styles start at just $5. • OshKosh B’gosh: Upgrade your kid’s school wardrobe with steep discounts on tees, dress code-friendly polos and khakis, activewear and much, much more. • Outdoor Voices: A bunch of actually good activewear and lounge styles are gracing the sale section right now, so snap them up before your size is sold out. • Reebok: Get 35% off almost everything sitewide with code BACKTOSCHOOL. • Taos Footwear: Score comfortable, supportive footwear up to 40% off through the end of August. • The Children’s Place: Score 20% off with code GIMME20. Back-to-school laptop and tech sales • Apple: Apple’s major back-to-school promo offers students, parents and teachers a bunch of can’t miss deals, like free gift cards with the purchase of an iPad or Mac and 20% off AppleCare. • Back Market: Save extra when you buy refurbished tech — verified sellers are offering up to 70% less than the original retail price. • Belkin: Save 25% on wall chargers, docks and more with code BTS23, applied automatically at checkout. • Bose: Headphones, speakers, earbuds and more are up to 45% off ahead of the new year. • Cricket: Shop a bunch of smartphone deals just in time for back-to-school shopping. • Dell: A bunch of innovative tech is up to $750 off right now. • Lenovo: Save on Chromebooks, tablets, gaming accessories, backpacks and more at Lenovo. • Microsoft: Parents, students and educators can save 10% on select tech essentials, including Surface devices, and find deals on resources like Teams and Microsoft 365. • Moft: Score discounts on tech accessories like laptop stands and sleeves with codes BTS1 and BTS2. • Newegg: Shop this back-to-school sale with new deals dropping weekly on laptops, desktops and more. • Otterbox: Score 20% off protective phone cases sitewide through July 29. • PopSockets: Keep a handle on your tech with 30% off phone grips. • Samsung: Earbuds, wearable tech, phones and more are on sale during this back-to-school event, so save now in anticipation of a busy semester. Back-to-school backpack and lunchbox sales • Bentgo: Score 20% off Bento boxes and more lunchbox essentials with code GO2SCHOOL. • Calpak: Shop this Back to School promo for 10% a selection of packing and organization items ideal for the new semester — use code BACKTOIT to save on the editor-approved Luka duffel, lunch bags, water bottle holders and more. • Champion: Get a free backpack with any order of $150 or more. • Jansport: When you bundle a backpack, lunchbox and accessory of your choice, you’ll score 10% off your purchase. • L.L.Bean: A bunch of the brand’s classic backpack and lunchbox styles are on sale alongside water bottles, totes and much more. • Owala: The popular water bottle brand is offering a rare sale of 25% off sitewide with code B2SCHOOL. • Pottery Barn Kids: Score up to 40% off backpacks in a bunch of patterns and styles right now. • Topo Designs: Students can score 35% off their order from this outdoors-focused brand, which offers a wide selection of backpacks, bags and apparel. • Vera Bradley: Get 30% off bundles of 3 or more styles through July 30. Back-to-school home and dorm decor sales • Apt2B: Save up to 35% off storewide during the Black Friday in July Sale, live now through July 31. • Boutique Rugs: Score an extra 20% off select rugs with code SCHOOL20. • Chamberlain Coffee: On July 28 only, score 30% off the Five Blend Box. • Crane & Canopy: Shop bedding linens and more and get up to 20% off your order of $200 or more with code BDAY, now through Aug. 6. • Dormify: A ton of dorm-ready essentials are up to 50% off. • GE: Through Aug. 13, shop deals on dorm-friendly appliances like coffee makers, toasters, blenders and more. • Gravity: Ensure a good night’s sleep before the big exam — Gravity’s weighted blankets and more are 20% off sitewide through Aug. 2. • Hug Sleep: Shop sleep pods and save, thanks to this BOGO 25% off deal through the end of August. • Moon Pod: Right now you can score an additional discount on top of the sitewide promo and get 15% off elevated beanbags and more with code CNNMOONPOD15. • Society6: During this back-to-school sale, you’ll get up to 25% off wall art, plus can’t-miss weekly deals on artist-designed dorm decor, backpacks and more, now through August 24. • The Container Store: Sign up to get 25% off the Container Store’s College Shop, featuring all the organization, kitchen essentials and furniture you’ll need. • Volcanica Coffee: Parents and teachers can stay caffeinated and save on a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica. Use code CNN20 for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew. Back-to-school health, wellness and beauty deals • Before: This editor-favorite sustainable toothpaste keeps teeth clean, minus harmful ingredients. Underscored readers can get half off their first order with code CNN50. • Bug Bite Thing (3-Pack): When we tested this viral product, we were impressed by the instant relief it offered to mosquito targets. Through July 31, snag a multicolored or white 3-pack for a steep discount with the exclusive code 28CNNDEALS. • Cubii: Shop deals on under-desk ellipticals and more to stay active even during a long study sesh. • CVS: ExtraCare members can earn 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards all back-to-school season long — plus, the Epic Beauty Sale is back with more savings on top brands. • Megababe: Receive a free Chesto-Presto acne-fighting spray when you spend $25. • REI: Get moving and get to class on time with a new bike, now up to 30% off during REI’s Big Bike Sale. • Therabody: De-stress as the school year starts with a massage gun — Theragun devices are up to $200 off right now. Back-to-school planner and desk supplies sales • Papier: Verify your student and graduate status and get a 15% discount on gorgeous planners and stationery. • Rocketbook: With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud, with a bunch of smart tech that makes studying a breeze. Through July 31, get 25% off select products and free Cloud Cards on orders of $75 or more.