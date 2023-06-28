amazon weekly deals 0628 cnnu.jpg
Joe Bloss/CNN Underscored

Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.

Reader Favorite

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller, 2 Pack

23% off
thermacell two pack cnnu.jpg
Amazon

It’s buggy out there! Stay protected against bites this summer with this rechargeable bug repeller, now at its lowest price ever for a bundle of two. It repels bugs within a 20-foot zone, operates for up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and doesn’t emit any funky smells associated with other types of repellants (we’re looking at you, citronella).

Read our review
$79 $61 at Amazon
Best Tested

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

15% off
Amazon Apple iPad 2021
Amazon

If you don’t yet own an iPad, it’s time to make browsing on the go that much more convenient with our all-time favorite tablet. This