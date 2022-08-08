‘Tis the season for shopping for school and after-class essentials, and right now, many retailers have new-school-year promos going on to make an expensive time of year a little less wallet-pinching. Brands like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos, not to mention stores like REI and Gap, are marking down a ton of clothes — from P.E. friendly gear to uniform-compliant clothes and more — for this busy time of year.

Whether you’re shopping for special-occasion dresses, jeans and t-shirts or anything in between, we’ve found all the best back-to-school clothing sales. Shop our favorites below before they’re over.

Amazon Amazon

You can find a plethora of back-to-school deals on Amazon by heading to its devoted “Back to School” tab up top. Right after the scroll is where you can find a rotating selection of promos — but they’re only available for a limited time, so when you see school supplies, clothes or other basics go on sale that you know you need, snag ‘em.

Carter's Carter's

This one-stop shop for little ones is having a back-to-school sale on the essentials: shoes, socks and undies — which are currently two for the price of one.

DSW DSW

While the site isn’t offering a branded back-to-school sale at the moment, a ton of shoe styles are on clearance in the kids’ section, with deals on school-ready shoes like striped TOMS and Adidas high-tops.

Adidas Adidas

You can shop a ton of new school-year deals on eBay, including a back-to-school Adidas sale with children’s sneakers and clothing for up to 60% off.

Gap Gap

Gap’s having a “All the Places You’ll Go” back-to-school sale across each of its categories, with discounts for all ages of students, including grown-up men’s and women’s, teen (think $25 jeans and half-price hoodies), boys, girls and toddler (hello, $23 pull-on carpenter pants). Gap Good rewards members get stacked levels of discounts when they shop with their card, too, from 10% extra off to 20% (just use the code ONEYEAR at checkout).

JCPenney JCPenney

This department store is famous for its back-to-school doorbusters, and you can shop them online now with sales on women’s, men’s, kids and baby, shoes and uniforms — plus homewares for new dorm rooms or first apartments. Use the code YAYBTS at the checkout for an extra 25% off eligible purchases, too.

From August 4 through 7, the company will also be offering an extra 30% off online (or with a peel-off sticker that will reveal a variety of discount tiers, should you be getting the company’s mailings). The final back to school event takes place Aug. 8 through 21 with discounts between 25% and 30% off.

J. Crew J. Crew

Take 40% off kids’ styles for back to school — just use the code APLUS at checkout for that sweet, sweet discount. It’s good for must-have basics like long-sleeve tees (some are down to $9.99), cardigans, leggings and more.

Kohl's Kohl's

Kohl’s is famous for its stacks on stacks of discounts, and the website is currently no different: The store has its biggest clearance event of the year going on now, with up to 70% off a ton of clothes (no combing through disorganized racks when you shop online, either).

Macy's Macy's

The classic department store has launched a slew of back-to-school deals for kids, including up to 25% off activewear brands, up to 60% off jeans and a ton of other apparel essentials for this time of year. Shop them all online, broken down by category, at Macys.com.

Nike Nike

Need to stock up on activewear for your fall workouts (or your kid’s gym classes)? Head to Nike.com for its Back to Fall sale, which offers an extra 20% off all sale, plus some clothing, accessories and footwear, too. Just use the code SCORE20 at checkout. (There’s also BRA50 for 50% off select bras right now, too.)

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has its own Back to School section of the website up and going already — and well-populated with accessories and clothes for the first days back in class. Expect $5 tanks, glittery Doc Martens starting at $43.97 and 30%-off Birkenstocks.

Old Navy Old Navy

Old Navy is basically an institution when it comes to back-to-school shopping, and right now you can score $12 kids’ jeans (they’re all on sale, though). Check back daily for different discounts, too, including $8 kids’ sweatshirts and automatic sitewide sales. The kids’ sale section is also up to 60% off if you want to find some bonus bargains, too.

OshKosh B'gosh OshKosh B'gosh

Blue jeans take a lot of heat during a year’s worth of playing, and OshKosh B’gosh is offering buy-one-get-two-free doorbuster jeans right now.

Primary Primary

Primary’s fall sale offers parents 20% off five or more of the brand’s kids’- and babywear, and you’ll get free shipping with the code FALLPASS too — all in time for the first week of classes.

REI REI

REI tends to have some great sales whether you’re a member of its Co-op or not, and right now you can save a ton of money on kids’ clothing at the outdoor retailer — the perfect pieces to hold up against recess, after-school activities and rainy walks home from school. Shop the site for tons of sales — but just FYI, you have access to way more discounts if you’re a member.

Under Armour Under Armour

Some seriously great deals are hidden amongst full-price pdocuts on Under Armour’s back-to-school page, so take your time to dig a bit before checking your cart out. We’ve found backpacks for $41.25 and recess-friendly shorts for $14.99.

Walmart Walmart

This mass retailer isn’t making a seperate back-to-school section quite yet, but they’ve grouped the related pages on their homepage: Find clothes from $6, $15 backpacks and much, much more.

Zappos Zappos

There’s no set sale yet on Zappos for back to school, but the site is always full of great discounts on classroom and after-school essentials — you just have to dig a bit. Think $10 off Crocs for kids and $30 Columbia windbreakers.