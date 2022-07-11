Amazon Prime Day is officially less than 24 hours away. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the big sale.

Read on for what we know about Prime Day 2022 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It usually features one or two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced that Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13 this year. Early deals began on June 21.

In past years, Prime Day took place in July, but the sale was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, taking place in October instead. In 2021, Prime Day was held in late June, returning to its usual summer timeline.

How to prepare for Prime Day

First things first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year (the price increased this past February from $12.99 monthly and $119 annually). In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.

Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.

Retailers with competing sales on Prime Day

Don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only big sale to look out for. Other major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will likely be hosting huge, competing sale events of their own, though those have yet to be announced.

How to find the best deals on Prime Day

You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page, where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Day deals are known to sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.

You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).

Finally, be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check our site often. On Amazon Prime Day (and every other day of the year), we’ll be highlighting the best deals around the clock that you won’t want to miss.

What are the best Prime Day sales?

Amazon hasn’t revealed most specific deals, but there are a few early discounts that you can shop right now. See below for a breakdown of on-sale items that are already available.