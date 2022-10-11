Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier: Our favorite humidifier for bedrooms is about $10 off during the Prime Early Access Sale.
Did you miss us? After last July’s Prime Day, we didn’t know we’d be back again so soon with the brand-new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable. But alas, here we are — so let’s get to it.
Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into a major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on literally everything today and tomorrow. Think everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you get a head start on gifts and winter necessities.
Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories below for your convenience. Need more guidance? Check out deals on our tried-and-true picks, alternative retailers’ sales, worth-it splurges, Halloween and Thanksgiving must-haves, viral products and much, much more. Plus, visit the Underscored Prime Early Access Sale hub for can’t-miss Lightning Deals throughout the day.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals from October Prime Day roll in. Happy shopping!
Best tech deals
Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro just got a refresh. This is the lowest price we've seen for 'em yet.
Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk, perfect for on-the-go use. Browse other on-sale models, as well.
No matter where you're going, take your music with you — a variety of Underscored-approved Beats products are seriously on sale right now. (And yes, that includes the recent Kim Kardashian collab.)
From the library to the gym, these Beats headphones and earbuds are the perfect audio companion at up to 40% off.
Best deals on Amazon devices
The Kindle Paperwhite, boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth. Grab a Kindle with handy accessories like a case and power adapter at a nice discount right now.
The 4th Gen Echo Dot is still the budget smart speaker to beat and is the easiest entry point for an Alexa-integrated home. Right now you can score the Dot, plus the super-cute kids edition, alongside the Echo Buds and Echo Show, all seeing nice discounts.
These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built-in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.
Keep an eye on your property with these HD cameras. Wireless and weatherproof, these bundles are reliable and customizable for anywhere.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past generation tablets.
Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now.
The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space.
The Amazon Halo offers all the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, plus more. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. Save when you bundle the smaller Echo Show 5 right now.
Best smart home deals
Customize the lighting in your home with Philips Hue right now. You can light up a room with customizable color and preset functions for a smarter home.
The Wyze smart plug earned our top spot in testing thanks to its compact power. Plus, it supports a bunch of great features including Alexa connectivity and easy automations.
If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open, smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup.
From plugs to light bulbs and more, KasaSmart products get your home connected. Save up to 43% right now.
Best bedding and mattress deals
If you've been tossing and turning on an old mattress, consider these upgrades from a variety of trusted brands for up to 30% off.
At Underscored, we’re big fans of Big Blanket Co. — true to its name, the brand makes massive blankets for maximum coziness. Right now you’ll get 20% off the extra large throw in a ton of colors.
Best cleaning supplies deals
From laundry to countertops to Swiffer mops, there are tons of deals to be found in this roundup. Plus, it's worth considering you'd probably buy this stuff anyway — and why wait for prices to go back up?
The iRobot Roomba j7+, one of our favorite Roomba models, is certainly a splurge, but it’s got all the bells and whistles you need for squeaky-clean floors, including a self-empty base. Browse more on-sale models, too.
These sustainable, reusable cloths replace paper towels in your home and work like a charm. This deal is a great opportunity to make an impact and save your money.
Best home and office deals
Birthdate’s personalized astrology candles and books are all 20% off right now, so you can save on the perfect gift (for yourself or a loved one).
Shop Ruggable’s Amazon storefront for 20% off all listings including bestsellers like the Kamran, Sarrah and pieces from the Jonathan Adler collaboration.
Within the ecosystem of Cricut machines, the Maker 3 is the most powerful, thanks to its wide range of capabilities. The Maker 3 is also smarter than ever, meaning you can connect to iOS and Android to take your creativity to the next level.
If you've exhausted your September back-to-school supplies, gear up for the rest of the semester with new writing utensils, organizers and more, all around half off.
Best kitchen and dining deals
Perfect for snacks and leftovers, these durable Stasher bags are a great replacement for plastic baggies. Get up to 30% off colorful bundles and more right now.
Truff condiments help bring home cooking to the next level, and right now all hot sauces are between 15-25% off and all pasta sauces are 25% off.
There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the beloved GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing up to a 19% discount.
Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender. A variety of colors and models are up to 18% off right now. The more-affordable ONE is also 40% off.
Calphalon’s quality nonstick cookware and countertop appliances are up to 63% off right now. These space-saving pots and pans are a versatile addition to any kitchen.
Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, this iconic KitchenAid mixer — the mini version of our top pick — is 32% off in a variety of gorgeous colors.
No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Pick up everything you need — including CO2 canisters, bottles and Bubly flavor drops — in one convenient package.
Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals
Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now you can get 30% off a variety of styles.
Everything from socks to track suits to winter hats is on sale in this promo, so save on apparel for the whole family.
Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get four clips for under $10.
These super-cute cat socks are half off right now. They make a great stocking stuffer for all the feline lovers in your life.
If your underwear drawer could use a refresh, consider browsing these Hanes deals. You'll get up to 49% off loungewear, socks, bras and much more.
Best beauty deals
Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Plus while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is down to just $48 alongside a variety of others.
Everything from the famous brow products to lip gloss, body oil and more is on sale in this Anastasia promo.
Best health and hygiene deals
A bunch of Peloton products — from the marquee stationary bike to free weights and branded fitness apparel — are on sale right now for the first time at Amazon.
Snag a powerful yet gentle water flosser like this bestseller for a whopping 50% off right now. Your teeth — and your dentist — will thank you later.
Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips $TK off right now, meaning you can save while removing years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service.
The Tushy Classic 3.0 is our favorite bidet, and right now you can save on that and more bidet attachments and sustainable bathroom products from the brand.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff.
Best outdoors deals
When we tested this viral product, we were impressed by the relief it offered. Right now you can snag a 3-pack in white for a 41% discount.
Keep your beverages and snacks at the right temperature with these Hydro Flask containers, sturdy enough for camping and sleek enough for everyday use.
Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 44% off the Yukon and accessories.
Whether you’re a camping aficionado or just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter removes 99.999% of bacteria, water-borne parasites and microplastics.
Best travel deals
Firm enough to support your head,soft enough for restful sleep and ultra-portable, our favorite travel neck pillow is 25% off right now.
If you're taking the family on a trip this season, gear up with some durable luggage on sale right now.
Best pet deals
It's never the wrong time to treat your furry friend to something special, and right now you can save on quality accessories, food and more.
No one likes to be away from their furry friends for long, but for when life gets in the way, this Furbo dog camera lets you monitor your pet anywhere, any time. Outfitted with night vision, two-way audio and barking alert and even treat tossing capabilities that’ll keep your dog engaged.
Best holiday deals
Yes, it's only October, but you can save big on your Christmas tree right now. Pick up a wreath and garland while you're at it.
Trick or treaters are headed your way. Keep them — and your wallet — happy by stocking up on discounted candy.