CNN

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Apple isn’t known for its discounted products through other vendors, yet, there’s still a chance to nab some amazing deals on your favorite Apple products during this Amazon Prime Day 2022. What are your best bets?

We found the most promising Apple deals for you to grab before they’re gone, but make sure you check back throughout the day for the newest prices as they come in.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 7
apple watch series 7
Apple

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 7 is going for the lowest price Amazon has ever offered. Keep in mind you'll have to opt for the Green Aluminum case and the 41mm size for this sweet deal but you can also go for the larger, 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 for a discounted pricetag as well.

$399 $279 at Apple
Apple Watch SE
apple watch se
Apple

Get this 40mm Apple Watch SE version with GPS and cellular service. This is Amazon's lowest price so it's worth grabbing it now.

$329 $269 at Apple

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Max
Airpods Max headphones
Apple

These super high-end over-ear wireless headphones are the creme de la creme of Apple's AirPods line. And you can get them now in all the colors, including Space Grey, Green, Pink and Sky Blue as well as the more toned down Silver.

$549 $449 at Apple
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Apple

These wireless Apple earbuds come with active noise canceling, a helpful transparency mode and a MagSafe charging case for quick and easy charging.

$249 $170 at Apple
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple

Get the original Apple earbuds with the company's H1 chip, a simple set-up with other Apple devices and a wireless charging case to boot.

$200 $165 at Apple
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Apple AirPods earphones
Apple

If you feel like spending even less, go deep on these second generation wireless AirPods with included lightning charging case.

$100 $90 at Apple

Apple iPads deals

Apple iPad Air 2022
Apple iPad Air
Apple

Nab the newest iPad Air now with this great deal on the 10.9-inch, 64GB tablet. Comes with the Apple M1 chip and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage as well as stereo speakers.

$599 $559 at Apple
Apple iPad (2021)
Apple iPad 2021
Apple

This is a great deal on a 2021 10.2-inch iPad with WiFi and 256GB. Comes laden with the iPadOS and A13 Bionic chip.

$479 $429 at Apple
Apple iPad Pro (2021)
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro
Apple

This 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro has 128GB, the iPadOS and comes with the Apple M1 chip for speedier performance. Also has a Thunderbolt port for easier and quicker connections.

$799 $699 at Apple
Apple iPad Mini
2021 Apple iPad Mini
Apple

Why not opt for the littler version of Apple's mighty iPad? The iPad Mini is also on sale, with 64GB and Wifi + cellular.

$649 $599 at Apple

Apple TV deals

Apple TV 4K (2021)
apple tv 4k
Apple

Yes! You can nab the 2021 version of Apple's streaming TV device with the all-new remote, in either 32 GB or 64 GB.

$179 $109 at Apple

Apple MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Apple

You can get this 16-inch MacBook Pro deal with 1TB of storage and the Apple M1 chip for speedier performance. The 14-inch version is also on sale for Prime Day if you want to go smaller.

$2700 $2500 at Apple
Apple MacBook Air (2020)
2020 Apple MacBook Air
Apple

Need a new laptop? This 2020 version of Apple's MacBook Air comes with a 13-inch retina display, 8GB of RAM and Touch ID.

$1000 $900 at Apple

Apple accessories deals

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Air tags leather keyring
Apple

If you've already nabbed an Apple AirTag to help you keep track of your stuff, this pretty, leather key ring is the perfect way to store it. And for under 20 bucks, there's not time to waste.

$35 $19 at Apple
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple

This simple to snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

$99 $80 at Apple
Apple Wireless Charging Case
apple air pods wireless charging case
Apple

Don't feel like plugging in that case for your AirPods? Opt for this wireless charging case.

$79 $63 at Apple
Apple Magic Trackpad
Apple Magic Trackpad
Apple

Get the Magic Trackpad mouse in white for this super discounted price, one of the lowest we've ever seen on Amazon.

$129 $115 at Apple