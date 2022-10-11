Underscored_PEAS 2022-Apple-Products-lead image.jpg
CNN Underscored

Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

If you’ve been holding off on treating yourself to a new MacBook, iPad or pair of AirPods, now’s the time to shop. A ton of great Apple products are discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale (aka October Prime Day), from basic accessories and earbuds to the company’s latest and greatest computers. And to make things easy for you, we’ve sifted through all of Amazon’s big Apple deals and handpicked the stuff that’s actually worth buying, based on our own hands-on testing and extensive research. Here are the best Prime Day Apple deals you can get right now.

AirPods deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
New Project (90).jpg
Apple

The new AirPods Pro are the current wireless earbuds to beat, and they've already hit their lowest-ever price for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Read our review

$249 $223.24 at Amazon
AirPods (2nd Gen)
Target Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Target

If you just want a good pair of Apple earbuds on a budget, the classic AirPods are a fantastic value at this sale price.

$159 $89.99 at Amazon
AirPods Max
Airpods Max headphones
Apple

If you want to go all out with great noise cancellation and immersive audio, the excellent (but pricey) AirPods Max are a bit easier to swallow at this price.

Read our review

$549 $479 at Amazon

iPad deals

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021)
Apple iPad 2021
Apple

Apple's standard iPad has long been our best tablet pick, and it's an especially great buy at this deep discount.

Read our review

$329 $269.99 at Amazon
Apple iPad Mini (2021)
2021 Apple iPad Mini
Apple

We love the latest iPad Mini for its blazing performance and ultra-compact size, and it's currently $100 off for Prime Day.

Read our review

$499 $399 at Amazon
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
apple 2021 ipad pro
apple

The latest iPad Pro has enough power to replace your laptop and a stunning screen to match. It's also one of the steepest discounts we've seen on an Apple tablet this week.

Read our review

$1,099 $899 at Amazon

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M1
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon

It might not be the newest, shiniest model, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops out there, and an absolute steal at this price. If you've been waiting for a great budget MacBook, don't let this one slip.

Read our review

$999 $799 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple

The new M2-powered MacBook Air is the best Apple laptop you can buy, and just hit its lowest-ever price for Prime Day.

Read our review

$1,199 $1,049 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (2021, 14-Inch)
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
Best Buy

For those who need serious power for creative tasks like video editing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro as is good as it gets — and available at a huge discount right now.

Read our review

$1,999 $1,599 at Amazon

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 8
New Project (95).jpg
Apple

Apple's latest smartwatch is already $50 off, giving you access to its excellent performance and activity tracking at a discount.

Read our review

$399 $349 at Amazon

Apple TV deals

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)
apple tv 4k
Apple

The Apple TV 4K is our upgrade pick for best streaming device, providing great performance and a robust app library.

$179 $104.49 at Amazon
Apple TV Siri Remote (2nd Gen)
apple tv siri remote peas apple deals cnnu
Apple

The newest Siri Remote is a great upgrade for owners of older Apple TV devices, offering precise physical and voice-based controls.

Read our review

$59 $54.98 at Amazon

Accessory deals

Belkin AirTag Case With Strap
51az9hqBXnS._AC_SL1500_.jpg
Belkin

Apple's AirTag trackers are a lot more useful with a protective strap that you can attach to your valuables, and this popular Belkin model is a great way to keep yours both safe and secured.

$12.99 $9.74 at Amazon
Case-Mate iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
New Project - 2022-10-07T163212.105.jpg
Case Mate

This popular Case-Mate case allows you to leave your wallet at home, packing plenty of storage for cash and cards while also promising 10-foot drop protection. Wallet cases rarely come cheap, so don't miss this low price.

$69.99 $32.99 at Amazon
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger
New Project - 2022-10-07T170010.192.jpg
Belkin

Belkin makes some of our favorite wireless chargers out there, and this popular MagSafe option is great for your iPhone 12 or newer (and cheaper than Apple's own version).

$29.99 $14.99 at Amazon