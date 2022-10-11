Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
If you’ve been holding off on treating yourself to a new MacBook, iPad or pair of AirPods, now’s the time to shop. A ton of great Apple products are discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale (aka October Prime Day), from basic accessories and earbuds to the company’s latest and greatest computers. And to make things easy for you, we’ve sifted through all of Amazon’s big Apple deals and handpicked the stuff that’s actually worth buying, based on our own hands-on testing and extensive research. Here are the best Prime Day Apple deals you can get right now.
AirPods deals
The new AirPods Pro are the current wireless earbuds to beat, and they've already hit their lowest-ever price for the Prime Early Access Sale.
If you just want a good pair of Apple earbuds on a budget, the classic AirPods are a fantastic value at this sale price.
If you want to go all out with great noise cancellation and immersive audio, the excellent (but pricey) AirPods Max are a bit easier to swallow at this price.
iPad deals
Apple's standard iPad has long been our best tablet pick, and it's an especially great buy at this deep discount.
We love the latest iPad Mini for its blazing performance and ultra-compact size, and it's currently $100 off for Prime Day.
The latest iPad Pro has enough power to replace your laptop and a stunning screen to match. It's also one of the steepest discounts we've seen on an Apple tablet this week.
MacBook deals
It might not be the newest, shiniest model, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops out there, and an absolute steal at this price. If you've been waiting for a great budget MacBook, don't let this one slip.
The new M2-powered MacBook Air is the best Apple laptop you can buy, and just hit its lowest-ever price for Prime Day.
For those who need serious power for creative tasks like video editing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro as is good as it gets — and available at a huge discount right now.
Apple Watch deals
Apple's latest smartwatch is already $50 off, giving you access to its excellent performance and activity tracking at a discount.
Apple TV deals
The Apple TV 4K is our upgrade pick for best streaming device, providing great performance and a robust app library.
The newest Siri Remote is a great upgrade for owners of older Apple TV devices, offering precise physical and voice-based controls.
Accessory deals
Apple's AirTag trackers are a lot more useful with a protective strap that you can attach to your valuables, and this popular Belkin model is a great way to keep yours both safe and secured.
This popular Case-Mate case allows you to leave your wallet at home, packing plenty of storage for cash and cards while also promising 10-foot drop protection. Wallet cases rarely come cheap, so don't miss this low price.
Belkin makes some of our favorite wireless chargers out there, and this popular MagSafe option is great for your iPhone 12 or newer (and cheaper than Apple's own version).