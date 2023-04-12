Blue Yeti

Every week, we sift through thousands of Amazon deals to find 10 of the best. Below, you’ll find everything from all-time low prices on best-tested products to rare discounts on Underscored editor favorites, so check back frequently and never miss a chance to save.

Ring Video Doorbell
<strong>Amazon-owned Ring is one of the only makers of a battery-operated doorbell, meaning that the install is easy, especially for a video doorbell. -- Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($159, originally 199; </strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2Y3OWUZ" target="_blank" target="_blank"><strong>amazon.com</strong></a><strong>)</strong>
Amazon

You can’t put a price on safety, so grab this easy-to-use Ring doorbell while it’s on sale. It affixes to your doorpost so you can see and hear exactly who’s at your doorstep (and talk to them too) while using the associated app. As an update to the original model, this version boasts improved motion detection, clearer night vision and enhanced privacy features.

$100 $70 at Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper cnnu
Amazon

Save time, energy and sanity in the kitchen with this highly rated and TikTok-viral Fullstar vegetable chopper that slices, dices, spiralizes and juliennes, too. It’s as effective for uniformly taking care of hard veggies like onions and cucumbers as it is for soft ones like tomatoes. Plus, it comes with numerous add-ons like a juicer, peeler and egg slicer, making it a worthy investment. 

$50 $28 at Amazon
Toloco Massage Gun
toloco massage gun cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Who has time to book a spa appointment? Bring the bliss to your own home with this upgraded massage gun that digs deep into tired muscles, promotes circulation and reduces lactic acid buildup (the stuff that makes you sore after a workout). It offers seven speed levels and 15 interchangeable heads for a customized massage, and a run time of six hours on a single charge.

$250 $40 at Amazon
Best Tested
Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
shark rotator nv501 cnnu
Amazon

The first step in making you feel like you have your life together is keeping your floors tidy. This Underscored-favorite vacuum allows you to do just that with its swivel head and numerous attachments that tackle every nook and cranny, and it’s lightweight to prevent fatigue. It cleans all around your home, too: Simply lift it from its base to breathe new life into your furniture, drapes, countertops and more. 

$300 $220 at Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
breville smart oven air fryer cnnu.jpg
Amazon

To save counter space, speed up cooking times and feel like a total pro in the kitchen, invest in this does-it-all Breville airfryer with 13 cooking functions from roasting to baking and slow cooking to airfrying. It uses smart algorithms to disperse heat exactly where it needs to go, producing a *chef’s kiss* result each time. 

$500 $320 at Amazon
Best Tested
Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
underscored_best tested products_window ac_midea u-shaped window ac.jpeg
Midea

Sweltering season is soon upon us, so you’ll want to come equipped with our all-time favorite window AC. Its U-shaped design makes it a, ahem, breeze to install, its compressor sits outside your window for a quieter operation, and it effectively cools areas of up to 450 square feet. Best of all, you can easily open and close your window without having to dismantle it, and you can use its companion app for hassle-free control of the temperature in your home.

$449 $194 at Amazon
Sperax Under-Desk Treadmill
sperax treadmill cnnu.jpg
Amazon

There’s no need to wait for the perfect sunny day to embark on a Hot Girl Walk. Simply plug this highly discounted folding treadmill into an outlet, and get those steps in while you work, scroll social media or binge-watch your favorite show. Its ergonomic steel construction also absorbs shock on your joints for a smooth experience, and it folds up into a portable and stowable pad ideal for small spaces. The best part? It arrives fully assembled so you can hop to it right away.

$800 $290 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Blue Yeti

Whether you’re diving into the podcast world for the first time or looking to expand your existing audience on Twitch, TikTok and everything in between, there’s no better way to use your voice than with our editor-favorite Blue Yeti microphone. The USB microphone boasts simple controls to accurately pick up your voice for a broadcast-quality listening experience, and it features a silicone base to keep it from sliding around on your desk. 

$130 $102 at Amazon
Casper Dog Bed
Casper Dog Bed
Casper Dog Bed
Casper

Your best pal deserves the best, and this memory foam dog bed made with durable bonded microfibers is a stellar place to start. It’s made with extra loose material to allow them to comfortably dig in their paws, features a machine-washable nylon cover for easy maintenance, and comes in stunning neutral hues to perfectly match your décor. 

$169 $140 at Amazon
Best Tested
ASUS AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router
ASUS AX5700
ASUS AX5700
Amazon

Gamers know an immersive, glued-to-your-screen-for-hours type of session relies on a proper router that reduces lag and latency. One of our favorite routers is now on sale, which you’ll want to grab ASAP if you’re loading up your home network with multiple people who frequently stream, work from home, take video calls and more. 

$250 $220 at Amazon