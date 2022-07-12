Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Apple isn’t known for its discounted products through other vendors, yet, there’s still a chance to nab some amazing deals on your favorite Apple products during this Amazon Prime Day 2022. What are your best bets?
We found the most promising Apple deals for you to grab before they’re gone, but make sure you check back throughout the day for the newest prices as they come in.
Apple Watch deals
Yes, the Apple Watch Series 7 is going for the lowest price Amazon has ever offered. Keep in mind you'll have to opt for the Green Aluminum case and the 41mm size for this sweet deal but you can also go for the larger, 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 for a discounted pricetag as well.
Get this 40mm Apple Watch SE version with GPS and cellular service. This is Amazon's lowest price so it's worth grabbing it now.
Apple AirPods deals
These super high-end over-ear wireless headphones are the creme de la creme of Apple's AirPods line. And you can get them now in all the colors, including Space Grey, Green, Pink and Sky Blue as well as the more toned down Silver.
These wireless Apple earbuds come with active noise canceling, a helpful transparency mode and a MagSafe charging case for quick and easy charging.
Get the original Apple earbuds with the company's H1 chip, a simple set-up with other Apple devices and a wireless charging case to boot.
If you feel like spending even less, go deep on these second generation wireless AirPods with included lightning charging case.
Apple iPads deals
Nab the newest iPad Air now with this great deal on the 10.9-inch, 64GB tablet. Comes with the Apple M1 chip and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage as well as stereo speakers.
This is a great deal on a 2021 10.2-inch iPad with WiFi and 256GB. Comes laden with the iPadOS and A13 Bionic chip.
This 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro has 128GB, the iPadOS and comes with the Apple M1 chip for speedier performance. Also has a Thunderbolt port for easier and quicker connections.
Why not opt for the littler version of Apple's mighty iPad? The iPad Mini is also on sale, with 64GB and Wifi + cellular.
Apple TV deals
Yes! You can nab the 2021 version of Apple's streaming TV device with the all-new remote, in either 32 GB or 64 GB.
Apple MacBook deals
You can get this 16-inch MacBook Pro deal with 1TB of storage and the Apple M1 chip for speedier performance. The 14-inch version is also on sale for Prime Day if you want to go smaller.
Need a new laptop? This 2020 version of Apple's MacBook Air comes with a 13-inch retina display, 8GB of RAM and Touch ID.
Apple accessories deals
If you've already nabbed an Apple AirTag to help you keep track of your stuff, this pretty, leather key ring is the perfect way to store it. And for under 20 bucks, there's not time to waste.
This simple to snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.
Don't feel like plugging in that case for your AirPods? Opt for this wireless charging case.
Get the Magic Trackpad mouse in white for this super discounted price, one of the lowest we've ever seen on Amazon.