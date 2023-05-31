Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
Celebrity-adored and cult-favorite hair care brand Olaplex makes a shampoo that’ll leave your hair feeling silky smooth and frizz-free — and now you can score it for 20% off.
Manually slicing is for squares. Cut meal prep times and save your sanity with this TikTok-viral vegetable chopper. It’ll dice, chop, grate, julienne and more with its included interchangeable attachments, leading to more uniform cooking results.
If you haven’t gotten around to installing that clunky window AC unit, you’ll love this ultra-quiet tabletop fan with wide air diffusion and automatic oscillation for a breath of fresh air whenever and wherever you need it this summer.
For nearly half off, you can score this professional-grade drink maker with an extra large ice reservoir, four pre-programmed drink settings and an easy-pour jar that’s bound to bring the whole gang to your yard.
Instead of breaking your back logging wood, set up this impromptu low-smoke fire pit with a heat radius of four feet, 30 minutes of burn time and a removable ash pan for immaculate backyard, campground and park hang vibes all summer.
For a spa-worthy massage in the comfort of your own home, look no further than our editor-favorite massage gun complete with 15 attachable heads, seven speeds for your unique comfort level and whisper-quiet operation, now on sale for 60% off.
Finding the perfect headphones for your run is no easy *feet*, but with these Bluetooth headphones that deliver tunes straight to your ears through bone conduction technology (yes, it’s a real thing), you’ll be able to focus your stride while still being attuned to the environment around you.
For a sleek blowout that rivals one from an actual brick and mortar Drybar location, opt for our favorite mid-price hair dryer that dries a variety of hair textures in record speeds. Plus, at just over a pound, it won’t cause wrist pain.
Keep your floors looking neat and tidy with this top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner our experts love for the way it compares in specs to models triple the price, its lightweight easy-to-use construction and its quiet operation perfect for using in a full house.