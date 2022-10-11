Underscored_PEAS 2022-Amazon Products-lead image.jpg
CNN Underscored

Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

The Prime Early Access Sale is officially underway, and as you might have guessed, nearly all of Amazon’s top tech products are discounted for the big event. But just because everything’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s all worth buying. Fortunately, we’re always testing Amazon’s latest hardware, and have picked out the absolute best deals you can get right now based on our own hands-on experience.

From Kindle e-readers and Ring security cameras to Fire TV streaming sticks and a ton of Alexa-compatible devices that will make your home smarter than ever, here are our recommendations for the Prime Early Access Sale discounts that are actually worth your money.

Kindle deals

Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

The Kindle Oasis is our pick for best e-reader thanks to its comfortable, easy-on-the-eyes design and vast book library, and it's available at a huge discount for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Read our review

$279 $199 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite Amazon device
Amazon

Our lower-budget e-reader pick, the excellent Kindle Paperwhite is an even better value now that it's dropped below $100.

Read our review

$139 $99 at Amazon

• Related: We’ve found the best tech deals to shop during Prime Early Access Sale

Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most advanced streaming stick, offering excellent performance and slick 4K picture quality.

Read our review

$34.99 at $54.99
Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K smart TV
fire tv 50 inch 4 series
Amazon

If you're looking for a good TV on a budget, this popular Fire TV model will get you all of your favorite streaming services in 4K as well as a handy Alexa remote for hands-free control.

$369 $299 at Amazon

Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon

The Fire HD 10 tablet's crisp display, good performance and app library make it one of our favorite lower-priced tablets, and it's an especially great deal right now.

Read our review

$149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)
echo dot 4th gen product card underscored
Amazon

While it's not the latest model, the 4th Gen Echo Dot is still one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and will add a lot of Alexa power to your home for just $25.

Read our review

$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is our favorite smart display, and a great living room centerpiece for video calling and staying organized. It's a steal at nearly half off.

Read our review

$129 $69 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 15
echo show 15 device
Amazon

If you need a bigger smart display for keeping the whole family organized with sticky notes and calendars, the excellent Echo Show 15 is massively discounted right now.

$249 $169 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen)
Amazon Echo Eye Glass Frames
Amazon

Amazon's smart glasses allow you to summon Alexa for help anywhere, and while they're a luxury purchase at full price, they're a very good value at this discount.

$129 $269 at Amazon

Ring deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired
prime day ring video doorbell wired
Ring

The Ring Video Doorbell is your most affordable entry point into the Ring family, and it's an especially great deal for less than $40.

Read our review

$64.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell
underscored_best tested products_video doorbell camera_ring video doorbell 2 pro.jpeg
Ring

The base Ring Video Doorbell is one of the most popular around, offering 1080p video quality, motion detection, night vision and handy mobile notifications for staying on top of your home's security.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon