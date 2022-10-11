Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Featured deal: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier: Our favorite humidifier for bedrooms is about $10 off during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Did you miss us? After last July’s Prime Day, we didn’t know we’d be back again so soon with the brand-new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable. But alas, here we are — so let’s get to it.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into a major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on literally everything today and tomorrow. Think everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you get a head start on gifts and winter necessities.

Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories below for your convenience. Need more guidance? Check out deals on our tried-and-true picks, alternative retailers’ sales, worth-it splurges, Halloween and Thanksgiving must-haves, viral products and much, much more. Plus, visit the Underscored Prime Early Access Sale hub for can’t-miss Lightning Deals throughout the day.

Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals from October Prime Day roll in. Happy shopping!

