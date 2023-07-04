You probably associate the 4th of July with American flags, fireworks and barbecues. We’re totally on board with that, but we also suggest taking advantage of some stellar holiday deals happening across the internet. Take a break from splashing around in the pool and grilling burgers this weekend and browse all the best savings — we’ve rounded up deals from across the internet from brands you know and love below. Must-haves from direct-to-consumer home brands like Casper and Caraway and clothing favorites like Girlfriend Collective and Summersalt to outdoor essentials from Solo Stove and Biolite are seeing nice discounts right now, so don’t miss these sizzling summer savings. 4th of July deals from major retailers • Best Buy: Now’s the time to pick up a new appliance thanks to Best Buy’s July 4th sale event, which features savings on washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges and more. • Ebay: Tons of tech, home goods and more are an extra 20% off when you use code SAVE4JULY4TH. • Lowe’s: Shop deals on over 32,000 items at Lowe’s, from major appliances like grills to smaller essentials like vacuums, plus paint, tools and everything you might need for your next DIY. • Macy’s: Use code FOURTH for an extra 20% off clearance, plus find savings up to 60% on clothing, shoes, home and more. • Overstock: Overstock’s July Clearance sale is happening now through July 9, so you can refresh your home without breaking the bank. • REI: Shop the outdoor mega-retailer’s clearance sale in preparation for all your outdoor adventures this summer. Plus, Co-op Members can score $20 off orders of $100 or more. • Target: The Sizzling Savings Event, now through the 4th, features deals on all things summer, including beach towels, outdoor furniture and more. • The Home Depot: Grills, lawn care, patio furniture and everything else you need to upgrade your outdoor space this summer is on sale now. • Walmart: The mega retailer is offering up 4th of July savings on everything from laptops to clothing for the family. • Wayfair: Save up to 70% on furniture, decor, kitchen essentials and much more at the July 4th Clearance event. 4th of July tech and appliance deals Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more • Adorama: Shop the 4th of July sale for deals on cameras, lighting, computers and more. • B&H Photo Video: You’ll find savings on everything from laptops and SSDs to cameras and printers. • Levoit: Now through July 4, you can score 15% off air purifiers, humidifiers and vacuums from Levoit with code USA15. • Samsung: Save on bestselling tech and appliances at Samsung. • TP-Link: Get smooth, fast internet all over your house with TP-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi systems, routers and more, on sale now. 4th of July sleep deals Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more • Allswell: Get 25% off the bestselling hybrid Allswell Mattress using code STAR25 at checkout. • Amerisleep: You can get $450 off any mattress with code AS450 right now, plus 40% off upholstered bed frames, 20% off pillows and more with code USA20. • Awara: Score $400 off each mattress on Awara’s site right now. • Bear: Use code JULY4 for 35% off sitewide, plus get free sleep accessories with the purchase of a mattress. • Beautyrest: Rest easy with up to $900 off your purchase of a Black or Black Hybrid mattress. Sale ends July 10. • Big Blanket Co: Shop extra-large cozy blankets and save 25% sitewide. • Big Fig: Now through July 18, get $400 off a Big Fig mattress using code JULY4. • Birch: Get 25% off sitewide plus 2 Free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code JULY25 to save. • Brentwood Home: Everything on site, from mattresses to dog beds, is 10% off. • Brooklinen: Stock up on bedding and bath with 20% off sitewide at Summer Sale through July 5. • Brooklyn Bedding: Get 30% off sitewide with code JULY30. • Casper: Now through July 4, the beloved DTC brand is offering 20% off mattresses, pillows, sheets and everything else sitewide. • Cozy Earth: This 4th of July sale features 30% off everything with code CNNSALE. • Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, loungewear and home decor through July 5. • Dreamcloud: Now through July 11, get 40% off all mattresses with prices starting at just $499. • Eight Sleep: Now through July 4, save on mattresses and covers. • Gravity: Score weighted blankets and more sleep accessories 25% off. • Helix: Helix is offering 25% off and 2 free Dream Pillows with a mattress purchase — just use code JULY25. • Layla Sleep: Shop the Hybrid mattress at up to $200 off, plus get two free pillows, a blanket and protector, plus more deals. • Leesa: Is it time to replace your mattress? Leesa has you covered with up to $809 off mattresses, plus a free mattress protector with purchase. • Marlow: From the minds that brought you Brooklinen, Marlow pillows offer comfort and versatility for all sleepers thanks to an innovative zipper that allows you to customize firmness. Right now, score 20% off a pair, plus even steeper discounts when you stock up. • Mattress Firm: During Mattress Firm’s July 4th Sale, you’ll get a king bed for the price of a queen and a queen bed for the price of a twin, plus a bunch more savings. • My Sheets Rock: Beat the summer heat with these temperature-regulating sheets and pillowcases — and get 15% off with code FIREWORKS23 through July 5. • Nectar Sleep: Shop the July 4th sale for 33% off sitewide, now through July 11. • Nolah: Nolah is offering 30% off mattresses, plus two free pillows. • Piglet in Bed: Shop the Summer Fete Sale, where shoppers can find up to 40% off selected bedding, towels and more home accessories. • Purple: Save up to $800 on a mattress set that includes an adjustable base, plus up to 25% off bedding and more when you bundle. • Saatva: Underscored readers can get an exclusive deal at Saatva — 12% off all accessories, including pillows, mattress toppers and more. • Sealy: You can save up to $200 on Sealy Hybrid mattresses right now. • Serta: Save up hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends July 10. • Siena Sleep: Mattresses start at just $199 during this July 4th sale, live now through July 11. • Sijo: Now through July 5, get 20% off sitewide, excluding final sale items. • Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on a Tempur-Breeze mattress, plus a $300 instant gift with select qualifying mattress set purchase. • Tuft & Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save 15% on mattresses and bedding and up to 50% on clearance items, now through July 9. • Vaya: Sleep soundly with deals on mattresses, pillows and bedding through the end of the month, including $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300. • Zoma: Don’t miss this promo: get $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 and 20% off sports pillows and body pillows with code JULY4PILLOWS. 4th of July home decor and office deals Save on wall art, candles, stationery and more • Ban.do: Get 30% off sitewide — save on planners, apparel, accessories and more through July 5. • Bloomscape: Shop this Red, White & Bloom Sale now through July 6. • Crate and Barrel: The brand’s first-ever July 4th Warehouse Sale is on, featuring up to 60% off furniture, decor, lighting and even kitchen and dining favorites. • Dorai: Shop sustainable homewares, including instantly drying dish pads, and get up to 25% off Kitchen Essentials. • Graf Lantz: Shop the Summer Warehouse Sale for up to 50% off design-forward home storage. • Hotel Lobby Candle: Add vacation vibes to your home for less with the brand’s first-ever 20% off sale when you use code JULY4 at checkout. • Puracy: Plant-based cleaning products are buy 2, get 1 free through July 5. • Rifle Paper Co.: Everything on site is 20% off with code SUMMER20. • Society6: Save on wall art, furniture, decor and more with up to 25% off through July 5. • Speks: These stress-relieving desk toys are 20% off sitewide with code JULY20. 4th of July furniture deals Save on sofas, rugs, desks, outdoor sets and more • ABC Carpet & Home: Get up to 40% off unique rugs and furnishings through July 5. • Albany Park: All sofas and sectionals are up to 25% off. • Apt2B: The more you buy, the more you’ll save at this 4th of July Sale, up to $2,000. • Arhaus: Handcrafted furniture and decor is on sale now at Arhaus’ July 4th Sale. • Article: During this summer sale, you’ll save big on furniture for indoors and out. • Ashley Furniture: Select furniture is up to $1,000 off at Ashley’s Stars & Strips Sale. • Boutique Rugs: Outfit your home with a new runner or area rug and get an extra 15% off sitewide with code JULY4. • Burrow: Outdoor sets are 35% off, while the brand’s famous modular seating is 20% off and other home goods are up to 60% off. • EffyDesk: Now through July 17, get 15% off storewide with code SUMMER15. • Homebody: Get up to 25% off and free shipping from the modular furniture brand. • Houzz: Shop celebratory savings up to 82% off furniture. • Ikea: Save on a range of outdoor summer essentials including lighting, doormats and more at Ikea’s Midsummer Days through July 4th. • Joybird: Outfit your home with beautiful furniture from Joybird, discounted 35% off sitewide for the holiday. • Lovesac: Take advantage of Sactionals and more for 25% off sitewide. • Moon Pod: Get 34% off upgraded bean bags during this sitewide sale with code LUXE. • Outer: Revamp your patio with 15% off outdoor furniture sitewide and 30% off wicker items. • Neighbor: This DTC sustainable outdoor furniture brand is offering 15% off sitewide with code JULYFOURTH2023. • Raymour & Flanigan: Everything at the furniture retailer is up to 35% off through July 10. • Rugs.com: Shop this 4th of July sale for up to 80% off. • Slumberland: Get up to 60% off thousands of items at the 4th of July sale at Slumberland. • The Citizenry: Get up to 35% off select items during the Archive Sale. 4th of July kitchen and dining deals Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more • Caraway: Celebrate America’s birthday with 10% off sitewide at Caraway Home’s Summer Refresh Event. • Corkcicle: Summer favorites from the drinkware brand are up to 50% off, plus find deals on soft coolers and more. • Cosori: Use code HAPPYJULY for 15% off air fryers and more sitewide. • Fly By Jing: Celebrate the Chinese food brand’s International Jing Week with up to 25% off sitewide and 50% off select clearance items. • Goldbelly: Save up to 40% on iconic hot dogs from around the country. • Great Jones: Score stylish cookware for up to 25% off through July 4. • GreenPan: Save on some of our favorite nonstick cookware with up to 50% off sitewide. • Health-Ade: Kombucha lovers can get 25% off probiotic drinks and more with code FIZZY4TH. • Meyer: Get 30% off cookware sitewide, now through July 5. • Nutribullet: Drink in this 20% off deal on all juicers sitewide with code FIREWORKS. • Sips By: Now through July 5, take 20% off any teas in the Made in America tea shop with code AMERICA. • Sodastream: Start making your own soda at home for less with 20% off when you use code JULY20. • Sur La Table: Shop the kitchen retailer and get 20% off your purchase. • Umamicart: Shop this female-founded online Asian grocer and get 20% off a selection of snacks, proteins, beverages and more. • W&P: A favorite brand among our editors, W&P is offering a free gift when you spend $100 or more — so now’s a great time to save on innovative containers for food and drink as well as utensils, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays and more. 4th of July outdoors deals Save on grills, tools, camping gear and more • Backcountry: Take up to 50% off all the gear you need to get outside this summer. • BBQGuys: Grills, outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and more is up to 60% off at the 4th of July Sale. • Biolite: Shop off-grid power products, headlamps, camp stoves as well as an Underscored-approved fire pit, up to 25% off during this sitewide sale. • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Shop summer savings of up to 50% off top brands like Nike, Brooks, Yeti and more. • Kenyon Grills: Get 15% off all grills through July 5. • Moosejaw: Select styles are up to 30% off at the Sunburn Sale, plus take 20% off one full-price item with code SPF20. • Oru Kayak: Hit the water in a new kayak with 15% off sitewide. • Solo Stove: From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, Solo Stove makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 50% off sitewide — plus, shop the limited-edition Speckled Glory Mesa. • Z Grills: A range of grills is 20% off and come with free gifts when you buy now through the 4th. 4th of July beauty deals Save on makeup, skin care, hair tools and more • Bliss: In celebration of July 4th, Bliss will be offering 25% off everything with code BW4. • Charlotte Tilbury: Get up to 40% off sitewide now through July 17. • Coco & Eve: Use code COCO20 for 20% off almost everything sitewide. • ColourPop Cosmetics: Take 30% off sitewide on through July 5. • Elemis: Save 25% on skin care and more sitewide. • Facegym: Get 20% off skin care tools through July 4. • Grande Cosmetics: Get 20% off the famous lash serum and more. • Herbivore Botanicals: Shop Herbivore’s birthday sale for 25% sitewide discount and gifts with purchase. • Korres: Greek beauty and skin care is 40% off sitewide, now through July 9. • Loops: Get 20% off face masks and more skin care sitewide. • Make Up For Ever: Stock up on all your favorite products and get 15% off $50 and 20% off $80 or more. • Megababe: Now through July 3, Megababe products are 20% off sitewide. • Nécessaire: Get a free full sized bottle of The Body Wash in Bergamot (a $25 value) with your purchase. • Oui the People: Now through July 6, take 25% off sitewide, plus get a full-size Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish when you spend $150+. The discount applies automatically in cart. • Paula’s Choice: Shop this 15% off sitewide sale now. • Sephora: A bunch of beauty, hair care and more is up to half off at this major retailer. • SkinStore: Select skin care and beauty favorites are up to 25% off with code JULY4. • Soko Glam: All the K-beauty retailer’s products are 20% off with code JULY4TH now through July 6. • The Beachwaver Co: Shop hair tools at 40% off sitewide. price slice & free shipping over $100. • Ulta: Shop new weekly deals on skin care, hair care and makeup and more at the Big Summer Beauty Sale. • Vegamour: Score tiered savings on this beloved hair care brand. • Zitsticka: Get 20% off acne solutions and more sitewide, including bundles. 4th of July clothing, shoes and accessories deals Save on activewear, intimates, jewelry and more • Adidas: Get up to 30% off select styles with code CELEBRATE. • Alex Mill: Get up to 60% off your favorite styles for men and women. • Alterre: Customizable shoes are 20% off sitewide, with the promotion applying automatically at checkout. • Allbirds: This Underscored-favorite brand is offering up to 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s footwear styles now through July 7. • Aurate: Load up on fine jewelry with 30% off sitewide — there’s no minimum spend to score the savings. • Crocs: Now through July 9, save up to 50% off on these beloved shoes (for travel and more). • Eddie Bauer: Regular-priced and clearance items are 50% off at the outdoor retailer with code SUNSHINE50. • Frank And Oak: Shop the Summer Solstice Sale for 30% off everything sitewide, plus an extra 10% off when you buy 4 or more items. • Girlfriend Collective: Shop the size-inclusive activewear brand’s Anniversary Sale offering 25 to 50% off everything sitewide. • Gymshark: Get up to 60% activewear through July 10. • Hill House Home: Take an extra 20% off with code 20FORYOU and save on the famous Nap Dress and more through July 6. • Lively: Bras, undies and more are 15% off sitewide with code HOT15, and even more when you shop bundles. • Lunya: Shop select styles up to 40% off through July 4. • Madewell: The Big Summer Sale is here, featuring up to 60% off. • Native Shoes: The brand is offering 25% off select styles until July 7. • Nordstrom Rack: Styles from top brands like Vince Camuto, Free People, Topshop and more are up to 70% off. • Old Navy: Shop the 4th of July Summer Stock Up Sale, now through July 6, for tons of deals, including $2 flip flops, $4 flag tees, $10 swimsuits and more. • Proof: Shop leakproof period underwear and get 20% off sitewide. • Rent the Runway: Score an additional 15% off hundreds of Pre-Loved designer items with code SHOPSUMMER. • Solid & Striped: Swimsuits are 25% off sitewide (with deals up to 75% off) with code JULY25. • Summersalt: Shop Summersalt’s second-ever warehouse is happening now, so you can save on bestselling swimsuits, cover-ups and more. • ThirdLove: Shop intimates and more up to 50% off sitewide. • ThredUp: Score up to 45% off more than 4 million items sitewide, plus free shipping. • Thousand Fell: Get 25% off sustainable shoes plus free shipping with code REFRESH25. • Tifosi Optics: Shop eyewear for any activity and get 25% off sitewide. • Vince Camuto: Shop an extra 30% off sale styles with code EXTRA30. 4th of July fitness and health deals Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more • Cloud Paper: Save 20% sitewide and stock up on everything from bamboo paper towels to sustainable Swish Cloths. • Cocofloss: Save on luxurious, sustainable dental floss (it’s a thing) — everything is 20% off with code SALEYEAH. • GlassesUSA: Shop stylish eyewear at steep discounts right now. • Hydrow: Get up to $200 off rowing machines right now. • Tushy: Save 25% on our favorite bidets with code USOFSPRAY. • Zenni Optical: Buy one new pair of glasses, get another for 20% off when you use code SUMMER23CNN through July 2. 4th of July pets deals Save on treats, toys, carriers and more • Diggs: Get 25% off the Puppy Crate & Bed Set. • Petco: Save on supplies for your furriest family members at Petco’s 4th of July sales event, featuring discounts on calming solutions for those that don’t enjoy fireworks. • Spot & Tango: Score 50% off a trial order of a personalized meal plan for your dog. Use code 4THEDOGS at checkout. • West & Willow: Snag a discounted portrait of your pet with 20% off sitewide when you use code JULY. 4th of July travel deals Save on suitcases, neck pillows, carryons and more • Calpak: Get up to 60% off bestselling luggage and travel accessories for a limited time at the Travel More Sale. • Monos: Through July 4, shoppers can get up to 20% off sitewide with a combination of the 10% promo code JULY and select markdowns.