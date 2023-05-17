Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
With its firming peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, non-irritating fragrance-free formula and bonus SPF 30 sun protection, it’s no wonder derms call this one of their favorite moisturizers for reducing the appearance of fine lines.
If your kitchen sink is currently littered with, well, everything but the kitchen sink, you’ll want to grab this handy removable drying rack — stat. It features racks and cutlery holders for seamless organization of your dishes and comes with elegant wood-accented handles.
Whether you’ve got a last-minute dinner party on the schedule or left your clothes in the dryer for a couple minutes too long, it always helps to have our number one editor-tested clothing steamer on hand, now 14% off. We love it for the way it comes with several steam settings and convenient attachments in a simple-to-use design.
This 3-piece patio set, made of all-weather rattan and powder-coated steel, is now a total steal at 30% off. You’ve got two cushion-lined armchairs, a durable coffee table and all the necessary tools and hardware to install it — all that’s left to get is your favorite pair of sunnies and an ice-cold drink.
Add a pop of color — and convenience — to your workstation with Logitech’s cutest keyboard. We love the satisfying-to-the-touch mechanical typewriter-style keys, customizable emoji buttons and five cool hues to match your WFH style. It connects up to three devices, boasts a three-year battery life and is matching its all-time-low 20% off.
It’s no secret non-stick cookware takes tons of stress out of cooking. Our preferred eco-friendly non-stick pan (along with this highly discounted 10-piece set it comes in!) uses a ceramic coating that won’t release any nasty toxins into your food. Better yet: it’s oven- and broiler-safe up to a whopping 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
Along with the entire internet, we’re obsessed with anything Stanley-related here at Underscored. Now for a serious discount, you can stay hydrated in style with the brand’s popular IceFlow water jug, complete with a leak-proof flip straw and double-wall vacuum insulation for water that stays chilled and refreshing all day.
Treat your furry BFF to the coziest place to rest their head with this discounted pet bed that features a built-in blanket for extra snuggles and security. We love the brand for the way its beds cradle your pet with ample breathability, provide a plush faux fur surface and look stellar matched with any home décor.
Switch up the vibes with the click of a button with our expert tester’s favorite splurge-worthy LED lighting system, now far more affordable at over 40% off when you clip the on-page coupon. The thin and flexible circuit boards are easy to install, are compatible with a smart speaker, app or Bluetooth and offer your choice of upwards of 16 million hues in either cool or warm tones.
Many of us use our laptops for several hours a day, so you’ll want to invest in the real deal. Our editors’ favorite laptop of all time, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, is now a cool $200 off, so you’ll want to grab one before the deal runs out. Our testers say it’s ideal for work or play with its 512GB capacity, lightweight and thin design, 18-hour battery life and vibrant liquid retina display.