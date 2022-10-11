Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Live updates
Latest updates up top; refresh to stay up to date
We’ll be updating this story throughout this two-day event, so be sure to check back often for the latest deals.
Did you miss us? After last July’s Prime Day, we didn’t know we’d be back again so soon with the brand-new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable. But alas, here we are — so let’s get to it.
Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into a major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on literally everything today and tomorrow. Think everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you get a head start on gifts and winter necessities.
Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories below for your convenience. Need more guidance? Check out deals on our tried-and-true picks, alternative retailers’ sales, worth-it splurges, Halloween and Thanksgiving must-haves, viral products and much, much more. Plus, visit the Underscored Prime Early Access Sale hub for can’t-miss Lightning Deals throughout the day.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!
Best deals on Amazon devices
The Kindle Paperwhite, boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth. Grab a Kindle with handy accessories like a case and power adapter at a nice discount right now.
The 4th Gen Echo Dot is still the budget smart speaker to beat and is the easiest entry point for an Alexa-integrated home. Right now you can score the Dot, plus the super-cute kids edition, alongside the Echo Buds and Echo Show, all seeing nice discounts.
These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built-in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.
Keep an eye on your property with these HD cameras. Wireless and weatherproof, these bundles are reliable and customizable for anywhere.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past generation tablets.
Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now.
The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space.
The Amazon Halo offers all the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, plus more. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. Save when you bundle the smaller Echo Show 5 right now.