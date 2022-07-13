Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, you’ll find discounts on literally everything today and tomorrow, July 12 and 13. Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the dirty work and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today.
Whether you’re outfitting your home with new furniture and decor, stocking up on clothing and sleep essentials, upgrading your tech or simply browsing for some stellar savings, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ve sorted the best deals (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks) into categories below for your convenience. Need more guidance? Check out our editors’ picks, alternative retailers’ sales, Underscored reader favorites, viral products and much, much more. Plus, check out our Underscored Prime Day hub for can’t-miss Lightning Deals throughout the day.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!
Amazon device deals
This comfortable, unobtrusive band measures vital health data — plus, it's waterproof.
Use this media player to voice-activate your favorite streaming titles via Alexa. It offers 4K streaming and a totally hands-free experience.
Amazon’s getting into gaming now — via the cloud, of course — and its versatile controller is now just $40 for Prime members.
Give yourself the gift of streaming with the Alexa Fire TV Stick, which plugs into a TV’s USB port to turn your TV into a smart streaming screen.
If you’ve got a budding bookworm in your home, why not give them the gift of reading via this portable e-reader that comes in fun, colorful designs?
The Echo Dot provides everything you’re looking for in a mini smart speaker — plus, it fits on everything from countertops to desks to nightstands.
Blink cameras are a budget-friendly way to amp up your home’s security. Right now you can snag bundles at some super-solid discounts.
Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers, a vibrant screen and all the power of Alexa.
With access to Amazon's vast library, a display that's adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is our pick for best e-reader — and now it's on sale.
Right now you can score our favorite video doorbells — boasting accurate alerts and quality footage — up to 54% off.
Keep your home safe with a Ring Alarm Pro system, which combines a self-setup security system with Eero Wi-Fi for ultimate peace of mind.
Want the convenience of Echo, hands-free? Look no further than these discounted Echo Buds, Frames and more.
The newer Omni Series Amazon Fire TVs are best known for their even deeper voice integration with Alexa and super simple access to all your content. You can also grab the Omni in 43, 50, 55 and 75-inches.
This 8-inch HD Amazon tablet comes with 32GB of storage, up to 1TB with an added microSD card. Plus, it now uses USB-C for easier charging and is even faster with an updated quad-core processor.
Upgrade your reading experience with 8GB of memory and adjustable warm light. The e-reader comes with a nearly 7-inch display and nearly 10 weeks of battery life. A perfect summer reading companion.
Electronics deals
Yup, that's right — these noise-cancelling buds are just $10 shy of their all-time low. Snag 'em now for high-quality listening.
Snag an Apple Watch at the lowest price we've ever recorded. This wearable boasts myriad health features, premium user abilities and much more.
Upgrade your movie nights with a vibrant display and built-in Alexa features. Don't miss the beloved (and aesthetically pleasing) Samsung The Frame on sale now.
Our pick for best overall headphones is down to a new low price today in both blue and black colorways.
This simple-to-snap-on MagSafe battery charger is the perfect on-the-go accessory for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.
Keep tabs on all your important stuff with Tile's range of trackers, which are up to 31% off for Prime Day.
Considering a new tablet? Score a premium one that's powerful enough to replace a laptop without sacrificing the hands-on convenience of a tablet.
Whether you need to study or want to drown out the sounds of your morning commute, these premium headphones from Bose are your new best friend.
Our pick for the best mesh Wi-Fi router is seeing discounts up to 40% on bundles — snag one if your connection has been a bit laggy lately.
The versatile, customizable Galaxy Watch 4, our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, is a convenient way to track your wellness habits.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are some our favorite wireless earbuds, with fantastic sound, solid noise cancellation and a long list of useful features.
Right now you can upgrade your WFH routine and save with a discounted monitor or laptop from these premium brands.
Yes, this TV is expensive. And yes, we think it's worth it, especially at this discounted price. The 2021 model of our luxury pick won't disappoint.
This deal on AirTags matches the lowest price we've seen for an invaluable gadget for those who are prone to misplacing their things.
Get in the game with discounted peripherals from Razer, including mice, headphones, keyboards and more.
Stay powered up when you're on the go with these Anker charging accessories. Power banks, cables and charging stands are all on sale now.
Our upgrade pick for best streaming device is $70 off — a new all-time low price.
Save over $100 on a streamlined, durable camera that's perfect for outdoor adventures. This bundle includes extra batteries and a carrying case too.
Whether you're at the gym, library or anywhere else, Beats headphones ensure active noise cancellation and superior sound quality.
You can channel cool vintage vibes with these speakers, plus play all your favorite music with convenient Bluetooth connection.
Garmin watches boast impressive GPS accuracy and useful health features. Right now the Vivoactive, Venu, Forerunner and more are on sale.
Snag this fantastic deal on a computer essential for the whole family — and get a free $50 gift card to boot.
Getting quality footage in rugged landscapes (or even underwater) is a cinch with DJI cameras. Snag the Mini drone and Action 2 camera on sale now.
Our premium and top picks for the best external hard drive are over 40% off right now, along with a bunch of additional memory devices.
If you want affordable wireless earbuds, you won’t find a better pair than the EarFun Air, which rival AirPods' quality for a fraction of the price.
Pair your TV with a sound bar for a surround-sound experience without the surround-sound price. Right now, check out these Sony options up to 34% off.
Attention gamers: you can score PlayStationcontrollers, cameras, headsets, chargers and more on sale right now.
Stock up on Samsung products ranging from WFH monitors to handy tablets to oft-forgotten must-haves like memory cards.
Gear up for the incoming school year and beyond with a new laptop. Affordable and compact, a bunch of these options are close to half price.
Get up to 38% off during this Prime Day sale, whether you're gearing up for school or anything else.
Tons of tech accessories from Belkin are on sale, from AirTag cases and screen protectors to portable chargers.
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the mic boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls.
Protect your tech with cases from two top phone case brands. It's your most prized possession after all!
If you've always wanted a home theatre experience, now it's possible at a discount. Pair up a projector and speaker now — they're all around 30% off.
The Revolve+ II is a really nice portable Bluetooth speaker with a nice handle for portability, boasting classic Bose sound quality.
Wireless headphones and earbuds, including favorites like the Liberty 3, are seeing massive discounts — almost half off — right now.
Apple makes some of the best tech accessories, and now a few of its AirTag Loops and keyrings are on sale.
Keep all your devices juiced up with these portable chargers for on-the-go use and wireless pads for your nightstand or desk.
The small but powerful Sony XB13 is our pick for the best portable travel speaker. It packs a great sound, and at $38, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen on Amazon.
Looking to get into the 3D printer game? Check out these reasonably priced options from Monoprice, on deal for Prime Day.
Right now you can save on tons of accessories that hold and protect your phone. Choose from fun themes and even lip balm–filled options.
Kitchen and dining deals
Good news for all our nugget ice aficionados — this much-coveted countertop appliance is $150 off right now, the lowest price in months.
Our pick for best single-serve coffee maker is down to a new all-time low price at 35% off. It also comes with a few capsules so you can start sipping ASAP.
You know 'em, you love 'em: these sustainable swaps clean up any and all messes. Plus, they're super cute.
This handy smart mug will keep your coffee or tea at the right temperature all day — and right now you can save $30 on it.
Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste; just reach for one whenever you’d tear off a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper.
Get your tap water tasting extra fresh with Brita products, and ditch the single-use plastic bottles.
Level up your morning caffeine fix with a coffee maker by Moccamaster, which makes ourluxury pick for best drip coffee maker, to your kitchen counter.
Versatile, durable and legitimately nonstick, this pan earned our top pick for the best nonstick pan. It's under $30 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Mix things up with this deal on a few Vitamix blenders, considered by many to be the best of the best. You'll save up to 37% for Prime Day.
Say goodbye to single-use plastic bags and hello to savings on Stasher, some of the internet's (and our) favorite reusable food storage. A range of sizes and bundles are on sale now.
Upgrade your cooking with a quality mixer (plus attachments) and food processor — these appliances are up to 57% off right now.
Make cafe-quality espresso at home with these machines by De'Longhi. Choose from options at different price points for your ideal cup.
Seltzer lovers, rejoice! SodaStream is on sale for Prime Day, plus think of how much you'll save on store-bought carbonated drinks once you start making your own.
Keurig is a name to know when it comes to single-serve coffee. Now you can pick up an easy-to-use brewer for less, along with a range of discounted K-Cups.
Get into sous vide cooking with savings on this top-rated, compact device from Anova, which promises to deliver succulent meats, tender vegetables and more.
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this Dash Air Fryer could be just what you’re looking for.
Back to school isn't too far off and packing lunches just got a whole lot easier. Your kids will love this bento box container (even if it contains vegetables)!
Atlas Coffee Club is a subscription service that delivers high-quality, single origin coffee from countries around the globe.
Streamline your weeknight dinners with a nonstick pan that really works — and save 30% when you shop these KitchenAid options right now.
Whether you're stocking your own apartment or sending a kid off to college, you can save on kitchen essentials from Tupperware to knife sets and more.
Want a home-cooked meal without spending hours in the kitchen? Enter versatile Instant Pot appliances, absolute holy grails for busy cooks.
This Z Grills deal on grills and grilling accessories is here for your next summer cookout.
If your kitchen tools have seen better days, it's a great time to upgrade with Calaphon items, up to 48% off pots, toasters and more right now.
Snag a versatile wood pellet grill $150 off right now and achieve a smoky wood-fired taste on all your barbecues.
GreenPan makes some of our favorite non-stick pans — plus they're healthy ceramic and even more affordable right now.
Save on colorful, leakproof lunch boxes that have compartments ideal for snacks and picky eaters. Everything is half off just in time for school.
Few of us have time to make homemade snacks every day — no judgment. Feed hungry mouths with ease thanks to these deals on snacking favorites.
Cuisinart is a kitchen staple, and now you can save on a range of appliances and tools from the brand, including (gasp!) a snow cone machine.
This more affordable version of one of our picks boasts an integrated grinder and precise extraction, among other features.
The most important meal of the day is covered with this Prime Day deal on coffees and various other breakfast treats. You'll also find some all-day snacks among the discounts.
Delicious soups, stews, braises and more are within reach when you snag one of these on-sale Dutch ovens. And with a range of hues available to match your kitchen, it will look great displayed on your counter, too.
When it comes to coffee, the importance of beans can't be overstated. Make sure yours are ground to perfection with our pick for best budget coffee grinder.
Egg aficionados should get cracking, and pick up a Dash Egg Cooker while it's on sale. Choose from a classic cooker for a dozen egg, or whip up some tasty egg bites.