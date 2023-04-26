Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
Use up the rest of your produce (and do something good for your appetite) with one of our favorite blenders for its next-level Vitamix power and narrow, tall profile ideal for tight spaces on your countertop. You can’t go wrong with its generous 64-ounce capacity perfect for meal prepping and its 10 speeds to get the ideal consistency each time.
If your car is a cesspool, this editor-approved handy trash can for cars is about to turn that all around. It features a sturdy build to keep it upright, magnetic buckles to keep the trash bag in place and three mesh pockets for additional storage. At this discounted price, it’s well worth the investment.
With its sleek, minimalist profile and just enough wellness features from sleep to stress management to paint a solid picture of your health, this popular discounted Fitbit makes for a solid gift to yourself or a loved one. Plus, it’s a great way to get more steps in a day.
Whether you need dinner on the table in minutes or you’re looking to experiment with a fool-proof appliance that guarantees chef-worthy results, you’ll drool over our all-time favorite air fryer. It’s straightforward to use, easy to clean and features more Amazon reviews than people in a small town.
Everything is substantially more impressive (and nostalgic the way grandma used to make it) when cooked and presented in a cast iron Dutch oven. Now at a more accessible price point, Le Creuset is our favorite Dutch oven worth the splurge for its impeccable heat distribution, ability to lock in moisture and timeless performance the generations after you will be thrilled to inherit.
Rinsing and draining lettuce has to be, well, one of the most draining attributes of whipping up a salad. That’s no longer the case with this incredibly popular salad spinner, boasting a built-in colander and serving bowl. It’s non-slip, ideal for one-handed operation and takes virtually all the effort out of preparing a delicious, nourishing meal.
One of life’s biggest luxuries is the ability to skip manually sweeping your floors. Nail your at-home chores with our all-time favorite robot vacuum that tackles dirt and debris on both hardwood and carpeted floors, features enhanced mapping technology (i.e.: you can set it and forget it) and empties itself for an instantly clean home.
If all that sitting during your workday is starting to compromise your energy levels, posture and mood, it might be time to invest in our favorite budget-friendly standing desk. Not only did our testers find it easy to assemble, but it boasts helpful features like four memory presets for easy adjustment, a motorized lift system and a grommet to organize your desk clutter.
Grooming doesn’t have to be a painful, time-consuming experience. With one of our favorite manscaping essentials now over half off, you can safely trim nose and ear hairs using three bevel blades — without any messy cords, pulling or nicks.
You’ll be rising and shining in no time with our favorite no-frills alarm clock that gets the job done with its easy-to-read large font and adjustable loud-enough alarm that lures you right out of bed without sounding irritating.