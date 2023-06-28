Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
It’s buggy out there! Stay protected against bites this summer with this rechargeable bug repeller, now at its lowest price ever for a bundle of two. It repels bugs within a 20-foot zone, operates for up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and doesn’t emit any funky smells associated with other types of repellants (we’re looking at you, citronella).
If you don’t yet own an iPad, it’s time to make browsing on the go that much more convenient with our all-time favorite tablet. This