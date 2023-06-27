You probably associate the 4th of July with American flags, fireworks and barbecues. We’re totally on board with that, but we also suggest taking advantage of some stellar holiday deals happening across the internet. Take a break from splashing around in the pool and grilling burgers this weekend and browse all the best savings — we’ve rounded up deals from across the internet from brands you know and love below.

Must-haves from direct-to-consumer home brands like Casper and Caraway and clothing favorites like Girlfriend Collective and Summersalt to outdoor essentials from Solo Stove and Biolite are seeing nice discounts right now, so don’t miss these sizzling summer savings.

4th of July deals from major retailers

REI

• Best Buy: Now’s the time to pick up a new appliance thanks to Best Buy’s July 4th sale event, which features savings on washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges and more.

• Lowe’s: Shop deals on over 32,000 items at Lowe’s, from major appliances like grills to smaller essentials like vacuums, plus paint, tools and everything you might need for your next DIY.

• Overstock: Overstock’s July Clearance sale is happening now through July 9, so you can refresh your home without breaking the bank.

• REI: Shop the outdoor mega-retailer’s clearance sale in preparation for all your outdoor adventures this summer. Plus, Co-op Members can score $20 off orders of $100 or more.

• Target: The Sizzling Savings Event, now through the 4th, features deals on all things summer, including beach towels, outdoor furniture and more.

• The Home Depot: Grills, lawn care, patio furniture and everything else you need to upgrade your outdoor space this summer is on sale now.

• Walmart: The mega retailer is offering up 4th of July savings on everything from laptops to clothing for the family.

4th of July tech and appliance deals

Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more