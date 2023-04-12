Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.
You can’t put a price on safety, so grab this easy-to-use Ring doorbell while it’s on sale. It affixes to your doorpost so you can see and hear exactly who’s at your doorstep (and talk to them too) while using the associated app. As an update to the original model, this version boasts improved motion detection, clearer night vision and enhanced privacy features.
Save time, energy and sanity in the kitchen with this highly rated and TikTok-viral Fullstar vegetable chopper that slices, dices, spiralizes and juliennes, too. It’s as effective for uniformly taking care of hard veggies like onions and cucumbers as it is for soft ones like tomatoes. Plus, it comes with numerous add-ons like a juicer, peeler and egg slicer, making it a worthy investment.
Who has time to book a spa appointment? Bring the bliss to your own home with this upgraded massage gun that digs deep into tired muscles, promotes circulation and reduces lactic acid buildup (the stuff that makes you sore after a workout). It offers seven speed levels and 15 interchangeable heads for a customized massage, and a run time of six hours on a single charge.
To save counter space, speed up cooking times and feel like a total pro in the kitchen, invest in this does-it-all Breville airfryer with 13 cooking functions from roasting to baking and slow cooking to airfrying. It uses smart algorithms to disperse heat exactly where it needs to go, producing a *chef’s kiss* result each time.
Sweltering season is soon upon us, so you’ll want to come equipped with our all-time favorite window AC. Its U-shaped design makes it a, ahem, breeze to install, its compressor sits outside your window for a quieter operation, and it effectively cools areas of up to 450 square feet. Best of all, you can easily open and close your window without having to dismantle it, and you can use its companion app for hassle-free control of the temperature in your home.
There’s no need to wait for the perfect sunny day to embark on a Hot Girl Walk. Simply plug this highly discounted folding treadmill into an outlet, and get those steps in while you work, scroll social media or binge-watch your favorite show. Its ergonomic steel construction also absorbs shock on your joints for a smooth experience, and it folds up into a portable and stowable pad ideal for small spaces. The best part? It arrives fully assembled so you can hop to it right away.
Whether you’re diving into the podcast world for the first time or looking to expand your existing audience on Twitch, TikTok and everything in between, there’s no better way to use your voice than with our editor-favorite Blue Yeti microphone. The USB microphone boasts simple controls to accurately pick up your voice for a broadcast-quality listening experience, and it features a silicone base to keep it from sliding around on your desk.
Your best pal deserves the best, and this memory foam dog bed made with durable bonded microfibers is a stellar place to start. It’s made with extra loose material to allow them to comfortably dig in their paws, features a machine-washable nylon cover for easy maintenance, and comes in stunning neutral hues to perfectly match your décor.
Gamers know an immersive, glued-to-your-screen-for-hours type of session relies on a proper router that reduces lag and latency. One of our favorite routers is now on sale, which you’ll want to grab ASAP if you’re loading up your home network with multiple people who frequently stream, work from home, take video calls and more.