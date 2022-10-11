Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
The Prime Early Access Sale is officially underway, and as you might have guessed, nearly all of Amazon’s top tech products are discounted for the big event. But just because everything’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s all worth buying. Fortunately, we’re always testing Amazon’s latest hardware, and have picked out the absolute best deals you can get right now based on our own hands-on experience.
From Kindle e-readers and Ring security cameras to Fire TV streaming sticks and a ton of Alexa-compatible devices that will make your home smarter than ever, here are our recommendations for the Prime Early Access Sale discounts that are actually worth your money.
Kindle deals
The Kindle Oasis is our pick for best e-reader thanks to its comfortable, easy-on-the-eyes design and vast book library, and it's available at a huge discount for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Our lower-budget e-reader pick, the excellent Kindle Paperwhite is an even better value now that it's dropped below $100.
• Related: We’ve found the best tech deals to shop during Prime Early Access Sale
Fire TV deals
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most advanced streaming stick, offering excellent performance and slick 4K picture quality.
If you're looking for a good TV on a budget, this popular Fire TV model will get you all of your favorite streaming services in 4K as well as a handy Alexa remote for hands-free control.
Fire Tablet deals
The Fire HD 10 tablet's crisp display, good performance and app library make it one of our favorite lower-priced tablets, and it's an especially great deal right now.
Echo deals
While it's not the latest model, the 4th Gen Echo Dot is still one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and will add a lot of Alexa power to your home for just $25.
The Echo Show 8 is our favorite smart display, and a great living room centerpiece for video calling and staying organized. It's a steal at nearly half off.
If you need a bigger smart display for keeping the whole family organized with sticky notes and calendars, the excellent Echo Show 15 is massively discounted right now.
Amazon's smart glasses allow you to summon Alexa for help anywhere, and while they're a luxury purchase at full price, they're a very good value at this discount.
Ring deals
The Ring Video Doorbell is your most affordable entry point into the Ring family, and it's an especially great deal for less than $40.
The base Ring Video Doorbell is one of the most popular around, offering 1080p video quality, motion detection, night vision and handy mobile notifications for staying on top of your home's security.