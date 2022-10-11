underscored_Prime Day_LeadIMGs_A-Z_teal_alt2
Brett Ferdock/CNN

Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

The moment came and went: the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is over. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, we hope we helped you find all the discounts you were looking for.

Even though the Prime Early Access Sale is technically in the rearview, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to save. Below, you’ll find deals that have lasted beyond the two-day deals extravaganza — so if you have any regrets that you didn’t snag savings in time, you’re in luck. Check out great deals below (including some of our readers’ favorites this year) and save on everything from tech to beauty to pet accessories.

Best tech deals

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD
underscored primedaysplurges SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD
Amazon

Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external hard drive from SanDisk, perfect for on-the-go use. Browse other on-sale models as well.

Read our review

$309.99 From $169.99 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 + Buds 2 Bundle
samsung galaxy watch 5 buds 2 bundle cnnu.jpg
Amazon

If you're an Android user, it makes sense to go all in with this discounted Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 bundle.

Read our review

$429.98 $398.99 at Amazon
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Blue Yeti USB Mic
Blue Yeti USB Mic
Amazon

The Blue Yeti has long been our best USB microphone pick, thanks to its excellent sound quality and multiple recording modes. It's a great upgrade to your gaming, streaming or WFH setup, especially at this price.

Read our review

$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
EarFun Air
last min gifts
last min gifts

The EarFun Air are our favorite budget earbuds, and they just hit a nicely discounted price (make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart).

Read our review

$65.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021)
9th Gen iPad
9th Gen iPad
Amazon

Apple's standard iPad has long been our best tablet pick, and it's an especially great buy at this discount.

Read our review

$398 $368 at Amazon
Skullcandy Headphones and Earbuds
skullcandy cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Brighten up your audio collection with a pair of colorful Skullcandy earbuds or headphones for less.

$26.99 From $19.49 at Amazon
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung

We think the Galaxy Buds Pro are the best earbuds for working from home. They’re functional and comfortable buds that deliver class-leading noise cancellation.

Read our review

$199.99 $137.46 at Amazon
Logitech StreamCam
logitech streamcam product card
Logitech

Our pick for best webcam for streamers is close to the lowest price we've seen this year.

Read our review

$169.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Samsung Smartphones
galaxy z flip 4 product card
Samsung

If you're in the market for a Samsung phone, chances are you'll find the model you want among the eight that are on sale.

Read our review

$599.99 From $476 at Amazon
OtterBox Cases
Otterbox Symmetry Series
Otterbox Symmetry Series
Amazon

If you've splurged on a new phone, you'll want to keep it pristine for as long as possible. Thanks to these OtterBox discounts, you can save while protecting your tech.

$39.95 From $21.60 at Amazon
Logitech Pop Keys
Logitech Pop Keys Product Card
Logitech

Colorful Logitech Pop keyboards are more than just novelty — they also deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around stellar experience. Save 10% in a rare discount now.

Read our review

$99.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Keychron K3 Version 2
Keychron K3v 2
Keychron K3 v2
Keychron

Our pick for best low-profile mechanical keyboard is on sale and sure to fit any desk setup.

Read our review

$104.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.

$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 15 With Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
echo show 15 device
Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest (and largest) Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. Save when you bundle the smaller Echo Show 5 right now.

Read our review

$334.98 $289.98 at Amazon

Best smart home deals

Google Nest Thermostat
Google Nest Thermostat Placement CNNU
Amazon

Google Nest is simple, straightforward and one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $99.99.

Read our review

$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Wyze Smart Plug
wyze smart plug
WYZE

The Wyze smart plug earned our top spot in testing, thanks to its compact power. Plus, it supports a bunch of great features, including Alexa connectivity and easy automations.

Read our review

$11.98 $7.24 at Amazon
Arlo Smart Home Security
Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras
Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras
Amazon

Arlo took the top spot in our security camera testing, thanks to its easy setup, top-notch video quality and prompt motion alerts.

Read our review

$99.99 $71.99 at Amazon

Best bedding and mattress deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack
underscored vacationhome Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2
Amazon

The beloved Beckham Hotel Collection got our vote for best budget pillow for back and side sleepers.

$46.46 $34.92 at Amazon

Best cleaning supplies deals

Swedish Dishcloths
Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10
Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10
Amazon

You know 'em, you love 'em — and now these sustainable paper towel swaps are seeing their lowest price ever. Run, don't walk.

$18.99 $9.98 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7 and j7+ Robotic Vacuums
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Wi-Fi-Connected, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Bed Bath & Beyond

The iRobot Roomba j7+, one of our favorite Roomba models, is certainly a splurge, but it’s got all the bells and whistles you need for squeaky-clean floors, including a self-empty base. Browse more on-sale models too.

Read our review

$599.99 From $399 at Amazon

Best home and office deals

Cicimelon Pencil Case
cicimelon pencil case cnnu
Amazon

Loaded with three compartments, plus straps and pockets, this case keeps your pens, school supplies and more ultra organized. Clip the coupon to get this low price.

$15.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Cricut Maker 3
Cricut Maker
Amazon

Within the ecosystem of Cricut machines, the Maker 3 is the most powerful, thanks to its wide range of capabilities. The Maker 3 is also smarter than ever, meaning you can connect to iOS and Android to take your creativity to the next level.

$429 $379 at Amazon
Pilot Pens
journal pilot g2

You could probably use a few more pens around the house, so stock up and save with these Pilot pens in a bunch of colors.

$5.86 From $4.85 at Amazon
Govee Wi-Fi RGBIC Strip Lights
Govee indoor wi-fi led strip product card
Govee

A little extra light in your home can make all the difference, and this on-sale strip came out on top in our test.

Read our review

$49.99 $38.99 with clipped coupon at Amazon
Verilux HappyLight Luxe LED Therapy Lamp
CNN Underscored_best SAD lamps_verilux happylamp

Save on our pick for best SAD lamp now, and be happy all through the dark days of winter.

Read our review

$99.95 $65.99 at Amazon

Best kitchen and dining deals

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

This cult-favorite, pellet ice-producing product is on sale, so you can achieve that chewable, crunchy ice flake texture for less.

$529 $413.22 at Amazon
Vitamix Ascent and Explorian Blenders
underscored-blenderr

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender. A variety of colors and models are up to 18% off right now. The more affordable One is also 40% off.

Read our review

$349.95 From $299.95 at Amazon
Bentgo Kids Lunch Box
bentgo lunch box 5 compartment prod card cnnu
Amazon

Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. Right now they're over half off, the lowest price we've seen.

$39.99 $24.99 with clipped coupon at Amazon
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machines
splurgeBreville Barista Touch Espresso Maker
Amazon

If you don’t have a grinder or if you prefer an all-in-one-machine, consider the Breville Barista Touch, an upgrade of our pick for the best automatic espresso machine with grinder. This machine takes the guesswork out of great espresso, now at a nice discount.

$1009.95 $899.95 at Amazon
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2
Amazon

We love replacing foil and parchment paper with these sustainable, reusable silicone mats.

Read our review

$24.95 $16.14 with clipped coupon at Amazon

Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals

Jeasona Cat Socks
amazon20-Jeasona cat socks

These super-cute cat socks are half off right now. They make a great stocking stuffer for all the feline lovers in your life.

$25 $13.99 at Amazon
Koolaburra by Ugg Shoes
slippersKoolaburra Milo Ugg

Keep your toes toasty this winter in a pair of shearling-lined shoes from Ugg. Whether you opt for a simple slipper, classic boot or something in between, there are plenty of savings to be had.

$64.99 From $33.98 at Amazon

Best health and hygiene deals

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet
eco friendly products tushy
Tushy

The Tushy Classic 3.0 is our favorite bidet, and right now you can save on that and more bidet attachments and sustainable bathroom products from the brand.

Read our review

$134.95 $75 with clipped coupon at Amazon
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
winter Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff.

Read our review

$49.99 $34.99 with clipped coupon at Amazon
Crest 3D White Luminous Mint Toothpaste
Crest 3D White Luminous Mint Teeth Whitening Toothpaste cnnu
Amazon

Clip the on-page coupon to save $4 on a four-pack of this teeth whitening toothpaste.

$14.99 $10.99 at Amazon
Philips Norelco Shavers
Philips Norelco shaver cnnu
Amazon

Get a smooth finish with these electric shavers and bundled kits.

$69.99 From $55.96 at Amazon

Best outdoors and backyard deals

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
thermacell review prod card

Thermacell’s device creates a 20-foot zone of bug-free space and operates for hours on a single charge — plus, it’s odor-free.

Read our review

$39.99 $30.99 at Amazon
Yeti 20-Ounce Rambler
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid

This insulated tumbler is at its lowest price ever, meaning your morning coffee stays hot for cheap.

$39.99 $24.50 at Amazon

Best travel deals

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
mavogel sleep mask
Amazon

Our pick for the best sleep mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head.

Read our review

$19.99 $9.18 with clipped coupon at Amazon
Hotor Car Trash Can
cross country road trip hotor

Road trips and after-school carpool alike can benefit from a trash can to reduce the mess inside your car. Snag this one for 68% off right now.

$24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Best pet deals

Wild One Harness
Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 4.01.26 PM.png
Wild One

Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones. The brand's products are up to 30% off.

$47.99 $33.59 at Amazon
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon

No one likes to be away from their furry friends for long, but for when life gets in the way, this Furbo dog camera lets you monitor your pet anywhere, anytime. It's outfitted with night vision, two-way audio and even a barking alert and treat tossing capabilities that’ll keep your dog engaged.

$210 $160 with clipped coupon at Amazon

Best toy and game deals

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit
tiedyeTulip Dye Kit

Kids (and adults!) of all ages can't resist a tie-dye project. Get over half off on this bestselling kit right now.

$29.99 $13.34 at Amazon