Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Celebrity-adored and cult-favorite hair care brand Olaplex makes a shampoo that’ll leave your hair feeling silky smooth and frizz-free — and now you can score it for 20% off.

$30 $24 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper cnnu
Manually slicing is for squares. Cut meal prep times and save your sanity with this TikTok-viral vegetable chopper. It’ll dice, chop, grate, julienne and more with its included interchangeable attachments, leading to more uniform cooking results. 

$45 $32 at Amazon
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan cnnu
If you haven’t gotten around to installing that clunky window AC unit, you’ll love this ultra-quiet tabletop fan with wide air diffusion and automatic oscillation for a breath of fresh air whenever and wherever you need it this summer. 

$90 $50 at Amazon
Blue Yeti Premium USB Gaming Microphone
Blue Yeti

 Whether you’re launching a podcast, want to communicate with other gamers or add crisp audio to your Tik Toks, you’ll love this all-time favorite microphone for its superb sound quality, simple controls and understated design that integrates seamlessly into any WFH setup. 

Read our review
$130 $90 at Amazon
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker
For nearly half off, you can score this professional-grade drink maker with an extra large ice reservoir, four pre-programmed drink settings and an easy-pour jar that’s bound to bring the whole gang to your yard.

$400 $209 at Amazon
Tiki Brand Smokeless Patio Fire Pit
Tiki Brand Smokeless Patio Fire Pit
Instead of breaking your back logging wood, set up this impromptu low-smoke fire pit with a heat radius of four feet, 30 minutes of burn time and a removable ash pan for immaculate backyard, campground and park hang vibes all summer.

$395 $296 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Toloco Massage Gun
toloco massage gun cnnu.jpg
For a spa-worthy massage in the comfort of your own home, look no further than our editor-favorite massage gun complete with 15 attachable heads, seven speeds for your unique comfort level and whisper-quiet operation, now on sale for 60% off. 

$100 $40 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones
shokz new pc
Shokz

Finding the perfect headphones for your run is no easy *feet*, but with these Bluetooth headphones that deliver tunes straight to your ears through bone conduction technology (yes, it’s a real thing), you’ll be able to focus your stride while still being attuned to the environment around you. 

Read our review
$180 $140 at Amazon
Best Tested
Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer
drybar buttercup
For a sleek blowout that rivals one from an actual brick and mortar Drybar location, opt for our favorite mid-price hair dryer that dries a variety of hair textures in record speeds. Plus, at just over a pound, it won’t cause wrist pain.

$199 $139 at Amazon
Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
underscored tineco A11 pet.jpg
Keep your floors looking neat and tidy with this top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner our experts love for the way it compares in specs to models triple the price, its lightweight easy-to-use construction and its quiet operation perfect for using in a full house. 

Read our review
$400 $220 at Amazon