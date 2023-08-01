The new school year is right around the bend, and getting geared up in time for that first bell can be a rush. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals to help you stock up on tools to help you do your best work. Apple’s devices and accessories are often some of the best options for speedy and reliable utility, so we’re rounding up the best back-to-school Apple deals — from iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and AirPods — so you can gear up and save at the same time. Apple student and teacher discounts While some retailers have straightforward price drops on various items, Apple is offering college students and their parents a special incentive this year: If you purchase select iPad or Mac and MacBook models from Apple, you get an Apple gift card of up to $150 as well as 20% off two- and three-year AppleCare+ plans for the devices. Just be sure you’re shopping through the brand’s education portal. That deal extends to school staff and even homeschool teachers and is ongoing until Oct. 2 with the stipulation “while supplies last,” so you might not want to wait until the last minute. The gift card deal is a little funky, as Apple will immediately discount the price of the product by the value of the gift card, so, in effect, you’ll get a lower price on the product but be buying a gift card. Apple also offers reduced prices on a number of its products for students and teachers. Apple iPad back-to-school sales iPad Pro M2, 11-Inch This model of the iPad Pro is effectively the one you want if you’re trying to skip past a laptop — and it performed best in our hands-on test. It has the same powerful M2 chip found in Apple’s laptops, so it’ll fly for just about every task you hand it. With a gorgeous display, powerful cameras and support for Apple’s stylus and external keyboards, there’s little you can’t get done on this tablet. Read Our Review $799 From $749 at Apple $799 From $750 at Amazon iPad (9th Gen) Apple’s ninth-generation iPad — our top tablet pick — may be getting a little long in the tooth, but for general use, it’s going to do the job. You’ll get a great variety of apps and enough performance for browning, taking notes and some relaxing nights after class. This is also one of your cheapest routes into Apple’s software ecosystem. Read Our Review $329 From $309 at Apple $329 From $270 at Amazon $329 From $279 at Walmart iPad (10th Gen) You can save anywhere from $30 to $50 on Apple’s standard iPad. This model has you covered with decent performance and a modest price. Its upgrades over the ninth-generation model are marginal, but if you know you want a little more pep, this is still a viable option. Read Our Review $449 From $419 at Apple $449 From $419 at Amazon $449 From $418 at Walmart iPad Mini (6th Gen) If you want an iPad but want it to be extra portable, the sixth-generation iPad Mini is the way to go. It’s got some tidy discounts right now, and it’ll give you a fairly powerful little system with its A15 Bionic Chip. Read Our Review $500 From $449 at Apple $500 From $469 at Amazon $500 From $469 at Walmart Apple AirPods back-to-school sales AirPods (3rd Gen) Every little discount adds up, so this $10 savings on Apple’s cheaper AirPods can come in handy. These earbuds pair quickly to Apple devices and can easily switch between connected phones, tablets and laptops. They sound great and have long battery life as well. Read Our Review $169 $160 at Amazon $169 $160 at Walmart AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) If you know you want some active noise cancellation, you’re in luck. Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale from a number of retailers. It’s a 20% discount to get you cleaner sound for you to focus on your work this school year. Read Our Review $249 $199 at Amazon $249 $199 at Walmart AirPods Max Apple’s AirPods Max offer extreme comfort, extreme noise cancellation and an extreme price. But you can get a nice back-to-school discount that trims about as much off the price as their active noise cancellation cuts off your surroundings. Read Our Review $549 From $477 at Amazon $549 $477 at Walmart Apple Watch back-to-school sales Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm When you’re rushing around campus and dashing down the halls between classes, it can be hard to keep up with all the notifications coming in on your phone. The Apple Watch Series 8 can help you see everything at a glance. Plus, it’ll track all those steps and more so you can monitor your activity levels. Right now, it has a strong discount up to $70 off. Read Our Review $399 $329 at Amazon $399 $329 at Walmart Apple Watch SE, 40mm (2nd Gen) If you don’t need too many of the fancy watch features, you can score the Apple Watch SE at a low price. It still provides notifications and more at a glance and can track basic activities effectively. The discount may be small, but the price was low to begin with. $249 $219 at Amazon Apple Mac and MacBook back-to-school sales MacBook Air M1, 13-Inch Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is an all-around great laptop. It’s compact, it’s portable and it has incredible battery life. Yet, somehow it’s also shockingly quick. You’ll get plenty of performance to do your work with this machine, and if you forget to plug it in once in a while, you shouldn’t have to worry about it dying in the middle of class. It was always a great deal, but it’s so much better with these back-to-school savings. Read Our Review $999 $899 at Apple $999 $750 at Amazon $999 $750 at Best Buy MacBook Air M2, 15-Inch The 15-inch MacBook Air just has more to love. You’ll get more performance and more screen, all without sacrificing battery life or portability. If you’re a heavy multitasker, this is probably the MacBook Air you’ll want. With the biggest discount coming from Apple directly and the added gift card incentive, don’t sleep on Apple’s offer. Read Our Review $1,299 From $1,199 at Apple $1,299 From $1,250 at Amazon $1,299 From $1,249 at Walmart MacBook Pro M2, 14-Inch Whether you’re designing or engineering, the MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro provides more power and more ports to help you get everything you’re working on done that much faster. It comes with a bump in price, but there are handy discounts in store. And Apple has a gift card ready for students and faculty looking to get this one. Read Our Review $1,999 From $1,849 at Apple $1,999 From $1,799 at Amazon Mac Mini M2 Looking for a Mac at home? The Mac Mini provides an extra-affordable option that just got even cheaper. You’ll hardly notice this compact desktop PC on your desk or table. Despite its size, it offers ample performance from an M2 chip inside, and it has plenty of ports to get set up. You can save $100 right off the bat from Apple or Best Buy, but Apple is also offering a gift card to back-to-school shoppers. Read Our Review $599 From $499 at Apple $599 From $499 at Best Buy Apple accessories back-to-school sales Apple Pencil 2 If you pick up the new iPad Pro or iPad Mini, you’ll want to consider the Apple Pencil 2 as well. This will let you take notes more naturally and create designs and artworks with far more nuance than you might with your fingertips. You can save anywhere from $10 to $41 on it right now. $129 $119 at Apple $129 $89 at Amazon $130 $89 at Walmart Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, 11-Inch Apple’s iPad Pro is close to being a laptop replacement, but you’ll probably want a keyboard to really get it there. Apple’s Magic Keyboard can do the trick, attaching to the tablet and adding a trackpad for good measure. It’s a game changer for the tablet, and while it’s normally fairly expensive, there's a solid back-to-school discount ready. Read Our Review $299 $269 at Amazon