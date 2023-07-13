Amazon Prime Day 2023, the summer’s biggest shopping event, is over. Whether you forgot to shop yesterday or you’re just hoping to snag a few more deals today, you’re in luck because there are still plenty of savings to be had. Whether you’re outfitting your home with new furniture and decor, stocking up on beauty and wellness essentials, upgrading your tech or simply browsing for some stellar savings, you’re in the right place. We’ve collected all the best deals still available (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks) and sorted them into categories below for your convenience. Need more guidance? Check out all the best alternative retailers’ sales that are still happening today. Best Prime Day tech deals Best Prime Day TV deals Best Prime Day beauty deals Best Prime Day smart home and appliance deals Best Prime Day vacuum deals Best Prime Day kitchen deals Best Prime Day home and furniture deals Best Prime Day fitness and health deals Best Prime Day outdoors deals Best Prime Day clothing deals Best Prime Day pet deals Best Prime Day travel deals