You probably associate the 4th of July with American flags, fireworks and barbecues. At Underscored, we’re totally on board with that — but may we also offer: holiday deals. Take a break from splashing around in the pool and grilling burgers this weekend and browse all the savings you can score on products from every category.

Below, we’ve rounded up deals from across the internet from brands you know and love. Everything from DTC home brands like Casper and Brooklinen, clothing favorites like Girlfriend Collective and Outdoor Voices to grilling and kitchen essentials from Solo Stove and HelloFresh are seeing nice discounts right now — so don’t miss these limited-time summer savings.

Major retailers

The Home Depot The Home Depot

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Score big discounts — up to 50% off — home essentials from kitchen tools to furniture to outdoor products, now through July 5.

• eBay: Score hot savings on items ranging from the Nintendo Switch to Crocs, AirTag accessories and more during this sale at eBay, now through July 6.

• Lowe’s: During this event, score big savings on patio furniture, lighting, power equipment, grills and everything else you need for outdoor entertaining, now through July 6.

• REI: Get up to 40% off all the outdoors essentials during REI’s 4th of July sale, with additional markdowns on clearance too. Plus, REI members can get $10 off select purchases over $50 at REI Outlet with code OUT4JULY22.

• The Home Depot: Take advantage of the retailer’s Red, White & Blue deals running hi!through July 4, offering up to 25% off and big savings on select appliances.

• Wayfair: Don’t miss this clearance savings event, with up to 60% off indoor and outdoor furniture.

Mattresses and bedding

Allswell Allswell

• Allswell: From July 1 to July 5, shoppers can get 25% off mattresses sitewide using code FIREWORKS25 at checkout.

• Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress with code AS450, plus 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase and 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code necessary.

• Avocado: Save on sustainable (and ultra-comfortable) mattresses: get $100 off Green, Vegan and Latex mattresses with code USA and $250 off the Organic Luxury mattress with code JULY.

• Awara Sleep: Score up to $799 of savings, thanks to $300 off mattresses and $499 off accessories.

• Bear: Use code JULY30 for 30% off sitewide, plus score free accessories with a mattress purchase through July 4.

• Beautyrest: Now through July 11 you can save up to $800 on a combined purchase of a Beautyrest Black mattress and select base and up to $700 on the Harmony Lux mattresses and select bases.

• Brentwood Home: The brand is offering $100 off the Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress with code JULY and $150 off the Oceano, Crystal Cove and Hybrid Latex mattresses with code USA.

• Brooklinen: Pretty much everything at the coveted brand’s site is 15% off as part of the Summer Savings Event, lasting through July 6.

• Casper: The beloved DTC brand is offering up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off everything else — plus, get the Original Foam Queen mattress for $995 with code JULY422-B through July 4.

• Cozy Earth: This Fourth of July lasts through July 11 and offers up to 25% off everything.

• Crane & Canopy: Shop discounts up to 70% off bedding, sheets, loungewear and home decor through July 5, no code necessary.

• DreamCloud: Take advantage of this mattress offer worth $699 — save $200 and get $499 in free accessories.

• Ghostbed: Get discounts on tons of bedding essentials, including 25% off the new Venus Williams Collection, up to 30% off mattresses and savings on pillows and bases to boot.

• My Sheets Rock: Beat the summer heat with these temperature-regulating sheets and pillowcases — and get 15% off with code FIREWORKS22 through July 5.

• Nest: Get up to 20% off everything you need for a restful night: mattresses, pillows, bedding sets and more are discounted right now.

• Nolah: Nolah is offering mattresses up to $700 off, plus two free pillows. In addition, mattress toppers and cooling bamboo sheets are both $50 off through July 5.

• Purple: Through July 12 you can save up to $200 on select mattresses and 15% off accessories.

• Nectar: A good night’s sleep is coming your way thanks to $100 savings on Nectar’s Medium Memory Foam mattresses.

• Sealy: You can save up to $200 on Sealy Hybrid mattresses right now.

• Serta: Select iComfort by Serta mattresses are up to $300 off right now.

• Tempur-Pedic: Memory foam mattresses, toppers, pillows and more are up to 40% off right now.

• Tuft & Needle: Through July 11 you can save 15% on all Tuft & Needle mattresses.

• Vaya: Take your pick of Vaya’s mattresses — right now, they’re all $300 off with code VAYA300.

• Zoma: The athletic performance–focused brand is offering $150 off any mattress with code WIN150.

Clothing and accessories

Old Navy Old Navy

• Adidas: Get savings on all the exercise apparel you need with 30% off full price and sale items with code CELEBRATE, now through July 6.

• Adore Me: Adore Me is running a BOGO sale on bras, lingerie, sleepwear and swimwear through July — plus, period undies are 20% off.

• Bala: Ultra wearable shoes from Bala are comfortable all day long, and right now you can save 15% on styles sitewide.

• Bandier: Get markdowns up to 40% on activewear at Bandier, thanks to the brand’s July 4th sale.

• Carbon38: Luxury activewear is up to 25% off at Carbon38 with tiered discounts — the more you spend, the more you save.

• Commando: Take an additional 40% off sale styles with the code SUMMER40, for up to 70% off underwear, leggings, loungewear and more.

• Comrad: Compression socks perfect for everyday wear are 25% off with code SUMMER25.

• Everlane: Get high-quality basics and vacation essentials up to 40% off at Everlane through July 5.

• French Toast: School uniforms are discounted 20% off sitewide July 1 through July 5.

• Fresh Clean Tees: The menswear brand is offering 20% off sitewide with discount code JULYFOURTH through the holiday.

• Girlfriend Collective: The sustainable, size-inclusive brand’s Anniversary Sale coincides with America’s birthday, so you can save 60% on bestsellers and limited-edition faves.

• Hatch: The chic maternity brand Hatch is offering shoppers up to 50% off select styles throughout the month of July.

• Hudson: Get some new denim and save 25% off sitewide at Hudson Jeans with code SPARKS.

• Jachs NY: Save on men’s clothing through July 5 thanks to a whopping 65% off everything at Jachs NY with code JLY4 at checkout.

• Lisa Says Gah: Sale items are an additional 25% off at this cool-girl fashion site, now through July 4.

• Lively: Now through July 7, enjoy 15% off bras and more sitewide.

• Myles Apparel: Use Code SUMMER22 for 22% off men’s activewear sitewide.

• Naadam: Achieve elevated cozy vibes with 30% off Summer Shop Styles through July 4.

• Old Navy: Now through July 4th, Old Navy is offering shoppers up to 60% off storewide, with styles starting at $4.

• Outdoor Voices: Now through July 5, get 30% off summer essentials including the Exercise Dress and Hudson Skort.

• Proof: Get 20% off your purchase of period-proof undies with code JULYFLOW now through July 5.

• Reebok: Celebrate Independence Day by saving 30% sitewide with code JULY4 at checkout.

• Saylor: Women’s clothing, including knits, sleepwear and sustainable style is 15% off with code JULY22.

• Something Navy: In celebration of the brand’s two-year anniversary, select styles on the site are 50% off now through July 17.

• Taylor Stitch: Premium mens clothing is up to 30% off sitewide with additional discounts on last call styles.

• Thakoon: Get a free tote bag or pair of slippers with a purchase of $200 or more.

• ThirdLove: Get up to 70% off select bras and underwear, plus score an extra 20% off when you spend $150 and use code TL-LOVE20 at checkout.

• Thousand Fell: Sustainable, thoughtfully designed sneakers are 20% off, plus get free shipping over $80 with code SUMMERREFRESH.

• Universal Standard: This size-inclusive clothing brand lets you bundle and save through July 4, no code necessary: get 15% off orders over $150, 25% off orders over $200 and 30% off orders over $250.

• Year Of Ours: Stylish and unique activewear is 25% off sitewide during this mid-year sale, running now through July 5.

Beauty

Indie Lee Indie Lee

• ColourPop: Don’t miss these vibrant savings: ColourPop will be offering 30% off sitewide through July 5.

• Drybar: Get 20% off hair tools and products sitewide through July 7, and check back daily for limited-time deals.

• Deborah Lippmann: You can save 20% luxury beauty, skincare and nail polish sitewide with a $60 minimum purchase.

• Indie Lee: Shop the Indiependence Day sale at Indie Lee — that’s 25% off everything sitewide, plus the first 50 shoppers will receive a complimentary Indie Lee branded beach towel. Use code HAPPYFOURTH for the savings.

• Sabon: Treat yourself to the at-home spa experience you deserve, and get select products up to 50% off at Sabon.

• SiO Beauty: Buy two products and get one free with the code JULYFOURTH, now through July 5.

• True Botanicals: The retailer is offering a free Phyto Retinol GWP with every $100 purchase through Monday.

Outdoor gear

Biolite Biolite

• Bass Pro Shops: Get up to 33% Off at Bass Pro Shops through July 6.

• Biolite: Save 20% off on outdoor and off-the-grid essentials during this sale at Biolite.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% sports and outdoor gear through July 4.

• Goal Zero: Now through July 4, you can save 35% on several Yeti portable power stations, helping you save while you get off grid.

• FunBoy: Luxury, ultra-fun pool floats are on sale just in time for peak summer pool days.

• Isle: Paddle boards and more are up to 60% off at Isle, and the original Pioneer is half off through the end of July (or while supplies last).

• Solo Stove: Get up to 45% off bonfires at Solo Stove during this holiday promotion.

• Z Grills: Save on popular pellet grills for all your upcoming summer barbecues thanks to this Fourth of July Sale.

Furniture, decor and home goods

Apt2B Apt2B

• Apt2B: During this 4th of July Sale, take 15% off sitewide — the more you’ll spend, the more you’ll save, with up to 30% off orders $5,499.

• Ashley Homestore: Shop the Stars and Stripes sale for 30% off select furniture and decor ideal for summer entertaining.

• Branch: Save up to 25% on office furniture and desk essentials from a brand we love — just use code SUMMER at checkout to snag the savings and free shipping.

• Hatch: Wind down phone-free with the Hatch Restore device, $15 off when you use code SUMMER15 at checkout.

• Heller: Everything is 15% at this design-focused retailer.

• House of Noa: Save on joint-friendly floor mats during House of Noa’s Summer Sale, with up to 25% off bestsellers like the Nama Standing Mat and Everly High Chair Mat.

• Houzz: Save big at Houzz right now, with savings up to 80% off everything from outdoor essentials to kitchen and bathroom upgrades and more.

• Joybird: Outfit your home with beautiful furniture from Joybird, discounted 35% off sitewide for the holiday.

• Kaiyo: Now through July 10, Kaiyo is offering 15% off on orders of over $2,500 and free delivery with the code FOURTH.

• Lovesac: Take advantage of this Flash Sale July 1 through 4, with Sactionals up to 25% off and all other products at 20% off.

• Outer: Now through July 6, Outer is collaborating with Gozney, offering a complimentary Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven (a $499 value) on all purchases over $5,000. Use code PIZZAGRAY or PIZZAGREEN to receive your oven and indicate your preferred color.

• Plants.com: Use code JULY4TH for 20% off this patriotic-themed collection.

• Rifle Paper Co: Sale items are an additional 30% off with code SUNNY30.

• Rove Concepts: Score mid-century modern furniture at up to 60% off — plus, members can save even more.

• Rugs.com: During this Fourth of July Sale, save up to 70% on essential home decor and get free shipping and returns.

• Slumberland: Get up to 30% off on sectionals during the 4th of July sale at Slumberland.

• The White Company: Enjoy 20% off when you spend $200, or 15% off when you spend $100 across tons of categories ranging from clothing to homeware and more. Use code 4THJULY22 to score the discounts.

• Vitruvi: Get up to 40% off while filling your home with the aromas luxurious essential oil, thanks to this sale at Vitruvi.

Health and hygiene

Cloud Paper Cloud Paper

• Cloud Paper: Ultra-soft bamboo toilet paper, paper towels and more is 10% off sitewide now through July 4th with code Freedom10 at checkout.

• DiscountGlasses: Use code JLY4DG for 40% off tons of frames from July 1 to July 5.

• EyeBuyDirect: July 1 through 5, take advantage of a Flash BOGO sale with code TWO4YOU.

• Look Optic: Readers, progressives and blue light glasses are 20% off at Look Optic with code FIREWORKS.

• Squatty Potty: This Fourth of July promo offers $10 off the original 7” and 9” stools. Use code CELEBRATE10 July 3 through 5 to save.

• Tushy: Save $200 on the TUSHY Ace, a bidet seat we love, now through July 4.

Kitchen and food

Nutribullet Nutribullet

• Biom: Use code FIREWORKS10 for 10% off planet-friendly wipes.

• Corkcicle: Get up to 40% off select products to keep all your beverages cool.

• Equator Coffees: Save while satisfying your caffeine needs with this Fourth of July promo: receive a free Endless Summer Specialty Cold Brew with the purchase of the Explorer Set.

• EveryPlate: The ultra-affordable meal kit service is offering $1.79 per meal plus 20% off another 2 boxes with code EPJULY42022.

• Factor: Get $120 off your first 5 boxes of dietician-approved full-cooked meals with code FACTOR4TH.

• Green Chef: Hearty, health conscious meals are $135 off with the code GCJULY4TH22, which also provides free shipping.

• HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals plus free shipping with code HFJULY4TH22.

• HexClad: If you’ve been looking to upgrade your kitchen tools, consider this premium cookware brand’s 40% off sale sitewide through July 5.

• NutriBullet: Enjoy 20% off juicers with code JUICE until July 4th.

• Partake Foods: Yummy allergy-friendly snacks and desserts are 20% off orders over $34.99.

• SodaStream: Through July 4 get the Terra and Art machines 20% off with code Flag20.

Pets

Wild One Wild One

• West & Willow: Custom pet portraits are 20% off with code SUMMER20 now through July 4.

• Wild One: Get stylish pet accessories like harnesses, toys and carriers up to 40% off from one of our favorite brands.

Tech and appliances

Sonix Sonix

• Acer: Get solid deals on tons of laptops at the Acer online store through July 6.

• Satechi: Chargers, monitors, adapters and more — basically all things office tech — are 20% off sitewide with code JULY20.

• Casetify: Take advantage of this buy 1, get 10% off and buy 2, get 20% off sale at Casetify with code 4JULY22.

• Coway: July 1 through 3, score savings on best-selling air purifiers and bidets from Coway — up to 35% off.

• Levoit: Levoit is offering 15% off air purifiers, humidifiers and more sitewide through July 4.

• Muse: Meditation headband bundles are 15% through July 5.

• Polar: Get up to 33% off select sport watches and other wearables exclusively on Polar.com.

• Sonix: Take advantage of 30% off sitewide and save on phone cases, sun glasses and tech accessories, now through July 4.

Travel and miscellaneous

Calpak Calpak

• Babbel: Learn a new language with Babbel and save on your subscription — up to 60% off.

• Calpak: Gear up for summer travel with 55% off select items at Calpak.