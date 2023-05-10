Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
There’s no feeling more nerve-wracking than running out of juice. Keep all your devices charged up with our favorite wireless charger that holds your phone in a convenient upright position.
It never hurts to have extra space on hand for a backup or in the event of data loss. That’s where our all-time favorite external hard drive comes in. Now at up to an all-time low 70% off, depending on the capacity you need, we love it for its superior data encryption, impressive high speed and user-friendliness.
Get into all those stubborn nooks and crannies in your car from your vents to your cup holders and seat corners with this bestselling cleaning gel. Hint: It also works great for laptops, phones, keyboards, cameras and more.
If you’ve been eyeing this superstar vitamin C serum from celebrity-loved brand Mario Badescu, you’ll want to get your hands on it stat, since it’s still full price everywhere else. Not only does it brighten the skin, but it also smooths, thanks to collagen, and protects against free radicals to reduce signs of aging.
Skip the long wait at the coffee shop and pour yourself an at-home latte, thanks to this on-sale Philip’s espresso machine. As our favorite superautomatic espresso machine, it grinds and steams milk with the click of a button to instantly produce delectable lattes, cappuccinos and espresso.
If your desk clutter is seriously impeding your productivity, it’s time to invest in this genius desk organizer. It features mini shelves to conceal your smaller belongings, a book shelf for your notepads and a pen holder compartment so everything stays in one place. Bonus: It’ll also work perfectly as a kitchen countertop or entryway organizer.
Whether you drive for a living or simply want to boost your sense of security on the road, our favorite dash cam makes for a wise investment with its front- and rear-facing cameras, crisp and clear image quality and easy mounting and installation.
Mirrors tend to be a pricey home decor investment, but now you get to glam up your favorite space with this stunning full-length mirror, now nearly 60% off. It has integrated safety hooks for vertical or horizontal placement and an elegant brushed metal frame.
If you’re looking to add a practical cookware tool to your roster, we love this 2-quart covered pot that’s part of our go-to cookware set, now over half off. It’s made with stainless steel and aluminum clad for even heat distribution, it's safe for use in the oven and it's compatible with all cooktops.
You’ll finally regain control of your food storage container cabinet with this handy nesting set made of BPA-free plastic. Each of the 10 pieces is leakproof for easy food storage and transport, and they’re safe for use in the microwave or freezer.