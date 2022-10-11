Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Appliances can make our lives so much easier. Whether you’re looking for Roomba vacuums or Breville coffeemakers, Amazon has the home and kitchen appliance deals you’ve been waiting for on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, which is available to Prime subscribers for two days only. To make things easier for you, we’re focusing our coverage on products we’ve personally tested and products we find through our research to be truly steep discounts (either at or near their lowest pricing).
Kitchen deals
There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with a GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing up to a 19% discount. Yes, it’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it.
Everything from true Instant Pots to air fryers and toaster ovens from the brand are on sale for this Early Access Sale.
If an espresso machine is on your shopping list, you can now get these exceptional Breville machines for less than $1,000.
The Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate, and all for a reasonable price.
The mini version of our pick for the best stand mixer is now more than $100 off.
A top seller on Amazon, this microwave oven is powerful, fast and now less than $100.
One of the most affordable and quality countertop ice makers out there is now available for under $100.
Cleaning deals
You can get our pick for the best robot vacuum now for 25% off
A complete score at more than $150 off, this Roomba is perfect for first-time robotvac buyers.
You can get the more luxurious version of our pick for the best robot mop for more than $200 off today.
Our pick for the best handheld vacuum is now less than $50.
Our pick for the best luxury robot mop and vacuum combo, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting.