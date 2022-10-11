GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Makers GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker Amazon There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with a GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing up to a 19% discount. Yes, it’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. $529 From $429 at Amazon

Keurig Single Serve Brewers Amazon For all the K-cup devotees out there, you can get either one of those tiny Keurig makers ideal for small apartments — or a larger brewer ideal for families — now at a deep discount. $79.99 From $64.99 at Amazon

De'Longhi Espresso Machines Amazon The maker of our favorite espresso machines is running a sale on two of its models — one more basic machine and one truly luxurious latte maker that's finally now under $1,000. Read our review $265.62 From $249.95 at Amazon

Calphalon Kitchen Essentials Calphalon Products Amazon Calphalon’s quality nonstick cookware and countertop appliances are up to 63% off right now. These space-saving pots and pans are a versatile addition to any kitchen. $69.99 From $41.99 at Amazon