A good night’s sleep is hard to find, so if you need some help, look no further than Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. They boast five-star comfort, plus you don’t need to travel far (or check in) to get them: Instead, pick up a pair of Beckham’s pillows on Amazon right now.

The pillows got our vote for best budget pillow for back and side sleepers — people especially loved the dense-but-squishy foam that kept its shape overnight. Given the price point, this two-pack makes for a super-attractive deal whether you’re sleeping solo or not.

Here’s how you do it: The on-page coupon via Amazon will help you save an extra 40% off the already-discounted purchase price. That means you get a set of two queen-size cooling gel pillows for $26.99 instead of $49.99 (already not such a bad deal). Once you add them to your cart and get to the page where you select your delivery dates, you should see the updated price in your cart, so don’t panic if it doesn’t automatically show up earlier.

A pair of these internet-favorite pillows at just $29.99 is an absolute steal — and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Don’t wait to stock up on this top-rated pillow while the coupon is active.