Appliances can make our lives so much easier. Whether you’re looking for Roomba vacuums or Breville coffeemakers, Amazon has the home and kitchen appliance deals you’ve been waiting for on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, also known as October Prime Day, which is available to Prime subscribers for two days only. To make things easier for you, we’re focusing our coverage on products we’ve personally tested and products we find through our research to be truly steep discounts (either at or near their lowest pricing).

Kitchen deals

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with a GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing up to a 19% discount. Yes, it’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it.

$529 From $429 at Amazon
Instant Brands Air Fryers, Toaster Ovens, Air Purifiers and more
Everything from true Instant Pots to air fryers and toaster ovens from the brand are on sale for the Early Access Sale.

$79.95 From $68 at Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
You can get our pick for the best air fryer of the year now for 35% off.

Read our review

$129.99 $84.99 at Amazon
Keurig Single Serve Brewers
For all the K-cup devotees out there, you can get either one of those tiny Keurig makers ideal for small apartments — or a larger brewer ideal for families — now at a deep discount.

$79.99 From $64.99 at Amazon
Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville
If Nespresso pods are more your thing, Nespresso's got three machines on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, including the top-selling Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe.

$159.95 From $119.99 at Amazon
Vitamix Blenders
Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender, now for up to 40% off.

Read our review

$249.95 From $149 at Amazon
De'Longhi Espresso Machines
The maker of our favorite espresso machines is running a sale on two of its models — one more basic machine and one truly luxurious latte maker that's finally now under $1,000.

Read our review

$265.62 From $249.95 at Amazon
Calphalon Kitchen Essentials
Calphalon’s quality nonstick cookware and countertop appliances are up to 63% off right now. These space-saving pots and pans are a versatile addition to any kitchen.

$69.99 From $41.99 at Amazon
Ninja Blenders, Air Fryers and More
If you want a Vitamix for a fraction of the price, a Ninja blender definitely does the job. And right now they're up to 43% off.

$99.99 From $64.99 at Amazon
Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker
Our pick for the best drip coffee maker on the market, the Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware.

Read our review

$106.53 $76.95 at Amazon
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machines
If an espresso machine is on your shopping list, you can now get these exceptional Breville machines for less than $1,000.

$1,099.95 From $899.95 at Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart
The mini version of our pick for the best stand mixer is now more than 30% off.

Read our review

$379.99 $259.99 at Amazon
T-Fal Cookware and Electrics
Our pick for the best nonstick pan is now a whopping 53% off, along with tons of other great T-Fal products

Read our review

$49.99 From $14.72 at Amazon
SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers and Bundles
For seltzer fanatics, it doesn't get any more essential than their own SodaStream. And now you can get one for up to 38% off.

$89.99 From $62.99 at Amazon
Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave Oven
A top seller on Amazon, this microwave oven is powerful, fast and now less than $100.

$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Cosori Air Fryers
If you're looking for an air fryer that's a little more advanced, a slew of Cosori fryers are on deep discounts today, including the Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo, which is basically a mini oven.

$99.99 From $79.99 at Amazon

Cleaning deals

iRobot Roomba j7 & j7 Plus Robotic Vacuums
You can get our pick for the best robot vacuum now for 25% off

Read our review

$599 From $399 at Amazon
Shark IQ XL
We named this robot vac the best value self-emptying robot vacuum in our testing, our now you can get it for 50% off. See more Shark vacuums on sale here.

Read our review

$599.99 $299.99 at Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6
You can get the more luxurious version of our pick for the best robot mop for more than $200 off today.

Read our review

$499.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Black + Decker Dustbuster
Our pick for the best handheld vacuum is now less than $50.

Read our review

$64.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Bissell Floorcare and Aircare
Some of the hardest working vacuums out there, you can now get a slew of Bissell cleaning products for up to 57% off.

$133.89 From $58.92 at Amazon
Samsung Home Care
Want a Dyson for a fraction of the price. Check out Samsung's stick vacuums, now up to 40% off.

$299.99 From $179 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
A complete score at more than $150 off, this Roomba is perfect for first-time robotvac buyers.

$274 $199 at Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Our pick for the best luxury robot mop and vacuum combo, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting.

Read our review

$1,349.99 From $1,044.99 at Amazon