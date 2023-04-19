Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
If you’ve yet to hop on the ice roller trend, it’s time to treat your skin to the coolest treatment on the block. We love the Esarora for the way it instantly diminishes puffiness, soothes inflammation, reduces the appearance of pores and serves as an instant pick-me-up when you need it most.
Whether you’re a novice cook or a professional baker, there’s one tool that belongs in every home chef’s arsenal: a silicone baking mat. We’re obsessed with this one in particular for the way it eliminates the need for single-use aluminum, withstands high heat and is completely non-stick, making food prep a waste-free breeze.
Crush your commute, work out or Zoom meeting with a pair of our all-time favorite noise-canceling earbuds. We love the Beats Studio Buds — their fast synching, stellar sound and unmatched comfort give them a leg up over competitors like Airpods and Galaxy Buds.
It’s no secret the half-zip is this year’s collar of choice, and we love how it provides impromptu ventilation whether you’re traveling or running errands. Grab this super practical fleece Columbia number for an unbeatable discount, and you’re in for a spring of serious comfort and style.
Rest your head at night with peace of mind knowing one of our favorite outdoor security cameras has your back. Not only does it provide clear and crisp 2K video footage, but with its included 4GD of storage, you don’t need to sign up for a subscription in order to capture, view and store your recordings.
If waking up is the worst part of your day, that’s all about to change with this luxurious sunrise lamp. It allows you to feel more refreshed by simulating natural sunlight — plus, it features 25 brightness settings and 10 wake-up and relaxation sounds for a gentle wake-up or wind-down that’ll help get your circadian rhythms back on track.
Score a salon-worthy blowout at a fraction of the price with our favorite budget-friendly hair dryer, now boasting a new and improved slimmer design. Delivering Dyson-like results, it simultaneously dries and brushes hair in record time, creating a stunning blowout that’ll last for days.
Think about all those times you need to open an envelope or stubborn package. Instead of grabbing those clunky scissors or unnecessarily sharp box cutter, opt instead for this ergonomic finger-safe slicer ideal for small spaces and righties and lefties alike. Unlike metal, its ceramic blade never rusts, and you can pop it on your fridge like a magnet when not in use.
If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade your home, consider this sale on the Underscored-approved Sengled Smart LED Light Strips. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the movie night mood with TV backlights — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Best of all, you’ll get a whopping 73% off the list price right now at Amazon.