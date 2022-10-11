Underscored_PEAS 2022-Appliances-lead image.jpg
Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Appliances can make our lives so much easier. Whether you’re looking for Roomba vacuums or Breville coffeemakers, Amazon has the home and kitchen appliance deals you’ve been waiting for on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, which is available to Prime subscribers for two days only. To make things easier for you, we’re focusing our coverage on products we’ve personally tested and products we find through our research to be truly steep discounts (either at or near their lowest pricing).

Kitchen deals

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Makers
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with a GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing up to a 19% discount. Yes, it’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it.

$529 From $429 at Amazon
Instant Brands Air Fryers, Toaster Ovens, Air Purifiers and more
instant pot duo.jpg
Amazon

Everything from true Instant Pots to air fryers and toaster ovens from the brand are on sale for this Early Access Sale.

$79.95 From $68 at Amazon
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machines
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker
Amazon

If an espresso machine is on your shopping list, you can now get these exceptional Breville machines for less than $1,000.

$1,099.95 From $899.95 at Amazon
Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker
Braun BrewSense Drip CoffeeMaker
Braun BrewSense Drip CoffeeMaker
Amazon

The Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate, and all for a reasonable price.

Read our review

$94 $76.95 at Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

The mini version of our pick for the best stand mixer is now more than $100 off.

Read our review

$379.99 $259.99 at Amazon
Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave Oven
underscored toshiba microwave
Amazon

A top seller on Amazon, this microwave oven is powerful, fast and now less than $100.

$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Silonn Ice Maker
underscored silonn ice maker
Amazon

One of the most affordable and quality countertop ice makers out there is now available for under $100.

$115.99 $98.49 at Amazon

Cleaning deals

iRobot Roomba j7 & j7 Plus Robotic Vacuums
iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+
Andrea Smith/CNN

You can get our pick for the best robot vacuum now for 25% off

Read our review

$599 From $399 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

A complete score at more than $150 off, this Roomba is perfect for first-time robotvac buyers.

$274 $199 at Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
Amazon

You can get the more luxurious version of our pick for the best robot mop for more than $200 off today.

Read our review

$499.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Black + Decker Dustbuster
Black + Decker Dustbuster
Black + Decker Dustbuster
Amazon

Our pick for the best handheld vacuum is now less than $50.

Read our review

$64.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
best robot vac mops ecovacs pc
Amazon

Our pick for the best luxury robot mop and vacuum combo, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting.

Read our review

$1,349.99 $849.99 at Amazon