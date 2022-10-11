Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
The moment came and went: the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is over. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, we hope we helped you find all the discounts you were looking for.
Even though the Prime Early Access Sale is technically in the rearview, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to save. Below, you’ll find deals that have lasted beyond the two-day deals extravaganza — so if you have any regrets that you didn’t snag savings in time, you’re in luck. Check out great deals below (including some of our readers’ favorites this year) and save on everything from tech to beauty to pet accessories.
Best tech deals
Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external hard drive from SanDisk, perfect for on-the-go use. Browse other on-sale models as well.
If you're an Android user, it makes sense to go all in with this discounted Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 bundle.
The Blue Yeti has long been our best USB microphone pick, thanks to its excellent sound quality and multiple recording modes. It's a great upgrade to your gaming, streaming or WFH setup, especially at this price.
The EarFun Air are our favorite budget earbuds, and they just hit a nicely discounted price (make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart).
Apple's standard iPad has long been our best tablet pick, and it's an especially great buy at this discount.
Brighten up your audio collection with a pair of colorful Skullcandy earbuds or headphones for less.
We think the Galaxy Buds Pro are the best earbuds for working from home. They’re functional and comfortable buds that deliver class-leading noise cancellation.
Our pick for best webcam for streamers is close to the lowest price we've seen this year.
If you're in the market for a Samsung phone, chances are you'll find the model you want among the eight that are on sale.
If you've splurged on a new phone, you'll want to keep it pristine for as long as possible. Thanks to these OtterBox discounts, you can save while protecting your tech.
Colorful Logitech Pop keyboards are more than just novelty — they also deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around stellar experience. Save 10% in a rare discount now.
Our pick for best low-profile mechanical keyboard is on sale and sure to fit any desk setup.
Best deals on Amazon devices
Keep an eye on your property with these HD cameras. Wireless and weatherproof, these bundles are reliable and customizable for anywhere.
The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest (and largest) Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. Save when you bundle the smaller Echo Show 5 right now.
Best smart home deals
Google Nest is simple, straightforward and one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $99.99.
The Wyze smart plug earned our top spot in testing, thanks to its compact power. Plus, it supports a bunch of great features, including Alexa connectivity and easy automations.
Arlo took the top spot in our security camera testing, thanks to its easy setup, top-notch video quality and prompt motion alerts.
Best bedding and mattress deals
The beloved Beckham Hotel Collection got our vote for best budget pillow for back and side sleepers.
Best cleaning supplies deals
You know 'em, you love 'em — and now these sustainable paper towel swaps are seeing their lowest price ever. Run, don't walk.
The iRobot Roomba j7+, one of our favorite Roomba models, is certainly a splurge, but it’s got all the bells and whistles you need for squeaky-clean floors, including a self-empty base. Browse more on-sale models too.
Best home and office deals
Loaded with three compartments, plus straps and pockets, this case keeps your pens, school supplies and more ultra organized. Clip the coupon to get this low price.
Within the ecosystem of Cricut machines, the Maker 3 is the most powerful, thanks to its wide range of capabilities. The Maker 3 is also smarter than ever, meaning you can connect to iOS and Android to take your creativity to the next level.
You could probably use a few more pens around the house, so stock up and save with these Pilot pens in a bunch of colors.
A little extra light in your home can make all the difference, and this on-sale strip came out on top in our test.
Save on our pick for best SAD lamp now, and be happy all through the dark days of winter.
Best kitchen and dining deals
This cult-favorite, pellet ice-producing product is on sale, so you can achieve that chewable, crunchy ice flake texture for less.
Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, the maker of our favorite luxury blender. A variety of colors and models are up to 18% off right now. The more affordable One is also 40% off.
Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. Right now they're over half off, the lowest price we've seen.
If you don’t have a grinder or if you prefer an all-in-one-machine, consider the Breville Barista Touch, an upgrade of our pick for the best automatic espresso machine with grinder. This machine takes the guesswork out of great espresso, now at a nice discount.
We love replacing foil and parchment paper with these sustainable, reusable silicone mats.
Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals
These super-cute cat socks are half off right now. They make a great stocking stuffer for all the feline lovers in your life.
Keep your toes toasty this winter in a pair of shearling-lined shoes from Ugg. Whether you opt for a simple slipper, classic boot or something in between, there are plenty of savings to be had.
Best health and hygiene deals
The Tushy Classic 3.0 is our favorite bidet, and right now you can save on that and more bidet attachments and sustainable bathroom products from the brand.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff.
Clip the on-page coupon to save $4 on a four-pack of this teeth whitening toothpaste.
Get a smooth finish with these electric shavers and bundled kits.
Best outdoors and backyard deals
Thermacell’s device creates a 20-foot zone of bug-free space and operates for hours on a single charge — plus, it’s odor-free.
This insulated tumbler is at its lowest price ever, meaning your morning coffee stays hot for cheap.
Best travel deals
Our pick for the best sleep mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head.
Road trips and after-school carpool alike can benefit from a trash can to reduce the mess inside your car. Snag this one for 68% off right now.
Best pet deals
Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones. The brand's products are up to 30% off.
No one likes to be away from their furry friends for long, but for when life gets in the way, this Furbo dog camera lets you monitor your pet anywhere, anytime. It's outfitted with night vision, two-way audio and even a barking alert and treat tossing capabilities that’ll keep your dog engaged.
Best toy and game deals
Kids (and adults!) of all ages can't resist a tie-dye project. Get over half off on this bestselling kit right now.