Joe Bloss/CNN Underscored

Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
scrub daddy damp duster product card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Dusting can be one of the biggest sneeze-inducing tasks, but with the internet-famous Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, you can dig into all those stubborn nooks and crannies for countertops, car interiors, mirrors and more that look brand spankin’ new.

$14 $10 at Amazon
Best Tested
Wemo Smart Plug with Thread
Wemo smart plug with Thread product card
Amazon

If, like the rest of the world, you’re an iPhone or iPad user, you’ll love our favorite smart plug designed for use with the Apple HomeKit for its easy setup, quick response time and sleek, compact design. The best part? It operates independently from Wi-Fi, so it’s always ready to power up your home.

$30 $20 at Amazon
S'well Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle
s'well amazon deals cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Wouldn’t it be swell if there was a water bottle option that kept beverages ice cold or piping hot for hours? That’s precisely why we’re huge fans of the ever-popular S’well bottle, now 36% off, available in every color under the sun to match your personal style.

Read our review
$35 $23 at Amazon
Huonul Makeup Vanity Mirror
huonul vanity mirror.jpeg
Amazon

Get ready for your closeup (and nail your morning makeup routine) with this highly popular makeup vanity mirror for a cool 58% off. It features 21 adjustable LED lights, three magnification settings and three panels to get a perfect glimpse of your face from every angle.

$50 $22 at Amazon
Best Tested
Shark IQ XL Robot Vacuum
shark iq xl amazon cnnu v2.jpg
Amazon

If you’ve always wanted to own a robot vacuum, take this incredible deal on one of our all-time favorites as your sign to grab one before they’re gone. According to our testers, the Shark IQ XL provides the best value for a self-emptying robot vacuum that money can buy for its efficient performance at a fraction of the cost of higher-end models.

Read our review
$600 $320 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, Pack of 24
amazon basics reusable silicone baking cups cnnu.jpg
Amazon

We’re huge proponents of all things silicone bakeware at Underscored, and now you get to reap its benefits with these reusable baking cups ideal for cupcakes, muffins, snack cups and more. Better yet, they’re safe for use in the freezer, microwave and oven up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.

$14 $9 at Amazon
Calphalon 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set cnnu.jpg
Amazon

If your current cookware set is starting to look a little rough, this 11-piece stainless steel Calphalon set we tested might just be what your kitchen needs. It’s compatible with all stove tops (while staying cool at the handles), it’s designed to produce even sears and you can get it all for 42% off.

$480 $280 at Amazon
Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
colgate oral care hum toothbrush cnnu
Amazon

Rechargeable toothbrushes are the next generation in optimal oral hygiene, so for a squeaky clean feeling, opt for this app-enabled toothbrush we love for its slim and lightweight design, its included tongue brush and three brushing intensities. Now available for over half off, it’s a no-brainer investment.

$80 $35 at Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses cnnu.jpg
Amazon

If the fashion cycle has told us anything, it’s that Ray-Ban Wayfarers will never go out of style. Now available for a whopping 50% off, these versatile and timeless polarized sunnies will become your summer (and year-round) BFF.

$176 $88 at Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls cnnu.jpg
Amazon

It’s true: You can never have too many mixing bowls. These three bowls of varying capacities have a non-slip base for easy mixing, feature a pour spout for clean ingredient transfer and nest into one another for optimal storage.

$24 $17 at Amazon