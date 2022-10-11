Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Appliances can make our lives so much easier. Whether you’re looking for Roomba vacuums or Breville coffeemakers, Amazon has the home and kitchen appliance deals you’ve been waiting for on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, also known as October Prime Day, which is available to Prime subscribers for two days only. To make things easier for you, we’re focusing our coverage on products we’ve personally tested and products we find through our research to be truly steep discounts (either at or near their lowest pricing).
Kitchen deals
There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with a GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing up to a 19% discount. Yes, it’s still quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it.
Everything from true Instant Pots to air fryers and toaster ovens from the brand are on sale for the Early Access Sale.
You can get our pick for the best air fryer of the year now for 35% off.
For all the K-cup devotees out there, you can get either one of those tiny Keurig makers ideal for small apartments — or a larger brewer ideal for families — now at a deep discount.
If Nespresso pods are more your thing, Nespresso's got three machines on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, including the top-selling Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe.
Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender, now for up to 40% off.
The maker of our favorite espresso machines is running a sale on two of its models — one more basic machine and one truly luxurious latte maker that's finally now under $1,000.
Calphalon’s quality nonstick cookware and countertop appliances are up to 63% off right now. These space-saving pots and pans are a versatile addition to any kitchen.
If you want a Vitamix for a fraction of the price, a Ninja blender definitely does the job. And right now they're up to 43% off.
Our pick for the best drip coffee maker on the market, the Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware.
If an espresso machine is on your shopping list, you can now get these exceptional Breville machines for less than $1,000.
The mini version of our pick for the best stand mixer is now more than 30% off.
Our pick for the best nonstick pan is now a whopping 53% off, along with tons of other great T-Fal products
For seltzer fanatics, it doesn't get any more essential than their own SodaStream. And now you can get one for up to 38% off.
A top seller on Amazon, this microwave oven is powerful, fast and now less than $100.
If you're looking for an air fryer that's a little more advanced, a slew of Cosori fryers are on deep discounts today, including the Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo, which is basically a mini oven.
Cleaning deals
You can get our pick for the best robot vacuum now for 25% off
You can get the more luxurious version of our pick for the best robot mop for more than $200 off today.
Our pick for the best handheld vacuum is now less than $50.
Some of the hardest working vacuums out there, you can now get a slew of Bissell cleaning products for up to 57% off.
Want a Dyson for a fraction of the price. Check out Samsung's stick vacuums, now up to 40% off.
A complete score at more than $150 off, this Roomba is perfect for first-time robotvac buyers.
Our pick for the best luxury robot mop and vacuum combo, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni offers the best hands-off cleaning experience and fast and accurate mapping, and won’t mop your carpeting.