Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

The Prime Early Access Sale is officially underway, and as you might have guessed, nearly all of Amazon’s top tech products are discounted for the big event. But just because everything’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s all worth buying. Fortunately, we’re always testing Amazon’s latest hardware, and have picked out the absolute best deals you can get right now based on our own hands-on experience.

From Kindle e-readers and Ring security cameras to Fire TV streaming sticks and a ton of Alexa-compatible devices that will make your home smarter than ever, here are our recommendations for the Prime Early Access Sale discounts that are actually worth your money.

• Related: We’ve found the best tech deals to shop during Prime Early Access Sale